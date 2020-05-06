Ronald Cornelius Hurtt, Jr.
TUPELO – Ronald Cornelius Hurtt, Jr., 52, passed away on May 1, 2020, at his residence on Franklin St. in Tupelo. Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by Associated Family Funeral & Cremation – Tupelo. (associatedfuneral.com).
John Turley
HOULKA – John Turley, 63, passed away on May 5, 2020, at NMMC in Tupelo. Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by Tutor Memorial Funeral Home.
Troy Belford
NEW ALBANY – Troy Belford, 77, passed away on May 5, 2020, at Baptist Memorial Hospital in Oxford. Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by Serenity Simmons Funeral Home of New Albany.
Mae Stewart
BALDWYN – Mae Stewart, 71, passed away Monday, April 27, 2020, at her residence in Baldwyn. Services will be on Thursday, May 7, 2020 at 6:00 P.M. at Agnew & Sons Funeral Home in Baldwyn, MS. Family and friends may sign the guestbook at www.agnewandsons.com.
Donald Lee Russell, Jr.
TIPPAH COUNTY – Donald Lee Russell, Jr., 46, passed away Tuesday, May 5, 2020, at Baptist Memorial Hospital in Memphis. A private family Celebration of Life will be Saturday, May 9. Arrangements will be provided by The Ripley Funeal Home. The Ripley Funeral Home invites you to share memories with the Russell family at ripleyfuneralhome.com.
Sarah Coleman
CORINTH – Sarah Wallace Coleman, 94, passed away Sunday, May 3, 2020 peacefully in her sleep at home. She was born to Lillian Grace and Joseph Trainor Wallace of Germantown, TN. She was married almost 70 years to George Coleman Sr. who passed away in 2013. The Colemans were owners and operators of the Coleman Funeral Home in Corinth for almost 40 years. She was a past member of the Corinth Junior Auxiliary, Corinth Music Club and Corinth Garden Club and the oldest member of Church of the Crossroads (formerly First Pentecostal Church) of Corinth where she was the organist for over 30 years.
She is survived by daughter, Judge Rebecca Coleman Phipps of Corinth; sons, George Edward Coleman, Jr. (Harriette) of Memphis, TN; Dr. Michael Wallace Coleman (Ginny) of Greenwood, MS and Hon. J. Price Coleman (Meridith) of Asheville, NC; eight grandchildren, Courtney Elizabeth Coleman of New Orleans, LA; Hon. George Edward Coleman III (Jennifer) of Wilmington, NC; Sarah Lyle Dampoux (Emanuel) of Versailles, France; Hon. Michael Wallace Coleman, Jr. (Crystal) of Lawrenceburg, TN; Dr. Lee Walker Coleman (Amy) of Greenwood, MS; John Robert Coleman (Jennefer) of Greenwood, MS; Dr. Sarah Grace Phipps Hajjar (David) of Kennesaw, GA; and Dr. Caroline Coleman Massey (Matt) of Asheville, NC; 24 great-grandchildren; other relatives and special friends, including Leslie West; niece, Patricia Pierce of Corinth; niece, Beth Coleman Brock (Ben) of Memphis; nephew David Lee Coleman, Jr (Katy) of Lakeland, TN; niece, Prissy Alexander Yates (Cy) of Flowermound, TX; Jimmy Alexander (Pam) of Whitesboro, TX; Beverly Alexander Arnold (Skip) of Boulder, CO.
She was preceded in death by husband George Edward Coleman, Sr. and nephew Calvin Pierce of Corinth, MS.
She was laid to rest in a private family graveside service at Henry Cemetery. Church of the Crossroads Pastor Nelson Hight officiated.
There will be a celebration of life at a later date.
We live in challenging times, in lieu of flowers, memorials may be given in Sarah’s honor to the Amen Food Pantry – 104 B W. Linden Street, Corinth MS, 38834 or the Corinth Alcorn Animal Shelter.
A special thanks to caregivers Lisa and Jean with a special thanks to Lynn Edgeston who held a special place in Sarah’s heart. Thanks to Legacy Hospice, Especially Dr. Hayes Baker, Frances Wood and Brother Dixon
Arrangements are under the care of Memorial Funeral Home.
Louise Mathis
PONTOTOC – Louise Mathis, 96, passed away at home Monday, May 5, 2020 with her daughter-in-law, Joyce Mathis and her friend and caregiver, Martha Williams, with her. She loved shopping and interior decorating. Mrs. Mathis was a preschool teacher at Playmates Preschool for many years. She was a great Supervisor in all walks of life.
She is survived by her three grandchildren, Dawn Jeter, husband Clift, Jerry Kelly, wife Kerrie, and Jessica Kelly, husband John Forsythe; eight great grandchildren; and one great great grandchild.
