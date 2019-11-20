Ava Dalphine “Ma” McGreger
RANDOLPH – Ava Dalphine “Ma” McGreger, 85, passed away Tuesday, November 19, 2019 at her daughter’s home in Randolph, MS.
She is survived by her children, Phil McGreger (Kelli), Joyie Lindsey (Rodney), Becky Long (Joe), and Sidney McGreger (Ann), all of Randolph; her grandchildren, John Lindsey (Tammy), Ginger Tutor (Timmy), Heather Hix (Jeremy), Eric Long, Zach McGreger (Terri Beth), Blake Long (Amy), and Brooks McGreger (Rachel); great grandchildren, Lindsey Tutor, Brooks Tutor, Wes Lindsey, Drake Moss, Gabriel Hix, Skylar McGreger, MiKayla McGreger, Autumn McGreger, and Jodi Long; one great great grandson, Kohen Tutor; and a sister, Glynda Pierce Gammons of Holly Springs.
She was preceded in death by her husband, H.B. “Brooks” McGreger; her parents, R.V. and Verdie Pierce; her children, Rhonda and Brent McGreger; brother, Gerald Pierce, and a sister, Opal Pluff.
Services will be Friday, November 22, 2019 at 11 AM with Bro. Gerald Finley officiating. Burial will follow in Guinn Cemetery. Tutor Memorial Funeral Home of Pontotoc is in charge of arrangements.
Pallbearers will be Brad McGreger, Greg Boren, Gary Cowsert, Mike McCoy, Jeff Rikard, and Justin Murphree.
Special thanks to Kindred Hospice and her special caregivers, Amy Ray Heatherly and Lou Anne Kidd.
Visitation will be Thursday, November 21, 5-8 PM and Friday, November 22, 10 AM until service time.
Olivia Cook Jeffries
NEW ALBANY – Olivia Cook Jeffries, 88, passed away Sunday, November 17, 2019, at her grand daughter’s home in New Albany. Services will be on Saturday, November 23, 2019 1:00 p.m. at Hwy 178 Church of Christ 1285 Hwy 178 East New Albany, MS. Visitation will be on Friday, November 22, 2019 4:00 – 6:00 at Serenity Simmons Funeral Home New Albany.
Leo Ezell
HAMILTON – Leo C. Ezell, 82, of Hamilton, MS passed away Thursday, November 14, 2019 at the Care Center of Aberdeen in Aberdeen, MS.
He was born February 6, 1937 in Monroe County to Eugene and Fannie Mae Ezell. He was an employee of Vista now known as Axiall Corporation Chemicals of Aberdeen, MS as a Tow Machine Operator from 1971 – 1995. Leo loved farming and took special pride in growing peas, corn, and watermelons. He also loved to hear compliments of how tasteful they were. Leo is survived by his wife, Lola Ezell of Hamilton, MS, two sons, Kenneth Preston Ezell of Hamilton, MS, Craig Ezell (Gail) of Colorado Springs, CO, one daughter, Valerie Southward (Louis T.) of Tupelo, MS. He has three grandchildren, Bryan Ezell, Ryan Ezell (Mylea), Chelcee Ezell and one great grandson, LaCartious all of Hamilton, MS, and two sisters, Robbie Boynton of Detroit, MI and Lorene (Ray) Broyles of Chicago, IL.
Visitation: 4-6 p.m Friday, November 22, 2019 at Belle Memorial of Aberdeen, MS.
Funeral Service: 1:30 p.m. – Saturday November 23,2019 at Sulphur Springs MB Church-Hamilton, MS.
Cemetery: Willis Cemetery-Hamilton, MS.
James Ray “Bill” Mills
FULTON – James Ray “Bill” Mills, 82, died Tuesday, November 19, 2019, at the North Mississippi Medical Center Hospice Unit in Tupelo. He was born June 9, 1937, in Fulton, to Monroe and Lena West Mills. He as a Veteran, serving in the United States Navy. He worked at Penn Tire for fifteen years and retired as a line worker from T.V.A. He was a member of Big Oak Baptist Church. He was an avid fisherman.
