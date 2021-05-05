TODAY'S OBITUARIES
Robert Allred, Myrtle
Dorothy Wells Anderson, Southaven
Thelbert J. "T.J." Armstrong, Smithville
Vergie Mae Bogan, Okolona
Mildred Lackey Cook, Ripley
John Lee Curry, Aberdeen
Barbara Josephine Driggers, Union County
Mrs. Ladell Fisher, Taylor
Wayne M. Hathcote, Theodore, Alabama
Dr. Marion Edward Hill, Tippah County
Christi Michelle Hudson, Tupelo
Greta Long, Corinth
Jim McCreary, Amory
Michael E. McGee, Baldwyn
Dorothy Mills, Nettleton
Dawn Roberts, Sulligent, Alabama
Ronald 'R.J.' Smitherman, Jr., Nettleton
Louise Summerford, Amory
Nixie Franks Washington, Okolona
Kimberly Kewone Whitesides, Shannon
Karen Wilson, Tippah/Pontotoc Counties
Sue Kelly Wilson, Ridgeland
-------------------------------------------------
LEE MEMORIAL AD
Christi Michelle Hudson
Private Graveside Service Friday
Lee Memorial Park
-------------------------------------------------
W.E. PEGUES FUNERAL
DIRECTORS
Thursday
May 5, 2021
MRS. MARTHA KINGSLEY
Canton, Georgia
2 p.m. Friday
Saltillo Chapel
Fellowship Cemetery
Visitation: 12 p.m. until service time
Friday, W. E. Pegues, Saltillo
MRS. SUE KELLY WILSON
Ridgeland
(Formerly of Tupelo)
Private Graveside Service
-------------------------------------------------
Holland Directory for Thursday, May 6, 2021
Mr. Eddie Pitts
Tupelo
2 PM today
Tupelo Chapel
Zion Cemetery-Pontotoc Co.
Visit: Noon – service time today only
Mr. Ronald R. “RJ” Smitherman, Jr.
Nettleton
5 PM Friday
First Assembly of God Church
Amory
Haughton Memorial Park
Mrs. Nixie Washington
Okolona
6 PM Friday, May 7, 2021
Okolona Chapel
Visit: 5 PM – service time only
-------------------------------------------------
MEMO, PHOTO, HEART ICON, BORDER, NEW ALBANY FH LOGO
Barbara Josephine Driggers
UNION COUNTY - On Saturday, May 1, 2021, Barbara Josephine Driggers, 73, resident of New Albany, passed away peacefully at Diversicare Health & Rehabilitation Center in Tupelo following an extended illness.
The family has requested a private family burial. Arrangements will be provided by New Albany Funeral & Cremation Care.
Mrs. Driggers was born March 5, 1948 in New Prague, MN, the daughter of the late Ramona Deets Higgenbothem. She was the beloved wife of 55 years to the late Jerry Lee Driggers, who preceded her in death November 6, 2020.
A Christian and a homemaker throughout her life, Mrs. Driggers was a member of the Union County Quilting Club and the Veterans of Foreign Wars-Baycliff Chapter Texas. She will be remembered for her love of animals, reading, crocheting and sharing her "two cents worth " to every conversation.
Mrs. Driggers was a devoted wife, mother, sister and grandmother who had a zest for life and a wonderful outgoing personality. She will be missed by all that had the opportunity to know and love her.
Her memories will continue to be shared by her children, Deidre Driggers and David Driggers, both of New Albany and Janice Clay of San Leon, TX, one sister, Candace Webb of Slidell, LA, five grandchildren, Richard Driggers (Tabitha), Erick Driggers (Natalie), Kelly Hutchens (Megan), Beth Pruitt (Todd) and Kari Taylor and sixteen great grandchildren.
The staff of New Albany Funeral & Cremation Care invites you to share memories with the Driggers family at nafuneralsandcremations.com.
MEMO
Mrs. Ladell Fisher
TAYLOR - Mrs. Ladell Fisher, 94, passed away Sunday, May 1, 2021, at her home in Taylor. Graveside services will be on Saturday, May 8, 2021 11:00 a.m. at Yocona Cemetery Taylor. Visitation will be on Friday May 7, 2021 2:00 - 6:00 at Serenity Williams Chapel. Serenity Williams Funeral Home of Oxford is in charge of arrangements.
