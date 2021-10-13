TODAY'S OBITUARIES
James Hoke Cappleman, Tippah County
Larry Herman, Greensboro, North Carolina
June Lantrip, Longview
Murphy Troy "Buddy" Minga, Jr., Amory
Jim Randle, Sr., Prairie
James E. Simmons, Tupelo
Kittie R Smith, Holly Springs
Billy Ray Zinn, Bruce
-------------------------------------
MEMO
James E. Simmons
TUPELO - James E. Simmons, 80, passed away Monday, October 11, 2021, at North Mississippi Medical Center in Tupelo. Services will be on Saturday, October 16, 2021 at 12 p.m. at East Main Church of Christ. Visitation will be on Saturday, October 16, 2021 from 10 a.m. until service time at East Main Church of Christ. W. E. Pegues Funeral Directors is in charge of the arrangements. Full obituary will follow. Expressions of sympathy may be left at www.peguesfuneralhome.com. Burial will follow at Eggville Cemetery.
MEMO
Billy Ray Zinn
BRUCE - Billy Ray Zinn, 77, passed away Wednesday, October 06, 2021, at Baptist Calhoun Nursing Home in Calhoun City. Services will be on Sat, Oct 16, 2021 at 1 p.m. at Midway Church Cemetery in Vardaman, MS. Visitation will be on Fri, Oct 15, 2021 from 4-6 p.m. at Belle Memorial of Bruce, MS.
MEMO
James Hoke Cappleman
TIPPAH COUNTY - James Hoke Cappleman, 83, passed away Monday, October 11, 2021, at Jackson University Hospital in Jackson, MS. Services will be on Friday, October 15 at 11 AM at the Heritage Chapel of Ripley Funeral Home. Visitation will be on Thursday, October 14 from 5 PM to 8 PM at The Ripley Funeral Home. Burial will follow at Fellowship Cemetery. The Ripley Funeral Home invites you to share memories with the Cappleman family at ripleyfuneralhome.com.
MEMO
Jim Randle, Sr.
PRAIRIE - Jim Randle, Sr., 90, passed away Saturday, October 02, 2021, at Magnolia Regional Health Center in Corinth. Services will be on Sat, Oct 16, 2021 at 2 p.m. at Lake Grove M. B. CHurch. Visitation will be on Fri, Oct 15, 2021 from 4-6 p.m. at Belle Memorial F.H. - Aberdeen.
MEMO
Kittie R Smith
HOLLY SPRINGS - Kittie R Smith, 24, passed away Monday, October 04, 2021, at Baptist Hospital in Oxford, Graveside . Services will be on Saturday October 16, 2021 12 Noon at Bell Grove M.B. Church 849-1799 Tyro Road Holly Springs. Walk Through . Visitation will be on Friday October 15, 2021 4:00- 6:00 at Serenity Autry Chapel. Serenity Autry Funeral Home of Holly Springs is in charge of arrangements.
MEMO
June Lantrip
LONGVIEW - Evelyn June Lantrip, 68, passed away October 10, 2021 at Church Street Manor. She was born March 26, 1953 to Quay and Buneva McGreger of Randolph, MS. She was in the last graduating class of Randolph High School in 1971. She loved the outdoors, working in her yard, gardening, tending to the wildlife, taking pictures, and traveling, especially with her friends, Annie and Marge and her niece, Crystal. She was married to Larry Lantrip for 27 years and he was her true love. They retired and opened up the Clock-Shop in the Longview community where they serviced clocks in many of our surrounding states. After, the retirement of her brother Barry, he joined them at the Clock-Shop where they spent many hours together working, building, and delivering clocks. Our precious brother-in-law passed away four years ago, and the Clock-Shop was closed. June was a resident for the past two months of her life at Church Street Manor in Ecru. The staff, aids, and nurses took excellent care of her and she made many, many friends her short stay there. She will be missed dearly by all her family and friends.
Baldwin Memorial Funeral Home of Pontotoc is in charge of her memorial service. Bro. Drew Richardson and Bro. Jody Riddle will officiate the memorial service which will be held, Thursday, October 14, 2021 at Baldwin Memorial Funeral Home in Pontotoc. Visitation will begin at 4:00PM and continue to service time of 6:00PM.
The family requests in lieu of flowers, make all donations to Longview Baptist Church.
June is survived by her special sisters-in-law, Margaret Nix(Mike) of DeRidder, LA, Jean Lantrip of Cairo, and Mary Berry of Springville; special brother-in-law, Charles Cowsert(Bonnie); two sons, Wesley Kisor(Heather) of Pontotoc and Johnny Crouch(Jessie) of Okolona; brother, Barry McGreger(Regina); four sisters, Brenda Mize, Teresa Baldwin(Danny), Tammy Bass(Mike), and Robyn Riddle(Jody); three grandchildren, Kayla, Kimberly, and Kristin; nine great grandchildren; and many special nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Larry Lantrip; her parents, Quay and Buneva McGreger; one sister, Sylvia Cowsert; one brother, Paul McGreger; and one special brother-in-law, Harrel Lantrip.
