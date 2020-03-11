Shelva Gleason
FULTON – Shelva K Miles Gleason, 61, passed away Tuesday, March 10, 2020, at North Mississippi Medical Center in Tupelo. She was born June 23, 1958 to the late Richard Eugene Miles Sr. and the late Doris Bennett Cowell in PA. She enjoyed reading and spending time with her family, especially her grandchildren.
Private services will be held at a later date.
Senter Funeral Home has been entrusted with assisting the family.
She is survived by her sons; Chris (Hillary) Miles, Charles Miles, and Blake Gleason, 1 daughter; Lydia Handley, 7 grandchildren, 3 brothers; Lawrence (Paula) Miles, and Richard (Carla) Miles, Jr., Kenny Miles, and a sister; Jeanann (Darrell) Gardner.
She was preceded in death by her husband; Lewis Gleason, her parents, step son; Lewis Gleason, Jr. and a sister.
Grady Monroe Tackett
TUPELO – Grady Monroe Tackett, 63, passed away Tuesday, March 10, 2020, at Sanctuary Hospice in Tupelo. Services will be on Thursday, March 12, 2020 at 2 pm at Belle Memorial Funeral Home-367 Main St. Ecru, MS. Visitation will be on Thursday, March 12, 2020 from 11 am – 2 pm at Belle Memorial Funeral Home-Ecru.
Odeen Hamilton Hitt
DERMA – Odeen Hamilton Hitt, 89, passed away Wednesday, March 11, 2020, at Baptist Nursing Home in Calhoun City. Services will be on Friday, March 13, 2020 at 2 pm at New Providence Baptist Church. Visitation will be on Friday from 12:00 noon until service time at the church. Burial will follow at New Providence Cemetery.
Terriel Darlene White
PONTOTOC – Terriel Darlene White, 24, passed away Monday, March 9, 2020, at an automobile accident in Pontotoc. Services will be on Friday, March 13, 2020 11:00 a.m. at Usher Valley UM Church. Visitation will be on Thursday, March 12, 2020 5:00 – 7:00 at Usher Valley U M Church 754 Moorman Rd Algoma, MS. Burial will follow at Thompson Chapel U M Church Cemetery Houlka, MS. Serenity Autry Funeral Home of Pontotoc is in charge of arrangements.
Bonner Heatherly
VERONA – Mr. Bonner Wayne Heatherly passed away on February 29, 2020 at his residence in Verona. He was 77 and a retired truck driver. Mr. Heatherly was born in Tupelo, on November 24, 1942 to Bonner Cleveland Heatherly and Linnie Mae Kelly Heatherly. He is preceded in death by his parents; his wife Mary Hayes Heatherly; and a daughter, Debra Heatherly who passed in Austell, Georgia on February 12, 2020.
Mr. Heatherly is survived by 2 daughters, Donna Spicer (Dorsey) of Mooreville and Diane Whitehead (Jerry) of Baldwyn; one son, Dewayne Heatherly (Renee) of Plantersville; one sister, Mary Coker (Dean) of Belden; nine grandchildren, Timothy and Cody Goodrich, Jamie Spicer, Meghan Heatherly, Kehsa, Kelsey and Miranda Whitehead, Haley and Cass Heatherly. He also leaves a host of great grand and great great grandchildren and other family,
A joint Time of Memories and Reflections will be held for Bonner and his daughter Debra from 5 pm to 7 pm on Thursday, March 12, 2020 at the Tupelo Chapel of Memories, located in the Associated Family Funeral & Cremation Center, 109 Rankin Blvd Extended in Midtown Tupelo. Burial will be in Lee Memorial next to their wife and mother Mary. Condolences may be shared at associatedfuneral.com.
Vera Nan Adams
RIPLEY – Vera Nan Adams, 72, passed away on March 8, 2020, at home in Ripley, MS. Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by McBride Funeral Home.
Sandra “Sandy” Russell Ruth
HOULKA – Sandra “Sandy” Russell Ruth, 58, passed away, Tuesday, March 10, 2020, at the Baptist Memorial Hospital in Oxford. She was born to Bobby and Kitty Russell on December 29, 1961. She attended Houlka Attendance Center. She worked at furniture factories sewing during her adult life. She later became disabled. She enjoyed spending time with her family and kids.
Services will be at 2:00 pm Friday, March 13, 2020, at Tutor Memorial Funeral Home. Bro. Derrick Finley will officiate. Burial will be in the Williams Cemetery. Tutor Memorial Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.