MEMO
Kimberly Kewone Whitesides
SHANNON - Kimberly Kewone Whitesides, 34, passed away on May 2, 2021, at NMMC in Tupelo. Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by Williams Memorial Funeral Home.
MEMO
Dorothy Wells Anderson
SOUTHAVEN - Dorothy Wells Anderson, 92, passed away Tuesday, May 4, 2021 in Southaven, MS. She leaves one daughter, Nita A. Hutcheson and son-in-law, James Hutcheson, her grandson, Wesley H. Hutcheson and wife, Ginnifer Hutcheson, her great-granddaughter, Blakesley Hutcheson, and her brother, Richard Wells.
She was preceded in death by her husband, James B. Anderson and her brother, James M. Anderson.
A graveside service will be held Thursday, May 6, 2021 at 11AM at Ecru Cemetery with Bro. Ken Smith officiating. Tutor Memorial Funeral Home of Pontotoc is in charge of arrangements.
MEMO, PHOTO
Dawn Roberts
SULLIGENT, ALABAMA - Dawn Sanders Roberts, age 85, of Sulligent, AL passed away Tuesday, May 4, 2021 at Generations of Vernon in Vernon, AL. Funeral service will be Thursday, May 6, 2021 at 3:00pm at Sulligent First Baptist Church. Bro. Jeff Chaffin to officiate. Burial to follow in the Masonic Cemetery in Amory, MS. Visitation will be held at the church prior to the funeral service from 2:00pm until 3:00pm.
Dawn was born on June 9, 1935 in Monroe County, MS to the late Jesse Sanders and the late Ludie Rollins. She graduated from Amory High School and later attended Memphis Business School. She was the owner of Western Auto in Sulligent for many years. She was also the pianist at Sulligent First Baptist Church where she taught Sunday school for years and sang in the choir. She was an avid reader, loved her family and spending time at Smith Lake. She enjoyed traveling and previously enjoyed skiing.
Survived by sons, Tim Roberts (Dannielle), Sulligent, AL, Terry Roberts (Bobbi), Vernon, AL; brother, Jerry Sanders, Arrington, TN; sister, Jan Anderson, Memphis, TN; grandchildren, Jordan Ray (Noah), Hoover, AL, Brennon Roberts (Caroline), Sulligent, AL, Briggs Roberts (Anna Kay), Tuscaloosa, AL, Kinsley Blaylock (Luke), Greenwood Springs, MS; great grandchildren, Hadley and Judah Ray, Beckham Roberts and Archer Roberts.
Preceded in death by her parents, Jesse and Ludie Sanders; husband, Richard T. Roberts.
MEMO
Karen Wilson
TIPPAH/PONTOTOC COUNTIES - Karen Wilson, 55, passed away on May 5, 2021, at North Mississippi Medical Center in Pontotoc. Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by Ripley Funeral Home.
MEMO
Michael E. McGee
BALDWYN - Michael E. McGee, 67, passed away Saturday, May 1, 2021, at North MS Medical Center in Tupelo. Services will be on Friday, May 7, 2021 at 2:00 P.M. at Springhill M. B. Church, 593 North Green St., Tupelo, MS. Visitation will be 4-6 P.M. Thursday, May 6, 2021 at Agnew & Sons Funeral Home of Baldwyn. Burial will follow at Springhill cemetery in Baldwyn.
MEMO
John Lee Curry
ABERDEEN - John Lee Curry, 74, passed away Monday, May 3, 2021, at Care Center of Aberdeen in Aberdeen. Services will be on Sat, May 8, 2021 at 1 p.m. at Oddfellows Rest Cemetery. Visitation will be on Fri, May 7, 2021 from 3 to 5 p.m. at Belle Memorial Funeral Home of Aberdeen.
MEMO
Ronald 'R.J.' Smitherman, Jr.
