TODAY'S OBITUARIES


Frances Tennison
BOONEVILLE - Frances Tennison, 84, passed away on May 25, 2022, at her residence in Corinth. Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by Booneville Funeral Home.
Roger Bennett
AMORY - Roger Bennett, 80, passed away on May 24, 2022, at Northwest Medical Center in Winfield, Alabama. Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by E E Pickle Funeral Home.
Bro. Horace McCombs
BURTON - Bro. Horace McCombs, 100, passed away Tuesday, May 24, 2022, at Landmark Nursing Facility and Rehab Center in Booneville. Services will be on Friday, May 27, 2022 at 2 pm at Forked Oak Baptist Church. Visitation will be on Friday, May 27, 2022 from 12-2 pm at Forked Oak Baptist Church. Burial will follow at Forked Oak Baptist Church Cemetery. Condolences to the family may be made online at www.keslerfuneralhome.com.
Evlyn Jean Adair
BLUE SPRINGS - Evlyn Jean Adair, 83, passed away on May 22, 2022 at Sanctuary Hospice House in Tupelo, MS. Jean was born September 10, 1938 to Thomas Garrett and Fannie Mable Garrett. On August 6, 1955, she married the love of her life, Charles Wilmar Adair; they were married for 64 years before his passing on October 18, 2019. She was lovingly called "Granny" by family, friends, and the many children she had in her care for over 20 years at Adair's Child Nursery. She always said that she helped raise half of Tupelo's children and half of their children. A member of Antioch church of Christ, Granny always enjoyed attending services and encouraging her grands to be faithful in the Lord. She is now in paradise rocking babies and playing with children who left their earthly parents too soon. Granny loved fishing, playing rook, canning vegetables, shopping at thrift stores, and talking to friends and family. She could root a stick and have it blooming in season, and her green beans and Mexican cornbread were second to none. Most of all, though, her grandchildren and great-grandchildren were her pride and joy.
She was preceded in death by her husband Charles Adair; a son Charles Trent Adair; her parents Thomas and Fannie Mable Garrett; half siblings Wiron Bryant; Euel Bryant; Avonell Mitchell; twin brother Melvin "Bud" Garrett; sisters Sybil Jones and Mildred Hamblin.
She is survived by a sister Helen Potts; daughter Wilma Adair Hitt (Randy); daughter in love Terese Hawkins Adair; grandchildren Jimmy Hitt (Dana), Lorie Adair Roberts (Scott), Candy Hitt Miller (Dustin); great-grandchildren Alayna Hitt Harris (Chandler), Macy Hitt, Olivia Roberts, Sam Roberts, Jack Roberts, Liddy Miller, and Jonah Miller; and a host of other family and friends.
Granny was loved by many cousins, nieces, and nephews. She loved and appreciated all the visits, good food, and help from special friends Larry and Lucy Easterling. Many thanks to Marie Sansing, her caregiver, and all the doctors, nurses, therapists, and staff at Sanctuary Hospice House who showed her tender love and care.
Services will be Thursday, May 26 at the Antioch church of Christ in Blue Springs, MS; visitation from 2-4 with services immediately following. Burial will follow in Antioch Church Cemetery. Waters Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.
Pallbearers are Dustin Miller, Scott Roberts, Chandler Harris, Steve McBrayer, Terry McBrayer, Donald Harpole, and Jimmy Powers. Honorary Pallbearers are Sam Roberts, Jack Roberts, Jonah Miller, and all the children at the Antioch church of Christ.
Expressions of sympathy may be sent to the family @www.watersfuneralservice.com
Estene Stanford
EGGVILLE COMMUNITY - Trannie Estene Stanford of Eggville, Mississippi, passed peacefully into the Lord's arms on Tuesday, May 24, 2022 surrounded by her loving Husband and family. Estene was born in Jasper, Alabama on September 27, 1937 to Dolphus and Edie Tidwell Forrester. She married Y.L. Williams and they made their home in Lee County where they raised six children together until his premature death on August 28, 1982. Later, Estene met the love her life, Kenneth Ray Stanford, Sr., whom she married on December 20, 1985, and together they raised a blended family of four daughters and eight sons. Estene was a woman of God who always put her family and others first without complaint. Her greatest joy was her family.
