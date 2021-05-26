Mary Elaine Brady Spencer
OXFORD – Mrs. Mary Elaine Brady Spencer, 83, died Wednesday, May 26, 2021 at Sanctuary Hospice House in Tupelo, MS. Visitation will be held Friday, May 28, 2021 from 2:00 P.M. to 4:00 P.M at Waller Funeral Home. The funeral service will follow at 4:00 P.M. in the Chapel of Waller Funeral Home with Dale Davis officiating. The graveside service will follow at Pine Flat Cemetery.
Born in Barstow, CA, to the late Albert Sidney and Lillian E. McKinley Brady, Mrs. Spencer worked at the University of Mississippi for 24 years. She began her career as a secretary in the Pre-Admissions Office, then moved into the Chemistry Department where she retired as the Senior Secretary to the Chairman. Mrs. Spencer was a member of the Oxford Church of Christ, where she was a former Sunday School teacher. She was a talented artist completing many drawings. Mrs. Spencer was the devoted wife of James A. “Jack” Spencer for 60 years, prior to his death in 2016. She was a caring and loving mother and grandmother.
Mrs. Spencer is survived by a daughter, Lisa Diane Williams (Claude) of Tupelo, MS; a son, James “Jimmy” Ross Spencer (Monica) of Tupelo, MS; five grandchildren, Mary Heather Williams Dozier, Annina Rose Spencer Nabors (Jonathan), Amy Elizabeth Williams, James Richard Spencer, and Cassie Lauren Williams Bowie (James); and 4 great-grandchildren. She is predeceased by her husband, James A. “Jack” Spencer; a son, Richard Dennis Spencer; and a sister, Darlene Brady Borman.
Memorial contributions in Mrs. Spencer’s memory may be made to Alpha Omega Christian Student Center at 409 West Jackson Avenue; Oxford, MS 38655.
For additional information or to leave an online condolence, please call 662.234.7971 or visit www.wallerfuneralhome.com.
Margaret Stanley Doss
SALTILLO – Margaret Stanley Doss, 94, passed away on Tuesday, May 25, 2021 at her home. She enjoyed being outdoors, gardening and growing pretty flowers. She was a member of Enon Primitive Baptist Church.
Funeral services will be held at Waters Funeral Home, Friday May 28, 2021 at 2:00 p. m. with Elder Bobby Howell officiating. Burial will be in Euclatubba Cemetery.
She is survived by her son, Daniel Adrian Doss of Saltillo; grandchild, Caleigh Holland; nieces, June Ketchum and Rhonda Peach; nephew, Tom Stanley.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Jerry Doss; parents, Samuel and Minnie Akin Stanley; brothers, Clyde Stanley and Olin Stanley; sisters, Gladys Webb and Ruby Marks.
Visitation will be Thursday evening at Waters Funeral Home from 5:00 – 8:00 p. m.
Expressions of sympathy may be sent to the family at www.watersfuneralservice.com.
Edward James
HAMILTON – Edward James, 55, passed away Saturday, May 22, 2021, at Regional One Health in Memphis TN. Services will be on Saturday, May 29, 2021- 1 PM at Sardis Cemetery -Hamilton, MS. Visitation will be on Friday, May 28, 2021- 4 PM at Belle Memorial Funeral Chapel-Aberdeen, MS. Go to bellememorialfuneralhomes.com.
Zack Wilson Hughey
ASHLAND – Zack Wilson Hughey, 80, passed away on May 24, 2021, at home in Ashland, MS. Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by McBride Funeral Home.
Judy Ann Welch
BALDWYN – Judy Ann Welch, 72, passed away Sunday, May 23, 2021, at her home in Baldwyn. Graveside services will be 1:00 P.M. Friday, May 28, 2021 at Ruben-Chapel Cemetery for immediate family members only. Agnew & Sons Funeral Home of Baldwyn is in charge of arrangements.