NETTLETON - Ronald Ross Smitherman, Jr., better known as R.J., died unexpectedly at his residence in Greenwood Springs in Monroe County. A service celebrating his life will be held at 5 PM on Friday, May 7, 2021 at the First Assembly of God Church in Amory with Bro. Justin Myers officiating. Burial will follow in Haughton Memorial Park. Visitation will begin at 4 PM on Friday at the church. Holland Funeral Directors is honored to serve their friends. Condolences may be posted at hollandfuneraldirectors.com.
MEMO, PHOTO, LEE MEMORIAL LOGO
Christi Michelle Hudson
TUPELO - Christi Michelle Hudson, age 45, passed away to be with the Lord on Tuesday, May 4, 2021 at her home in Tupelo. She was born September 4, 2021 to Tommy and Charlotte Hudson. Christi was a single mom, currently working on an Associate's Degree at Itawamba Community College. You will be greatly missed and you will live in our hearts forever. We will never forget your big smile.
She is survived by her son, Wayne Hutcheson of Tupelo; her mother, Charolette Hudson of Tupelo; one sister, Mylinda Davis (Steve) of Mooreville; one brother, Perry Hudson (Heather) of Ft Worth, TX; one niece, Lyndsie Davis of Saltillo and one nephew, Blake Hudson (Casey) of Saltillo.
She is preceded in death by her father, Tommy Kelly Hudson.
Pallbearers will be Wayne Hutcheson, Perry Hudson, Dean Tedford, and Steve Davis.
Private graveside service will be Friday, May 7, 2021 in Lee Memorial Park. Lee Memorial Funeral Home is entrusted with the arrangements.
MEMO
Dr. Marion Edward Hill
TIPPAH COUNTY - Dr. Marion Edward Hill, 69, passed away Tuesday, May 04, 2021, at his beloved Mill Creek lake house in Iuka at Pick-Wick Lake. Services will be on Friday, May 7 at 2 PM at The Heritage Chapel of Ripley Funeral Home. Visitation will be on Friday, May 7 from 12 Noon to 2 PM at The Ripley Funeral Home. Burial will follow at Kirkville Cemetery in Itawamba County. The Ripley Funeral Home invites you to share memories with Dr. Hill's family at ripleyfuneralhome.com.
MEMO
Thelbert J. "T.J." Armstrong
SMITHVILLE - Thelbert J. "T.J." Armstrong, 96, passed away Tuesday, May 4, 2021, at The Meadows in Fulton. Services will be on Saturday, May 8, 2021 at 3:00 pm at Smithville First Freewill Baptist Church, Smithville, MS. Visitation will be on Saturday, May 8, 2021, from 1:00 pm until 3:00 pm at Smithville First Freewill Baptist Church. Burial will follow at Maxey Cemetery, Smithville, MS. Memories and condolences may be shared with his family at EEPickleFuneralHome.com.
MEMO, GLENFIELD FH LOGO
Robert Allred
MYRTLE - Robert Gerlan Allred, 84, died Tuesday, May 4, 2021, at his residence in the Poolville Community of Union County. He was born August 11, 1936, in New Albany, the son of Connie Andrew and Clifford Marie Miller Allred. Mr. Allred had worked in manufacturing, building railroad locomotives most of his career. He was a member of Harmony Baptist Church, and he enjoyed woodworking, tinkering on cars, and yard work.
He is survived by one son, Mark Allred, and his wife, Kathy, of New Albany; three daughters, Alice Allred of Hickory Flat, Shelia Maxey, and her husband, Robert, of Myrtle, and Donna Self, and her husband, Todd, of Cotton Plant; sister, Billie Ayers of Myrtle; nine grandchildren, and six great-grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his parents; his wife of sixty three years, Martha Allred; a baby boy, Michael Lynn Allred; and two brothers, Fred and Gervie Allred.
Services are Friday at 2:00 P. M. at Glenfield Funeral Home with Brother Terry Floyd and Chaplain Jerry Grammer, officiating. Burial will follow in Glenfield Memorial Park. Active pallbearers are Phillip Sword, David Cameron, Chad Smithey, Grant Boyd, Larry Parks, and Taylor Smith. Honorary pallbearers are Mike Grant and Joseph Mask. Visitation will be held from 1:00 P. M. until service time on Friday. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to North Ms. Medical Center Hospice. Condolences may be left at Glenfieldfuneralhome.com.
