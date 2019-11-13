Shannon Sykes
OXFORD – Shannon Sykes, 35, passed away on November 12, 2019, at his home in Oxford. Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by Serenity Williams Funeral Home of Oxford.
Alvin Lamar Farmer
UNION/PONTOTOC COUNTIES – Alvin Lamar Farmer, 72, passed away Saturday, November 9, 2019, at Baptist Memorial Hospital in Oxford. Services will be on Saturday, November 16 at 1 PM at Hillcrest Baptist Church in New Albany. Visitation will be on Saturday, November 16 from 12 Noon to 1 PM at Hillcrest Baptist Church. Arrangements will be provided by New Albany Funeral & Cremation Care (662)539-7000. Burial will follow at Andrew’s Chapel Cemetery near Mooreville. The staff of New Albany Funeral & Cremation Care invites you to share memories with the Farmer family at www.nafuneralsandcremations.com.
Wanda Brown Moxley
DENNIS – Wanda Brown Moxley, 67, passed away Tuesday, November 12, 2019, at North Ms. Medical Center in Tupelo, MS. Services will be on Saturday, November 16, 11 a.m. at Deaton Funeral Home Chapel, Belmont, MS. Visitation will be on Friday, November 15, 6-9 p.m. at Deaton Funeral Home, Belmont, MS. Burial will follow at Lindsey Cemetery, Dennis, MS. Deaton Funeral Home, Belmont, MS will be in charge of arrangements.
Antonio Johnson
UNION COUNTY – Antonio Johnson, 56, passed away Friday, November 8, 2019, at North Mississippi Medical Center in Tupelo. A Gathering of Family and Friends will be Friday, November 15 from 1 PM to 3 PM at New Albany Funeral & Cremation Care located at the intersection of Hwy 30 and W. Bankhead. The staff of New Albany Funeral & Cremation Care invites you to share memories with the Johnson family at www.nafunealsandcremations.com (662)539-7000
Trubert Warren
HOULKA – Mr. Trubert Dale Warren, 92, passed away on Wednesday, November 13, 2019 at Pontotoc Health and Rehab in Pontotoc, Mississippi. Trubert was born in Pontotoc on April 8, 1927 to Bluford Roy Warren and Maggie Lena Dillard. He served in the United States Army. He retired from the Pontotoc County Road Crew.
Funeral Services will be held at Houston Funeral Home in Houston, Mississippi on Friday, November 15, 2019 at 2:00 P.M. with Rev. Tim. Brown officiating.
Burial will be at Rose Hill Cemetery in Houlka, Mississippi.
Houston Funeral Home will be in charge arrangements.
Visitation will be Friday, November 15, 2019 from 12:00 P.M. until 2:00 P.M. at Houston Funeral Home.
Trubert Warren is survived by his brother, Grover (Marjorie) Warren of Randolph, Mississippi; grandchildren, Lisa (Matt) Stegall of Pontotoc, MS., and Jamie (Tracey) Denham of Pontotoc, step-grandchildren, Nikki (Floyd) Sanderson of Olive Branch, and Ericia (David) Marrone of Olive Branch, MS.; great-grandchildren, Samantha (Xavier) Bingham of Memphis, and Brooke Stegall; step- great grandchildren, Ethan Baily, Mady Kay Savage, and Caden Walker; and one great-great-grandchildren, Bentley Bingham.
Trubert Warren was preceded in death by his parents, his late wife; Maeola Warren, one stepson, James Michael “Mickey” Denham, sisters, Jo Christian, Doris Palmer, Ora Warren, and Melba Christian, his brothers, Douglas Warren and David Warren.
Pallbearers will be John T. Martin, Sam Russell, Ty Russell, Kevin Griggs, Gary Washington, and Denis Ericson.
Online condolences may be left on the Tribute Wall at www.houstonfuneralhomems.com.
Paul Kilgore, Jr.
CALHOUN CITY – Paul Kilgore, Jr., 78, passed away Wednesday, November 6, 2019, at home in Big Creek. Services will be on Saturday, November 16, 2019 at 11 am at Church of God Our Father. Visitation will be on Friday, November 15, 2019 from 3-6 pm at Belle Memorial Funeral Chapel-Bruce.
Rosie Anne McDonald
HOLLY SPRINGS – Rosie Anne McDonald, 59, passed away Tuesday, November 5, 2019, at Baptist Memorial Hospital in Southaven. Services will be on Saturday, November 16, 2019 at Serenity Autry Funeral Home Chapel. Visitation will be on Friday, November 15, 2019 4:00 – 6:00 at Serenity Autry Funeral Home. Burial will follow at a Celebration of life location. Serenity Autry Funeral Home of Holly Springs is in charge of services.
Lloyd A. Page
SHANNON – Lloyd A. Page, 76, passed away Saturday, November 9, 2019, at Oxford Veterans Home in Oxford MS. Services will be on Friday, November 15, 2019 at Noon at Pine Grove M.B. Church, Shannon, MS. Visitation will be 5:00 until 7:00 at Grayson-Porter’s Mortuary in the J.W. Porter’s Chapel on Friday, November 14, 2019. Burial will follow at The Church Cemetery with Military Honors. Online condolence can be made to the Page family at www.grayson-porters.com.