She is preceded in death by her three children, Francis Warren, Janice Kelly, and Fred Mathis; her parents, Jessie Henry and Ethel Munlin; one grandchild, Eddie Warren; husband, Rev. J.C. Mathis; sister, Marie Holloway and brother, Quinton Munlin.
A graveside service will be Thursday, May 7, 2020 at 11 AM at Oak Forest Cemetery with Bro. Jay Carney and Bro. Larry Hill officiating.
Baldwin Memorial Funeral Home of Pontotoc is in charge of arrangements.
In lieu of flowers donations may be made to: Life at Tupelo Church, 900 South Thomas Street, Tupelo, MS 38801.
Martha Massey
BRUCE – Martha Massey, 88, passed away on May 4, 2020, at her residence in Paris, Mississippi. Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by Parker Memorial Funeral Home.
Minnie Grant
CHICAGO, ILLINOIS/FORMERLY OF WATER VALLEY – Minnie Grant, 83, passed away Saturday, April 25, 2020, at Amita Health Resurrection Medical Center in Chicago, IL. Services will be on held a later date at Water Valley. Burial will follow at Pine Grove East Cemetery in Water Valley. Serenity Daniels Funeral Home of Water Valley is in charge.
Robert Gibson
SALTILLO – Robert Gibson, 85, passed away Saturday, May 2, 2020, at North Ms Med Center in Tupelo. Services will be on a later date at Tupelo Chapel of Memories/Associated Family Funeral & Cremation Center. Go to associatedfuneral.com for more information.
Bobby G. Townsend
ABBEVILLE/FORMERLY OF WATER VALLEY – Bobby G. Townsend, 46, passed away Saturday, May 2, 2020, in Abbeville. Services will be on held at a later date at Water Valley, MS. Burial will follow at Union Hill CME Church Cemetery in Water Valley. Serenity Williams Funeral Homes of Oxford is in charge.
Martha Clayton
PONTOTOC – Martha Clayton, 84, passed away on May 6, 2020. Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by Tutor Memorial Funeral Home.
Audie L. Gilmore
MOOREVILLE – Audie Lee Gilmore, 78, passed away Tuesday, May 5, 2020 at the North Mississippi Medical Center after an extended illness. She was born in Lee County on April 15, 1942, the daughter of James and Della Tucker. Audie was married to Sam Gilmore for over 50 years. Earlier in her life she worked for several years at Daybrite Manufacturing. Audie attended church at the Salvation Army and later at Wheelers Chapel Baptist Church. She adored her flowers, enjoyed listening to the band, Alabama, and watching the Atlanta Braves.
Audie leaves behind her husband, Sam; four daughters, Tena Fowler (Gilbert), Tonge Posey, Tesha Todd (Andy), and Tonie Franks; her son, Sam Gilmore, Jr.; 21 grandchildren, 31 great-grandchildren; her sister, Frankie Jones; and special granddaughters, Angie Crane and Jessica and Felicia Parnell.
She was preceded by her granddaughter, Jessica Jeffries; and a son-in-law, David Posey.
The family plans to honor Audie’s memory with a family get together at a later date.
Expressions of sympathy may be left at www.peguesfuneralhome.com.
John Henry Walker
MEMPHIS, TENNESSEE/FORMERLY OF CHARLESTON – John Henry Walker, 73, passed away Tuesday, April 28, 2020, at a residence in Coffeeville. Services will be on held at a later date at Charleston, MS. Burial will follow at St. John M.B. Church in Charleston. Serenity Daniels Funeral Home is in charge.
William Pat Gibson, Sr.
MANTEE – William Pat Gibson, Sr., 80, passed away Tuesday, May 5, 2020 at North Mississippi Medical Center in Tupelo. Mr. Gibson was born March 29, 1940 in Webster County to the late Dewey Gibson and Annie Ruth Pepper Gibson. He was a retired farmer and a member of Mantee Baptist Church.
Graveside services will be 3:00 p.m. Thursday, May 07, 2020 at Mount Pleasant Baptist Church Cemetery in Mantee with Bro. Tommy Temple officiating. Memorial Funeral Home of Houston is in charge of arrangements.
He is survived by his wife, Ira Gail Hunter Gibson of Mantee; one son, Lane Gibson (Carol) of Mantee; six grandchildren, Hunter Gibson, Chelsea McGaugh, Madison Tester, Logan Grace Gibson, Annie Grace Gibson and Hastings Gibson; four great grandchildren, Gibson K Tester, Dawson Kate Tester, Elise Gayle McGaugh and Bowen McGaugh; one sister, Faye Fulgham of Maben.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Dewey Gibson and Annie Ruth Pepper Gibson; a son, William Gibson, Jr. and a daughter, Sonya Gayle Gibson.