Survivors-husband-Jerry Ruth of Houlka; 2 daughters-Mandy Goff (George) of Columbus and Alicia Craig (Daniel) of Panama City, FL; step son-Chad Ruth of Pontotoc; 2 brothers-Sam and Shan Russell of Houlka; and a host of grandchildren; great grandchildren, in laws and cousins.
Preceded in death by: Parents; grandparents and step son-Brad Ruth.
Pallbearers-Bradley Goff, Jordan Chapman, Shan Russell, Boyce Holloway and Matt Ruth.
Visitation-5-8 pm Thursday, March 12, 2020 and 1-2 pm Friday, March 13, 2020.
Nellie Mills Barnes
TIPPAH COUNTY – Nellie Mills Barnes, 71, resident of Ripley, passed away on March 10, 2020, at Tippah County Hospital in Ripley. Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by Ripley Funeral Home.
Billy Whitehead
SALTILLO – Billy Whitehead, 71, passed away on March 11, 2020, at North MS Medical Center in Tupelo. Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by W.E. Pegues Funeral Directors.
Myrtha Ween Booker
OXFORD – Myrtha Ween Booker, 84, passed away Monday, March 9, 2020, at Oxford Health & Rehab in Oxford. Services will be on Saturday, March 14, 2020 11:00 a.m. at South Hopewell M.B. Church 11 Hwy 328 Oxford, MS. Visitation will be on Friday, March 13, 2020 4:00 – 6:00 at Serenity Williams Chapel. Burial will follow at Browning Cemetery Serenity Williams Funeral Home of Oxford is in charge of arrangements.
Marquise Rashun “MJ” Ballard, Jr.
UNION/CHICKASAW COUNTIES – Marquise Rashun “MJ” Ballard, Jr., infant, passed away on March 6, 2020, at North Mississippi Women’s Center in Tupelo. Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by New Albany Funeral and Cremation Care.
Debra Ann Heatherly
AUSTELL, GEORGIA – Debra Ann Heatherly, 56, passed away Wednesday, February 12, 2020, at Northside Cancer Center in Austell, Georgia. Services will be 5 pm to 7 pm Thursday, with a time of memories and reflection at Tupelo Chapel of Memories located in Associated Family Funeral & Cremation Center, 109 Rankin Blvd Extd, at Midtown Tupelo. Visitation will be 5 pm to 7 pm on Thursday, jointly for Debra and her father Bonner at Associated Family Funeral & Cremation Center. Share condolences at associatedfuneral.com. Burial will follow at Lee Memorial Park.
Gerald Dayton Hardin
BOONEVILLE – Gerald Dayton Hardin passed away Tuesday, March 10, 2020 at Sanctuary Hospice in Tupelo. He was born August 12, 1934 to the late Dayton Harden and Elzie Mae Cooper Brinkley. Gerald married Sadie Yates on June 7, 1953. She was the love of his life. He proudly served his country in the United States Army. He was employed at Plumrose for 28 years. After 20 years of service at Tennessee Valley Regional Housing Authority he retired.
He was a member of West Booneville Church of Christ where he proudly served as a deacon. Funeral services will be held on Thursday, March 12, at 2:00 P.M. at McMillan Funeral home with Bro. Ward Hogland and Bro. Jerry Trimble officiating. Visitation will be from 5:00 P.M. until 8:00 P.M. Wednesday, March 11, 2020, at the funeral home. McMillan Funeral Home will be in charge of the services.
He enjoyed drag racing and sports especially when his grandchildren and great grandchildren were playing. He enjoyed spending time with his family and loved them dearly.
He is survived by his wife Sadie Hardin, one son, Greg (Denise) Hardin, three grandchildren, Jonathan (Crystel) Hardin, Julie (Josh) Green, Anthony (Anna) Hardin, seven great-grandchildren Jake Hardin, Eliza, Elysa, and Easton Green, Haze, Grace Ann, and Teagan Hardin. His sisters Linda Sue Bentley and Martha Ann (Johnny) Cleveland and one brother Jackie Hardin. Three sister in laws Martha (Douglas) Jumper, Linda McCreary and Karen Brinkley, one brother in law Clovis Guy Yates. And a host of relatives and friends.
He was proceeded in death by his parents; stepfather, Almos Brinkley; grandparents, William and Ethel Cooper, and Walter and Minnie Harden; one brother Larry Brinkley; and one sister Nelda Grimes.
Pallbearers are Jonathan Hardin, Anthony Hardin, Josh Green, Jerry Green, Michael McCreary, and Bert Ward.
Honorary Pallbearers are Billy Brumley, Larry Green, Mitchell Miller, Robbie Bridges, and Jerald Johnson.
