Norma Hurst
TUPELO – Norma Ray Hurst, 84, of Tupelo, passed away peacefully Friday, May 20, 2020 at the Laney Greenhouse after a long hard battle with dementia. She is now at her heavenly home free of pain.
Norma retired from J.C. Penney after working there for 20 years. She was born January 13, 1936 in Houston, MS to Baron and Modera Neal. She was Baptist by faith accepting Christ early in her life.
Visitation will begin at 10:00 A.M. to 11:00 A.M. Friday, May 22, 2020 at Lee Memorial Funeral Home.
Funeral service will be at 11:00 A.M. Friday, May 22, 2020 at Lee Memorial Funeral Home with Bro. Greg Simmons officiating. Burial will be in Lee Memorial Park. Lee Memorial Funeral Home is entrusted with the arrangements.
She is survived by her children, Rickey Hurst of Tupelo, Pam Bucci (Robert) of Tupelo, and Mike Hurst (Terry) of St. Joseph, MO; brothers, Johnny Neal (Mary) of New Albany and Bobby Neal (Grace) of Taylorsville; her grandchildren, Amanda Simmons (Greg) of Houston, Rob Bucci (Kim) of Saltillo, Daniel Bucci (Anna) of Tupelo, Laura Nold (Austin) of MO, Sarah Abbott (Andrew) of MO, and Anna Plackemeirer (Seth) of MO; 14 great grandchildren, Grey, Leigh Anna, Sophie, Caroline, Addilin-Klair, Nora, Elleanna, Dillon, Beckham, Calvin, Titus, Ester, Emerson, and Elsie.
She is preceded in death by her husband, George Hurst, her parents, brothers, Billy Neal, George, Neal, James Neal, and Jerry Neal, and her only sister Emma Wiggs.
In lieu of flowers donations may be made to Traceway Greenhouses 2800 Main St. Tupelo, MS 38801.
Charles Cain
BANNER – Charles Cain, 89, passed away Sunday, May 19, 2020, at Baptist Nursing home in Calhoun City. Services will be on Thursday May 21 at 2:00 pm at Parker Memorial Funeral Home. Burial will follow at Bruce Cemetery.
Lisa Lyons
TUPELO – Lisa Lyons, 47, passed away Thursday, May 14, 2020, at her home in Tupelo. Services will be on Friday, May 22, 2020 at 11 a.m., Graveside at Porter’s Memorial Park. Visitation will be on Thursday, May 21 from 4-6, Walk Thru at N.L. Jones Funeral Directors. Expressions of sympathy may be left at www.nljonesandsons.com or on Facebook at N.L. Jones Funeral Directors. “ A Pillar of Strength in Time of Need.”.
Barbara Neal
WATER VALLEY – Barbara Neal, 83, passed away Monday, May 18, 2020, at Baptist Memorial Hospital in Oxford. Services will be on a later date at a private location. Burial will follow at Oak Ridge Cemetery in Water Valley. Serenity Daniels Funeral Home of Water Valley.
William Guy Mears
BALDWYN – William Guy Mears, 80, passed away Wednesday, May 20, 2020, at NMMC Hospice Unit in Tupelo. Services will be on Friday at 3:00 p.m. at Kesler Funeral Home Chapel. Visitation will be on Friday from 2:00 until service time Burial will follow at Pratts Cemetery.
Johnnie R. Johnson
SHANNON – Johnnie R. Johnson, 84, passed away on May 20, 2020, at Sanctuary Hospice House in Tupelo. Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by Agnew and Sons Funeral Home of Verona, MS.
Joan White
PONTOTOC – Joan White, 76, passed away on May 19, 2020, at her home in Pontotoc. Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by Serenity Autry Funeral Home of Pontotoc.
Catherine Herron
PONTOTOC – Catherine Herron, 80, passed away Sunday, May 17, 2020, at North Mississippi Medical Center in Tupelo. Services will be on a later date at a private location. Burial will follow at Friendship Baptist Church Pontotoc. Serenity Autry Funeral Home of Pontotoc.
