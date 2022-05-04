RIPLEY - Eveleana Wilson, 70, passed away Thursday, April 28, 2022, at her home in Ripley. Services will be on Friday May 6, 2022 2:00 p.m. with viewing from 12:00 Noon until service at Saint James Temple COGIC Ripley, MS. Burial will follow at Saint Rest Cemetery at the church. Serenity Simmons Funeral Home of New Albany is in charge of arrangements.
MEMO
Sandra Bonham
BOONEVILLE - Sandra Bonham, 67, passed away Sunday, May 01, 2022, at home in Booneville. Services will be on Saturday, May 7, 2022 at 2pm at Booneville Church of Christ. Visitation will be on Saturday, May 7, 2022 from 10-2 at Booneville Church of Christ. Burial will follow at U.S. National Cemetery in Corinth.
MEMO
Anteo Foote
PONTOTOC - Anteo Foote, 46, passed away Wednesday, April 27, 2022, at 1152 Algoma Road in Algoma. Services will be on Saturday May 7, 2022 12:00 Noon at New Birth Community Church New Albany. Visitation will be on Friday May 6, 2022 5:00 - 8:00 at Serenity Simmons Funeral Home 722 Coulter Drive New Albany. Burial will follow at St. Rest Cemetery Hwy 4 Ashland Road Ripley MS. Serenity Simmons Funeral Home of New Albany is in charge of arrangements .
Funeral homes often submit obituaries as a service to the families they are assisting. However, we will be happy to accept obituaries from family members pending proper verification of the death.
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. .
From a Guest Book, you may log in with your user account to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Add an entry as Guest
Thank you for helping us ensure the comments are appropriate and encouraging. If you feel that this comment is not helpful, please report it by clicking the link in the comment.