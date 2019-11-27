Charles Ray West
FULTON – Charles Ray “Butch” West, 64, died Monday, November 25, 2019, in Batesville, from the result of an automobile accident. He was born December 16, 1954, in Chicago, Illinois. He had lived in Enid the past 30 years, where he was an active member of the Willow Springs Assembly of God in Pope, MS. He sawmilled early in his life, then ran a newspaper route for the Panola paper. He presently was doing yardwork for the public. He enjoyed hunting and was an avid fisherman.
Services will be at 11:00 a.m. Saturday, November 30, at the McNeece-Morris Funeral Home Chapel in Fulton with Bro. Billy West officiating. Burial will be in the Mt. Vernon Cemetery.
Survivors include his father, A.J. West (Kat) of Fulton; his mother Mary Brolin (Ernie), and one daughter, Venessa West, both of Illinois; one son, Jamie West of Florida; one step-daughter, Misty Kidd (William) of Pontotoc; two step-sons, Jackie Kent, Jr. (Amy) of Corinth and Jason Kent (Deya) of New Albany; two sisters, Patty Cassens of Illinois and Renee Willis of New Mexico; one brother, Brian Brolin of Kansas; and nine grandchildren.
He was preceded by one step-daughter, Stephanie Kent and one sister, Glenda Owen.
Visitation will be from 9:00 a.m. until service time on Saturday at McNeece-Morris Funeral Home in Fulton.
James Tucker
MOOREVILLE – James M. Tucker, 90, died Tuesday, November 26, 2019, at The Meadows. He was born January 8, 1929, in Tishomingo County to Joseph and Susan Tucker. He was a World War II Veteran serving his country admirably in the United States Navy and was assigned to the USS Oregon City. He worked for Roadway Trucking Company for over 32 years. He was a member of Boguefala Baptist Church and a member of Center Star Masonic Lodge and a 33rd Degree Scottish Rite Mason. He was an accomplished mechanic and enjoyed working on electronics.
Services will be 1 PM Saturday at Lee Memorial Funeral Home with Bro. Royce Hawkins officiating. Burial will follow in Lee Memorial Park. Lee Memorial Funeral Home is entrusted with the arrangements.
His is survived by two daughters, Judy Doorenbos (David) of Mooreville and Peggy Tiblier (Johnny) of Ocean Springs; two sons, Michael “Mike” Tucker (Carolyn) and Thomas “Tommy” Tucker all of Mooreville; six grandchildren, Michael Tucker (Becky), Millie McAlilly (Rev. Chris), Barry Boren, Tony Wiygul (Stephanie), Torry Tucker and Jacob Tucker; seven great-grandchildren, Gage Boren, Rayce Boren, Lydia Boren, Meg Tucker, Thomas McAlilly, Micah McAlilly and Bolen McAlilly; numerous nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents; his wife, Clytee Tucker; two sisters, Mildred Tucker Riddle and Jane Kathryn McCarley; two brothers, William Hamilton Tucker and Joseph Goyer Tucker.
Pallbearers will be Michael Tucker, Jake Tucker, Torry Tucker, Coley Wommack, Tony Wiygul and Gage Boren.
Visitation will be 11 – 1 Saturday.
The family would like to thank Dr. Ken Harvey and the staff of Countrywood Assisted Living for their care over the years.
George Dewitt “Dee” Webb
TUPELO – George Dewitt “Dee” Webb, 77, died Tuesday, November 26, 2019 at his residence after a lengthy illness. A native of Tupelo, he was born October 10, 1942 to Wilson “Jack” and Emma Jewell Smith Webb and attended Lawhon School. He attended Blue Mountain College for one semester in 1973 before answering the call to Ministry. In 1965, he enlisted in the United States Army and served in Ausburg, Germany. He received an Expert Rifleman Award and Good Conduct Medal. In 1967, he was honorably discharged as an E4. He retired from Smurfitt-Stone Container Corporation in Saltillo on March 12, 2004 after a stellar 23 year career. Dee was an enthusiastic gardener who reaped huge proceeds from his efforts. His generosity was reflected in the large amounts of produce he would give away to family, friends and neighbors. He enjoyed watching Andy Griffith and Gunsmoke re-runs and claimed to have seen every episode more than once. He was a member of East Heights Baptist Church. Dee will be greatly missed by his family, friends and beloved puppy, Emma.
