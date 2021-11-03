TODAY'S OBITUARIES
Doris Lynn Bishop, Jackson
Anthony Shaun Bryan, Tippah County
John Dalton Carter, Union/Pontotoc Counties
Charles Edward Crayton, Fulton
Arthur Edward Esp, Jr., DeSoto County
Inez 'Nellie' Glover, Holly Springs
Shirley Harris, New Site
Joshua Hauser, Union County
Robert Mattox, Fairhope, Alabama
Carolyn Mae Michael, Booneville
Mary Alice Smith, Oxford
Tyson Tallant, Tupelo
Katherine Yvonne Thompson, Tupelo
Mr. Ester Tunstall, Olive Branch
Eleanor Howard Jones Warren, Senatobia
----------------------------------------
W.E. PEGUES FUNERAL
DIRECTORS
Thursday
November 4, 2021
MR. MARCUS
WESTMORELAND
Plantersville
4 p.m. Thursday
Jefferson Street Chapel
Visitation: 2 p.m. until service time
Thursday, W. E. Pegues, Tupelo
MR. “TONY MAC”
McDANIEL
Evergreen Community
Graveside Services
1 p.m. Saturday
New Chapel Cemetery
MR. ARTHUR EDWARD
ESP, JR.
DeSoto County
Services will be held at a later date
----------------------------------------
Holland Directory for Thursday, Nov. 4, 2021
Mrs. Laurie Hawkins Teague
Tupelo
3PM Friday
First Presbyterian Church Tupelo
Oak Grove Cemetery-Ratliff
Visit: 1PM-2:45PM Friday
McFadden Hall
Mrs. Phyllis Gorman
Tupelo
Arrangements Pending
----------------------------------------
MEMO
Joshua Hauser
UNION COUNTY - Joshua Hauser, 49, passed away on November 3, 2021, at Baptist Memorial Hospital in Union County. Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by New Albany Funeral and Cremation Care.
MEMO
Mary Alice Smith
OXFORD - Mary Alice Smith, 92, passed away on November 3, 2021, at Baptist Hospital in Oxford. Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by Serenity Burney Funeral Home of Oxford.
MEMO
Mr. Ester Tunstall
OLIVE BRANCH - Mr. Ester Tunstall, 81, passed away Sunday, October 31, 2021, at his home in Olive Branch. Graveside services will be on Saturday, November 6, 2021 11:00 a.m. at Tunstall Cemetery, Victoria, MS. Serenity Autry Funeral Home of Holly Springs is in charge of arrangements. Visitation will be on Friday, November 5, 2021 4:00 - 6:00 at Serenity Autry Funeral Home.
MEMO
Inez 'Nellie' Glover
HOLLY SPRINGS - Inez 'Nellie' Glover, 86, passed away Saturday, October 30, 2021, at her home in Holly Springs. Services will be on Saturday, November 6, 2021 1:30 at Serenity Autry Chapel Holly Springs. Visitation will be on Friday, November 5, 2021 4:00 - 6:00 at Serenity Autry Funeral Home. Burial will follow at Cottrell Memorial Cemetery. Serenity Autry Funeral Home of Holly Springs is in charge of arrangements.
MEMO
Anthony Shaun Bryan
TIPPAH COUNTY - Anthony Shaun Bryan, 39, passed away Tuesday, November 2, 2021, at Tippah County Hospital in Ripley. Services will be on Friday, November 5 at 11 AM at Wesley Congregational Methodist Church. Visitation will be on Thursday, November 4 from 5 PM to 9 PM at Wesley Congregational Methodist Church. Burial will follow at Bryan Family Cemetery. The Ripley Funeral Home invites you to share memories with the Bryan family at ripleyfuneralhome.com.
MEMO
Arthur Edward Esp, Jr.
DESOTO COUNTY - Arthur Edward Esp, Jr. died unexpectedly Sunday, October 31, 2021, at the age of 49. He was born on April 15, 1972. A memorial service will be held to honor Arthur’s life at a later date. Expressions of sympathy and fond memories may be left at www.peguesfuneralhome.com.
MEMO
Doris Lynn Bishop
JACKSON - Doris Lynn Bishop, 54, passed away on November 2, 2021, at MD Anderson Hospital in Houston Texas. Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by Waters Funeral Home.