MEMO, HOLLAND OKOLONA LOGO
Nixie Franks Washington
OKOLONA - Mrs. Nixie Franks Washington, age 84, died Sunday, April 25, 2021 from Shearer-Richardson Memorial Nursing Home where she had resided the past few months. She was born January 2, 1937 in Chickasaw county, Mississippi, to Charles Hubert Franks and Mary Lou Jolly Franks. After graduating high school, Nixie continued to study, attending college. During her earlier adult working career, she was a caregiver for Stacey Hogatt. She married Bro. Loyale Washington and served alongside him at Zion Assembly of God Church in Okolona sharing the word of the God, teaching Sunday school and serving as church treasurer for many years. More recently Nixie was a member of Vicksburg Assembly of God Church. She enjoyed working in her flowerbeds and remained independent until recently.
A memorial service celebrating her life and home-going will be at 6 PM, Friday, May 7, 2021 in the Okolona Chapel of Holland Funeral Directors with Pastor Edna Leist officiating. Visitation will be from 5 PM to service time Friday only. Condolences to the family may be posted at hollandfuneraldirectors.com.
Survivors include her brother, Ora Franks of Okolona; three grandchildren, Patrick Ward and his wife, Erin of Pontotoc, Angela Ward of Vicksburg, and Jennifer Ward of Texas, and 5 great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her parents, her husband, and two sons, Rickey Ward and Neal Ward.
MEMO, BORDER, MCBRIDE LOGO
Mildred Lackey Cook
RIPLEY - Mildred Lackey Cook, 75, peacefully passed away on May 4, 2021 at Sanctuary House in Tupelo. Mildred was born in Colbert County, Alabama in 1945 to the late Vivian and Jack Lackey, the youngest of 6 children. Mildred was married to Lynwood Cook for 42 years. Together, they enjoyed going to auctions, flea markets and eating out. Mildred worked at Benchcraft until her retirement. Mildred enjoyed talking to her sisters, Sue and Helen, on the phone most every day and reading the paper each morning. Mildred had a gentle spirit and a kind heart and will be missed by all who knew her.
Mildred is survived by her sisters, Sue Cotton and Helen Edwards; her step-daughter, Joy Lynn Cook Brown, grandchildren (in whom she took great pride and loved as her own) Clayton Brown (Lynn), Megan Delco (Brad), Mallory Heckmann (Brian) and Paige White (Brian), great grand-children Reagan, Miller, Riley and Bennett Brown; Bradley, Teddy, Penelope and Henry Delco; Kinsley Heckmann and Callahan and Emerson White and numerous nieces and nephews.
Mildred was preceded in death two months ago by her husband, Lynwood. She was also preceded by her parents, her brother, Frank Lackey and sisters, Wilma Peden and Selma Bunt.
Funeral services will be on Friday, May 7 at 1:00 pm at McBride Funeral Home in Ripley with Clayton Brown delivering the eulogy. Visitation will be one hour prior to service. Burial will follow at Lebanon Cemetery.
Memorials may be made to Sanctuary House, 5159 Main St., Tupelo, Mississippi.
Arrangements by: McBride Funeral Home, Inc., Ripley, MS, www.mcbridefuneralhome.com.
MEMO
Greta Long
CORINTH - Greta Long, 66, passed away on May 4, 2021, at her hone in Corinth. Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by Patterson Memorial Chapel.
MEMO, PHOTO, PEGUES LOGO
Sue Kelly Wilson
RIDGELAND - Laura Sue Kelly Wilson went to Heaven on April 15, 2020, in Ridgeland, Mississippi. She was preceded in death by her husband, Harry Maury Wilson, and her grandsons, Lee Mathew Wilson, and Coleman Parker Wilson. She was survived by her three children, Harry Maury Wilson Jr., Celia Leigh Wilson Curtis, and John Kelly Wilson, and her grandchildren, Harry Maury Wilson III, David Phillip Curtis, Patricia Lauren Curtis Ruby, Jensen McLeese Curtis, Jacob Dale Wilson, Elizabeth ("Bess") Lucille Wilson Laporte, and Christian Kelly Wilson, and her great-grandchildren, Ashton Camille Wilson, Harry ("Harrison") Maury Wilson IV, Addison Leigh Curtis, Oliver Allen Ruby, Elora Leigh Ruby, Leah Nicole Laporte, David Alexander Laporte, and Stephen Gabriel Laporte.
