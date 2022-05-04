TODAY'S OBITUARIES

Sandra Bonham, Booneville

Anteo Foote, Pontotoc

Eveleana Wilson, Ripley

Eveleana Wilson

RIPLEY - Eveleana Wilson, 70, passed away Thursday, April 28, 2022, at her home in Ripley. Services will be on Friday May 6, 2022 2:00 p.m. with viewing from 12:00 Noon until service at Saint James Temple COGIC Ripley, MS. Burial will follow at Saint Rest Cemetery at the church. Serenity Simmons Funeral Home of New Albany is in charge of arrangements.

Sandra Bonham

BOONEVILLE - Sandra Bonham, 67, passed away Sunday, May 01, 2022, at home in Booneville. Services will be on Saturday, May 7, 2022 at 2pm at Booneville Church of Christ. Visitation will be on Saturday, May 7, 2022 from 10-2 at Booneville Church of Christ. Burial will follow at U.S. National Cemetery in Corinth.

Anteo Foote

PONTOTOC - Anteo Foote, 46, passed away Wednesday, April 27, 2022, at 1152 Algoma Road in Algoma. Services will be on Saturday May 7, 2022 12:00 Noon at New Birth Community Church New Albany. Visitation will be on Friday May 6, 2022 5:00 - 8:00 at Serenity Simmons Funeral Home 722 Coulter Drive New Albany. Burial will follow at St. Rest Cemetery Hwy 4 Ashland Road Ripley MS. Serenity Simmons Funeral Home of New Albany is in charge of arrangements .