Survivors include his wife, of 20 years, Hattie Fay Osteen of Tupelo; three children, Mark Alan Webb, Matthew Blaine Webb and Melody Webb Donahue; step-children, Kay Thorn and her husband, Mike and Melissa Edwards Dodson; grandchildren, Lucy Donahue, Hasie Ruth Donahue, Jade Webb, Austin Webb, Caleb Webb and Brendley Webb; step-grandchildren, Avery Thorn and his wife, Page Thorn, Garrett Thorn, Kaylen Thorn, Reece Thorn, Celia and Chan Dodson who he had fun playing with; a number of great-grandchildren; sisters-in-law, Jewell Work and her husband, J.B. and Stella Hughes and her husband, T-Bone who Dee enjoyed playing pool with; brothers-in-law, Billy Osteen and Wayne Osteen and his wife, Cathy; and special friend, Lester Kimbrell who stood behind him to the end.
He was preceded in death by his parents; siblings, Patricia Louise Shumpert, Roy Connor Webb, Darrell Webb, Jack Wayne Webb; and two step-children, Jeff Edwards and David Murphy.
Visitation will be from 9 a.m. until service time Friday, November 29, 2019 at W.E. Pegues, Tupelo.
Services honoring his life will be 11 a.m. Friday, November 29, 2019 at the Jefferson Street Chapel of W.E. Pegues with Bro. Avery Thorn officiating. Burial will be in Corinth National Cemetery.
Pallbearers will be Mark Webb, Chan Dodson, Garrett Thorn and Reece Thorn.
The family would like to extend a special thank you to Encompass Health and Hospice for the good care given to him and two special aides who he grew to love, Courtney and Yolanda.
Scott McQuary
MYRTLE – Larry Scott McQuary, 49, died on November 26, 2019 in Myrtle. Scott was born September 13, 1970 to two individuals he boasted to call his parents. In turn Larry and Lou McQuary, of West Union Community, could not be more proud to call Scott their son.
Academics came easily to Scott. He was the 1989 graduate of West Union High School and the 1993 Graduate of MSU where he earned a degree in Landscape Contracting.
Scott’s talents were brought to the life as he and Ronald Coggins partnered to begin C&M landscape and contracting in Tupelo. Scott then continued his career with Mike Kirk at US Lawns in New Albany.
After the decision to leave the landscape industry, Scott began his work in construction .
Scott’s selection in profession came only after careful consideration of his love for the outdoors and deer season. He was an avid deer hunter.
Only one love was found greater than that of being in the woods, the love he had for his three children. Hunter McQuary 26, Hannah McQuary Howell 24, and Maddie McQuary, 20 all of West Union area. Scott’s days were spent providing for his children. His nights were consumed with ballgames, school events, but mostly showing his love by aggravating, teasing, picking on, and often quietly holding his children. These three he often called his world.
Scott was a friend to many at Macedonia Baptist Church in Myrtle where he and all three of his children were baptized and current members.
Scott is survived by his parents Larry and Lou McQuary; his children, Hunter(Ryli) McQuary, Hannah (Cade) Howell, and Madison McQuary(Adam Coffey); five grandchildren Arden McQuary, Rowan McQuary , Jace Howell , Jeter Howell, and Connor Coffey ; one sister Audrey (Kevin) Wigington of East Union; one brother Jack(Nicole) McQuary of West Union; and countless friends.
He was preceded in death by his grandparents, J. T. and Elizabeth McQuary, Clara Powell and Raymond Simpson.
Honorary pallbearers will be Jim Shirley, Jason Collier, Chad Coffey, Jason Morris, Cole Carruth, Jeremy Greer, Ronnie Coker, Richard Dawson and Jonathan Tigrett.