Steven Schulenburg
BOONEVILLE – Steven Schulenburg, 75, passed away on May 20, 2020, at Baptist Memorial Hospital in Booneville. Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by Booneville Funeral Home.
Gail Coggins Dillard
BALDWYN – Gail Coggins Dillard, 83, passed away on May 15, 2020. Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by Kesler Funeral Home.
Doyle D. Taylor
BOONEVILLE – Doyle Dean Taylor, 84, passed away Tuesday, May 19, 2020, at Magnolia Regional Health Center in Corinth, MS. He was born in Cotton Springs, MS, on August 30, 1935, to Milas Lee Taylor and Ida Modena James. He enjoyed watching basketball games on television and working cross word puzzles. He was a faithful member of New Bethel Church of Christ where he led the singing for many years.
Funeral services will be 2 o’clock, Friday, May 22, 2020, at Booneville Funeral Home with Bro. Ronny Livingston officiating Visitation will be from 12 o’clock until service time on Friday. Burial will be in the New Bethel Church of Christ Cemetery. Booneville Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
He is survived by his soul mate, Geraldine Smith Taylor; son, Billy “Chopper” Taylor and wife, Brenda and Bobby “Beaver” Taylor and wife, Jolene all from Booneville; sisters, Maxine Ward (Jack) of Memphis, TN, and Mattie Hardwick (Ed) of New Site, MS; granddaughters, Tiffany Johnson (David) of Marietta, MS; Amber Gilley (Joe) of Booneville, MS; great-grandson, Taylor Johnson of Marietta, MS; Conner Gilley of Booneville, MS; and great-granddaughter, Lexie Johnson of Marietta, MS.
He was preceded in death by his parents; and brothers, Vernon Taylor, Cleo Taylor, Bela Taylor, and Otis Taylor; granddaughter, Tabitha Nicole Taylor.
Pallbearers will be David Johnson, Joe Gilley, Roy Taylor, Richie Taylor, Taylor Johnson, and Conner Gilley.
Condolences may be extended to the family at boonevillefuneralhome.net.
Ricky Smith
FULTON – Ricky Smith, 68, passed away on May 20, 2020, at North Mississippi Medical Center in Tupelo. Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by McNeece-Morris Funeral Home in Fulton.
Agie Corinne McGregor
PONTOTOC – Agie Corinne Tidwell McGregor, 82, passed away Tuesday, May 19, 2020 at her home in Pontotoc, MS. She was a devoted wife, mother, sister, aunt, and grandmother, as well as a friend to many. She was a dairy farmer along side her husband, and a former employee of Ram Golf, where she retired in 2000. She was a Christian and loved the Lord Jesus Christ. She enjoyed cooking, caring for others, and most of all, spending time with her family and friends. Her hearts desire was for everyone to accept Jesus Christ as their Lord and Savior. She truly had a servants heart.
She is survived by her son, Michael Lathan and Sue McGregor of Pontotoc; daughters, Barbara Griffin (Gary) of Pontotoc, Lisa Renna Keith (Ben) of Palmetto, Regina Gaye Williams of Pontotoc, and Kimberly Joy Keith (Douglas) of Palmetto; 22 grandchildren; and a host of great grandchildren, nieces, nephews, family, and loved ones.
She is preceded in death by her mother and father, Agie and Milton Tidwell; husband of 53 years, Lathan McClain McGregor; son, Alvis Wayne McGregor; daughter, Terrie Jean McGregor; great-granddaughter, Destiny Marie Tate; son-in-law, Jimmy Lee Williams; brothers, Burl, Johnny, Reuben, Roland, and Earl Tidwell; and sisters, Martha Lyn White, Ruth Nadine Jackson, and Velma Fay White.
Services will be Friday, May 22, 2020 at 2 PM at Tutor Memorial Funeral Home in Pontotoc with Bro. Greg Herndon officiating. Burial will follow in Guinn Cemetery. Tutor Memorial Funeral Home of Pontotoc is in charge of arrangements.
Pallbearers: David Haws, Matt Keith, Dalton Scroggins, Josh Williams, Cody McGregor, and Ethan Keith.
