Larry McKinnon
CORINTH – Larry McKinnon, 65, passed away on November 18, 2020 at his home in Corinth. Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by Patterson Memorial Chapel.
Stephen Arlin Carwyle
TIPPAH/UNION COUNTIES – Stephen Arlin Carwyle, 50, passed away Saturday, November 14, 2020 at Tippah County Hospital in Ripley. Services will be on Friday, November 20 at 2 PM at New Albany Funeral & Cremation Care located at the intersection of Hwy 30 and W. Bankhead. Visitation will be on Friday, November 20 from 12 PM to 2 PM at New Albany Funeral & Cremation Care. Burial will follow at Enterprise Cemetery. The staff of New Albany Funeral & Cremation Care invites you to share memories with the Carwyle family at nafuneralsandcremations.com.
Luella Martin
BOONEVILLE – Luella Martin, 96, passed away on November 18, 2020 at Longwood Community Living Center in Booneville. Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by Patterson Memorial Chapel.
Clyde Lee Boga, Sr.
HOLLY SPRINGS – Clyde Lee Boga, Sr., 94, passed away Saturday, November 14, 2020, at his home in Holly Springs. Private graveside services will be on Saturday, November 21, 2020 at Bowen Cemetery, 498 Govan Ave, Holly Springs. Visitation will be on Friday, November 20,2020 4:00 – 7:00 at Serenity Autry Funeral Home Chapel Holly Springs. Serenity Autry Funeral is in charge of services.
Billy Lamar McGregor
HICKORY FLAT – Billy Lamar McGregor, 74, passed away Monday, November 16, 2020 at his home in Hickory Flat. Services will be on Friday, November 20, 2020 at 1:00 PM graveside in Spring Hill Cemetery with the Holly Springs Funeral Home in charge.
Randal Anderson Hughes
TUPELO – Randal Anderson Hughes, 62, passed away on Friday, November 13, 2020 at his residence in Tupelo.
Randal A. Hughes was born to his late parents, Sammie Eurichard Hughes and Virginia White on July 15, 1958 in Chickasaw Co. Mr. Hughes was a machine operator at Super Sagless.
Randal A. Hughes is survived by his wife; Shirley Faye Hughes of Tupelo. One daughter; Ashlee Davis of Tupelo. One son; Kenneth Davis of Tupelo. Two sisters; Amanda Braylock and Avis Hughes both of Amory. Two brothers; Sammie Hughes of Nettleton and Wayne Earl Hughes (Shyra) of Houston. There are also several grandchildren.
The visitation will be on Thursday, November 19, 2020 from 3-6 p.m. at Williams Memorial. Face masks/coverings are required. The service will be Fri., Nov. 20, 2020 at 1:00 p.m. at New Hope United Methodist Church cemetery in Van Vleet with Rev. George Taylor officiating. Safety measures will be followed.
Williams Memorial Funeral Home is in charge of all arrangements.
Jamie Louise Wooden
CORINTH – Jamie Louise Wooden, 78, passed away Saturday, November 14, 2020 at home in Corinth. Graveside services will be on Saturday, November 21, 2020 at 12:00 noon at Adkins Chapel Cemetery in Blue Mountain, Mississippi. Visitation will be on Friday, November 20, 2020 from 1:00 until 5:00 pm at Patterson Memorial Chapel. Burial will follow at Adkins Chapel Cemetery.
Mathew Clay “Mat” Barnes
BYHALIA – Mathew Clay “Mat” Barnes, 33, passed away Friday, November 6, 2020 at home in Middleton, TN. Services will be on Friday, November 20, 2020 1:00 PM at McBride Funeral Home of Ripley, MS. Visitation will be on Thursday, November 19, 2020 5:00 PM until 8:00 PM at McBride Funeral Home of Ripley, MS. Burial will follow at Antioch Cemetery.
Brenda Hendry
TUPELO – Brenda LaVance Herod Hendry, 76, died Tuesday, November 17, 2020, at Union County Health and Rehab. She was born January 4, 1944, in New Albany to S. D. and Vance Thomas Herod. She was a member of Northside Baptist Church, the Humane Society, and the Lee County Animal Shelter. She was a retired Quality Control Inspector in the furniture industry.
Service will be at 11;00 a.m. Friday, November 20, 2020, at United Funeral Service with Bro. Chad Holcomb officiating. Burial will be in Pleasant Hill Cemetery. United Funeral Service is honored to be entrusted with the arrangements.
