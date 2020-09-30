Thomas Tre’Anothony Guido
HOUSTON – 35, passed away by an accidental shooting in Verona.
Thomas Tre’Anothony Guido was born to Mary Abbott and the late Thomas Guido on Dec. 30, 1985 in Lee Co.
Thomas “Tre” Guido is survived by his mother, Mary Powe, Abbott (Leonard) of Okolona. Grandparents; Blenzine Powe of Okolona and Viola Guido of Houston. One son; Caleb Guido of Okolona. One sister; Denisha Guido of Okolona. One brother; Kevis Guido of Okolona.
The visitation will be Thurs., Oct. 1, 2020 from 3-6 p.m. at Williams Memorial. The service will be Fri., Oct. 2, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. at Red Bud Cemetery with Rev. Arnell Coleman officiating. Face masks are required and mandatory safety measures will be followed.
Williams Memorial Funeral Home is in charge of all arrangements.
Martha Sue Walls
BALDWYN – Martha Sue Walls, passed away at her home on Saturday, September 26, 2020. She enjoyed shopping at Hobby Lobby with her good friend, Earnestine Lindley. She communicated with pen pals all over the world about their love of Elvis Presley. She was a people person who enjoyed being around her friends and family. She had been a teacher’s assistant with Verona and Guntown schools, a beautician for 37 years having started in M J Beauty Shop and later owning Sue’s Beauty Shop. She was a member of Ingram Baptist Church.
Private family funeral services were held at Waters Funeral Home on Tuesday, September 29, 2020 at 11:00 a. m. with Bro. Neil Murphy officiating. Burial was in Ingram Cemetery.
She is survived by her loving husband of 57 years, Wayne Walls of Baldwyn; daughter, Elizabeth Christine Stokes of Tupelo; son, Ted Tackett (Sheila) of Tupelo; (6) grandchildren and (8) great-grandchildren; special friends, Marge Stephens and Cassie Needham.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Sidney and Bessie Smith Penna; daughter, Becky Oliver; grandchild, Dusty Oliver; sister, Mary Glen Christian and a brother, Hoyle Penna.
Expressions of sympathy may be sent to the family at www.watersfuneralservice.com.
Matt Reno
BALDWYN – Matt Reno, 44, passed away on September 23, 2020, in Baldwyn. Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by Waters Funeral Home.
Tennie Spears
CORINTH – Tennie Spears, 78, passed away on September 29, 2020, at her home in Corinth. Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by Patterson Memorial Chapel.
Bro. Johnny S. Sherrill
MARIETTA – Bro. Johnny S. Sherrill (90) passed away Wednesday, September 2, 2020 at Baptist Memorial Hospital in Booneville. He was a Baptist preacher for a number of years and a retired teacher and principal of many different schools in Mississippi. He was a Veteran of the United States Army, serving during the Korean conflict. He loved people, sharing the gospel, being outdoors, taking care of the land and singing and dancing with his grandchildren. He was a very loving, happy and outgoing person. He loved spending time with his family, especially his grandchildren and his great-granddaughter, Mae Ellis, who could bring a smile to his face at any given time.
A memorial service to honor the life of Bro. Johnny will be 2 pm Saturday, October 3, 2020 in the Baldwyn Chapel of Kesler Funeral Home with Bro. Joe Rollins and Bro. Elbert Ray Bennett officiating. Visitation will begin an hour prior to the service. Bro. Johnny was laid to rest on September 6, 2020 in the Sumners Chapel Cemetery.
He is survived by the love of his life, his wife of 59 years, Eunice Mae Bennett Sherrill of Marietta; his loving daughters, Shelaine Church (Bruce) of Booneville and Johnette Rollins (Joe) of Greenville, SC; his sister, Louise Durkin of Los Angeles, CA; his special grandchildren, Anna Jones (Eric) of Booneville, Kelsey Garrett (Chris) of Pelzer, SC, Caitlin Hedrick (Roy) of Anderson, SC and Calvin Rollins (Celia) of Greenville, SC; his precious great-granddaughter, Mae Ellis Jones; his brother-in-law, Elbert Ray Bennett of Marietta; his nephew, Prentiss Bennett (Anneliesa) of Marietta; his special great-nephew, Landry Bennett and other loved nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents, Money and Mary Frances Sherrill and his sister, Nellie Walden.
All CDC Guidelines will be followed. Facial coverings will be required to attend the service. Condolences to the family may be made online at www.keslerfuneralhome.com.
James Tilton “Jimmy” King
BENTON COUNTY – James Tilton “Jimmy” King, 60, passed away Monday, September 28, 2020, at Baptist Memorial Hospital in Memphis. A Graveside Service will be Saturday, October 3 at 2 PM at Canaan Cemetery near Ashland. The Ripley Funeral Home invites you to share memories with the King family at ripleyfuneralhome.com.
