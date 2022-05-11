TODAY'S OBITUARIES

Kardeair Bourton, Corinth

Marie Caldwell, Sherman

Solomon Gibbs, Baldwyn

Mitzie Mitchell, Belmont

Pat Murphy, Fulton

Clifton Ray Porter, Houston

Bonnie Taylor, Enid

Mary Louise White, Houston

Ms. Sarah Young

5:00 PM Today (5/12)

Sadie Holland Memorial Chapel

Visitation: 3:00 –Service time Thursday

Boguefala Cemetery

Mr. Patrick “Pat” Murphy

Fulton

11 AM Saturday (5/14)

Sadie Holland Memorial Chapel

Visit afterwards

Mr. Eugene “Gene” Echols, III

Saltillo

4:00 PM Saturday (5/14)

Saltillo First United Methodist Church

Visitation: 3:00 – Service Time at Church

Mrs. Marie Caldwell

Sherman

Funeral Service

10 am Friday at

Lee Memorial Funeral Home

Burial in Lee Memorial Park

Visitation: 5-7 Thursday at Lee Memorial

Kardeair Bourton

CORINTH - Kardeair Bourton, 3, passed away on May 7, 2022, at Le Bonheur Children's Hospital in Memphis. Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by Serenity Funeral Home.

Bonnie Taylor

ENID - Bonnie Taylor, 85, passed away on May 10, 2022, at Tallahatchie General Extended Care in Charleston, MS. Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by Community Funeral Directors and Cremations.

Solomon Gibbs

BALDWYN - Solomon Gibbs, 32, passed away on May 10, 2022, at North Mississippi Medical Center in Tupelo. Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by N.L. Jones Funeral Directors.

Mitzie Mitchell

BELMONT - Mitzie Gail Tucker Mitchell, 72, passed away Tuesday, May 10, 2022, at North Mississippi Medical Center in Tupelo. She was born January 2, 1950 to the late Homer Randall Tucker and the late Marjorie Smith Tucker. She was a member of Liberty church of Christ. She was a caring woman whose greatest accomplishment was being a grandmother. She cherished every Sunday dinner and the laughs during them. She loved her Sunday morning "Joy Class". Mitzie lived by the Lord's example and used it everyday as an opportunity to serve Him. Those who had the privilege of knowing her will miss her deeply.

Services will be 11:00 am on Friday May 13, 2022 at Liberty church of Christ in Dennis, MS with Minister David Conley and Jimmy Moody officiating. Visitation will be 6:00-8:00 pm Thursday at Liberty church of Christ. Burial will be at: Pine Grove Cemetery in Fulton. Senter Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

Survivors include her husband of 54 years, Donald Mitchell of Belmont; daughter, Sonya Marbry of Saltillo; son, Greg (Kerri) Mitchell; grandchildren, Steven Marbry, Presley-Anna Mitchell, Nash Mitchell, Libby Mitchell, Daegan Mitchell; sisters: Lana (Eddie) Holder and Cynthia Belcher; brother, Randy Tucker; several nieces and nephews.

Preceded in death by her parents; mother-in-law, Bertha Mitchell, father-in-law, Oliver Mitchell; niece, Amy Michelle Holder

Pallbearers are Steven Marbry, Nash Mitchell, Chris Holder, Gabriel Holder, Mike Trotter, Gary Northington

Honorary pallbearer is Dakota Tucker

Online condolences can be expressed at www.senterfuneraldirectors.com

Pat Murphy

FULTON - Patrick Andrew Murphy of Fulton, MS, and, formerly of Chicago, IL, passed away on May 10, 2022 at North Mississippi Medical Center Hospice, after a short illness. Pat was born in Chicago, IL, on September 3, 1938, to Bridget Keenan Murphy and Terence Murphy, both from Ireland. He is survived by his wife of 57 years, Julia Grisham Murphy, and, one brother, Terence J. Murphy, of Chicago, IL. He is preceded in death by his son, Ryan Patrick Murphy, by both parents, a sister (Margaret Murphy Case of Chicago, IL), and, a brother (Andrew Murphy of Phoenix, AZ.)

He had a long career as an attorney with his own law firm in Chicago, IL. He graduated from Loyola Academy, followed by two years' service in the U.S. Marine Corps. Following enlisted service, he attended the University of Illinois at Navy Pier and graduated from University of Illinois at Champaign-Urbana, IL. Pat earned his Law degree from DePaul University Law School. In Chicago, he was a member of the Union League Club and the Columbia Yacht Club. Pat was an avid sailor and a certified Captain. He sailed in the Mackinaw and made a trans-Atlantic crossing from Cape of Good Hope, S.A., to the U.S. Virgin Islands. He and his wife operated sailing charters in the Caribbean for four years.

Pat and Julia moved to Fulton, MS for retirement, where Pat became an avid golfer and a builder of fine ship models. He devoted himself to the U.S. Marine Corps League, serving as Commandant. In 2022, he was awarded the Marine Corps Distinguished Citizen Award. He was a friend of Bill W.