Martez Armstrong
TUPELO – Martez Armstrong, 28, passed away on May 25, 2021, at North MS Medical Center in Tupelo. Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by Agnew and Sons Funeral Home of Verona.
Earl David Sisk
PONTOTOC – Earl David Sisk, 59, passed away Monday, May 24, 2021, at Pontotoc Extended Care in Pontotoc. Services will be on Saturday, May 29, 2021, 1:00 p.m. at Serenity Autry Funeral Chapel Pontotoc. Visitation will be on Friday, May 28, 2021, 4:00-6:00 p.m. at Serenity Autry Funeral Chapel. Burial will follow at Pontotoc City Cemetery. Serenity Autry Funeral Home of Pontotoc is in charge of services.
Bob Angle
AMORY – Robert Marvin “Bob” Angle, 69, passed from this life on Monday, May 24, 2021 at Baptist Memorial Hospital-Golden Triangle in Columbus. Born on March 2, 1952 in Greenwood, he was a son to Fred and Lucille Outzen Angle. Bob grew up in Amory and was a graduate of Amory High School and he was married to the former Dianne Tyus on February 5, 1983. He was a fixture across the country at auto auctions working as an automobile broker serving 32 dealerships in 8 states. Always cheerful and bright, he let his light shine and it was seen in him. As an ordained minister, he was a member of The Church in Plantersville and he was deeply devoted to God and wanted all to know the salvation that God offers to all who will come to Him. This desire led him to seek out the needs of others and to always offer help to those. For 35 years, he served as Chairman of the March of Dimes in Monroe County traveling across the state and he personally led the way to help raise money for countless different causes in our community. He enjoyed fishing and cooking, and he would put his caramel and coconut cakes up against anyone’s and his chicken salad was second to none; but above all this he simply loved God, loved his family, and loved his community.
Funeral services for Bob will be at 2 p.m. on Friday, May 28, 2021 at Cleveland-Moffett Funeral Home Chapel in Amory with Bro. Jeff Martin, Rev. Mitch Nethery, and Bro Mike Bell officiating. Burial will follow in the Masonic Cemetery with Bro. Justin Dykes.
In addition to his wife Dianne, he is survived by two sons, Scott Angle (Amanda) of Tupelo and Richard Davis of Amory; daughter, Nikki Tidwell (Scott) of Smithville; grandchildren, Luke Angle, Richleigh Davis, Brantley Tidwell, Braxton Tidwell, and Brock Tidwell; niece, Angie Feyerabend (Bob); and nephew, Rick Angle, Jr. (Kim).
He was preceded in death by his parents, and brother, Rick Angle.
Pallbearers will be Justin Dykes, Stan Mann, Scott Angle, Luke Angle, Scott Tidwell, Richard Davis, Lexi Edwards, and Michael Randle.
Visitation will be on Thursday evening from 5 until 8 p.m. at the funeral home.
Memorials can be made to the building or children’s fund at The Church or to a charity of choice.
Condolences may be shared with the family at clevelandmoffettfuneralhome.com.
Rosie Lee Crawford
WEST POINT – Rosie Lee Crawford, 65, passed away Thursday, May 20, 2021, at home in West Point. Services will be on Friday, May 28, 2021 – 1 PM at Message In Me Ministry Church-Aberdeen, MS. Visitation will be on Thursday, May 27, 2021 – 5 PM – 7 PM at Belle Memorial Funeral Home-Aberdeen. Go to bellememorialfuneralhomes.com.
Robert Willard
MYRTLE – Robert Kenneth Willard, 66, passed away on Wednesday, May 26, 2021 at North Mississippi Medical Center in Tupelo. He was born September 18, 1954 in New Albany to the late James L. and Eula Marie McCauley Willard. He was retired from the furniture industry.
Funeral services will be at 2:00 p.m. Friday, May 28, 2021 at United Funeral Service. Burial will be at Macedonia Cemetery.
He is survived by two daughters, Anna Willard and Julie Willard Trammel; two sons, Chris Willard and Brian Willard; and five grandchildren.