Affectionately known as Mamaw and Granny, she had an infectious smile, an adoring sense of humor and the most nurturing soul. Some of her favorite pastimes included bird watching, storytelling and listening to gospel music. She enjoyed camping and traveling with her Husband and their closest friends. Prior to her retirement she owned and operated a daycare where she touched the lives of countless others who always came back to visit her. She will forever be missed and her sweet spirit will continue to live on through her growing family of which she was the proudest.
She is survived by her beloved husband, Kenneth Ray Stanford, Sr.; six children, Dale Williams (Shelia), Nina Lansdell (Jerry), Roger Williams (Sherri), Glen Williams (Sherry), Michael Williams (Teresa) and Angie Upton; five stepchildren, Donna Upton, Amanda Floyd, Mark Stanford, Michael Stanford and Jason Stanford; numerous grandchildren and great-grandchildren, and great-great-grandchildren; and a sister, Mozelle McCullough.
Preceded in death by her parents; her first husband, Y.L. Williams; sisters, Florene Steadman, Emmaline Tubbs, and Pearlene King; brothers, L.C. and Ravis Forrester; stepson, Kenneth Ray Stanford, Jr.; and son-in-law, Steve Lansdell.
Pallbearers will be Kenneth Williams, Channing Upton, Daniel Williams, Joshua Williams, Chase Williams, Christopher Williams, Jerry Robinson, and Dalton Wilkins.
Visitation will be 5 until 8 p.m. Friday, May 27, 2022 at W.E. Pegues Saltillo. Services will be 2 p.m. Saturday at the Saltillo Chapel of W. E. Pegues with Bro. David Perry officiating. Burial will follow at Boguefala Cemetery.
Expressions of sympathy and fond memories may be shared at www.peguesfuneralhome.com.
Steve Smith
MANTACHIE - Steve Allen Smith, 60, passed away on Wednesday, May 25, 2022, at the North Mississippi Medical Center after a sudden illness. He was born July 4, 1961, in Tupelo, to Kenneth Ray and Sula Annette Underwood Smith. He was a self - employed carpenter and horse trainer most all his life. He enjoyed hog, deer, and turkey hunting, which he hunted off of horseback. He enjoyed riding and was very gifted at training horses, even training horses to do tricks.
Services will be at 3:00 p.m. Thursday, May 26, 2022, at the McNeece-Morris Funeral Home Chapel in Mantachie with Bro. Merlin Johnson officiating. Burial will be in the Stephens Cemetery.
Survivors include his parents, Ray and Ann Smith of Rosebud, MS; his children, Rosie Johnson, Casey Smith, Shannon Smith, Emma Jackson, Austin Lacy, Blake Rivers, Hannah Smith, Addison Smith, Bailey Smith, and Richard Rhinewalt; one sister, Angela Coleman of Carthage; six granddaughters; a host of nieces, nephews, and other family members.
Visitation will be Thursday from 1:00 p.m. until service time at McNeece-Morris Funeral Home in Mantachie.
Online condolences and a guest book can be accessed at www.mcneecemorrisfuneralhome.com.
David Floyd
TUPELO - David Ferrell Floyd, age 68, departed this life on earth for his heavenly home on May 22, 2022 in Tupelo. He grew up in Union County, the son of Ferrell and Lucille Cleveland Floyd. David was a graduate of Myrtle High School and Northeast Community College. He thoroughly enjoyed his career as a computer programmer for various industries and companies throughout Northeast Mississippi. David was a member of Calvary Baptist Church. He enjoyed sporting events, especially baseball and was an avid collector of baseball cards. He was also an enthusiast of science fiction, Star Trek and Star Wars in particular. David loved to travel before his health began to decline. His family was the heart of his life and he will be missed dearly.
Survivors include his wife Lillian Floyd of Tupelo; a son, Chris Floyd (Yiqin Hu) of Tuscaloosa, Alabama; a host of cousins and extended family members.
He was preceded in death by his parents and several aunts and uncles.
Services will be 11 a.m. Friday, May 27, 2022 at Calvary Baptist Church with Dr. John Boler officiating. Graveside services will follow at 2 p.m. at Glenfield Memorial Gardens in New Albany. Visitation will be 10 a.m. until service time Friday.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to a favorite charity or Calvary Baptist Church.
Expressions of sympathy may be left at www.peguesfuneralhome.com.
Charles Trice, Jr.
