LEE MEMORIAL AD
Diannia Williams
Belden
Visitation 2-3 Friday
Service 3 Friday in the Chapel
Burial will be in Lee Memorial Park
W.E. PEGUES FUNERAL
DIRECTORS
Thursday
May 20, 2021
MR. TOMMY WILLIAMS
Tupelo
11 a.m. Friday
Jefferson Street Chapel
Tupelo Memorial Park
Visitation: 5 until 7 p.m.
Thursday, W. E. Pegues, Tupelo
MR. JOE M. “RED” ALLEN
Tupelo
3 p.m. Sunday
West Jackson Street
Baptist Church
Visitation: 2 p.m. until service time
Sunday at the Church
MR. ROSS ARVIN EPTING
Tupelo
3 p.m. Saturday, June 12, 2021
Jefferson Street Chapel
Visitation: 2 p.m. until service time
Saturday, June 12, 2021,
W. E. Pegues, Tupelo
Holland Directory for Thursday, May 20, 2021
Ms. Paula Mills Carson
Tupelo
2 PM today
New Hope Baptist Church (off Tombigbee State Park Rd)
New Hope Cemetery
Visit: 11 AM - service time at the church
Ms. Sherry Elmore
Tupelo
12 PM Friday, May 21, 2021
Tupelo Chapel
Visit: 10 AM – service time Friday only
Ms. Katie Ann McMurry
Saltillo
4 PM Friday, May 21, 2021
Tupelo Chapel
Tupelo Memorial Park
Visit: 2 PM – service time Friday only
Shawn Eric Kreuzberger
Memorial Service with Military Honors
2 PM Sunday, May 23, 2021
Tupelo Chapel
Visit: Noon – service time
Mr. Robert Estes
Tupelo / Gulf Shores, AL
Arrangements incomplete
Earsie Ree Bogard
ASHLAND - Earsie Ree Bogard, 85, passed away on May 18, 2021, at New Albany Health and Rehab in New Albany. Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by Serenity Autry Funeral Home of Holly Springs.
Catherine McBride
ABERDEEN - Catherine McBride, 63, passed away Friday, May 14, 2021, at NMMC in Tupelo. Services will be on Saturday, May 22, 2021 at 1 p.m. at Pilgrim Rest M.B. Church in Aberdeen. Visitation will be on Friday, May 21, 2021 from 5-7 p.m. at Belle Memorial of Aberdeen.
Katie Ann McMurry
SALTILLO - Katie Ann McMurry departed this life for the life eternal she hoped for on Monday, May 17, 2021 from her residence in Saltillo. She was 35 years old. Born in Tupelo on November 30, 1985 to Tom and Jane Harmon McMurry, Katie had a stellar childhood, attending and graduating from Itawamba Agricultural High School in Fulton. Always full of adventure, she developed early a great love for all God's creation and creatures which she maintained until her death. She literally would not even kill an insect because she believed someone greater created it and gave it a purpose. Free spirited, stubborn and independent, Katie thrived on living life large! She loved to hunt and fish with her brother, Cody. She loved flowers, landscaping, wild flowers and all things that grew took special meanings to her. Her own unique approach to living endeared her to many friends. Tender-hearted to a fault, she was a beautiful soul inwardly and outwardly. She loved to model and be the life of the party. Quietly but deeply spiritual, she drew much strength for her all too brief earthly pilgrimage from reading and studying the Book of Isaiah in the Old Testament. She will be missed by all.
A service celebrating her life will be held at 4 PM Friday, May 21, 2021 from the Tupelo Chapel of Holland Funeral Directors with her uncle, Damon Rose, and cousin, Matthew Rose speaking. Burial will follow in the McMurry family plot at Tupelo Memorial Park on Joyner St. Visitation will be from 2 PM-service time Friday only at the funeral home.
Katie leaves behind to remember her tenderness and kindness her parents, Tom and Jane McMurry of Saltillo; her son, Caden Bradley Gibbs (age 6) of Cordova, TN; her brother, Cody McMurry and wife, Misty of Tupelo; 2 nieces, Sadi-Lee and Ella Grace, and 2 nephews, Caleb McMurry and Greyson McMurry; several aunts, uncles, cousins and all their families. She was preceded in death by her beloved grandparents, Jean Parten and James, and Mary Ann and C. W. McMurry, and an uncle, Scooter McMurry.