Visitation will be Thursday, May 27, 2021 from 5:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m. at the funeral home.
United Funeral Service is honored to be entrusted with these arrangements. For online condolences and guest registry, please visit www.unitedfuneralservice.com.
Patricia Vaughn
AMORY – Patricia Vaughn, 73, passed away Monday, May 24, 2021, at Starkville Manor Nursing Home in Starkville. Services will be on Thursday, May 27, 2021 at 3 p.m. at Cleveland-Moffett Funeral Home. Visitation will be on Thursday from 1 until 3 p.m. at the funeral home. Burial will follow at Young Memorial Gardens.
Cassandra Erby
RIPLEY – Cassandra Erby, 52, passed away on May 26, 2021, at Regional Medical Center in Memphis. Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by Serenity Simmons Funeral Home of New Albany.
Bobby Murphy
FULTON – Bobby Lee Murphy, 49, passed away Tuesday, May 25, 2021, at North Mississippi Medical Center. He was born July 5, 1971 to the late Gene Edward Murphy and the late Geneva Ann Holladay Murphy. He was a sharpshooter in pool. He also enjoyed playing bingo and cards. He loved being around people and his family.
Services will be 11:00 am on Friday, May 28, 2021 at Senter Funeral Home with Bro. Bobby Jarrell officiating. Visitation will be 5:00 to 8:00 pm on Thursday, May 27, 2021 at Senter Funeral Home. Burial will be at Mt. Zion Cemetery.
Survivors include his sister, Sandra (John) Rayburn of Golden; brother, Kenneth Murphy of Fulton; nieces, Shelia (Darrell) Ray and Misty Murphy; nephews, Richard White and Nathan Murphy.
Preceded in death by his parents, brother, Eddie Gene Murphy.
Online condolences can be expressed at www.senterfuneraldirectors.com.
Verna Marie Reynolds
BOONEVILLE – Verna Marie Reynolds, 58, passed away Thursday, May 20, 2021, at her residence in Booneville. Memorial services will be on Friday, May 28, 2021, at 1:00 PM at The Lord’s Chapel Wheeler, MS. Visitation will be on Friday from 12:00 until 1:00 PM at The Lord’s Chapel. Booneville Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
Joann Kimble
NETTLETON – Joann Kimble, 74, passed away on May 26, 2021, at North MS Medical Center in Tupelo. Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by Tisdale-Lann Memorial Funeral Home – Nettleton.
Margaret Christian Weeks
BALDWYN – Margaret Christian Weeks, 93, passed away Tuesday, May 25, 2021, at Tupelo Nursing & Rehab in Tupelo. Services will be on Friday, May 28, 2021 at 11:00 a.m. at Waters Funeral Home. Visitation will be on Friday 9:00 – 11:00 a.m. at Waters Funeral Home.
Billy Johnson
WHEELER – Billy Johnson, 78, passed away Tuesday, May 25, 2021, at his home in Wheeler. Services will be on Saturday, May 29, 2021 at 1:00 p.m. at Waters Funeral Home. Visitation will be on Saturday 11:00 – 1:00 p.m. at Waters Funeral Home. Burial will follow at Prentiss Memorial Gardens.
Dale McCuiston
MYRTLE – Dale McCuiston, 55, passed away Tuesday, May 25, 2021, at Baptist Memorial Hospital in Oxford. Services will be on Friday, May 28, 2021 at 11:00 a.m. at United Funeral Service. Visitation will be on 10:00 a.m. until 11:00 a.m. at the funeral home.
Shyniece Shanquez Williams-Simmons
CORINTH – Shyniece Shanquez Williams-Simmons, 29, passed away Sunday, May 23, 2021, at Magnolia Regional Health Care Center in Corinth. Graveside services will be on Saturday, May 29, 2021 at noon at Rienzi Cemetery. Visitation will be on Friday, May 28, 2021 from 4:00 pm until 6:00 pm at Patterson Memorial Chapel. Burial will follow at Rienzi Cemetery.
