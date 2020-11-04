Barry Anderson
CORINTH – Barry Anderson, 58, passed away on November 3, 2020 at Magnolia Regional Hospital in Corinth. Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by Patterson Memorial Chapel.
Amanda Bell
HOLLY SPRINGS – Amanda Bell, 32, passed away on November 3, 2020 in Holly Springs. Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by Serenity Autry Funeral Home of Holly Springs.
John Key
OXFORD – John Key, 61, passed away on November 3, 2020 at Baptist Memorial Hospital in Oxford. Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by Serenity Funeral Home of Oxford.
Vateria Lyles
HOUSTON – Vateria Lyles, 86, passed away Thursday, October 29, 2020 at North Mississippi Medical Center in Tupelo, MS. Graveside services will be Friday, November 6, 2020 at 12:00 p.m. at Houston City Cemetery in Houston, MS. Visitation will be Thursday, November 5, 2020 from 6-7:00 p.m. with all safety policies implemented at Montgomery Mortuary in Houston, MS. Montgomery Mortuary of Houston, MS in charge of arrangements. Burial will follow at Houston City Cemetery in Houston, MS.
Jeffrey Scott McGaha
TUPELO – Jeffrey Scott McGaha, 52, passed away Saturday, October 31, 2020 at his residence in Tupelo. Services will be Thursday, November 5, 2020 at 11:00 A.M. at Mt. Olive Cemetery in Baldwyn MS. Visitation will be today November 5, 2020 two hours prior to service at Agnew & Sons Funeral Home in Baldwyn.
Randy Neal Roberts
BLUE SPRINGS – Randy Neal Roberts, 55, passed away on November 3, 2020 in Tupelo, MS. Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by Waters Funeral Home.
Doris Newborn
BOONEVILLE – Doris Newborn, 93, passed away Wednesday, November 4, 2020 at North Mississippi Medical Center in Tupelo. Services will be Saturday, November 7, 2020, 1:00 PM at Booneville Funeral Home. Visitation will be Saturday from 11:00 until 1:00 PM at Booneville Funeral Home. Burial will follow at Snowdown Cemtery.
Brittany Bullock
BALDWYN – Brittany Bullock, 28, passed away on November 4, 2020 at Baptist Hospital in New Albany. Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by Waters Funeral Home.
Louis Harris
BOONEVILLE – Louis Paul Harris, 58, passed away Tuesday, November 3, 2020 at North Mississippi Medical Center in Tupelo. He was born August 11, 1962, to Wayne and Earline Harris. He enjoyed playing guitar, playing bingo, Big Macs and strawberry milkshakes.
A Celebration of Life Graveside Service will be at 3:00 P.M. Thursday, November 5, 2020, at Gaston Cemetery with Minister Keith Sanders officiating. Services are under the direction of McMillan Funeral Home.
He is survived by four brothers, Tommy (Wanda) Harris, Jimmy Harris, Eddie Harris, and Mark Harris; two sisters, Etta Floyd and Hilda (Mark) Kolb; and a host of other relatives.
He was preceded in death by his parents and two sisters, Martha Christian and Patty Harris.
Condolences may be left at www.mcmillanfuneralhome.com.
Stanley Patterson
PONTOTOC – Stanley Patterson, 71, passed away Wednesday, November 4, 2020 at his home in Pontotoc. Services will be Friday, November 6, 2020 at 11 AM at Tutor Memorial Funeral Home in Pontotoc. Visitation will be Friday, November 6, 9 AM until service time at Tutor Memorial Funeral Home in Pontotoc. Burial will follow at Oak Forest Cemetery.
Bennie Wayne Callahan
ABERDEEN – Bennie Wayne Callahan, 72, passed away Tuesday, November 3, 2020 at Baptist Memorial Hospital in Columbus, MS. Services will be November 6, 2020 at 2:00 p.m. at Tisdale-Lann Memorial Chapel. Visitation will be November 5, 2020 from 5:00 until 8:00 p.m. at Tisdale-Lann Memorial Funeral Home. Burial will follow at Oddfellows Rest Cemetery.
Annie Lucille Irby Orrick
GOLDEN – Annie Lucille Irby Orrick, 73, passed away Wednesday, November 4, 2020, at Generations of Red Bay in Red Bay, AL. Services will be Friday, November 6, 12 p.m. at Deaton Funeral Home Chapel, Belmont, MS. Visitation will be Friday, November 6, 10-12 p.m. at Deaton Funeral Home, Belmont, MS. Burial will follow at Butler Cemetery, Golden, MS. Deaton Funeral Home, Belmont, MS will be in charge of arrangements.
Jimmy Lee Gray
PONTOTOC – Jimmy Lee Gray, stillborn, passed away Saturday, October 31, 2020 at North Mississippi Medical Center Women’s Hospital in Tupelo. Graveside services will be November 6, 2020 2:00 p.m. at Jones Chapel Cemetery. Funeral arrangements will be provided by Tisdale-Lann Memorial Funeral Home of Nettleton, MS.
Marion Roberts
TUPELO – Marion Roberts, 85, passed away on November 4, 2020 at Traceway Retirement Community in Tupelo. Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by W.E. Pegues Funeral Directors. Expressions of sympathy may be left at www.peguesfuneralhome.com.
Elaine Crump McGee
BALDYWN – Elaine Crump McGee, 60, passed away Saturday, October 31, 2020 at her home in Booneville, MS. Graveside services will be Friday, November 6, 2020 at 2 pm at Tabernacle Church Cemetery, Baldwyn, MS. Walk through visitation will be one hour prior to service (1-2pm) at the cemetery. Expressions of sympathy may be left at www.nljonesandsons.com or on Facebook at N.L. Jones Funeral Directors. “A Pillar of Strength in Time of Need.”.
Henry Clifton Green
TIPPAH COUNTY – Henry Clifton Green, 85, passed away Wednesday, November 4, 2020 at North Mississippi Medical Center in Tupelo. Services will be on Friday, November 6 at 10 AM at North Ripley Baptist Church. Visitation will be on Thursday, November 5 from 5 PM to 8 PM at North Ripley Baptist Church. Burial will follow at Peoples Cemetery.
Ralph Moore
LAMAR – Ralph Moore, 64, passed away Thursday, October 9, 2020 at Methodist Health Care in Olive Branch. Private graveside services will be Saturday, November 7, 2020 at Hudsonville Church Cemetery. Visitation will be Friday, November 6, 2020 4:00 – 6:00 at Serenity Autry Funeral Chapel. Serenity Autry Funeral Home of Holly Springs is in charge of arrangements.