A Service celebrating Pat's life will be held at 11 AM Saturday,. May 14, 2022 at the Sadie Holland Memorial Chapel of Holland Funeral Directors-Tupelo with Father Tim Murphy serving as celebrant. Visitation and fellowship will follow the service at the funeral home. For those unable to attend, the service may be viewed at www.hollandfuneraldirectors.com/Livestreaming at 11 AM Friday and will be permanently archived thereafter.

Memorials may be made to the U.S. Marine Corps League, P. O. Box 34., Tupelo, MS 38801 Condolences may be emailed to hollandfuneraldirectors@comcast.net.

Mary Louise White

HOUSTON - Born December 22, 1931, died May 10, 2022

MARY LOUISE OSWALT WHITE was a daughter, sister, mother, grandmother, great-grandmother and friend. Born as one of six children of Lula Smith and James "George" Oswald, she is survived by three brothers (David Oswald, James Oswalt, Roy Oswald) and a sister (Inez Holloway), and was preceded in death by a sister (Laura Mae Vail). She married Howard Glen White of Dancy, MS in 1949, and they had a son, Jerry Glen (Becky) and two daughters Janet Lynn (Ricky) and Patricia Louise (Andy). She was blessed with five grandchildren: Chad (Karlee), Kristen, Casey (Lindsey), Amber, Landon, and three great grandchildren (Trace, Weston, Kimber). She was a longtime member of the Southside Church of Christ in Houston, MS and was a faithful servant to others in their time of need. Her smile was radiant and genuine, and she loved people. Co-owner, along with her husband Howard, of White's Department Store for 34 years, she enjoyed making many friends with their many customers. Many of them still remember her and Howard and mention having fond memories of their time shopping at White's. Louise was a great cook, known especially for her homemade bread and many southern dishes. She was dedicated to her family and enjoyed traveling with her family and friends, especially to the Smoky mountains. Louise and Howard hosted many family reunions at the family's civil war-era old house (the "White house"), and she spent much time and energy exploring the family history and adding names to the family tree. When she got her mind set on something, Louise was strong, determined, and was not easily discouraged by obstacles. Most of all, Louise leaves many fond memories among those who knew her. She will be greatly missed.

Services will be at 11:00 a.m. Friday, May 13, 2022 at Memorial Funeral Home Chapel in Houston with Bro. Jim Deason and Bro. Will Hamilton officiating. Burial will be at Mount Hope Church of Christ Cemetery in Webster County. Memorial Funeral Home of Houston is in charge of arrangements.

Pallbearers will be her grandsons, Chad Smith, Casey Smith, Landon Patch, Timothy Oswald, Jimmy Holloway and Alan Rhea.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to: Alzheimer's Association. Visit alz.org.

Visitation will be Thursday, May 12, 2022 from 5:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m. at Memorial Funeral Home Chapel in Houston.

For online condolences visit www.memorialfuneralhomehouston.com.

Marie Caldwell

SHERMAN - Beatrice "Marie" Caldwell, 95, passed away Tuesday, May 10, 2022 at North Mississippi Medical Center in Tupelo. She was born April 15, 1927 to Earlie Jenkins and Pininnah Reynolds Jenkins in Gordo, AL. She enjoyed family gatherings, flowers, gardening, and shopping at Dollar General and City Thrift. She loved the Lord and was of the Baptist faith.

Visitation will be Thursday, May 12, 2022 from 5:00 pm to 7:00 pm at Lee Memorial Funeral Home. Funeral Service will be at 10:00 am Friday, May 13, 2022 at Lee Memorial Funeral Home with Bro. Andy Russell officiating. Burial will follow in Lee Memorial Park. Lee Memorial Funeral Home is entrusted with the arrangements.

She is survived by two sons, John Caldwell and Danny Caldwell (Susan); daughter-in-law, Janeva Caldwell; five grandchildren, John Anthony Caldwell, Misty Caldwell, Josh Caldwell (Laura), Matt Caldwell (Anna), and Brandon Caldwell (Summer); twelve great grandchildren, Kaspar Caldwell, Issac Caldwell, Silas Caldwell, Katelyn Edger, Grant Edger, Autumn Edger, Avery Caldwell, Wiley Caldwell, Cal Caldwell, Logan Durham, Mylee Durham, and Millie Durham; expecting one great grandson, Kaden Caldwell; and expecting one great great grandson, Monroe Caldwell.

She is preceded in death by her husband, John H. Caldwell; son, Eddy Caldwell; her parents; and granddaughter, April Caldwell.

Pallbearers will be her grandsons and great grandsons.

Clifton Ray Porter

HOUSTON - Clifton Ray Porter, 63, passed away Monday, May 2, 2022, at his residence in Houston, MS. Services will be on graveside Friday May 13 2022 at 2:00 pm at Houston City Cemetery in Houston, MS. Montgomery Mortuary of Houston, MS in charge of arrangements. Burial will follow at Houston City Cemetery in Houston, MS.

