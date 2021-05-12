Jim Washington, Jr.
HAMILTON – Jim Washington, Jr., 68, passed away Sunday, May 9, 2021, at Monroe Regional Hospital in Aberdeen. Services will be on Saturday, May 15, 2021 – 12 noon at Willis Cemetery -Hamilton, MS. Visitation will be on Saturday, May 15, 2021 from 11 am – 12 pm at Willis Cemetery- Hamilton, MS. Go to bellememorialfuneralhomes.com.
Jonnie Ella Collins
BYHALIA – Jonnie Ella Collins, 55, passed away Sunday, May 4, 2021, at Methodist Health Care in Olive Branch. Services will be on Saturday, May 15, 2021 12:00 noon at Serenity Autry Funeral Chapel Holly Springs. Visitation will be on Friday, May 14, 2021 4:00 – 6:00 at Serenity Autry Chapel. Burial will follow at Mt. Gilliam Cemetery, 226 N Watson – Desoto Rd., Byhalia, MS. Serenity Autry Funeral Home of Holly Springs is in charge of services.
Willie Coleman
SMITHVILLE – Willie Coleman, 63, passed away Sunday, May 9, 2021, at NMMC in Tupelo. Services will be on Friday, May 14, 2021 at 1:00 p.m. at Spruell United Methodist Church. Visitation will be on Friday, May 14, 2021 1 hour prior to the service at Spruell United Methodist Church. Family and friends may sign the guestbook at www.agnewandsons.com.
Jerry Glenn Powell
CALHOUN CITY – Jerry Glenn Powell, 60, passed away Saturday, May 8, 2021, at Baptist Calhoun City Nursing Home in Calhoun City. Services will be on Saturday, May 15, 2021 at 11 AM at Piney Grove Cemetery, go to bellememorialfuneralhomes.com.
Jimmie L. Young, Jr.
TUPELO – Jimmie L. Young, Jr., 85, passed away on May 10, 2021, at Tupelo Nursing and Rehabilitation Center in Tupelo. Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by N.L. Jones Funeral Directors.
Bobby Earl Guest, Sr.
BENTON COUNTY – Bobby Earl Guest, Sr., 81, passed away Monday, May 10, 2021, at North Mississippi Medical Center in Tupelo. A Service of Remembrance will be announced at a later date. Arrangements will be provided by The Ripley Funeral Home. The Ripley Funeral Home invites you to share memories at ripleyfuneralhome.com.
Belinda Kimble
BRUCE – Belinda Kimble, 50, passed away Sunday, May 9, 2021, at Baptist Memorial Hospital-Desoto in Southaven. Services will be on Saturday, May 15, 2021 at 2 p.m. at New Hope COGIC. Visitation will be on Friday, May 14, 2021 from 4 to 6 p.m. at Belle Memorial of Bruce.
James Lawrence Townsend
HOULKA – James Lawrence Townsend, 76, passed away on May 11, 2021, at home in Houlka, MS. Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by Belle Memorial Funeral Home-Ecru.
Jessie Faye Mosley
NEW ALBANY – Jessie Faye Mosley, 73, passed away Saturday, May 8, 2021, at Sunshine Health Care in Pontotoc. Graveside Services will be on Saturday, May 15, 2021 11:00 a.m. at Hillcrest Cemetery. Visitation will be on Friday, May 14, 2021 4:00 – 6:00 at Serenity Simmons Funeral Chapel, 722 Coulter Drive, New Albany. Serenity Simmons Funeral Home of New Albany is in charge of arrangements.
Cathy Dale Holland Alexander
BURNSVILLE – Cathy Dale Holland Alexander, 65, passed away Saturday, May 08, 2021, at her home in Burnsville. Services will be on Saturday, May 15, 2021 at 2 pm at Kesler Funeral Home-Booneville Chapel. Visitation will be on Saturday from 11-2 at Kesler Funeral Home-Booneville Chapel. Burial will follow at Snowdown Church of Christ Cemetery. Condolences to the family may be made online at www.keslerfuneralhome.com.
William “RC” Robbins
BOONEVILLE – William “RC” Robbins, 100, passed away Tuesday, May 11, 2021, at Magnolia Regional Health Center in Corinth, MS. Services will be on Monday, May 17, 11 a.m. at Deaton Funeral Home Chapel, Belmont, MS. Visitation will be on Monday, May 17, 10-11 a.m. at Deaton Funeral Home, Belmont, MS. Military graveside service and burial will be Monday, May 17, 1 p.m. at National Veterans Cemetery, Corinth, MS. Deaton Funeral Home, Belmont, MS will be in charge of arrangements.
Richard Williams
BLUE SPRINGS – Richard Williams, 44, passed away on May 12, 2021, at North MS Medical Center Hospice in Tupelo. Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by Serenity Simmons Funeral Home of New Albany.
Bettye “Ruth” Neal
PONTOTOC – Bettye “Ruth” Neal, 71, passed away on May 10, 2021, at Pontotoc Health Rehabilitation Center in Pontotoc. Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by Williams Memorial Funeral Home.
Thelma “Dot” Myhand Carver
BALDWYN – Thelma “Dot” Myhand Carver, 78, passed away Tuesday, May 11, 2021, at Longwood Nursing Facility in Booneville. Services will be on Friday, May 14, 2021 at 2 pm at Kesler Funeral Home-Baldwyn Chapel. Visitation will be on Thursday, May 13, 2021 from 5-8 pm at Kesler Funeral Home-Baldwyn Chapel. Burial will follow at East Mt. Zion Cemetery. Condolences to the family may be made online at www.keslerfuneralhome.com.
Barbara J. Miles
TUPELO – Barbara J. Miles, 75, passed away on May 12, 2021, at her residence in Tupelo. Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by Holland Funeral Directors-Tupelo.
Ptosha Sims
MEMPHIS, TENNESSEE – Ptosha Sims, 51, passed away on May 11, 2021, at St. Francis Hospital in Memphis. Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by Serenity Autry Funeral Home of Holly Springs.