Honorary Pallbearers: Cole Keith, Corey Williams, and Gary Griffin, Jr.
Visitation will be Thursday, May 21, 5-8 PM and Friday, May 22, 1 PM until service time.
Due to Covid-19 and the guidelines of CDC of in-person gatherings, we encourage social distancing.
Sheanika Faulkner
HOLLY SPRINGS – Sheanika Faulkner, 40, passed away Monday, May 18, 2020, at a friend’s home in Holly Springs. Services will be on a later date at a private location. Burial will follow at Lagoshen Baptist Church in Moscow, TN. Serenity Autry Funeral Home of Holly Springs.
Jane Guntharp
FULTON – Jane Guntharp, 88, passed away Tuesday, May 19, 2020, at her home. She was born June 2, 1931 to the late Johnny Parker and the late Ethel Dickerson Parker in Itawamba County. She was active in her church, East Fulton Baptist Church where she was in charge of the Card Ministry for several years and also taught Sunday school. She was also active in Benevolence committee at the church. She enjoyed gardening, vegetables and flowers, cooking pies and baking jellies.
Services will be at 11:00 am on Thursday May 21, 2020 at Senter Funeral Home with Bro. John Lewis officiating. Burial will be in White Church Cemetery. Visitation will be from 10:00 am until 11:00 am on Thursday May 21st at Senter Funeral Home.
Senter Funeral Home has been entrusted with the arrangements.
She is survived by her husband of 70 years, Victor Guntharp son; Ricky (Brenda) Guntharp of Fulton, daughter; Janie D. Porter of Tupelo, son; Randy (Linda) Guntharp of Fulton, son; Jamie (Angelee) Guntharp of Batesville, 9 grandchildren, and 11 great grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Johnny and Ethel Parker, brother; John T. Parker, sister; Mary Alice Rucks, brothers; Charles Parker, Malvis Parker, Kelly Parker, and Stacy Dickerson.
Online condolences can be expressed at www.senterfuneraldirectors.com.
Donald Brady “Don” Jordan
UNION COUNTY – Donald Brady “Don” Jordan, 63, passed away Wednesday, May 20, 2020, at Baptist Memorial Hospital in Oxford. Services will be on Friday, May 22 at 2 PM at The Memory Chapel of New Albany Funeral and Cremation Care. Visitation will be on Friday, May 22 from 1 PM to 2 PM at New Albany Funeral and Cremation Care. Burial will follow at Church of the Nazarene Cemetery in Pontotoc County. The Staff of New Albany Funeral and Cremation Care invites you to share memories with the Jordan family at nafuneralsandcrematons.com.
Donald Curtiss
MARIETTA – Donald Ray Curtiss, 79, passed away at his home on Monday, May 18, 2020. He was a licensed electrician and was retired from the United States Navy. He was of the Presbyterian faith. The Navy sent him to Nam a few times. Don enjoyed road trips, he also enjoyed growing a big garden.
Funeral services will be at Waters Funeral Home on Friday, May 22, 2020 at 1:00 p.m. with Brother Anthony Copeland officiating. Burial will be in Lebanon Cemetery.
He is survived by his wife, Georgie Jean Curtiss “Gidg”; two special step-children, Robert Huntley and Elizabeth Weber (Jeff). He is also survived by the mother of his children, Linda Lescher Curtiss; children, Mark Curtiss, Beth Curtiss, James Joseph “JJ” Curtiss (Janice), Catherine Elliott (James), John Curtiss (Felicia), Paul Curtiss, Joel Curtiss, Josh Curtiss; sister-in-law, Linda Curtiss; and a host of other family and friends.
He was preceded in death by two sons, Michael Eugene Curtiss and David Andrew Curtiss; two sisters, Phyliss “Gail” Holly (Frank) and Sherry “Sue” Michael (Bobby); brother, Montie “Joe” Curtiss.
Visitation will be Thursday evening from 4:00 – 7:00 pm. Service at 1:00 p.m. Friday with viewing one hour prior.
Expressions of sympathy may be sent to the family at www.watersfuneralservice.com.