Services will be at 1:00 p.m. Thursday, November 21, at the McNeece-Morris Funeral Home Chapel in Fulton with Bro. Frank Panzrino officiating. Burial will be in Walton Cemetery.
Survivors include and one daughter, Susan Christian (Steve) of Ballardsville; one son, Jamie Mills of Fulton; four Grandchildren; five great grandchildren.
He was preceded in death by his wife, Barbara Sue Mills, who died December 5, 2017; one brother, Jack Mills; five sisters, Alline Thomas, Maxine Garland, Pauline Williams, Susie Murphy, and Brenda Lewis; and his parents.
Pallbearers will be Casey Christian, Drew Christian, Austin Mills, David Walls, Gaylord Gray, and Jimmy Palmer.
Visitation will be Thursday from 11:00 a. m. until service time at McNeece-Morris Funeral Home in Fulton.
Earlean Malone Martin
POTTS CAMP – Earlean Malone Martin, 65, passed away Tuesday, November 12, 2019, at her home in Potts Camp. Services will be on Saturday, November 23, 2019 1:00 p.m. at New Dimensions Salt & Light Ministries Holly Springs. Visitation will be on Friday, November 22, 2019 4:00 – 6:00 at Serenity Autry Funeral Home. Burial will follow at McKay Cemetery, Hickory Flat. Serenity Autry Funeral of Holly Springs is in charge of services.
Frances Lambert
BOONEVILLE – Frances Lambert, 93, passed away on November 20, 2019, at Sanctuary Hospice House in Tupelo. Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by Kesler Funeral Home.
Willie Reed
CHARLESTON – Willie Reed, 49, passed away on November 19, 2019, at Baptist Memorial Hospital-North Mississippi in Oxford. Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by Community Funeral Directors and Cremations of Charleston.
Mary Ruth Graham
NEW ALBANY – Mary Ruth Graham, 80, passed away on November 19, 2019, at home in New Albany. Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by Belle Memorial Funeral Home-Ecru.
Doris Belk
TUPELO – Doris Dean Herndon Belk, 85, died Tuesday, November 19, 2019 at Oaktree Manor in Amory, MS where she had resided for over 3 years. She was born November 12, 1934 in the Troy community of Pontotoc County, MS to Bead Herndon and Lottie Carlisle Herndon. She was a lifetime resident of Lee County, graduating from Verona High School and completing her understudies at Blue Mountain College where she earned a B.A. degree. She then earned an M.A. degree from the University of Mississippi. Doris married Leroy E. Belk, Sr., longtime Lee County Superintendent of Education, on September 11, 1948.
Doris taught elementary education and junior high school at Verona School for 29 years until retiring in 1996. A true professional, she took great interest in her students and they respected her in turn. She was a master homemaker, loved decorating her house and keeping it immaculate at all times. She took pride in her yard and loved to garden. Always dressing to the nines, Doris was a perfectionist in everything she did. She loved her family, especially the grandkids who affectionately called her “Nanny.” Doris was a faithful member of Harrisburg Baptist Church where she was active in the Jewel Sunday school class. A quiet, dignified lady, Doris will long be remembered as a virtuous wife, a doting mother and grandmother, and devoted public educator.
A celebration of life service will be held at 10:30 a.m. on Saturday, November 23, 2019 in the Tupelo Chapel of Holland Funeral Directors with Bro. David Langerfeld officiating. Private burial will follow at Lee Memorial Park. Visitation will be Friday, November 22, 2019 from 4 PM-6 PM and on Saturday from 10:00 a.m. to service time.