MEMO, PHOTO, BOONEVILLE FH LOGO
Carolyn Mae Michael
BOONEVILLE - Carolyn Mae Michael, 78, passed away Tuesday, November 2, 2021, at North Mississippi Medical Center in Tupelo. She was born on April 26, 1943, to Marshall Wilson Reed and Ruby Ethel Fuller Reed. Carolyn enjoyed watching Hallmark movies, spending time with her children, grandchildren and great grands. She worked for Brown Shoe Company and after the closing of the company, Carolyn began babysitting. She was then known as MawMaw to many children over the years.
Visitation will be Thursday, November 4, 2021, from 11:00 AM until 2:00 PM at Booneville Funeral Home. Funeral services for Mrs. Michael will be at 2:00 PM following the visitation on Thursday. Bro. Rex Bullock will be officiating. Burial will be in the Tuscumbia Baptist Church Cemetery. Booneville Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
She is survived by her son, William "Bud" Michael (Karen) of Booneville; daughter, Debra Weatherford of Booneville; brothers, Billy Reed of Jumpertown, Joe Reed (Kathy) of Jumpertown and Kenneth Reed (Kathy) of Booneville; grandsons, Brandon Michael (Elizabeth), Gage Weatherford (Hannah), and Zeke Weatherford all of Booneville; granddaughters, Holly Michael Farris of Rienzi, Laikyn E. Starkey (Devin) of Starkville, and Moriah Weatherford of Booneville; eight great grandchildren.
She is preceded in death by her husband, Harold Franklin Michael; parents; brothers, Jimmy Dale Reed and Floyd Reed; sisters, Shirley Plaxico and Beatrice Reed.
Pallbearers will be Brandon Michael, Gage Weatherford, Zeke Weatherford, Devin Starkey, Clay Lee, and Jack Robbins.
Honorary pallbearers will be Tucker Robinson and Ethyn Reed.
MEMO, PHOTO
Robert Mattox
FAIRHOPE, ALABAMA - Robert Marshall Mattox "Bob" passed away Saturday, October 30, 2021, at the age of 79.
He was born in Tupelo, MS, in 1942 and grew up in Verona MS, and was the son of William C. and Margaret (Dyer) Mattox.
After Tupelo High School, he attended Mississippi State University where he obtained a bachelor of science degree and then a master's degree in geotechnical engineering.
Post college, he worked for the Mississippi Highway Department and later the Department of Transportation in Washington D.C. where he was part of the team that designed the Pan American highway. He joined the private sector afterwards and later formed Synergy Earth Systems, Inc. design & construct firm located in Daphne AL.
He is preceded in death by his brother Bill of Nettleton, MS and his wife Anne (Howard) Mattox of Fairhope.
He is survived by their children Jon Mattox, Melissa Harman and Mark Mattox and grandchildren. He is also survived by wife Natallia Zhemaitsiak. Private services to be held.
ARRANGEMENTS BY WOLFE-BAYVIEW FUNERAL HOMES & CREMATORY, INC. 19698 GREENO RD FAIRHOPE, AL 36532 (251) 990-7775 www.wolfefuneralhomes.com
MEMO, PHOTO, BORDER, MCBRIDE LOGO
Katherine Yvonne Thompson
TUPELO - Katherine Yvonne Thompson passed away at the age of 61 at her home in Tupelo, MS on October 30, 2021. She was born December 9, 1959 to Warren Williams, Loyce "Cossitt" Williams McNeil in Ripley, MS and attended the First Baptist Church. Kathy was known and loved by all she encountered. She never met a stranger and her smile could light up any room. She will be sorely missed but we know that she is resting in the arms of Jesus now.
Visitation will be Friday, November 5, 2021 from 5:00 PM to 7:00 PM at McBride Funeral Home. Service will be Saturday, November 6, 2021 at 1:00 PM at McBride Funeral Home.
Katherine is survived by her mother: Loyce Cossett Williams McNeil of Ripley, MS; two sons: Jody Thompson of Tupelo, MS, Caleb Thompson (Katie) of Tupelo, MS; one daughter: Ashley Thompson Frodge (Jason) of Mt. Home, AR; two brothers: Whitney Williams (Mary) of Dallas, TX, Drew Williams of Tupelo, MS; one half brother: Neil McNeil of Tupelo, MS; two sisters: Joanne Bush of Austin, TX, Charity Williams of Ripley, MS; seven grandchildren: Savannah Frodge, Clay Frodge, Ellie Frodge, Elijah Frodge, Everett Frodge all of Mt. Home, AR, Neveah Thompson, Michael Thompson both of Tupelo, MS.