WHEATON, ILLINOIS - Charles Trice, Jr., 82, passed away Wednesday, April 13, 2022, at his home peacefully in Wheaton, Illinois. Services will be on May 28, 2022 , Grave-Side at 11:00 a.m. Pine Grove Community Cemetery with a Memorial at 2:00 p.m. at the MMFA Agricultural Business Center at Shannon, MS.
Jean Lee Davis
TUPELO - Jean Lee Cutcliff Davis, 77, passed away Monday, May 23rd, at Sanctuary Hospice House in Tupelo, MS, with her family by her side. She was born June 20th, 1944, in Amory, MS, to Leo Alexander and Warrenne Brownlee Cutcliff. She married Pat Davis of Fulton, MS on August 21, 1966. She was a devoted wife, mother, and grandmother.
Jean Lee will be remembered for her dedication to her community. She served as President of Junior Auxiliary of Tupelo, President of the Tupelo Garden Club, and Chairman of the City Beautification Committee of New Albany. She was a member of the Board of Directors of LIFT, Inc. for over 20 years, and was an original member of the Tupelo Biracial Committee in 1978, one of her proudest accomplishments. Jean Lee was a lifelong Methodist and a member of New Albany First United Methodist Church, where she was a Sunday School teacher and faithfully served in numerous ways.
She was preceded in death by her parents, her father-in-law, Julian Davis, her mother in law, Hazel Davis and her brother in law Terry Asbury.
She is survived by her husband of 55 years, Pat Davis; daughter Meg Gibens (Brad) of Tupelo; son Patton Davis of Tupelo; her two sisters: Melissa Durrett (Frank) of Amory and Martha Asbury of Tupelo; her brother L.A. Cutcliff, Jr., of Albuquerque, NM; Her beloved grandchildren: Avery Gibens, Charlotte Gibens, John Gibens, Charlie Davis, Mattie Davis and Will Davis; and her nieces and nephews and their children whom she loved very much.
The family would like to extend their gratitude to the staff of Sanctuary Hospice House and Pearl Ivy for their loving care of Jean Lee.
A Celebration of Life service for the family will be held with Father Tim Murphy officiating. Visitation will follow from 1:00 pm -3:00 pm at Pegues Funeral Home. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Sanctuary Hospice House.
Ken McCarty Jr.
PALMETTO COMMUNITY - Kenneth Wayne McCarty Jr. passed away Tuesday, May 24, 2022 at his home. He was 53 years old. Ken was born October 9, 1968 in Tupelo, the son of Kenneth Wayne McCarty Sr. and Geri Gunter McCarty. He was a hard worker and, along with his father, an owner of Ken McCarty Trucking. Truly an outdoorsman, Ken loved to be on the pontoon fishing. He was an avid Mississippi State fan. For around 15 years, Ken could be found on the dirt track racing cars. His dogs were a huge part of his life and Luna, Rosie, and Bailey won't know what to do without him. Ken was the picture of a family man, and loved his family and friends fiercely and without condition.
Left behind to cherish his memory include his wife of 28 years, Michelle McCarty; two children, Chance McCarty and Katelyn McCarty, all of Palmetto; a sister, Christy Comer (Woody) of Tupelo; brother, Todd McCarty of Palmetto; his mother, Geri McCarty of Palmetto; his mother and father-in law, Sam and Quple Dunlap of Algoma; a brother-in-law, Randy Dunlap (Melissa); and a host of nieces and a nephew.
He was preceded in death by his father; an infant brother, Christopher; and a special cousin, Kevin Holloway.
Services will be 3 p.m. Friday, May 27, 2022 at the Jefferson Street Chapel of W. E. Pegues with Bro. Greg Lassett officiating. Burial will follow at Gilvo Cemetery. Visitation will be 1 p.m. until service time Friday at W.E. Pegues, Tupelo.
Pallbearers will be M.J. Triplett, Keyon Coleman, Chris Lauderdale, Bubba Estes, Steve Estes, and Vince Haygood.
Honorary pallbearers will be all former Ken McCarty Trucking drivers and his friends from High School.
Expressions of sympathy and fond memories may be shared at www.peguesfuneralhome.com.
Laura Hartin
POTTS CAMP - Laura Hartin, 73, passed away on May 25, 2022, at her residence in Potts Camp, MS. Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by Serenity Funeral Home.