She is survived by 1 daughter: Diann Swann of Thaxton; and 2 brothers: Wayne Herod of Tupelo, and David Herod of Dumas.
She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband: Vadin E. Hendry; 1 son: Scott Swann; 1 sister: Beulah Bagwell; and 1 brother: Billy Joe Smithey.
Visitation will be from 10:00-11:00 a.m. Friday, November 20, 2020, at United.
Pallbearers will be Jeff Holcomb, Steve Albright, Coltan Flores, and Dale Beavers.
For online condolences please visit www.unitedfuneralservice.com.
Julie Ray
GUNTOWN – Julie Ray, 76, passed away on November 18, 2020 at her home in Guntown. Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by Kesler Funeral Home.
Jonathan Wade Carter
SALTILLO – Jonathan Wade Carter, 39, died Monday, November 16, 2020 at his residence in Mooreville. A native of Lee County, he was born January 13, 1981 to Suzie and Ricky Dial, Sr. For 15 years, he worked as a supervisor and forklift driver at Component Builders in Mooreville. Jonathan was an avid outdoorsman, loved playing disc golf, camping and being with his family and friends.
Survivors include his son, Micah Hunter Carter Miller of the home; three special sisters, Sharon Carter White (James) of Pontotoc, Felecia Glass (Michael) of Mooreville and April Whaley (Brett) of Carraway, Arkansas; two nieces, Makayla Carter and Kayleigh Thrasher; two nephews, William Patrick Dial and Chase Neely Dial; special uncle, Mel Grosz (Jill); grandmother, Brenda Carter of Saltillo; and his three best friends, BJ, Matthew and John.
He is preceded in death by his parents; his brother, Ricky Dial, Jr.; and his grandparents.
A private family memorial service will be held at a later date.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the funeral home to help offset the cost of services.
Expressions of sympathy may be left at www.peguesfuneralhome.com.
Sara Perkins
HICKORY FLAT – Sara Moffitt Perkins, 81, a resident of Hickory Flat, MS passed away on November 10, 2020 at North Mississippi Medical Center--Tupelo. Sara was born in 1939 to Brooks and Effie Johnson Moffitt.
Survivors include her beloved husband of 65 years Ralph David Perkins and their children Teresa Janneck (Kirk), Robert Perkins (Rachel), Kevin Perkins (Michelle), and Jennifer Perkins. Sara also leaves behind 6 grandchildren (Jessica [Ben], Casey [Johnathan], Quintin, Reid, Madaline, and Ross) and 3 great-grandchildren (Zoe, Logan, and Skylar). Sara is survived by siblings Patricia Moffitt of Ripley, MS and Beatrice Dailey of Sun City, FL, and in-laws Mary Harrington and Peggy Moffitt both of Hickory Flat, MS.
She is preceded in death by her parents, siblings (Mary Lee Rutherford, Louise Reed, Eugene, Randolph, Charles, and Jerry Moffitt) and her eldest child David Allen Perkins.
For nearly 50 years, she lived with her family in Chalmette, LA. She was a member of First Baptist Church of Chalmette and worked for many years at the St. Bernard Parish Battered Women’s Program. Sara built a legacy of love and acceptance through her relationships with family, friends, neighbors, and co-workers. In turn, she is well loved by many. Sara would be frequently found reading novels, possessed a real knack for cooking, and cheered those around her with her signing. She returned to Hickory Flat after Hurricane Katrina.
Services will be held Saturday, November 21, for 1:00 pm at Flat Rock Baptist Church Cemetery, near Hickory Flat, Ms. The family respectfully requests that attendees follow CDC COVID-19 guidelines. Please wear a mask. Online condolences may be left at Glenfieldfuneralhome.com.
Era Dell Pettigo Lindsey
BALDWYN – Era Dell Pettigo Lindsey, 89, passed away Sunday, November 15, 2020 at Baldwyn Nursing Facility in Baldwyn. Services will be on Saturday, Nov. 21, 2020 at noon at Waters Funeral Home. Visitation will be 10:00 – service time at noon at Waters Funeral Home. Burial will follow at Kirkville.
J
oe Barron
BELMONT – Joe Harold Barron, 86, passed away on Tuesday. November 17, 2020 at the Meadows Nursing Facility in Fulton, MS after a brief illness. He was born March 17, 1934 in the New Site community to Henry and Bell Barron. Later he moved to Belmont where he lived until going into the nursing home. He retired form Wood Sales in Golden, MS. Joe was a great husband, father, pawpaw, great-pawpaw and great-great-pawpaw and his family was his pride and joy. He enjoyed fox hunting, rabbit hunting and watching college basketball.