Pallbearers will be Caleb McMurry, Greyson McMurry, Matt Lesley, Will Lesley, Dustin Williams, Josh Kennedy, Chance Rea, Chad Barnes and Brandon Rea.
Condolences may be emailed to hollandfuneraldirectors@comcast.net.
Diannia Williams
BELDEN - Diannia Jean Williams, 69, of Belden, passed away Tuesday, May 18, 2021. She was born December 29, 1951 to Fieldon and Jean Terry. She was loved by so many and will be missed dearly.
Visitation will be Friday, May 23, 2021 from 2:00 to 3:00 at Lee Memorial Funeral Home. Funeral service will follow at 3:00 PM in the chapel with Bro. Terry Falkner officiating. Burial will be in Lee Memorial Park. Lee Memorial Funeral Home is entrusted with the arrangements.
She is survived by her husband, Dannie Williams of Belden; her daughter, Melissa Williams (Jeffrey Verell) of Tupelo; one brother, Junior Terry (Kathy) of Blue Springs; one sister, Janet Rhynes of Baldwyn; one granddaughter, Tabetha Martin (Jason) of Nettleton; and one great granddaughter, Jaselyn Martin of Nettleton.
She is preceded in death by her parents; one sister, Jeanette Milton; two brothers, Dennis McDowell and Clyde McDowell.
Pallbearers will be Jeffrey Verell, Jason Martin, Ethan Terry, Nathan Terry, Jason Terry, and Mason Terry.
Millard Lothenore
BOONEVILLE - Millard Ray Lothenore, 82, of Booneville, MS died Monday, May 17, 2021 at Methodist University Hospital in Memphis, TN. Funeral services are set for Friday, May 21, 2021 at 2pm at Magnolia Funeral Home - East Chapel with interment to follow in Booneville City Cemetery. Visitation will be Friday, May 21, 2021 from 11am until 2pm at Magnolia Funeral Home - East Chapel. Pastor John Gowen and Rev. Billy Joe Young will officiate the service.
Millard was born in Corinth, MS on July 22, 1938 to Ray Lothenore and Mae Dell Ross. He was a graduate of Biggersville High School and he attended Northeast MS Community College. He graduated from MS State University and the University of North Carolina with a master's degree in education. He also served in the US Marine Reserve.
Millard taught at Biggersville High School and Northeast MS Community College from 1967 until his retirement. Millard was inducted into the Northeast MS Community College Hall of fame on October 4, 2018, where he holds the distinction of being the only individual in the rich history of NEMCC athletic department to hold the title of head coach over 4 different sports programs including 2 stints of basketball, softball, and tennis.
Millard was an active founder, member, and elder of Cornerstone Christian Fellowship in Corinth, MS. His love for his Lord was evident in all he did. He passionately loved Alaska where he spent every summer for the last 25 years there fishing for Sockeye salmon and enjoying time with his friends and family.
Millard is survived by his wife of almost 60 years, Betty Rose Lothenore of Booneville; son, Luke Lothenore (Kristen) of Booneville; 5 grandchildren, Jackson, Ellie, Kate, Sam and Wes Lothenore all of Booneville; daughter-in-law, Teresa Lothenore of Walnut, MS; step grandsons, Will Wright (Erica) and Brian Wright (Shannon) all of Walnut; step great grandchildren, Wit, Tessa, Kassie and Colt Wright, Dayce Caviness, and Carley Hughes all of Walnut; sister, Sheila Hopkins of Corinth; brothers, Gary Ross (Cathy) and Wesley Ross all of Corinth; numerous nieces, nephews, other relatives and a host of friends. He is preceded in death by his parents; stepfather, John Ross; and his son, Mark Lothenore. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations can be made to Oasis Medical Center 2421 Proper Street Corinth, MS 38834 or Cornerstone Christian Fellowship 1119 Wyninegar Road, Booneville, MS 38829. Magnolia Funeral Home is honored to serve the family of Mr. Millard Ray Lothenore.
Kevin Rackley
PONTOTOC - Kevin Ferrell Rackley, 45,passed away May 18, 2021 at Baptist East in Memphis, TN. He was a good friend to everyone, never met a stranger, and was always one to make someone laugh. He loved his kids and was very active in his kids activities. He was a hard worker and always strived to give his kids the best. He loved deer hunting and spending time with family and friends.
