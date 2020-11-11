Odean Farris
FULTON – Odean Stevens Farris, 92, died Wednesday, November 11, 2020, at the North Mississippi Medical Center. She was born August 26, 1928, to William Clyde and Beulah Reeves Stevens. She was a member of the East Fulton Baptist Church. She was retired as a seamstress from Blue Belle Manufacturing. She enjoyed sewing, gardening, and spending time with her family.
Graveside services will be at 2:00 p.m. Saturday, November 14, at Itawamba Memorial Gardens with Bro. Terry Paul Graham officiating. McNeece-Morris Funeral Home of Fulton is in charge of the arrangements.
Survivors include one daughter, Linda Farris Pounders (Kenneth Wayne) of New Albany, MS; one son, Michael Dewayne Farris (Kathy) of Pearl, MS; five grandchildren, Dustin Pounders (Terri) and Kimberly Thompson (Eddie), both of New Albany, Heather Westerfield (Matt), Steven Farris (Ashley), and Jennifer Farris, all of Pearl; ten great grandchildren, Sidney Pounders, Jackson Pounders, Nathan Pounders, Leah Pounders, Sarah Kate Thompson, Seth Kooper Thompson, Laura Westerfield, Charley Farris, Reese Farris, and Bailey Farris.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Clifton G. “Cliff “ Farris; one grandson, Matthew Carson Pounders; one sister, Opal Wilemon; and her parents.
Jodi Dill
GUNTOWN – Jodi Dill, 58, passed away Monday, November 9, 2020 at NMMC in Tupelo. Services will be on Friday, November 13 at 1:00 pm at Associated Family Funeral Home, Memory Chapel. Visitation will be on Friday at 11:00 am until 1:00 pm. Please check our website for additional information and to sign the registry- associatedfuneral.com. Burial will follow at 109 Rankin Extended, Tupelo (662) 260-5100.
Pauline Williams
SHANNON – Pauline Williams, 79, passed away on November 11, 2020 at North Mississippi Medical Center in Tupelo. Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by W.E. Pegues Funeral Directors. Expressions of sympathy may be left at www.peguesfuneralhome.com.
Nancy Kemp
MANTACHIE – Nancy Lee Kemp, 70, passed away Wednesday, November 11, 2020, at her home. She was born October 30, 1950 to the late Buck Dill and the late Eva Sellers Roberts. Nancy enjoyed life, cooking, growing flowers, and spending time with her family.
Services will be at 11:00 am on Saturday November 14, 2020 at Senter Funeral Home with Bro. Derik Jones officiating. Burial will be in Kirkville Cemetery. Visitation will be from 9:00 am to 11:00 am on Saturday November 14, 2020 at Senter Funeral Home.
Senter Funeral Home has been entrusted with the arrangements.
She is survived by her husband of 53 years, Robert Kemp of Mantachie, 5 sons; Robert A. (Melissa) Kemp, Randall L. (Jennifer) Kemp, DeWayne (Patty Rock) Kemp, Danny W. (Stephanie) Kemp, and James M. (Bridget) Kemp, 19 grandchildren, 18 great grandchildren, and 2 sisters; Peggy Crumpton, and Sue Johnson.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Buck Dill, and Eva Roberts.
Pallbearers will be Joshua Kemp, Shawn Kemp, Brandon Kemp, Dalton Kemp, Alex Dill, and Jordan Wood.
Paul Pitts
HOLLY SPRINGS – Paul Pitts, 91, passed away on November 11, 2020 at Alliance Health Care in Holly Springs. Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by Serenity Autry Funeral Home of Holly Springs.
Robert Lee Gunckle
TREMONT – Robert Lee Gunckle, 95, passed away Tuesday, November 10, 2020, at his home in Tremont. He was an extremely proud WWII Veteran where he served in the Navy. Robert lived a full life where he enjoyed being auctioneer in his earlier years, and gaining knowledge through reading. He idolized his “southern belle” Mrs. Ila Dale Gunckle before her passing in 2014.
Services are private to family only.
Senter Funeral Home has been entrusted with the arrangements.
Hs is survived by 2 daughters; Victoria (Artis) Russell of Tremont, and Debra Wheeler of TX, 2 sons, John Jeffery Hinton and Samuel Lee (Susan) Hinton, both of TX, 8 grandchildren, and 3 great grandchildren.
He was preceded in death by his wife of 29, Ila Dale Gunckle, his parents, 3 sisters, and 1 brother.
Sara Perkins
HICKORY FLAT – Sara Perkins, 81, passed away on November 10, 2020 at North MS Medical Center in Tupelo. Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by Glenfield Funeral Home.
McConner T. Moore, Jr.
OKOLONA – McConner T. Moore, Jr., 62, passed away on November 5, 2020 at his residence in Jackson, MS. Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by Fields Funeral Home.
Bill Ricketts
CORINTH – Celebration of Life Service for William “Bill” Craig Ricketts, 59, are set for 2:00 pm. Friday at Memorial Funeral Home with Bro. Warren Jones officiating.
Family will receive friends Friday from 12:00 to service time at Memorial Funeral Home.
Mask and social distancing guidelines will be in place.
Bill died November 9, 2020 at Magnolia Regional Health Center. He was born August 7, 1961 in Lawton, OK, to William and Frankie Ricketts. He was a 1979 graduate of Alcorn Central High School. He attended Northeast MS Community College where he received his RN degree. For the past 26 years, he worked at NMMC in Tupelo, MS. Most recently, he worked at MS Care Center. Bill was a member of Holly Baptist Church. He was an avid motorcycle rider known as “Rodekill” to his fellow bikers. He rode with the Southern Cruisers and the Patriot Guard. His heart was with the SSG Seth Ricketts Memorial Ride, a memorial event for his son who was killed in action serving in the 82nd Airborne Division in Afghanistan. The event raises money for the Fisher House. Bill was always willing to help those in need. He enjoyed spending time with his family, especially his 7 grandsons (or “grandawesomes,” as he often called them).
He was preceded in death by his son, SSG Seth Ricketts; and his mother, Frankie Ricketts.
He is survived by his wife of 40 years, Sandi Hearne Ricketts; father, William Ricketts; daughter, Tiffany Graham (Brett); son, Ben Ricketts (Hannah); brother, Todd Ricketts (Gina); sister, Robin London(Tommy); grandsons Aiden, Cullen, Seth Wesson, Reegan, Emerson, Jackson, Connor; a host of nieces, nephews, family and friends.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the SSG Seth Ricketts Memorial c/o Sandi Ricketts, 44 CR 716 Corinth, MS 38834.
There will be a live stream of Mr. Ricketts service on Memorial Funeral Home’s Facebook page.
Arrangements are under the care of Memorial Funeral Home.
Sylvia Coppedge Harris
SHANNON – Sylvia Coppedge Harris, 63, died on November 10, 2020 at her residence in Shannon. Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by Holland Funeral Directors-Tupelo.
Peggy Armstrong
TUPELO – Peggy Armstrong, 85, died Monday, November 9, 2020 at Sunshine Health Care in Pontotoc. Services will be on Saturday, November 14, 2020 at 1 PM at Holland Funeral Directors – Tupelo Chapel. Visitation will be on Saturday from Noon – service time at Holland – Tupelo Chapel. Memorials may be made to Tupelo Children’s Mansion, 1801 East Main St., Tupelo, MS 38804, or to Sunshine Health Care Patient Care Fund, 1677 Hwy 9 North, Pontotoc, MS 38863.