A graveside service will be held Thursday, November 19, 2020 at 2:00 p. m. East Prentiss Cemetery with Bro. Carl Dunlap officiating. All friends and family are welcome. Waters Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.
He is survived by one daughter, Cindy Hood (David) of Kirkville; daughter-in-law, Darlene Barron of New Site; grandchildren, Joey Hood (Nyla), Jonathan Hood (April) all of Kirkville, Cass McGough (Paige), Colby McGough (Sandra) all of Belmont and Stacy Barron (Caleb Byars) of New Site; great-grandchildren, Brady Hood, Abby Hood, Colt Jumper (Megan), Jansen Hood and Jon Luke Hood; great-great-grandchildren, Bentley and Blakely.
He was preceded in death by his wife, Frances Barron; son, Danny Joe Barron; daugther, Sandy McGough and son-in-law, Jimmy McGough; his parents, and he was the last of 10 children.
Pallbearers will be Joey Hood, Jonathan Hood, Cass McGough, Colby McGough, Brady Hood, Jansen Hood, Jon Luke Hood and Colt Jumper.
Expressions of sympathy may be sent to the family at www.watersfuneralservice.com.
Jake Mitchell, Jr.
ORLANDO, FLORIDA – Jake Mitchell, Jr., 62, passed away Thursday, November 12, 2020 at his home in Cassleberry, FL. Services will be on Saturday, November 28, 2020 at Jerusalem Cemetery, Memphis, TN. Visitation will be on Thursday, November 19, 2020 from 3-5 pm, walk through at the funeral home. Expressions of sympathy may be left at www.nljonesandsons.com or on Facebook at N.L. Jones Funeral Directors. “A Pillar of Strength in Time of Need.”.
Carl LaShaun Anthony
BYHALIA – Carl LaShaun Anthony, 45, passed away Friday, November 13, 2020 at his home in Byhalia. Private graveside services will be on Saturday, November 21, 2020 at Hearn Grove Cemetery, 919 Deer Creek Road, Byhalia, MS. Serenity Autry Funeral Home of Holly Springs is in charge of arrangements. Visitation will be on Friday, November 20, 2020 4:00 -7:00 at Serenity Autry Funeral Home.
Ann Dilworth
TUPELO – Ann Dilworth, 57, passed away Saturday, November 14, 2020 at North Mississippi Medical Center in Tupelo. Services will be on Friday, November 20, 2020 at 11:00 am, graveside at Porters Memorial Park. Visitation will be Thursday, November 19, 2020 from 5:30-7:30 pm, walk through at the funeral home. Expressions of sympathy may be left at www.nljonesandsons.com or on Facebook at N.L. Jones Funeral Directors. “A Pillar of Strength in Time of Need.”
Charles Arthur McBride
PONTOTOC – Charles Arthur McBride, 43, passed away on November 5, 2020 at his home in Pontotoc. Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later. Serenity Simmons Funeral Home of New Albany is in charge of arrangements.
Wanda Swinney
BOONEVILLE – Wanda Swinney, 72, passed away on November 18, 2020 at Landmark Nursing and Rehabilitation in Booneville. Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by Booneville Funeral Home.
David Kade Dunlap “Nuk” “Blue”
PONTOTOC – David Kade Dunlap “Nuk” “Blue”, 31, passed away Tuesday, November 17, 2020 at NMMC in Tupelo. Services will be on Thursday, November 19, 2020 at 1:00 pm at Tutor Memorial Funeral Home. Visitation will be 11:00 am until service time. Burial will follow at Pleasant Grove Baptist Church Cemetery in Dumas, MS.
Reba Turner
SMITHVILLE – Reba Turner, 95, passed away on November 18, 2020 at her residence in Monroe County. Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by E E Pickle Funeral Home.
Joseph Lee Reed
RIENZI – Joseph Lee Reed, 78, passed away Tuesday, November 17, 2020 at Magnolia Regional Health Center in Corinth. Services will be on Friday, November 20, 2020 at 2 pm at Kesler Funeral Home – Booneville Chapel. Visitation will be on Friday from 12-2 pm at Kesler Funeral Home – Booneville Chapel. Burial will follow at Rienzi Cemetery. Condolences to the family may be made online at www.keslerfuneralhome.com.
Robert Teeters
TUPELO – Robert Teeters, 81, passed away on November 16, 2020 at Sanctuary Hospice in Tupelo. Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by Associated Family Funeral Home & Cremation Center – Tupelo (associatedfuneral.com).