Doris leaves behind her son, Lee County Tax Collector Leroy Belk, Jr. and his wife, Teresa, of the Auburn community; daughters, Linda Herndon and husband, Dr. Ron of Shannon, and Kathy Biddle and husband, Mike of the Cardsville community; daughter-in-law, Monty Belk of Tupelo; grandchildren, Brad Herndon (Melissa), Leslie Single (Patricia), Trae Belk (Lindzey), Laura Stewart (Will), Leah Thomasson (Johnson), Stephanie Belk, Matthew Belk (Madison), Dr. Kelly Biddle, and John Biddle; and 7 great-grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Leroy Belk, Sr., who died April 17, 1995; and her son, Steve Belk, who died on March 3, 2015.
Memorials may be sent to Harrisburg Baptist Church, 4675 Cliff Gookin Blvd, Tupelo, MS 38801. Condolences to the family may be posted at hollandfuneraldirectors.com. The service may be viewed at 10:30 AM Saturday and 90 days thereafter at www.hollandfuneraldirectors.com/Live-streaming.
Sterling James Story
BALDWYN – Sterling James Story, 68, passed away Tuesday, November 19, 2019, at his home in Baldwyn. Services will be on Thursday, November 21, 2019 at 5 pm at Kesler Funeral Home. Visitation will be on Thursday from 4-5 pm at the funeral home. Condolences to the family may be made online at www.keslerfuneralhome.com.
Maggie Hester
BOONEVILLE – Maggie Lou (Greer) Hester began her life’s journey July 6, 1938 in Tippah County. She was the first of eight children born to John Thomas (Johnny) Greer and Zora Lee Parham Greer. Maggie’s journey on earth ended Monday, November 18, 2019, after a long, courageous battle with cancer.
She grew up in Tippah County and was a proud graduate of Pine Grove High School, where she made lifelong friends. After graduation, she was employed by Blue Bell, a garment factory in Ripley. On February 25, 1966, she became the bride of Jackie Hester. They made their home in Booneville. She transferred to the Blue Bell factory in Booneville. She later worked in retail at Gray’s Department Store before becoming station manager at Hinton Gas in Booneville. In later years, Maggie became a caregiver for Mrs. Mittie English and babysitter to Drew, Clay, and AlliGrace Herring.
Maggie was a Christian, a loving wife, daughter, sister, aunt, and a friend to all. She was a very positive person who saw a silver lining in every cloud and wanted to tell everyone how God had blessed her. She was an inspiration to everyone she met after she was diagnosed with cancer.
Maggie’s hobbies were walking with her good friend, Patrilla Mattox, and working in her yard and garden, often sharing flowers from her yard and produce from her garden. She loved traveling, especially trips with her church group, the Golden Circle. Her favorite trip was to the Holy Lands with Jackie. Maggie and Jackie were familiar figures at the local park and gymnasium where they went to cheer on their nephews and niece.
Visitation will be Thursday, November, 21, 2019, from 5 p.m. til 8 p.m. at Booneville Funeral Home and Friday, November 22, 2019, from 9 a.m. til 11 a.m. at the Booneville Church of Christ, with funeral services following at 11 a.m. at the Booneville Church of Christ, where Maggie was a faithful member. Services will be officiated by Bro. Jim Estes.
Pallbearers will be Larry Morgan, Buster Green, Tommy Baragona, Billy Moorman, J.T. Beard, and Bob Mattox. Honorary pallbearers will be Larry English, Billy Greer, Danny Greer, Drew Herring, Clay Herring, Roger Mauney, and Ricky Green.
Maggie is survived by three sisters, Sallie English (Larry), Jumpertown; Mary Meeks, Glen; Connie Mauney (Roger), Ripley; four brothers, J.L. Greer, Dumas; Billy Greer (Barbara), Ripley; Lee Earl Greer (Mary Ann), New Albany; Danny Ray “Rod” Greer, Ripley; and a host of nephews and nieces. Among them is a special niece, Kristen English Herring, who sat at Maggie’s bedside daily during her illness, and Drew, Clay, and AlliGrace Herring, who she referred to as her “grandkids.” Also she had two special friends, Patrilla Mattox and Julius Lee Wales, who visited her almost daily during her illness.