Kevin is survived by his daughter, Kylie Rackley; son, Micah Rackley; sister, Christy Payne; stepfather, Thomas Dearman; Aunt Joyce Yates and several other aunts; several uncles; as well as a host of nieces, nephews, great-nieces, great-nephews, and cousins.
He was preceded in death by his father, Ferrell Rackley; mother, Lyndia Dearman; grandparents, C.O. and Earnestine Moorman; Ivy and Cordelia Rackley; and his brothers, Jeff Rackley and Terry Rackley.
Visitation will be Friday, May 21, 2021 5-8PM at Tutor Memorial Funeral Home in Pontotoc and Saturday, May 22, 2021 11AM until service time of 12PM at Tutor Memorial Funeral Home in Pontotoc. Ryan Moorman and Bro. Jeff Watts will officiate. Burial will follow in Pleasant Grove Cemetery. Tutor Memorial Funeral Home of Pontotoc is in charge of arrangements.
Pallbearers: Allen Whitten, Lane Bramlett, Wayne Payne, Lance Sewell, Chris Underwood, John Ben Hazel, Andrew Rackley, and Brandon Clayton. Honorary Pallbearers: Andy Payne, Drew Payne, and Micah Rackley.
Tommy L. Williams
TUPELO - Tommy Lee Williams passed away Tuesday, May 18, 2021 at his residence at the age of 59. A lifelong resident of Tupelo, he was born March 11, 1962 to Archie and Mary Hill Williams. Tommy worked many years laying ceramic tile. He loved his little Chihuahua, Bobo, and took care of him like a child. Tommy enjoyed hunting and spending time with his family.
He leaves behind his two sisters, Jo Ann Smith of Fulton and Debbie Huey and her husband Bobby of Tupelo; his brother, Gerald Williams and his wife Teresa of Saltillo; and numerous nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents.
Services will be 11 a.m. Friday, May 21, 2021 at the Jefferson Street Chapel of W.E. Pegues with Bro. Adam Miller officiating. Burial will be in Tupelo Memorial Park. Visitation will be 5 until 7 p.m. Thursday at W.E. Pegues, Tupelo.
Pallbearers will be Shane and Dustin Huey, Carson and Hunter Miller, Stevie Hill, and Sammy Sanders.
Expressions of sympathy may be left at www.peguesfuneralhome.com.
Debra Jean Montgomery
TIPPAH COUNTY - Debra Jean Montgomery, 62, resident of Tiplersville, passed away peacefully Sunday, May 16, 2021 at Diversicare Health & Rehabilitation Center in Ripley following a brief illness.
The family has requested private services to be announced. Arrangements will be provided by The Ripley Funeral Home.
Ms. Montgomery was born June 30, 1952 in Aurora, IL, the only child of the late Lee Crockett and Dorothy Hellen Davis Moore. She was a graduate of East Aurora High School , continued her education at Itawamba Community College and was employed as a correctional officer with the St. Charles Correctional Facility in Illinois.
A Christian, Ms. Montgomery was a devoted member of Anchor Holds Church in Blue Springs and was blessed with a beautiful singing voice as she sang in the church choir. She was a gifted and talented artist and created vibrant art through drawings and coloring.
Hobbies include traveling to Hot Springs, AR, the mountains and visiting her boys. "Lets Make A Deal", "Wheel of Fortune" and "Chicago PD" were favorite television programs.
Ms. Montgomery was a loving wife and devoted mother who loved her family, her church family and many friends. Words cannot express how much she was loved and how greatly she will be missed.
Memories will continue to be shared by her husband of 16 years, Paul Gilbert of Tiplersville, two sons, Terry Marion of Aurora, IL and Camris Marion, Jr. (Delia) of Rocky Mount, NC, one aunt, Christine Peaches of Yorkville, IL, one cousin, Pastor Robert Davis, nine grandchildren, Kyla Elise Marion, Brandon, Javon and Tevyn Hayes, Trevonte, Triana, Tremayne and Trestin Marion, Caia McCloud, life long friend, Val Stuart, her Pastor and his wife, Mike and Donna Sandersand , close friends, Fred and Becky Hall, Shirley and Angie.
