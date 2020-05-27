David Perkins
HICKORY FLAT – David Allen Perkins, 63, was born September 24. 1956, in New Orleans, Louisiana, the son of Ralph David and Sara Moffitt Perkins. He passed away Monday evening, at his residence in Hickory Flat. David was employed in restaurant management and had attended First Baptist Church, Chalmette, Louisiana.
Survivors include his parents, Ralph and Sara Perkins of Hickory Flat; two brothers, Robert Scott Perkins and wife, Rachael, and Kevin Douglas Perkins and wife, Michelle, all of Metairie, Louisiana; three sisters, Teresa Janneck and husband, Kirk, of Walker, Louisiana, Jennifer Perkins of Picayune, Mississippi, and Casey Swinford and husband, Johnathan, of Hickory Flat; three nephews; and two nieces.
A service of remembrance will be held Saturday, May 30, 2020, at 2:00 P. M. at Flat Rock Baptist Church Cemetery near Hickory Flat. Condolences may be left for the family at Glenfieldfuneralhome.com.
Whim Green
JUMPERTOWN – Joseph Morton “ Whim” Green, 91, of Jumpertown passed away on Wednesday, May 27, 2020 at the Landmark Nursing and Rehabilitation. He was born on July 28, 1928 to Joe and Delia Ledbetter Green of Jumpertown. He was a lifetime member of the Jumpertown Methodist Church and a 32nd degree Mason. He had been a resident of the Landmark Nursing Home for 4 years. He was a farmer for much of his life and owned and operated Green’s Feed and Fertilizer in Jumpertown until his retirement. He loved basketball, his family and ice cream. Actually, he loved everything. He and Claudene enjoyed the Green’s Feed and Fertilizer softball team for numerous years. His family will remember him for his humor, always gifting them with money and treats and his positive outlook on life.
A private family service will be at 2:00 P.M. on Thursday, May 28, 2020 at the Jumpertown United Methodist Church. A Livestream of the service will be available via McMillan Funeral Home facebook page. Burial will be in the Jumpertown Cemetery.
He is survived by 2 children: son, Sammy Green, daughter in law Cheryl Green, and daughter, Wanda (Ronnie) Sweeney all of Booneville; 4 grandchildren, Cammie Caver, Courtney Wilson, Farris (Kirk) Baker and Reed Green. 7 great grandchildren, Kate (Tyler) Newport, Joseph Caver, Grace Caver, Mallory Wilson, Jordyn Wilson, Sam Baker and Whit Baker.
He is preceded in death by his parents, wife of 58 years, Claudene Stokes Green; 5 sisters, Ruby Smart, Frances Moore, Gladys Brown, Myrtle Blassingame, and Mae Dean Lambert; 4 brothers, Harvey Green, Wallis “Hoss” Green, Bobby Green and James Fred “Bud Green.
Memorials may be made to the Jumpertown United Methodist Church or cemetery fund at 888 Highway 4 West Booneville, MS.
Condolences may be left at www.mcmillanfuneralhome.com.
Sammie “Sam” Stokes
OKOLONA – Sammie “Sam” Stokes, 69, passed away on May 24, 2020, at NMMC in Tupelo. Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by Williams Memorial Funeral Home.
James Terry Robinson
TUPELO – James Terry Robinson, 69, passed away on May 20, 2020, at NMMC in Tupelo. Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by Williams Memorial Funeral Home.
Mryna S. Lauderdale
TUPELO – Mryna S. Lauderdale, 64, passed away Sunday, May 24, 2020, at North Mississippi Medical Center in Tupelo. Services will be on Friday, May 29, 2020 at 1 pm, Private Graveside at Verona Cemetery. Visitation will be on Thursday, May 28, 2020 from 4-6 pm Walk thru at N.L. Jones Funeral Home. Expressions of sympathy may be left at www.nljonesandsons.com or on Facebook at N.L. Jones Funeral Directors. “A Pillar of Strength in Time of Need.”.
Harold Mabry
TUPELO/JACKSON – Harold Mabry, 78, passed away on May 26, 2020, at Tupelo Nursing and Rehab in Tupelo. Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by Associated Family Funeral & Cremation – Tupelo.
William Earl McPherson
OKOLONA – William Earl McPherson, 74, passed away on May 23, 2020, at Shearer Richardson Nursing Home in Okolona. Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by Williams Memorial Funeral Home.
Bonnie Sue Jernigan Gaskin
OKOLONA – Bonnie Sue Jernigan Gaskin, 86, died on May 27, 2020, at her residence in Okolona. Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by Holland Funeral Directors-Okolona Chapel.
Mary Timmons
FAIRVIEW COMMUNITY – Mary Timmons, 65, passed away on May 26, 2020, at North Mississippi Medical Center in Tupelo. Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by Senter Funeral Home.
Teddy Vanlandingham
HICKORY FLAT – Teddy Vanlandingham, 58, passed away on May 27, 2020, at his home in Hickory Flat. Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by Serenity Simmons Funeral Home.