MEMO, PHOTO, EE PICKLE LOGO
Murphy Troy "Buddy" Minga, Jr.
AMORY - Murphy Troy "Buddy" Minga, Jr., 62, finished his work here on earth and began his new life in Heaven on Monday, October 11, 2021. Born on August 13, 1959, in Amory, MS, he was a son of the late Murphy Troy Minga, Sr., and Lillian Fears Minga.
Buddy grew up in a large family in Monroe County and graduated from Amory High School in 1977. Upon graduation, Buddy began working and eventually took over Minga Plumbing and Heating Company. He was a Master Plumber and worked many years serving his community. Over the years, he was proud to carry on the family business and he had built many additional great professional relationships. Buddy was kind gentle giant who was funny and an all around good guy.
He was a Christian, believed in the Lord, and he recently attended Forward Church in Amory. Buddy loved others and always had no problem serving others. He married the love of his life, Tammy Tittle Minga, on July 13, 2012, and he was blessed through marriage with three daughters and many grandchildren. He was all things "Poppa" to his grandchildren and he was the perfect father figure for the whole family. They are eternally grateful for all the selfless love he has shown them through the years.
In his free time, Buddy liked to be with his family, siblings, and spoil his grandkids. He loved taking trips with his wife to various places, seeing new things and while traveling, he often collected hats that could start a conversation with a complete stranger. Buddy's smile was contagious, always dressed with a mustache, and his deep hearty laugh could make anyone's day brighter. A true character, things were never dull with Buddy, he raised chickens on the side and liked to listen to Willie Nelson sing life lessons. He believed in the Alabama Teen Challenge program and was thankful for all the lives the program had saved through the years.
His family and friends are deeply saddened with his early departure from this world yet they know that he is healed and with God. There will never be another Buddy, he touched so many lives with his kind spirit and smile. His legacy will live on in the hearts and minds of his loved ones.
Left behind to treasure the memories are his loving wife, Tammy Tittle Minga, Amory; daughters, Kristen McDaniel (Nick), Amory, Kelly Cockrell (Jacob), Amory, and Amber Cantrell (Zach); grandchildren, Makenzi and Anna Brooke Rogers; Emillie Patterson; Whitney McDaniel; Wyatt and Logan Cockrell; and Harper and River Cantrell; brother, Phillip Minga (Konie), Amory; sisters, Peggy West, Montgomery, TX, Betty Sue Lippincott, West Pointe, MS, and Nancy Windes (Tom), Mobile, AL; a host of nieces and nephews; special friends, Daniel Carwile and Ronnie Foster.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his brother-in-laws, Duke Lippincott and Wayne West.
A Celebration of Life Service will be on Friday, October 15, 2021 at 11:00 am at E. E. Pickle Funeral Home with Bro. Greg Huguley officiating. Burial will follow in Masonic Cemetery, Amory, MS with Pallbearers being Daniel Carwile, Wyatt Cockrell, Nick McDaniel, Zach Cantrell, Jacob Cockrell, Johnny Fears, Ronnie Foster, Tom Windes, Rick Sanderson, and Wesley Minga. Honorary pallbearers will be Alabama Team Challenge Staff members.
Visitation for family and friends will be held on Thursday, October 14, 2021, from 5:00 pm until 8:00 pm at E. E. Pickle Funeral Home in Amory, MS.
Donations in lieu of flowers may be made to Alabama Teen Challenge, PO BOX 270 Lincoln, AL 3596 or St. Jude's Children Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN.
Memories and condolences may be shared with his family at eepicklefuneralhome.com.
MEMO, FLAG
Larry Herman
GREENSBORO, NORTH CAROLINA - Larry Wayne Herman, 77, of Greensboro, NC passed away on Sunday, October 10, 2021 at his residence. He was the loving husband of Mary Jo Herman.
Larry was born on May 21, 1944 in Lenoir, NC and was the son of the late Ellis Herman, Jr, better known as Junior, and to the late Ruby Church Herman. Larry served our country in the United States Army and retired from the furniture business. He was an avid fly fisherman, golfer, and a licensed private pilot. Larry was a devoted and loving husband, father to two wonderful children, and Pops to five cherished grandchildren.
In addition to his parents, Larry is preceded in death by his brother, Mickey Herman.
Larry is survived by his wife, Mary Jo Herman of Greensboro, NC; son, Michael Herman and wife Lee of Tupelo, MS; daughter, Jennifer Altmann and husband Jason of Jamestown, NC; grandchildren, John Michael and Lewis Herman, Tommy Lacey, and Thomas and Nathan Altmann.
In lieu of flowers, the family suggests memorial contributions be made to Brunswick Family Assistants, where Larry volunteered with the food bank, PO Box 1551, Shallotte, NC 28459 or to First Presbyterian Church Youth Group, PO Box 1725, Tupelo, MS 38802.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Add an entry as Guest
Thank you for helping us ensure the comments are appropriate and encouraging. If you feel that this comment is not helpful, please report it by clicking the link in the comment.