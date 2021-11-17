TODAY'S OBITUARIES
Jimmy Franklin Cornelius, Corinth
Jessie Neill Hall, Guntown
Joe Hunt, Tupelo
Mary "Sissy" Jaggers, Okolona
Velma Moffitt Jones, Byhalia
Georgia Mae Keith, Corinth
Mary Sue Thrasher, Tippah County
MEMO
Georgia Mae Keith
CORINTH - Georgia Mae Keith, 80, passed away on November 16, 2021, at Magnolia Regional Health Center in Corinth. Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by Patterson Memorial Chapel.
MEMO
Joe Hunt
TUPELO - Joe Hunt, 86, passed away on November 16, 2021, at The Meadows in Fulton. Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by W.E. Pegues Funeral Directors. Expressions of sympathy and fond memories may be left at www.peguesfuneralhome.com.
MEMO
Mary Sue Thrasher
TIPPAH COUNTY - Mary Sue Thrasher, 80, passed away Monday, November 15, 2021, at Diversicare Health & Rehabilitation in Ripley. Services will be on Friday, November 19 at 2 PM at The Heritage Chapel of Ripley Funeral Home. Visitation will be on Friday, November 19 from 12 Noon to 2 PM at The Ripley Funeral Home. Burial will follow at Shiloh Cemetery near Ripley. The Ripley Funeral Home invites you to share memories with the Thrasher family at ripleyfuneralhome.com.
MEMO
Jimmy Franklin Cornelius
CORINTH - Jimmy Franklin Cornelius, 61, passed away Tuesday, November 16, 2021, at home in Corinth. Services will be on Friday at 1:00 November 19, 2021 at Mt. Zion Cemetery, Independence, MS. Kesler Funeral Home in Baldwyn is in charge of arrangements.
MEMO
Velma Moffitt Jones
BYHALIA - Velma Moffitt Jones, 68, passed away Tuesday, November 16, 2021, at her home in Byhalia. Graveside. Services will be on Friday November 19, 2021 12 Noon at Hearn Grove M.B. Church Cemetery 919 Deer Creek Road Byhalia, MS. Visitation will be on Friday November 19, 2021 10:00 -11:00 at Serenity Autry Chapel Holly Springs . Serenity Autry Funeral Home of Holly Springs is in charge of arrangements.
MEMO
Mary "Sissy" Jaggers
OKOLONA - Mary "Sissy" Jaggers, 84, passed away Tuesday, November 16, 2021, at Shearer Richardson Nursing Home in Okolona. Services will be on Friday, November 19, 2021 at 2 PM at Faith Outreach Church in Okolona with burial following in Oddfellows Cemetery.. Visitation will be on Thursday from 5 PM - 7 PM and Friday from 1 PM to service time, all at the church. Holland Funeral Directors are entrusted with arrangements.
Jessie Neill Hall
GUNTOWN - Jessie Hall, 90, passed away November 16, 2021 at Sanctuary Hospice House. She loved reading, spending time with family especially her grandchildren, great-grandchildren and great-great-grandchildren. She enjoyed her retail job at JCPenny and retired after 15 years of employment.
Memorial services will be held at Waters Funeral Home on Saturday, November 20, 2021 at noon with Bro. Dennis Kizer officiating.
She is survived by her daughter, Tonyia Chandler of Saltillo, MS; sons, Bobby Hall (Michele) of Madison, MS and Bill Hall "Little Bill" of Guntown, MS; grandchildren, Gary Chandler (Tonya) of Red Hill, MS, Grant Chandler (Lindsey) of Mooreville, MS, Will Hall (Rebecca) of Hattiesburg, MS, Joey Hall (Mary Alice) of Baldwyn, MS, Julianne Wright (Brooks) of Amory, MS; 16 great-grandchildren; 2 great-great-grandchildren; her brother, Bill Neill of Chattanooga, TN; special friend, Pat Eaton.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Bill Hall and her parents, Herman and Birdie Neill.
Visitation will be at Waters Funeral Home on Saturday, from 11:00 a. m. until service.
Expressions of sympathy may be sent to the family @www.watersfuneralservice.com