She was also preceded in death by her loyal pet canine, "Ally".
The Ripley Funeral Home invites you to share memories with the family at ripleyfuneralhome.com.
John Franklin Holsey
PONTOTOC - John Franklin Holsey, 65, passed away Sunday, May 9, 2021, at his home in Pontotoc. Graveside Services will be on Saturday, May 22, 2021 11:00 a.m. at Thompson Chapel Cemetery Houlka, MS. Visitation will be on Friday, May 21, 2021 4:00-6:00 at Serenity Autry Funeral Chapel Pontotoc. Serenity Autry Funeral Home of Pontotoc is in charge of arrangements.
Sherry Elmore
TUPELO - Sherry Elmore, 61, died Wednesday, May 19, 2021, at North Miss. Medical Center in Tupelo. Services will be on Friday, May 21, 2021 at 12 PM at Holland Funeral Directors - Tupelo Chapel. Visitation will be on Friday from 10 AM to service time at Tupelo Chapel. A full obituary will follow.
Ross Arvin Epting
TUPELO - Ross Arvin Epting, 91, passed away Wednesday, May 19, 2021, at Avonlea Assisted Living in Tupelo. Services will be on Saturday, June 12, 2021 at 3 p.m. at Jefferson Street Chapel of W. E. Pegues. Visitation will be on Saturday, June 12, 2021 from 2 p.m. until service time at W. E. Pegues, Tupelo.
Clyde Dennis Goldman
LAUDERDALE - Services celebrating the life of Mr. Clyde "Dennis" Goldman will be held Friday, May 21, at 1:00 at Central United Methodist Church in Meridian, Mississippi with Reverend John Branning officiating. Interment will be held at Forest Lawn Memorial Gardens. Robert Barham Family Funeral Home is honored to be entrusted with arrangements.
Mr. Goldman, 84, of Meridian passed away on Tuesday, May 18, 2021.
Mr. Goldman is survived by his wife Edna Goldman; sons, Dennis Goldman, Jr. (Tricia), David Goldman (Amy), and Paul Goldman (Melissa); grandchildren, Heather Dabit (Sam), David Goldman, Jr. of Petal, Alex Goldman (Mackenzie) of Nashville, TN, Tanner Goldman, and John Thomas Goldman; great granddaughters, Laykin Dew and Merin Dew. He is also survived by two brothers, Tom Goldman (Jody) and Darryl Goldman (Linda), a special friend Dr. Norma Murillo Smith and special care giver, Cynthia Clark.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Thomas William and Izola Mae Goldman.
Pallbearers will be his grandsons, Sam Dabit, David Goldman, Jr., Alex Goldman, Tanner Goldman, and John Thomas Goldman and nephews, Joe Pierron and Billy Patrick.
Mr. Goldman graduated from Meridian High School in 1954. In high school he was a member of the marching band as well as the Lion's All State Band. He continued his education at Ole Miss and was a member of the Pride of the South marching band. It was also at Ole Miss that he met the love of his life. He married Edna Moody in September of 1957. He graduated college in the spring of 1958 and furthered his education and graduated from the University of Mississippi Law school in 1962. After a successful law career, he shifted his focus on continuing his entrepreneurial adventures. He was constantly researching and starting new businesses not only locally, but across the country. He was an active member of the Meridian Jaycees and became the international vice president. While serving he met lifelong friends from other countries, especially Costa Rica. He had an incredible love of flying and has passed that enthusiasm down two generations. Mr. Goldman was very interested in his sons being involved in church and was a big supporter of the Youth Program at Central UMC, of which his sons were faithful members. Mr. Goldman will always be remembered for his "entrepreneurial spirit." Most importantly he will be remembered for the love and support that he showered on his family and friends.
The Goldman family suggest memorials may be made as donations to Central United Methodist Church or Mississippi Food Network in lieu of flowers.
Family and friends may sign the online guestbook at robertbarhamffh.com.
The Goldman family will receive guests from 11:30 a.m. until 1:00 at Central United Methodist Church.
