GUNTOWN - Kenneth Tyes, 54, passed away Saturday, November 20, 2021, at NMMC in Tupelo . Services will be on Friday, November 26, 2021 at 1:00 p.m. at Mt. Moriah Holiness Church . Visitation will be on November 26, 2021 at 11:00 a.m.- 1:00 p.m. at Mt. Moriah Holiness Church . Family and friends may sign the guestbook at www.agnewandsons.com.

BOONEVILLE - Nola June Riddle, 84, passed away Monday, November 22, 2021, at the Longwood Community Living Center. She was born on July 28, 1937, to Cleatis Ross Riddle and Nona Exie Palmer Riddle. June liked to travel, loved working on puzzles and playing games on her Ipad.

Funeral services will be Friday, November 26, 2021, at 1:00 PM in the Chapel of Booneville Funeral Home. Visitation will be from 11:00 AM until service time at 1:00 PM. Bro. Ricky Kelley will be officiating. Burial will be in the Forked Oak Cemetery in the Burton Community. Booneville Funeral Home will be in charge of arrangements.

She is survived by her sister, Sophia Jane Bonds of Booneville; two nephews, Joseph Bonds (Cindy) of Sheffield, AL, and Michael Bonds of Booneville; three nieces, Theresa Peters of Corinth, Terry Lee (Tommy) of Booneville and Shelia Ryan of Booneville; and host of great nieces and nephews.

June is preceded in death by her parents and a brother-in-law, J.L. Bonds.

Pallbearers will be Jamie Lee, Hunter Thomas, Heath Thomas, Awston Bridges, Wesley Richardson, and Matthew Bonds.

Honorary Pallbearers will be Casey Ryan, Jarrett Thomas and Dustin Box.