She was preceded in death by her husband: Steve Thompson; her father: Warren Williams.
Officiating will be Bro. Keith Fox. Pallbearers will be: Jason Frodge, Whitney Williams, Drew Williams, Matthew Williams, Justin Bennett, Tracy Proctor.
Arrangements by: McBride Funeral Home, Inc. of Ripley, MS, www.mcbridefuneralhome.com.
MEMO, MCMILLAN LOGO
Shirley Harris
NEW SITE - Shirley Ann Harris, 82, passed away Tuesday, November 2, 2021, at her home. She was born June 1, 1939, to Tommy and Gertrude Floyd. She worked for Brown Shoe Company and as a cafeteria worker. She enjoyed cooking, sewing, shopping and talking on the phone.
A Celebration of Life service will be at 11:00 A.M. Thursday, November 4, 2021, at McMillan Funeral Home. Burial will be in Saucer Creek Cemetery.
She is survived by three sons, Ricky (Helen) Gillentine, Allen Harris and Billy Ray Harris; one daughter, Trish Carter; one sister, Helen Burns; three grandchildren, Kim (David) Harris, Joel Estes and Josh Estes; and five great-grandchildren, Carter Harris, Jayden Estes, Hunter Mathis, Jackson Mathis and Kayson Ross
She was preceded in death by her husband of 57 years, Pete Harris; one son, Dennis Gillentine; one granddaughter, Jennifer Ross; and one great-granddaughter, Kaylee Mathis.
Pallbearers are David Harris, Rick Owens, Joel Estes, Larry Harris, Chuck Wilson and John "Jabbo" Ross.
Condolences may be left at www.mcmillanfuneralhome.com.
MEMO, FLAG, BORDER, SENTER LOGO
Tyson Tallant
TUPELO - Tyson D. Tallant, 77, passed away Tuesday, November 2, 2021, at North Mississippi Medical Center in Tupelo. He was born October 9, 1944 to the late Clifford Tallant and the late Dera Cleveland Tallant. He was a member of East Heights Baptist Church and United States Army veteran. He enjoyed watching sports, especially Ole Miss athletics. He worked for Barnes Crossing Auto Group for the past 10 years and prior to his work in the auto industry, Tyson worked in the furniture industry for 35 years, working with Penn Tire and Hickory Hill. He was known for his love of church, telling jokes and spending time with his friends and family.
Services will be at 2:00 pm on Friday, November 5, 2021 at Senter Funeral Home with Bro. Terry Ledbetter, Bro. Kerry Lee Peden and Bro. Kevin Hatfield officiating. Burial will be in Sandy Springs Cemetery. Visitation will be from 5:00 pm to 7:00 pm on Thursday, November 4, 2021 at Senter Funeral Home.
Senter Funeral Home has been entrusted with the arrangements.
He is survived by his wife of 33 years, Brenda Tallant of Tupelo, 3 step sons; Michael (Leah) Fears of Blue Springs, Joey (Stephanie) Fears of Tupelo, and Ben (Stacey) Fears of Alexander, AR, grandchildren; Bethany Bullock of Blue Springs, Andrew Fears of Blue Springs, David Fears of Blue Springs, Krysten Fears of Tupelo, Gabriel Fears of Tupelo, and Elliot Fears of Alexander, AR, 2 brothers; Lawrence Tallant of GA, Bryson (Connie) Tallant of Douglasville, GA, and 1 sister; Christine Holcomb of Fulton, and several nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents; Clifford and Dera Tallant, 1 brother, Russell Tallant and a brother in law, Jimmy Holcomb.
Pallbearers will be Bobby Cleveland, David Parker, Chuck Richardson, Bronn Tallant, Chad Hughes, Scotty Smith, Reid Roberts, and Ralph Smith.
Honorary pallbearers will be the drivers at Barns Crossing Auto Group.
Online condolences can be expressed at www.senterfuneraldirectors.com.
