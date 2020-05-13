David Lay
SALTILLO/FORMERLY OF SMITHVILLE – David Lay, 40, passed away on May 13, 2020, at North Mississippi Medical Center in Tupelo. Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by E E Pickle Funeral Home.
Amanda Clayton
NETTLETON – Amanda Clayton, 41, passed away on May 12, 2020, in Tupelo. Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by E E Pickle Funeral Home.
Donnie Walton
NETTLETON – Donnie Walton, 67, passed away Tuesday, April 28, 2020, at University Hospital in Mobile, AL. Services will be on Friday, May 15, 2020 at 11 am, graveside at Jerusalem Church Cemetery, Nettleton, MS. Visitation will be on one hour prior (10-11 am) walk thru at the cemetery. Expressions of sympathy may be left at www.nljonesandson.com or on Facebook at N.L. Jones Funeral Directors. “A Pillar of Strength in Time of Need.”.
Wanda Loague
DORSEY – Wanda Fay Loague, 79, passed away Tuesday, May 12, 2020, at her home. She was born April 10, 1941, in Jasper, AL, to Lock Chesteen and Lessie Mae Daniel Studdard. She retired from Reed’s Manufacturing and worked at Peppertown Restaurant with her best friend Joyce Loague. She was a member of Bethel Baptist Church. She enjoyed showing horses, gardening, canning, and collecting glass collectibles.
Services will be at 11 a.m. Thursday, May 14, at the McNeece-Morris Funeral Home Chapel in Fulton wit Dr. Kevin Clayton officiating. Burial will be in the Union Chapel Methodist Church Cemetery in Cordova, AL.
Survivors include her husband of 31 years, Royce “Rooster” Loague; five step-children, Perry Loague of Dorsey, Brent Loague of Tupelo, Jason Loague of Mooreville, Sheryl Shedd of Dorsey, and Salena Whaley of Mooreville; one brother, L.C. Studdard, and one sister, Rotha Duncan, both of Jasper, AL; several grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nieces, nephews, and extended family members.
She was preceded in death by her parents.
Visitation will be from 10 a.m. until service time Thursday at McNeece-Morris Funeral Home in Fulton.
Condolences may be shared with Wanda’s family at mcneecemorrisfuneralhome.com.
Susan Clark
PONTOTOC – Susan Clark, 25, passed away on May 12, 2020. Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by Tutor Memorial Funeral Home.
Bobby L. Taylor
PONTOTOC – Bobby L. Taylor, 87, passed away on May 13, 2020. Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by Tutor Memorial Funeral Home.
Calvin Anderson Ritter
NEW ALBANY/FORMERLY OF AMORY – Calvin Anderson Ritter, 72, passed away Tuesday, May 12, 2020, at Baptist Memorial Hospital in New Albany. Private graveside services will be on Thursday, May 14, 2020 at Hatley Cemetery. Please share your condolences and memories with his family at eepicklefuneralhome.com.
Maria Brown
HOLLY SPRINGS – Maria Brown, 68, passed away on May 12, 2020, at Christopher’s Personal Care Home in Holly Springs. Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by Holly Springs Funeral Home.
James Charles “Whistler” Watkins, Jr.
STARKVILLE – James Charles “Whistler” Watkins, Jr., 83, formerly of Houston, passed away Tuesday, May 12, 2020 in Starkville. He was born September 5, 1936 in Chickasaw County to the late James Charles Watkins, Sr. and Dorothy Clark Watkins. He was a member of Fellowship Church of the Nazarene.
Graveside services will be at 3:00 p.m. Thursday, May 14, 2020 at Bethel Baptist Church Cemetery in Woodland with Bro. Scott Samuell officiating. Memorial Funeral Home of Houston is in charge of arrangements.
He is survived by a brother-in-law, Robert Jernigan of Houston; nephew, Eddie Jernigan (Cathy) of Houston; a host of great nieces and nephews; one uncle, Bobbie Clark of Okolona; one aunt, Faye Johnson of Texas.
He was preceded in death by his parents, James Charles Watkins, Sr. and Dorothy Clark Watkins; a sister, Elizabeth “Betty” Jernigan; a nephew, Robbie Jerningan; great niece, Robyn Villabos; great nephew, Matthew Jernigan.
For online condolences visit www.memorialfuneralhomehouston.com.
David “Pops” Rowan
BALDWYN – David “Pops” Lesley Rowan,78, went home on March 11, 2020 surrounded by his wife and girls. The love he had for his family said it all. He was married almost 56 years to the love of his life, Peggy Dees Rowan. He was the fifth of seven children, born on January 24, 1942 to the late William and Ione Rowan. David was a member, deacon and Sunday School teacher at Kirkville Baptist Church. Over 40 years ago he opened the doors of his family business, Rowan Tires and always worked hard to provide for his family. His mornings began with a drive through town before his workday started. He just had to see what cars were hauled in. Spoiling grandchildren was his specialty. He was an avid dog trainer and bird hunter, One of his favorite hobbies was spending time on the golf course. Our only hope is that he’s enjoying that endless 18 holes with his friends.