Mike Kennedy
ABERDEEN – Mike Stanike Kennedy, 72, passed away on Wednesday, May 20, 2020 at North Mississippi Medical Center Hopsice in Tupelo. Born on September 13, 1947 in the Carolina Community of Itawamba County, he was a son to George Samuel and Norma Little Kennedy. He attended Carolina school and married the former Lois Taylor on September 15, 1964. He owned and operated Kennedy’s Garage in Aberdeen for several years. Mike also worked as a welder and sandblaster at Palmer Bodies in Amory, but he was most proud to be able to work side by side with his son in Kennedy Construction. An outdoorsman all his life, Mike liked nothing better than going fishing or hunting. A longtime member of Aberdeen Pentecostal Church, he served as church mechanic and as an usher but would always find a place to get involved. Most importantly, other than the relationship with the Lord was his wife. He was a devoted husband and loved to spend time with his grandchildren and great grandchildren.
Funeral services will be at 1 p.m. on Friday, May 22, 2020 at First Pentecostal Church in Aberdeen with Bishop Ricky Bowen, Rev. James Terry, and Rev. Cody Kennedy officiating. Burial will follow in the Liberty Cemetery. Cleveland-Moffett Funeral Home of Amory is in charge of the arrangements.
Survivors include his wife of 55 years, Lois Kennedy of Aberdeen; two sons, Michael Darrell Kennedy of Gatlinburg, TN and Marty Dean Kennedy (Heather) of Booneville; one daughter, Keena L. Kennedy of Aberdeen; two brothers, Lee Kennedy of Amory and Rev. Doug Kennedy (Barbara) of the Athens Community; one sister, Juanity Kennedy of Carolina; grandchildren, Michael Bradley Kennedy (Mary), Rev. Cody Allen Kennedy (Jessica), Zackery Chase Kennedy (Kelly), Matthew Tyler Kennedy, Brooksanna Kennedy, Samuel Ware Kennedy, Shellie Kennedy, Dillon Parker, Montana Parker, Evan Parker, and Mikia L. Irons; great grandchildren, Dakota Kennedy, Gracie Kennedy, Ella Kennedy, Annabelle Kennedy, Elyjah Kennedy, Ayden Kennedy, Gabriella Kennedy, Nova Grace Kennedy, Parker Kitchen, Hazel Claire Mitchell, Jude Aaron Mitchell, Zinnia Saige Parker, and Cassie Rose Parker; and a host of nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents; one daughter, Sheila Kennedy; one sister, Ozelle Gilmore; and his brothers, Cecil, Hack, and George Kennedy.
Pallbearers will be Michael Darrell Kennedy, Michael Bradley Kennedy, Rev. Cody Kennedy, Zackary Chase Kennedy, Matthew Tyler Kennedy, Marty Kennedy, Samuel Kennedy, Elyjah Kennedy, Dakota Kennedy, and Jude Mitchell.
Visitation will be on Thursday evening from 5 until 8 p.m. at the First Pentecostal Church in Aberdeen.
Condolences may be shared with the family at clevelandmoffettfuneralhome.com.
Rhonda Maria Johnson
TUPELO – Rhonda Maria Johnson, 68, passed away Sunday, May 17, 2020, at her home in Tupelo. Services will be on a later date at a private location. Burial will follow at Calvary Cemetery in Memphis, TN. Serenity Autry Funeral Home of Pontotoc.
Billy Burks
TUPELO – Billy Burks, 85, passed away Wednesday, May 20, 2020, at North Mississippi Medical Center in Tupelo. Services will be on Friday, May 22, 2020 at Saltillo Cemetery. Visitation will be on Friday, May 22, 2020 from 2:30 p.m. until 3:30 p.m at W. E. Pegues, Tupelo. Expressions of sympathy may be left at www.peguesfuneralhome.com.
Mike “Grease Monkey” Peel
HOUSTON – Mike “Grease Monkey” Peel, 67, passed away on May 19, 2020, at his residence in Houston. Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by Memorial Funeral Home – Houston.