Visitation will be on Friday, November 29, 2019 from 5:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m. and on Saturday from 10:00 a.m. until service time. Services for Scott will be at 11:00 a.m. Saturday, November 30, 2019 at Macedonia Baptist Church with Bro. David Grumbach and Bro. Josh Tate. United Funeral Service will be in charge of the arrangements.
James Fondren
OAKLAND – James Fondren, 70, passed away on November 26, 2019, at his home in Oakland. Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by Serenity Williams Funeral Home of Oxford.
Dixie Smith “Smitty” Horne Wood
WATER VALLEY – Dixie Smith “Smitty” Horne Wood died on November 26, 2019, following a lengthy illness.
Born in Jacksonville, FL, on July 4, 1956, she was the daughter of the late Joseph Frederick Horne and Dixie Pauline Smith Horne. She grew up living in North Carolina, Arkansas, Mississippi, and Virginia and met many lifelong friends along the way. She was a proud graduate of The University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill. She later earned a Master’s Degree in Mathematics from The University of Mississippi and spent many years as a data analyst at several different colleges and universities.
She was preceded in death by her brothers, Thomas Smith Horne and Dixon Smith Horne.
She is survived by her husband, Eddie Wood; and her son, Joseph Canaan of Water Valley; her sister Margaret (Meg) Smith Horne Yopp (Kerry) of Abbeville, MS; and her brother, James Smith Horne of North Wilkesboro, NC.
A private memorial service will be held at a later date.
Memorials may be made to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital (www.stjude.org/donate) in Memphis.
Innocence Traylor
TUPELO – Innocence Traylor, 4 months, passed away Friday, November 22, 2019, at North Mississippi Medical Center in Tupelo, MS. Services will be on Friday, November 29, 2019 at 1 p.m. at a graveside service at Porters Memorial Park.
John Kelso
UNION COUNTY – John Kelso, 70, passed away on November 26, 2019, at North Mississippi Medical Center in Tupelo. Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by New Albany Funeral and Cremation Care.
Wayne McKay
BOONEVILLE – Wayne McKay, 64, passed away Wednesday, November 27, 2019, at home in Booneville. Services will be on Sunday, December 1, 2019, at 2:00 PM at Booneville Funeral Home. Visitation will be on Saturday from 5:00 until 8:00 PM at Booneville Funeral Home. Burial will follow at Mt. Olive Church of God Cemetery.
Louise Holley
FULTON – Louise Holley, 89, passed away Tuesday, November 26, 2019, at the Meadows in Fulton. She was born May 20, 1930 to the late James Wesley Yielding and the late Maudie Humphries Yielding. She was a member of East Fulton Baptist Church. She was a homemaker who loved visits from family. A born again child of God, she loved attending church when she was able. She loved being outside and enjoyed flowers, gardening, and yardwork.
Services will be 1:00 pm on Friday November 29, 2019 at Senter Funeral Home with Rev. Jody Hill officiating. Visitation will begin at 11:00 am until service time in the Senter Funeral Home Chapel Friday. Burial will be in Itawamba Memorial Gardens.
Survivors include her daughter, Martha (Charlie) Spearman of Booneville; brother, Frankie (Mary Ruth) Yielding of Tremont; granddaughters: Wendy (Andrew) Ross of England, Monica Rainey of Ripley, Monya (Jody) Hill of Corinth, Mawonia (Scott) Brown of Florence, AL; grandsons: Wesley (Alicia) Holley of Murfreesboro, TN, Andy (Selena) Holley of Corinth, Chuck (Kristin) Spearman of Soddy Daisy, TN; 13 great-granddaughters and 1 great, great, granddaughter; daughter-in-law, Johnnie Holley Pittman.
Preceded in death by her parents, husband, Ruford J. Holley; Ssn, Ruford Lee Holley; 5 brothers and 2 sisters
Pallbearers will be Dylan Hill, Noah Hill, Jacob Holley, Luke Hill, Baker Holley, Penn Holley
Special thanks to all the staff at the Meadows for treating her as if she was an honored guest at their facility.
Online condolences can be expressed at www.senterfuneraldirectors.com.