Pallbearers will be Hastings Gibson, Dale Fulgham, Phil Ferguson, Rob Ferguson, Ben Tester and Matt McGaugh.
For online condolences visit www.memorialfuneralhomehouston.com.
Ruby Richey
BLUE SPRINGS – Ruby Richey, 64, passed away Tuesday May 5, 2020 at her home after an extended illness. Ruby was born August 30, 1955 to Lucy and Merle Watson. Ruby graduated from East Union high school in 1973 and married Doug Richey on April 10, 1975. She was a life long member of Jericho Baptist Church. Ruby retired from the Yocona Area Council, BSA after 32 years of service as the account specialist due to medical reasons. Ruby enjoyed spending time with her family.
Services will be 2:00 Friday in the chapel of Kesler Funeral Home with Bro. Chester Harrison officiating. Burial will follow in the Jericho Cemetery. Kesler Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.
Survivors include; her husband, Doug Richey, her sons; Kevin Richey (Deann), Brad Richey (Heather), her grandchildren; Haygen, Kinslee, Vince, Breanna (Kurt Yarbrough), Blaine and Brennen, her sister; Kathy Oswalt Croft, her brothers; Richard and Gary Watson, her great-grandchildren; Cason and Blair Yarbrough. She was preceded in death by her parents; Lucy & Charles Oswalt, Merle & Faye Watson, her grandparents; Dove & Sam Waldon, Janie & Lee Watson and Zelma Johnson, her daughter; Jan Richey, her brother; Jerry Watson, her great-grandbaby; Jaxxon Yarbrough, her nephews; Justin and Lance Watson.
Ovil Taylor
AMORY – Mrs. Ovil Lee Taylor, 88, passed away on Tuesday, May 5, 2020 at her home surrounded by her family. Born on December 20, 1931 in Sulligent, she was a daughter to Webb and Margie Cantrell Vann. Attending school in Hamilton, AL, she later married Elbert Taylor in March, 1951. On October 12, 1954, she was blessed by God with a son, David Paul Taylor. Mrs. Taylor lived and worked for several years in Moline, IL until she moved to Amory with David and his family.
Private graveside services will be on Thursday, May 7, 2020 at the Hatley Cemetery with Dr. Lloyd Sweatt officiating. Cleveland-Moffett Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.
She is survived by her granddaughter, Jessica Taylor Gray (Benjie) of Fulton; grandson, Jeremy Taylor (Leigh Ellen) of Belden; her sunshine, great grandson, Carson Gray; sister, Paulette Crosby (Glenn) of Amory; sister, Etta Saget (Doug) of Aberdeen; sister, Iva Ford of Tupelo; brothers, Tom Vann and David Vann both of Amory; and numerous nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her parents; her son and daughter-in-law, David and Helen Taylor; sister and brother-in-law, Allie Lee and Ken Hendrix; brother and sister-in-law, Jessie and Lorene Vann; brother, Webster Lamar Vann, Jr.; nieces Cindy Robinson and Mary Goetzman; nephew, Eddie Wayne Moffett; great niece, Niki Moffett; and the father of her children, Elbert Taylor.
Pallbearers will be Jeremy Taylor, Benjie Gray, Zach Robinson, Glenn Crosby, Jeremy Duke, and Doug Saget. Honorary pallbearers will be Jim Roye and Carson Gray
Condolences may be shared with the family at clevelandmoffettfuneralhome.com.
Kenneth Funderburk
PONTOTOC – Kenneth Funderburk, 69, passed away on May 5, 2020, at North Ms Medical Center in Tupelo. Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by Associated Family Funeral & Cremation – Tupelo – associatedfuneral.com.
Deanna Susan Johnson Gordon
FULTON – Deanna Susan Johnson Gordon, 68, passed away Tuesday, May 5, 2020, at North Mississippi Medical Center Hospice Unit in Tupelo. Services will be on Thursday, May 7, at 4 p.m. at the McNeece-Morris Funeral Home Chapel in Fulton. Burial will be in the New Salem Cemetery. Visitation will be from 3 p.m. until service time Thursday at the funeral home. Condolences may be shared with her family at mcneecemorrisfuneralhome.com.
Nancy Childers Glidewell
RIPLEY – Nancy Childers Glidewell, 64, passed away Tuesday, May 5, 2020, at North Mississippi Medical Center in Tupelo. Graveside services will be Saturday, May 10 at 2 PM at Marlow Cemetery near Walnut. Arrangements will be provided by The Ripley Funeral Home. The Ripley Funeral Home invites you to share memories with the family at ripleyfuneralhome.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Add an entry as Guest
Thank you for helping us ensure the comments are appropriate and encouraging. If you feel that this comment is not helpful, please report it by clicking the link in the comment.