MEMO
Eleanor Howard Jones Warren
SENATOBIA - Eleanor Howard Jones Warren, at the age of 97, passed on from this life for her eternal home with her Lord and Savior Jesus Christ, on October 31, 2021. Eleanor was born on July 25, 1924 to Howard and Eleanor Jones. She was their firstborn child and eldest sister to six younger siblings. She lived an active childhood in Holly Springs, MS. Following graduation from Holly Springs High School, she attended Mississippi State College for Women prior to graduating with her degree from the University of Mississippi. She then attended graduate school studies in Christian Education at Princeton University. Eleanor was a lifelong learner.
Eleanor married Edward Buchanan Warren, on August 9, 1950, who was her loving husband of 65 years. They had six children, four sons and two daughters.
She is survived by her children: Taliaferro Warren (Angie), Rufus Warren (Nancy), Eleanor Howard "Sissy" Warren, Laura Warren Balch, Eddie Warren (Frances), and Charles Warren (Becky).
Eleanor is survived by her 10 grandchildren: Jennifer Warren McCarter, Jones Warren, Logan Warren, Jacob Warren, Lee Balch, Sara Balch, Derek Warren, Anna Warren, Will Warren and Ben Warren; and 13 great-grandchildren (with two more soon to be born).
She is survived by her brother, Taliaferro Jones, and her sister, Laralei Jones Ammons.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Howard and Eleanor Jones, her husband, Edward Warren, and her brothers: Egbert Jones, Blanton Jones, Walker Jones, and Alston Jones.
Throughout her life she was involved in the Presbyterian Church, teaching Sunday school classes in Holly Springs, Tupelo, and later in Senatobia - where they moved in retirement.
Eleanor is remembered by her generous love and care for her family and friends. She was a kind listener, wise counselor, and faithful servant of the Lord. She lived a full life and will be deeply missed by many.
A family graveside service to remember and honor her life will be held at Hillcrest Cemetery in Holly Springs, Mississippi. Her family is grateful to the many who knew and loved her.
"I lift up my eyes to the hills. From where does my help come? My help comes from the LORD, who made heaven and earth." Psalm 121:1-2
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to support one of the churches that Eleanor was involved in throughout her life: First Presbyterian Church of Holly Springs, First Presbyterian Church, Tupelo, or Senatobia Presbyterian Church. Pate-Jones Funeral Home had charge of the arrangements.
MEMO, PHOTO, HEART ICON, BORDER, NEW ALBANY FH LOGO
John Dalton Carter
UNION/PONTOTOC COUNTIES - John Dalton Carter, 21, resident of Ecru, died Wednesday, October 20, 2021.
A Private Service honoring the life of John Dalton will be at a later date. Arrangements will be provided by New Albany Funeral & Cremation Care.
John Dalton was born on October 23, 1999 in Starkville, MS, the son of David Carter (Tammy) and Jennifer Hardin. He was a 2019 graduate of North Pontotoc High School and was recently employed by Walmart as a produce stocker.
An avid lover of all things video games, sports and music, John Dalton will be remembered for his quiet but fun personality and infectious smile.
Family was important to him and for the short time he was shared with us, his memories will last a life time.
In addition to his parents, John Dalton is survived by three aunts, Tammy Leach, Tina Saxon and Tisha Leath, eight uncles, Ronnie McCanlis, Van Carter, Scott Carter, Timmy Carter, Corey Carter, Thomas Howell, Tony Giompoletti, and Timmy Giompoletti, two brothers, David M. Cox of Tuscaloosa, AL, and Ethan Hardin (Pam) of Houston, three grandparents, Judith McCollum of Troy, Robert Carter of Smithville, and Annette Giompoletti of Ecru.
He is also preceded in death by an uncle, John Van Hoozer, and four grandparents, Charles McCollum, James Giompoletti and Joann and Don Howell.
The staff of New Albany Funeral & Cremation Care invites you to share memories with the Carter family at nafuneralsandcremations.com.
MEMO
Charles Edward Crayton
FULTON - Charles Edward Crayton, 81, passed away on November 3, 2021, at his residence in Fulton. Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by Community Funeral Directors and Cremations of Nettleton.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Add an entry as Guest
Thank you for helping us ensure the comments are appropriate and encouraging. If you feel that this comment is not helpful, please report it by clicking the link in the comment.