Graveside services will be held at Kirkville Cemetery on Friday, May 15, 2020 at 11:00 A.M. with Bro. Mike Reeves and Bro. Justin Watson officiating. Waters Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.
He is survived by his wife, Peggy Rowan; (3) daughters, Vicky (Shane) Pennington; Tina (Ricky) Newby and Mandy (Joey) Dugger; David was “Pops” to his eight grandchildren; Luke (Lane) Dugger, Maylee, Madee Kate and Koen Dugger, Kenzie (Wesley) Roberts, Lane and Abby Grace Pennington, Edy Reece Newby; one great-grandchild Briggs Roberts; sister, Nan McDonald.
He was preceded in death by his parents; (5) brothers, Charles Ray, Bill Maness, Bob, Jerry and Ross.
Pallbearers will be Luke Dugger, Lane Pennington, Ben Bennett, Wesley Roberts, Shane Pennington, Ricky Newby, Joey Dugger and Kenny Wayne Bennett.
Honorary pallbearers will be Justin Watson, Mark McCreary, Carlton Spigner, George Heavener, Tommy Gamble and Pete Buse.
Expressions of sympathy may be sent to the family at www.watersfuneralservice.com.
Edith May “Edie” White
PONTOTOC – Edith May “Edie” White, 87, passed away Tuesday, May 12, 2020 at Baptist Memorial Hospital-Oxford, MS. She was born to Betty and Boss Cupples in DeWitt, AR. She married James White, Sr. on September 20, 1947. She loved her Lord Jesus, her family, and flowers. She enjoyed crafting and quilting.
She is survived by her son, James Adam White, Jr. (Crystal); two daughters, Julie White and Marie Hancock (James); two grandchildren; five great grandchildren; and extended family, Janice Dyer and Jennifer “Roo” Bailey.
She is preceded in death by her parents, Betty and Boss Cupples; her husband, James White, Sr., six brothers, and four sisters.
Services will be Friday, May 15, 2020 at 2 PM at Baldwin Memorial Funeral Home in Pontotoc with Bro. Rocky Watts officiating. Burial will follow in Baldwin Memorial Gardens. Baldwin Memorial Funeral Home of Pontotoc is in charge of arrangements.
Pallbearers: Bobby Prewett, Luke Russell, Randy Reynolds, Leon Hollings, Early McKinney, and Danny Harville.
Honorary Pallbearers: Dexter Holcomb and Mike Hand.
Visitation will be Thursday, May 14, 5-8 PM and Friday, May 15, 1 PM until service time.
James Keith Fullbright
PONTOTOC – James Keith Fullbright, 60, passed away on May 13, 2020, at his residence in Pontotoc. Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by Holland Funeral Directors-Tupelo.
Latasha Harris
COLUMBUS – Latasha Harris, 36, passed away on May 11, 2020, at Baptist Memorial Hospital in Memphis. Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by Williams Memorial Funeral Home.
James Matthew Carter
TIPPAH COUNTY – James Matthew Carter, 50, passed away on May 8, 2020, at his residence in Memphis. Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by Ripley Funeral Home.
Frances Chism
PALMETTO COMMUNITY – Julia Frances Chism, 82, died Tuesday, May 12, 2020 at North Mississippi Medical Center. She was born in Pontotoc May 15, 1937 to Vernon and Christeen Hicks Robinson. In 1962, she married James Chism who was not only her husband, but her best friend, for 52 years. Frances enjoyed going fishing with James and flower gardening. She was a longtime member of Beech Springs Baptist Church.
Survivors include her sister, Martha Shake of Palmetto; two brothers, Danny Robinson and his wife, Nora of Palmetto and Walter Robinson and his wife, Joyce of the Auburn Community; and numerous nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, James Chism; step-son, Dale Chism; two sisters, Dorothy McCollum and Joann Robinson; and brother, Robert Robinson.
Visitation will be 1:30 p.m. until service time Thursday, May 14, 2020 at W.E. Pegues, Tupelo.
Services honoring her life will be 3 p.m. Thursday, May 14, 2020 at the Jefferson Street Chapel of W.E. Pegues with Rev. Dennis Kizzire officiating.
Pallbearers will be Ray McCollum, Cody Spencer, Bob Robinson, Terry Harris, Tyler Harris and Austin Harris.
Expressions of sympathy may be left at www.peguesfuneralhome.com.
Ruth Poole
DORSEY – Ruth Poole, 88, passed away on May 13, 2020, at North Mississippi Medical Center Hospice Unit in Tupelo. Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by McNeece-Morris Funeral Home in Fulton.
Mary Lee Agnew
BALDWYN – Mary Lee Agnew, 84, passed away on May 13, 2020, at her residence in Baldwyn. Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by Agnew and Sons Funeral Home of Baldwyn.
James Chandler
OXFORD – James Chandler, 71, passed away on May 13, 2020, at Mississippi State Veteran’s Hospital in Oxford. Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by Williams Memorial Funeral Home.