Jeff Grose
MYRTLE – Jeff Grose, 63, passed away Tuesday, September 29, 2020, at Baptist Memorial Hospital in New Albany. Services will be on Thursday, Oct 1, 2020, 2pm at Associated’s Tupelo Chapel of Memories. Visitation will be on Thursday at 1pm until service time at ASSOCIATED FAMILY FUNERAL HOME – TUPELO (associatedfuneral.com).
Carolyn Poag
MYRTLE – Carolyn Poag, 76, passed away Monday, September 28, 2020, at North Mississippi Medical Center in Tupelo. Services will be on Friday, October 2, 2020 at 11:00 A.M. at St. Francis of Assisi Catholic Church in New Albany under the direction of Glenfield Funeral Home. Send condolences online at GlenfieldFuneralHome.com.
Gordon Hendon
SHANNON – Gordon Hendon, 64, passed away Sunday, September 27, 2020, at North MS Medical Center in Tupelo. Services will be on Thursday, Oct 1, 2020 at private family location. ASSOCIATED FAMILY FUNERAL HOME -TUPELO IS IN CHARGE OF ARRANGEMENTS. (associatedfuneral.com).
Charles Allen McVay
UNION COUNTY – Charles Allen McVay, 72, passed away Monday, September 28, 2020, at his residence in New Albany. A Service of Remembrance will be Saturday, October 3 at 2 PM at Schooner Valley Baptist Church. Arrangements will be provided by New Albany Funeral & Cremation Care. The staff of New Albany Funeral & Cremation Care invites you to share memories with the McVay family at nafuneralsandcremations.com.
Billie Jeanette Perkins
FULTON – Billie Jeanette Perkins, 89, passed away on September 29, 2020, at Countrywood Manor Nursing Center in Mantachie, MS. Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by E E Pickle Funeral Home. Memories and condolences may be shared with her family at EEPickleFuneralHome.com.
Thomas Long
PONTOTOC – Thomas Long, 64, passed away Thursday, September 24, 2020, at NMMC in Tupelo. Services will be on Thursday, October 1, 2020 at 11 am at Jesus New Testament Holiness Church Cemetery. Visitation will be on Viewing will be held one hour before service.
Willie Floyd Lucas Jr.
BALDWYN – Willie Floyd Lucas Jr., 69, passed away Tuesday, September 29, 2020, at North MS Medical Center in Tupelo. Services will be on Friday, October 2,2020 at 11:00A.M. at Mt Zion Community Church Cemetery, private graveside service for immediate family. Visitation will be on Walk-thru Thursday, October 1, 2020 from 2-4 p.m. at Agnew & Sons Funeral Home in Baldwyn. Family and friends may sign the guestbook at www.agnewandsons.com.
Mrs. Loraleane High Golden
NEW ALBANY – Mrs. Loraleane High Golden, 85, passed away Tuesday, September 29, 2020, at New Albany Health & Rehab in New Albany. Private services will be on Friday, October 2, 2020 1:00 p.m. at Serenity Simmons Funeral Chapel. Visitation will be on Friday, October 2, 2020 10:00- 12:45 at Serenity Simmons Funeral Home. Burial will follow at Shiloh Cemetery New Albany, MS.
Aubrey Boren
MANTACHIE/BECKER – Aubrey Lindon Boren, 81, entered heavens gates to meet his Lord and Savior on September 30, 2020. He was born in Mantachie to Aubra Carl and Mary Bain Boren on June 22, 1939. He had many names throughout his 81 years. To his early family and friends he was Lindon, to his wife he was Sweetheart, to his children he was Dad, to his grandkids he was Papaw, to his McRae’s family he was Aubrey, to his ministry family he was Brother Aubrey or Brother Boren, and to his God he was a faithful, sacrificial, and merciful servant. He dearly loved his family and “flock”.
Saved in his 20’s, Called to the ministry in his 30’s, Aubrey served the Lord at charges of the United Methodist Church in Becker, Bruce, Nettleton, Amory, and Iuka. After retirement, he continue to minister wherever he was, lastly at Countrywood Plantation in Mantachie.
Services will be at 5:00 p.m. Thursday, October 1, at the McNeece-Morris Funeral Home Chapel in Mantachie with Bro. Bobby Hankins officiating. Burial will be in the Center Star Cemetery. There will also be a celebration of his Earthly life and Heavenly arrival at 2:30 p.m. Sunday, October 4, at the Crosspoint Fellowship Church.
He is survived by his treasured wife, Lillian, and his children, Carrie, Aubrey (Krisha), and Mark ( Krisi). Also surviving are his grandchildren, Alex (Malory) Stratton, Ty (Jackie) Stratton, Abby, Avery, Walker, Stevi Jo, and Louie Jane Boren. He is preceded in death by his parents, his brother, Buddy Boren, his sister, Frances Long Luther (Jimmy), his another infant sister.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to The United Methodist Shepherd’s Fund.
