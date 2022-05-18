TODAY'S OBITUARIES
Rosa M. Avila Barillas, Tippah County
Linda Jane Kiddy Crump, Hickory Flat
Thomas “Tom” Leon West, Shannon
Linda Jane Kiddy Crump
HICKORY FLAT - Linda Jane Kiddy Crump, 73, resident of Hickory Flat, passed away Tuesday, May 17, 2022 at Baptist Memorial Hospital in Union County, following an extended illness.
Services honoring the life of Mrs. Crump will be Thursday, May 19, 2022 at 2PM in the Memory Chapel of New Albany Funeral and Cremation Care. Visitation will be Thursday from 11AM until time of service. Burial will follow in the Amaziah Baptist Church Cemetery in Union County.
Mrs. Crump was born May 9, 1949, in Alcorn County, to the late Mackie Lester and Martha Lucille Mullins Kiddy. She received her education from the Myrtle School district and was employed for many years in the furniture industry with Bench Craft and in later years as a private caregiver.
A Christian, Mrs. Crump attended Faith Baptist Church in Hickory Flat as long as her health allowed. Her favorite past times included sharing time with family, baking, reading, tending her garden and listening to old time gospel music. She had a servants heart and always wanted to help anyone in need.
Those left to cherish her memories include three sisters, Ruby F. Rollins, Lottie Bunn (Chuck) both of New Albany, and Rose L. Ferguson of Ripley, two brothers Bud Kiddy of New Albany and Jack Kiddy (Debbie) of Myrtle, two grandchildren, Samantha L. Proffitt, and Tammy J. Christenson and one great granddaughter, Zoie N. Shiers and was looking forward to meeting her newest great granddaughter Amelia Jane Proffitt that is due in late July.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Charles Robert Crump, one son, Charles Randall Crump, one sister, Dottie Ferguson, and two brothers, John Kiddy and R. J. Kiddy.
New Albany Funeral and Cremation Care invites you to share memories with the Crump family at nafuneralsandcremations.com.
Rosa M. Avila Barillas
TIPPAH COUNTY - On Sunday morning May, 15, 2022, Rosa M. Avila Barillas, 70, resident of Ripley, departed this life surrounded by her family at North Mississippi Medical Center in Tupelo.
Funeral Services celebrating the life of Ms. Barillas will be at 11 AM Saturday, May 21 at her beloved Iglesia De Cristo Palabra Viva located at 1019 Railroad St. in Ripley. Burial will follow in the Ripley City Cemetery.
Ms. Barillas was born February 1, 1952 in Guatemala, the oldest and last surviving child of the late Raymundo Avila Acan and Ricarda Barillas Lopez. She moved to California at a young age, was a self employed housekeeper for many years and worked as a Certified Nurse Assistant in the Private Sector.
Ms. Barillas was a true Christian and a strong prayer warrior. She prayed continuously for salvation, healing and deliverance for her family and loved ones. Her life's work was serving her Lord, her family whom she dearly loved and others through prayer. Ms. Barillas gave all the glory to God for her many gifts.
The legacy she leaves for her loved ones is her steadfast faith in the Lord, humble gratification expressed to God in prayer and the example of how to live as a Christian. She will be greatly missed.
Visitation will be Friday, May 20 from 5 PM to 8 PM at The Ripley Funeral Home and will continue Saturday, May 21 at Iglesia De Cristo Palabra Viva.
Memories will continue to be cherished by her daughter, Dinora Avila Ruedas (Juan Luis) of Ripley and three wonderful grandchildren, Samantha Ruedas, Isaac Ruedas and Mia Alvarez.
She was also preceded in death by four brothers.
The Ripley Funeral Home invites you to share memories with the family at ripleyfuneralhome.com.
Thomas “Tom” Leon West
SHANNON - Thomas "Tom" Leon West, 85, died Thursday, May 12, 2022, at North Mississippi Medical Center in Iuka. He was the only son of Leon West and Elizabeth Stephens West, born in Tupelo on May 17, 1936. He married the former Inez Stewart of Shannon in July of 1953. Tom attended Itawamba Junior College and then earned his Bachelor's of Science in Civil Engineering from Mississippi State University. Tom was a dedicated engineer for 42 years at the Mississippi Department of Transportation before retiring in 1998. He and his wife are longtime members of Shannon United Methodist Church. In his free time, Tom enjoyed fishing, his proudest catch was over 50 pounds. He also enjoyed spending time at Pickwick and deer hunting with his best friends.
Tom is survived by his wife of 68 years, Inez West of Shannon; two children, Elizabeth West of Counce, Tennessee, and John Thomas West of Austin, Texas; two grandchildren, Marshall Thomas West and Sarah West of Austin, Texas; nephew, Chris Rose of Knoxville, Tennessee.
He was preceded in death by his parents.
Graveside services will be 10 a.m. Saturday, May 28, 2022 at Shannon Cemetery with Rev. Phillip Box officiating. W. E. Pegues Funeral Directors is in charge of the arrangements.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests a donation to the charity of your choice, Sanctuary Hospice House in Tupelo or Shannon United Methodist Church.
Expressions of sympathy and fond memories may be made at www.peguesfuneralhome.com.