Maggie was preceded in death by her husband, Jackie, on January 15, 2016, 41 days prior to their 50th wedding anniversary; and also by her parents.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Pine Vale Children’s Home, 1872 County Road 700, Corinth, MS 38834
Condolences may be extended to the family at boonevillefuneralhome.net.
Isaac John Price
GUNTOWN – Isaac John Price, 10 months, passed away Friday, November 15, 2019, at home in Baldwyn. Services will be on Friday, November 22, 2019 at 2 pm at Mt. Nebo Community Baptist Church. Visitation will be on Thursday, November 21, 2019 from 6-8 pm at the church. Burial will follow at Mt. Nebo Cemetery. Condolences to the family may be made online at www.keslerfuneralhome.com.
Jerry “JT” Presley
BOONEVILLE – Jerry “JT” Presley, 68, passed away Wednesday, November 20, 2019, at his home in Booneville. Services will be on Saturday, November 23, 2019, at 1:00 P.M. at Booneville Funeral Home. Visitation will be on Friday, November 22, from 5:00 P.M. until 8:00 P.M. at Booneville Funeral Home. Burial will follow at Tuscumbia Baptist Church Cemetery.
Pam McLaughlin
NEW ALBANY – Pam McLaughlin, 65, died at NMMC, Hospice Wing, in Tupelo Tuesday, November 19, 2019. She was born March 23, 1954 to Tony and Elaine McLaughlin in Shelby County, TN. She was a member of Martin Baptist Church.
She was a 1973 graduate of North Pontotoc High School. Pam worked with her sister, Caroline Williams, at Cool Creek Kennels as a groomer. She enjoyed each dog she groomed. Animals were a big part of her life.
Service will be held at 11:00 am, Friday, November 22, 2019 at Martin Baptist Church with Bro. Jimmy Russell, Bro. Andy Russell and Andy Dillard officiating. United Funeral Service is in charge of the arrangements.
She is survived by her husband, Marshall of forty six years; one daughter, Mindy Willard (Brian) of New Albany: one godson, Andy Dillard (Brooke) of New Albany; four grandchildren, Brandon Willard, McKinley Dillard, Mary Claire Dillard and McClaine Dillard; one sister, Caroline Williams (Curtis); one nephew, Tony Baker (Connie) ; one niece, Julie Williams.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Tony and Elaine McLaughlin and her grandparents, Milton and Virgie Cox.
Pallbearers will be, Billy Dixon, Billy Wooten, Brandon Willard, Tony Baker, Alex Chambers and Caleb Willard.
Visitation will be Thursday, November 21, 2019 at Martin Baptist Church from 5:00 pm until 8:00 pm and also Friday from 10:00am until service time.
For guest registry and online condolences please visit www.unitedfuneralservice.com.
Rita “Kaye” Faulkner
MONTPELIER – Kaye Faulkner, 76, passed away peacefully on Tuesday, November 19, 2019 at Sanctuary Hospice House in Tupelo. She was born March 21, 1943 to the late William Ray Vail and Nell Rose Moore Vail. She was a member of Parkway Baptist Church.
A Memorial service will be at 11:00 a.m. Saturday, November 23, 2019 at Parkway Baptist Church in Houston with Dr. Randy Rinehart officiating. Memorial Funeral Home of Houston is in charge of arrangements.
She is survived by her husband, Marshall “Bunchie” Faulkner of Montpelier, MS; two sons, Marshall Kevin Faulkner (Terri) of Houston, MS, and Kenneth Lee Faulkner (Joy) of Brandon, MS; one daughter, Lori Ann Terry (Lance) of West Point, MS; one brother, William Felix Vail of Sulfur, LA; seven grandchildren and many nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her parents, one brother and two sisters.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to: Sanctuary Hospice House in Tupelo 5159 West Main Street, Tupelo, MS 38801.
Visitation will be Saturday, November 23, 2019 from 10:00 a.m. until time of service at 11:00 a.m. at Parkway Baptist Church.
For online condolences visit www.memorialfuneralhomehouston.com.