Susie, as she was affectionately known, was born in Verona, Mississippi, on June 21, 1927, to Celia Dewdrop Porter Kelly and Robert Arthur Kelly. Sue was the youngest of four children; her older siblings were Roy, Marie, and Louise. Growing up in Tupelo, Mississippi, she met the love of her life in the fourth grade. Harry Wilson moved to Tupelo from Alabama after the death of his father. They were childhood sweethearts and married in 1945. They shared 65 years of marriage, raising their three children who were their pride and joy. Sue and Harry were active members of Saint Luke Methodist Church in Tupelo, serving as counselors for the Methodist Youth Fellowship for many years. Susie had a beautiful singing voice which she shared by singing in the church choir every Sunday. She worked for the Reverend E.S. Furr, the District Superintendent of the Methodist Church for many years and volunteered with the American Red Cross, for the Tupelo Public Library, and for her church. Sue also taught in the Follow Through Program in the Tupelo Public Schools.
Sue's and Harry's personalities complimented each other beautifully. Susie would say, "I can forgive anything. Just don't bore me!" And Harry would respond, "I wish you love, laughter and music!" There was no shortage of laughter; Susie had a wonderful sense of humor. She could take a joke, tell a joke, or play one on you just for fun. Susie had an infectious laugh that came from the bottom of her heart. She was just plain fun! Susie and Harry were also exceptional dancers. They mastered the Jitter Bug in their younger days. During their years in Nashville, they were incredible square dancers. The Wilson home was indeed filled with love, laughter and music.
Susie was extremely bright, graduating with honors from Tupelo High School in 1945. Marrying that same year, she became a devoted wife and then three years later, a devoted mother. She was a model homemaker, an excellent cook, an immaculate house keeper, and a gracious host. She spent her life in service to others and was truly a servant of God. She lived her faith, spreading love and joy to all she encountered. Her personality was so warm and inviting that wherever she went, people would follow her around, telling her their life stories. Susie was constantly reading - which was probably the only time she was both still and awake. She had two speeds - on or off. Quite the card shark, Susie would almost always win at Bridge and other card games. Yet, she was such a gracious winner and so care-free, that her friends never begrudged her a win. Susie made everything fun and made others feel important, valued, and loved. Openminded and nonjudgmental, she saw the good in everyone. She loved people and people loved her. Susie was a positive force of love and generosity and will be sorely missed by all who knew her.
A private family graveside service will be held at Tupelo Memorial Park. W.E. Pegues Funeral Directors is entrusted with the arrangements. Expressions of sympathy may be left at www.peguesfuneralhome.com.
MEMO, CLEVELAND MOFFETT LOGO
Louise Summerford
AMORY - Nettie Louise Tarver Summerford, 80, passed away on Tuesday, May 4, 2021 at her granddaughters residence in Aberdeen. Most widely known as Mama Louise, she was born on March 2, 1941 in Wagarville, AL to George Benton and Nettie Mary Lane Tarver. She was the widow of Otis Summerford whom she married on March 3, 1960. Louise was a member of Apostolic Truth Tabernacle and she was a great example of a Christian lady that dedicated herself to God and his service. For many years she kept children in her home and loved them as if they were her own. A friend to all, she devoted herself to her family and friends.
Funeral services will be on Saturday, May 8, 2021 at 2 p.m. at Cleveland-Moffett Funeral Home with Bro. Charles Petty and Bro. Richard Petty officiating. Burial will follow in the Haughton Memorial Park.
She is survived by two daughters, Cathy Parish of Nettleton and Anita Hardin (Hardy) of Twin, AL; one sister, Helen Sanderson of Saraland, AL; grandchildren, Candy Ott (Duane) of Aberdeen, Dianna Hawkins of Smithville, and Jeffrey Sullivan (Jennifer) of Starkville; great grandchildren, Will Canterburry (Jessica), Emmie Hawkins, Stormie Hawkins, Hannah Claire and Jenna Sullivan, and Jackson and Ellie Anna Sullivan; great great grandchildren, Hadley Canterburry, Paisley Dodds, and Chate Wiginton; a host of nieces and nephews; special little friend, Jack Rooks; and other special friends, Carol Fulton, Kay Petty, Shirley Brown, and Belinda Angelis.
