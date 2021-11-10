TODAY'S OBITUARIES

Ronnie Cantrell, Nettleton

Shara Holley, Belmont

Jessie Mae Mann, Ramer, Tennessee

Fredddie Mae Baldwin Patterson, Corinth

Eugene Vaughn, Pontotoc

Janie J. White, Water Valley

Ronnie Cantrell

NETTLETON - Ronnie Cantrell, 64, passed away Monday, November 8, 2021, at his home in Nettleton. Services will be on Friday, November 12, 2021 at 11 a.m. at Masonic Cemetery.

Shara Holley

BELMONT - Shara Holley, 78, passed away on November 10, 2021, at Sanctuary Hospice in Tupelo, MS. Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by Deaton Funeral Home, Belmont, MS.

Eugene Vaughn

PONTOTOC - Eugene Vaughn, 90, passed away on November 10, 2021, at North MS Medical Center in Tupelo. Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by Serenity Autry Funeral Home of Pontotoc.

Jessie Mae Mann

RAMER, TENNESSEE - Jessie Mae Mann, 84, passed away on November 9, 2021, at her home in Ramer, Tennessee. Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by Patterson Memorial Chapel.

Fredddie Mae Baldwin Patterson

CORINTH - Fredddie Mae Baldwin Patterson, 82, passed away Monday, November 8, 2021, at Magnolia Regional Health Center in Corinth. Graveside services will be on Saturday, November 13, 2021 at 1:00 pm at Forrest Hill Cemetery. Visitation will be on Friday evening, November 12, 2021 from 1:00 pm until 6:00 pm at Patterson Memorial Chapel. Burial will follow at Forrest Hill Cemetery.

Janie J. White

WATER VALLEY - Janie J. White, 73, passed away Saturday, November 6, 2021, at her home in Water Valley. Services will be on Saturday, November 13, 2021 11:00 at Sanders Chapel 206 CR 220 Water Valley. Visitation will be on Friday, November 12, 2021 5:00 - 7:00 at Serenity Daniels Funeral Home. Burial will follow at Union Hill Cemetery Water Valley. Serenity Daniel Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