Paula Mills Carson
TUPELO - Paula Mills Carson, 57, gained her wings to heaven on May 17, 2021, after a tough battle with cervical cancer. Paula was born on December 5, 1963 in Pahokee Florida, to Wayne and Bobbi Mills. She was married for 5 years to Richard "Ricky" Carson, but they had been together for 40 years total. Paula was a longtime member of New Hope Baptist Church. She never met a stranger, she would give the shirt off her own back to help anyone in need, and her generosity knew no limits. Paula was very proud of her grandchildren and was loved by hundreds of people all around. She was the sunshine of everyone's life, and always lit up any room she walked into. Paula worked at Mid South Auto Sales for over 20 years and Custom Body Repair for over 30 years. She loved all her pets, collecting antique items, and she would spend hours in the yard planting flowers. Paula was an avid Alabama fan - Roll Tide everything!
A celebration of Paula's life will be held at 2 P.M. on Thursday, May 20, 2021, at New Hope Baptist Church, 542 Rd 1009, Tupelo, MS 38804, with Bro. Bob O'Neal officiating and long-time friend Roy Alexander delivering the eulogy. Visitation will be from 11 AM - service time Thursday only, at the church. Members of this church have been very generous helping out with Paula before and after her time on Earth. Holland Funeral Directors - Tupelo Chapel has been entrusted with the arrangements.
Survivors include her husband, Richard "Ricky" Carson of Tupelo; her daughter, Mary Kay Mills of Tupelo; her grandchildren, Brianna Davis of Tupelo, Audria Davis of Tupelo, and Neal Carson of Tupelo; her sisters, Vickie Green of New Albany, Cathey Johnson of Tupelo, and Marla Graves of Tupelo; her brother, Wayne Mills of New Albany; and numerous nieces and nephews and a host of friends.
Pallbearers will be brother-in-law Stan Green and nephew Stan Green, Jr., long-time good friend Jeff Johnson, cousin Jimmy Mills, brother Wayne Mills, and good friend Terry Langley.
Condolences may be emailed to hollandfuneraldirectors@comcast.net.
Robert Gene Pannell
ALPINE - Robert Gene Pannell, 72, passed away at his home on Wednesday, May 19, 2021. He was a used car dealer and had driven a bus for East Union for over fifteen years. He was a member of Union County school board and had served as president. He enjoyed hunting, sports, old cars, tractors and dominoes. He loved his family and always looked forward to spending time with his grandchildren. He was a member of Zion Hill Baptist Church.
Funeral services will be held at Zion Hill Baptist Church on Friday, May 21, 2021 at 4:00 p.m. with Bro. Tommy Asburn and Bro. Roy Tidwell officiating. Burial will be in Zion Hill Cemetery. Waters Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.
He is survived by his wife of 53 years, Patricia Grisham Pannell of Alpine; daughter, Pamela Prewett (Steven) of Pleasant Ridge; sons, Timothy Pannell (LeAnn) and Jeremy Pannell all of Alpine; sisters, Willie Helton, Linda Roberts and Janie Conway (Mike) Brothers, Mitchell Pannell and Rickey Pannell (Brenda); (8) grandchildren, Brittany Cunningham (Adam), Katlin Prewett, Anna Claire Pannell, Bayleigh Pannell, Emma Pannell, Hannah Pannell, Karley Pannell and Kaleb Pannell; great-grandchild, Ellie Kate Cunningham; host of other family and friends.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Boyce and Ovie Mae Pannell; three brothers, Marvin Pannell, Norman Pannell and Daniel Pannell.
Pallbearers will be Marty Pannell, Gary Pannell, John Pannell, Bobby Pannell, Stan Pannell, Matt Conway, Johnathan Roberts, Joe D. Roberts, Jimmy Helton, Jeff Willard, Steve Willard, Bryson Grisham and John Grisham.
Visitation will be at the church on Friday from 11:00 a.m. until service time at 4:00 p.m.
Expressions of sympathy may be sent to the family at www.watersfuneralservice.com.
Channing McGee
BALDYWN - Channing McGee, 35, passed away Friday, May 14, 2021, at North Mississippi Medical Center in Tupelo. Graveside services will be on Thursday, May 20, 2021 at 1:00 p.m., at Bethel C.M.E. Church Cemetery. Visitation will be on Wednesday, May 19, 2021 from 4-6 pm, walkthrough at the funeral home. Expressions of sympathy may be left at www.nljonesandsons.com or on Facebook at N.L. Jones Funeral Directors. "A Pillar of Strength in Time of Need.".