Luciana G. Franklin
TUPELO – Luciana G. Franklin, 88, passed away Tuesday, November 12, 2019, at her residence in Tupelo. Services will be on Saturday, November 16, 2019 at 1 p.m. at the Jefferson Street Chapel of W.E. Pegues. Visitation will be on Saturday, November 16, 2019 from 11:30 a.m. until service time at W.E. Pegues, Tupelo.
Janie Barnett
SHERMAN – Laura Jane “Janie” Barnett, 81, passed away at the NMMC Hospice Unit on Wednesday, November 13, 2019. She started her working career at McRae’s and retired from Belks Dept. Store. She enjoyed basketball, football, golf and reading and she loved her dogs, Prince and Payten. She was a member of Chesterville Baptist Church.
Funeral services will be at Waters Funeral Home on Friday, November 15, 2019 at 3:00 p.m. with Bro. Sammy Coker officiating. Burial will be in Ellistown Cemetery.
She is survived by her brothers, Danny Coker (Judy Coker Schaper) and Sammy Coker (Jane); nieces, Dana Roberts (Randy), Stephanie Coker and Samantha Barron (Michael); nephew, Paul Coker (Anna); great nieces, Kallie, Kensie and Jessie Roberts, Chloe Barron and Stella Coker; great-nephews, Jake and Webb Coker, Wade and Sam Barron and Ayden Adams.
Pallbearers will be Paul Coker, Randy Roberts, Michael Barron, Ayden Adams, Wade Barron, Tommy Coker and David Coker.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Lanois Bennett and her parents, Rev. Paul and Bessie Greer Coker.
Visitation will be Thursday evening at Waters Funeral Home from 5:00 – 8:00 p.m.
Expressions of sympathy may be sent to the family at www.watersfuneralservice.com.
Diane Loudenslager Piraino
TUPELO – Diane Marie Loudenslager Piraino, 76, died Monday, November 11, 2019 at North Mississippi Medical Center surrounded by her family after a brief illness. She was born May 30, 1943 in Williamsport, Pennsylvania to B.C. and Maxine Everett Loudenslager. She was a 1961 graduate of Williamsport High School where she was an excellent student and athlete and a 1963 graduate of Harrisburg Nursing School in Harrisburg, Pennsylvania. Not long after graduating from nursing school, she was married and had five children. She spent many of their younger years staying home and caring for them. Later in life, she returned to school and received her Associates Degree in nursing from Itawamba Junior College in 1980. After graduation, she began a fulfilling career as a nurse and worked many places including North Mississippi Medical Center, Cedars Health Center, Internal Medicine Associates and most had most recently worked part time at AvonLea Assisted Living. Diane had a life-long passion for exercise and dancing and as a child she performed in a group called the Three Dianes. She was a member of West Jackson Street Baptist Church.
Survivors include two daughters, Deena Tidwell and her husband, Charlie of Pontotoc County and Lorie McGregor of Saltillo; two sons, Kenneth Anthony and his wife, Katie of Starkville and Jason Anthony and his wife, Cameron of Tupelo; step-son, Chris Piraino of Saltillo; nine grandchildren, Mitchel McGregor, Emilie Sanders, Nathan Tidwell, Abigail Tidwell, Dylan McGregor, Isabelle Anthony, Timothy Anthony, Asher Anthony and Jason Lee Anthony; brother, Robert “Bob” Loudenslager and his wife, Marty of Williamsport; and numerous nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her parents; son, Timothy Lee “Timmy” Anthony; and husband, Anthony B. “Tony” Piraino.
Visitation will be 4 until 7 p.m. Thursday, November 14, 2019 at W.E. Pegues, Tupelo.
Services honoring her life will be Friday, November 15, 2019 at the Jefferson Street Chapel of W.E. Pegues with Rev. Bert Harper officiating. A private burial will be in Lee Memorial Park.
Pallbearers will be Mitchel McGregor, Dylan McGregor, Rob Grass, Scott Oliver, Chris Piraino and Amery Staub.
Honorary pallbearer will be Nathan Tidwell.
The service will be live streamed and recorded for those who are not able attend at www.peguesfuneralhome.com.
Expressions of sympathy may be left at www.peguesfuneralhome.com.
Deborah Odom
TUPELO – Deborah Odom, 59, passed away on November 13, 2019, at North Mississippi Medical Center in Tupelo. Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by Associated Family Funeral and Cremation Center in Tupelo.
Rodney Montgomery
TUPELO – Rodney Montgomery, 43, passed away on November 13, 2019, at North MS Medical Center in Tupelo. Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by Agnew and Sons Funeral Home.
Lavell Cox
BENTON/TIPPAH COUNTY – Lavell Cox, 85, passed away on November 13, 2019, at Mississippi State Veterans Home in Oxford. Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by Ripley Funeral Home.
Frances Jean Parks McDaniel
OKOLONA – Frances Jean Parks McDaniel, 59, passed away on November 12, 2019, at Sanctuary Hospice in Tupelo. Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by Williams Memorial Funeral Home.
Mrs. Jimmie Dale Otts James
CALHOUN CITY – Mrs. Jimmie Dale Otts James, 63, passed away Tuesday, November 12, 2019, at Baptist Memorial Hospital in Oxford. Services will be on Friday, November 15, 2019 at 11:00 am at New Providence Baptist Church in Derma. Visitation will be on Friday from 10:00 am until service time at the church. Pryor Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements. Burial will follow at New Providence Cemetery.
