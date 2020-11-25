Mary Nash
TUPELO – Mary Nash, 77, passed away on November 24, 2020 at Cedars Health Center in Tupelo, MS. Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by Grayson-Porter’s Mortuary.
Barbara Gunn Walker
TUPELO – Barbara Gunn Walker, 61, passed away on November 24, 2020 at North Mississippi Medical Center in Tupelo, MS. Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by Grayson-Porter’s Mortuary.
Leona Jackson
VERONA – Leona Jackson, 94, passed away on November 24, 2020 at North MS Medical Center in Tupelo. Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by Agnew and Sons Funeral Home of Verona.
McConner Theodore Moore, Jr.
OKOLONA – McConner Theodore Moore, Jr., 62, passed away Sunday, November 5, 2020 at his residence in Jackson, MS. Services will be on November 27, 2020 beginning at 10:30 AM beginning with a processional from Fields Funeral Home, 202 N. Olive St., Okolona, MS 38860 to a memorial service at the Moore Family Farm, 30003 Moore Road, Okolona, MS 38860. Fields Funeral Home of Okolona is entrusted with the arrangements. Expressions of sympathy may be left at www.fieldsfunerals.com.
Willie Earl Dixon
PONTOTOC – Willie Earl Dixon, 69, passed away Saturday, November 21, 2020 at his home in Pontotoc. Graveside services will be on Saturday November 28, 2020 2:00 at Pontotoc City Cemetery. Visitation will be on Friday, November 27, 2020 4:00-6:00 at Serenity Autry funeral Home. Serenity Autry Funeral Home of Pontotoc is in charge of services.
Erick Ivan Flores
BLUE MOUNTAIN – Erick Ivan Flores, 31, passed away Saturday, November 21, 2020 at North MS Medical Center in Tupelo. Services will be on Saturday, November 28, 2020 8:00 -3:00 at 3660 Hwy 15 South Blue Mountain, MS. Burial will follow at Vista Memorial Gardens New Albany. Serenity Simmons Funeral Home of New Albany is in charge of arrangements.
Linda Jane Lee
BOONEVILLE – Linda Jane Lee, 68, passed away Wednesday, November 25, 2020 at Baptist Memorial Hospital in Booneville. Services will be on Friday, November 27, 2020 at 2 pm at Kesler Funeral Home – Booneville Chapel. Visitation will be on Friday from 12-2 pm at Kesler Funeral Home – Booneville Chapel. Burial will follow at Grays Cemetery in Jacinto. Condolences to the family may be made online at www.keslerfuneralhome.com.
Dalton Christian
OKOLONA – Dalton Christian, 77, died Tuesday, November 24, 2020 at NMMC in Tupelo. Services will be on Sunday, November 29, 2020 at 2 PM at Holland Funeral Directors-Tupelo Chapel. Visitation will be on Sunday, November 29 from 1 PM – service time at Holland- Tupelo Chapel.