Samantha Basden Stiles
RIENZI – Samantha Basden Stiles, 35, passed away Tuesday, September 29, 2020, at Baptist Memorial Hospital in Oxford. Services will be on Saturday, October 3, 2020 at 2 pm at Biggersville Pentecostal Church. Visitation will be on Thursday, October 1, 2020 beginning at 5 pm and will continue until service time on Saturday at Biggersville Pentecostal Church. Burial will follow at Jumpertown Cemetery. Condolences to the family may be made online at www.keslerfuneralhome.com.
Pamela Wilbanks Beavers
TIPPAH COUNTY – Pamela Wilbanks Beavers, 62, passed away Tuesday, September 29, 2020, at her residence in Walnut. Private Family Services will be October 2 at 4 PM at The Heritage Chapel of Ripley Funeral Home. Visitation for family and friends will be Friday, October 2 from 2 PM to 4 PM at Ripley Funeral Home. Burial will follow at Union Cemetery near Walnut. The Ripley Funeral Home invites you to share memories with ripleyfuneralhome.com.
Lanny Howard Maxwell
BALDWYN – Lanny Howard Maxwell (69) passed away Tuesday, September 29, 2020 at North Mississippi Medical Center in Tupelo. He was employed with Daybrite Industries. He enjoyed music, watching football and spending time with his grandchildren.
Services will be 1 pm Friday, October 2, 2020 in the Baldwyn Chapel of Kesler Funeral Home with Bro. Eric Nanney officiating. Burial will be in the Kirkville Cemetery. Visitation will be 11-1 Friday at the funeral home.
Lanny is survived by his son, Cory Maxwell (Brandi) of Carolina Community; his daughter, Candy Maxwell of Dorsey; his sister, Carol Burk of Baldwyn; his grandchildren, Rilee Maxwell, Hunter Maxwell, Lauren Edwards and Wayne Lewis Edwards; his nephew, Mitchell Woodard (Kendall) of Arlington, TN; his great-nephew, Maxwell Woodard of Arlington, TN and his great-niece, Victoria Woodard of CA.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Leland and Itasta Maxwell.
Pallbearers are; James Horton, Evan Nanney, Mitchell Woodard, Michael Wren, Thomas Cayson and Chris Christian.
Condolences to the family may be made online at www.keslerfuneralhome.com.
L E Stockard
THAXTON/TOCCOPOLA – L E Stockard, 83, passed away Sunday, September 27, 2020, at North MS Medical Center in Tupelo. Graveside Services will be on Saturday, October 3, 2020 1:00 at Greater Springhill Toccopola Church of The Living God 1575 Hwy 6 East Oxford, MS. Visitation will be on Friday, October 2, 2020 4:00-6:00 at Serenity Autry Funeral Home Pontotoc. Burial will follow at Greater Springhill Cemetery. Serenity Autry Funeral Home of Pontotoc is in charge of services.
Robert McKinney
HOLLY SPRINGS – Robert McKinney, 62, passed away on September 30, 2020, at North MS Medical Center in Tupelo. Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by Serenity Autry Funeral Home of Holly Springs.
Aline Vaughn Mathis
ASHLAND – Aline Vaughn Mathis, age 99, passed away peacefully at home on Monday, September 28, 2020, surrounded by her family. She was born on July 22, 1921, in Lewisburg, Mississippi to the late Steve and Allie Vaughn. She was a triplet and the last surviving of her seven siblings. She married James Lawson Mathis on October 13, 1940, and two years later, welcomed her only child, Joyce Mathis Simpson.
She loved cooking, baking, crossword puzzles, spending time with loved ones and attending Church, especially her beloved Sunday School Class. As a lifelong member of Ashland Baptist Church, she was the Church’s oldest living member.
She was a loving grandmother of two: Dawn S. Larson (Keith) of Oxford, MS and the late Kevin L. Simpson (Cindy) of Ashland, MS and a caring great grandmother to four; Lori S. Vanderburg (Hunter), Kyle M. Simpson, Anna Mathis Larson and Hays C. Larson. But to all, she was “Mamaw”.
A Private Graveside Service will be held Friday in Ashland Cemetery. The Holly Springs Funeral Home is in charge.
Since Lawson Mathis was the Circuit Clerk of Benton County for 28 years, the Mathis family has always had a fondness for the Courthouse located on the Town Square of Ashland. Therefore, in lieu of flowers, they would like to ask that memorials be made to: Ashland-Benton County Historic Preservation Commission & Historical Society, PO Box 733, Ashland, MS 38603.
Linda Allison
SALTILLO – Linda Allison, 74, passed away on September 30, 2020, at NMMC in Tupelo. Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by Waters Funeral Home.
Rickey Boehm, Jr.
RED BANKS – Rickey Boehm, Jr., 69, passed away Tuesday, September 29, 2020, at Reynolds Hospice House in Collierville, TN. Services will be on Friday, October 2, 2020 at 11:00 am at the Holly Springs Funeral Home with a visitation at the funeral home Friday, 10:00 am until service.