She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband; brother, James Tarver; grandson, Jamie Sullivan; and nephews, Tony and Steve Sanderson.
Pallbearers will be Jimmy Dozier, Scott Seales, Jon Rooks, Tyler Ligon, Tristan Ligon, and Aaron Petty. Honorary pallbearers will be Jim Earp, Hayden Dozier, Parker Rooks, Luke Leech, Donald "Duck" Ferguson, Avery Strevel, Dr. Jaime Ungo, and Dr. Teresa Stanford.
Visitation will be on Saturday from noon until service time at the funeral home.
Condolences may be shared with the family at clevelandmoffettfuneralhome.com.
MEMO, CLEVELAND MOFFETT LOGO
Dorothy Mills
NETTLETON - Dorothy Louise Foster Mills, 75, passed away on Monday, May 3, 2021 at North Mississippi Medical Center in Tupelo. Born in Houston on October 11, 1945 she was a daughter to Jessie and Lillie Terry Foster. She attended Houston and Okolona school and she married Donald Mills on May 16, 1964. For many years, she was the bookkeeper for Mills Carpet and Flooring. She grew up in the Pentecostal faith and most recently attended Bethel Apostolic Church. She was a homemaker and took great pride in her family and her home and was hospitable to all. Her hobbies included reading and watching Walker Texas Ranger. She loved spending time with her grandchildren.
Funeral services will be at 11 a.m. Saturday, May 8, 2021 at Bethel Apostolic Church with Rev. Coy Hill, Rev. Stanley Blaylock, and Rev. Hansel Stanley officiating. Burial will be in the Jones Chapel Cemetery. Cleveland-Moffett Funeral Home is honored to be entrusted with the arrangements.
In addition to her husband, Donald Mills, she is survived by her daughter, Teresa Gail Mills Stanley (Hansel) of Jackson; one son, Dewayne Mills of Nettleton; one brother, Roy Foster (Joyce) of Nettleton; her grandchildren, Drew Stanley, Austin Stanley, Dane Mills, Savannah Mills, and Jade Mills; great grandchildren, Millie Mills and Oliver Stanley; and a host of nieces, nephews, and cousins.
She was preceded in death by her parents; and her brothers, Hal, John, Grady, William, and Lonnie Foster.
Pallbearers will be Drew Stanley, Austin Stanley, Dane Mills, Robbie Foster, Hunter Foster, and Rocky Foster.
Visitation will be on Friday evening from 5 until 8 p.m. at the church.
Condolences may be shared with the family at clevelandmoffettfuneralhome.com.
MEMO
Vergie Mae Bogan
OKOLONA - Vergie Mae Bogan, 88, passed away on May 4, 2021, at NMMC in Amory. Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by Belle Funeral Home of Aberdeen.
MEMO
Wayne M. Hathcote
THEODORE, ALABAMA - Wayne M. Hathcote, 75, passed away Thursday, April 29, 2021, at his residence in Theodore, Alabama. Services will be on Saturday, May 8, 2021 at 11:00 am at First Baptist Church, Amory, MS. Visitation will be on Saturday, May 8, 2021, from 10:00 am until the service hour at First Baptist Church, Amory, MS. Burial will follow at Haughton Memorial Park. Memories and condolences may be shared with his family at EEPickleFuneralHome.com.
MEMO
Jim McCreary
AMORY - Jim McCreary, 65, passed away Wednesday, May 5, 2021, at NMMC in Tupelo. Services will be on Saturday, May 8, 2021 at 11 AM at Christian Chapel Church of Christ. Visitation will be on Friday, May 7 from 5pm-8pm at Christian Chapel Church of Christ. Burial will follow at Tilden Cemetery.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Add an entry as Guest
Thank you for helping us ensure the comments are appropriate and encouraging. If you feel that this comment is not helpful, please report it by clicking the link in the comment.