Ricky Morris
PONTOTOC – Ricky Morris, 59, passed away Tuesday, November 19, 2019, at his home in Pontotoc. Services will be on Saturday, November 23, 2019 at 11AM at Tutor Memorial Funeral Home in Pontotoc. Visitation will be on Friday, November 22, 5-8 PM and Saturday, November 23, 10 AM until service time at Tutor Memorial Funeral Home in Pontotoc. Burial will follow at Pleasant Grove Cemetery.
Diney Nell Cantrell Inman
SOUTHAVEN – Diney Nell Cantrell Inman, 90, passed away Tuesday, November 19, 2019, at her residence in Southaven, MS. Services will be on Saturday, November 23, 2019 at 12 PM at E. E. Pickle Funeral Home, Amory, MS. Visitation will be on Saturday, November 23, 2019, from 9:30 am until the service hour at E. E. Pickle Funeral Home, Amory. Burial will follow at Bethlehem Cemetery, Hamilton, AL. Memories and condolences may be shared with her family at EEPickleFuneralHome.com.
Kathy Hetlet
NETTLETON – Linda Katherine Adams Hetlet, 60, passed away Tuesday, November 19, 2019, at her home. She was born August 18, 1959 to the late Jerry Adams and the late Joyce Jackson Adams in Illinois. She enjoyed loved art, fishing, but she was most proud of being a wife, mother and grandmother. .
Senter Funeral Home has been entrusted with the arrangements.
Kathy is survived by her husband, Robert Hetlet of Nettleton, 4 children, Mike (Kari) Cowart of Winthrop Harbor, IL, Crystal (Andy) O’Bryant of Zion, IL, Steven (Megan) Cowart of Elgin, IL, Amanda Hetlet of Fern Park, FL, 5 grandchildren, Quinn, Kali, Hunter, Rosalee, Payton, and a sister, Angela (Mike) Lynsky of IL.
She was preceded in death by her parents.
Online condolences can be expressed at www.senterfuneraldirectors.com.
Michael Joe Carter
ARCADIA, FLORIDA – Michael Joe Carter, 55, passed away on November 15, 2019. He was born January 12, 1964 to Dorothy Jean Ozbirn and the late Audie Corporial Carter in Red Bay, AL. He was a member of the Arcadia community for twenty-two years, having moved from Golden, MS in 1997 and served in the National Guard.
Michael worked as a truck driver for many years. In his free time, he loved being outdoors. He could often be found fishing or camping in one of his favorite spots, however spending time with his family was his greatest love and he never missed an opportunity to combine the two with those he held dear.
Services will be Friday, November 22, 2 p.m. at Deaton Funeral Home Chapel, Red Bay, AL with Mike Deaton officiating. Burial will be in Sandy Springs Cemetery, Fulton, MS. Deaton Funeral Home, Red Bay, AL will be in charge of arrangements.
Michael is survived by his beloved wife – Annie Carter, Arcadia, FL; one son – Michael Carter (DeAndrea) Belmont, MS; one daughter – Trista Carter (Kyle) Arcadia, Fl; his mother – Dorothy Daniels; two brothers – Randy Carter (Shane) Mooreville, MS and Don Carter, Chattanooga, Tn; one sister – Lisa Lovelace (Keith) Tishomingo, MS and six grandchildren.
He was preceded in death by his father and a brother, Gary Carter.
Pallbearers will be Keith Lovelace, Buddy Ford, Mike Pafford, Michael Hodgin, Scotty Swindle and Quintin Sartain.
Visitation will be Thursday, November 21, 6-8 p.m. at Deaton Funeral Home, Red Bay, AL.
Joseph “Bubba” Patterson
CORINTH – Joseph “Bubba” Patterson, 75, passed away Sunday, November 17, 2019, at Northeast East Mississippi Medical Center in Tupelo. Services will be on Friday, Nov. 22 at 12:00 Noon at City Road CME Methodist Church. Visitation will be on Noon until 6:00 pm at Patterson Memorial Chapel. Burial will follow at Forrest Hill Cemetery.
