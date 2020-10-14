Krysta Chewe
PONTOTOC – Krysta Chewe, 47, passed away on October 11, 2020, at Merit Health Hospital in Jackson, MS. Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by Payton Mortuary.
Grant Ezell
WREN – Grant Ezell, 66, passed away on October 13, 2020, at North Mississippi Medical Center in Tupelo. Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by ASSOCIATED FAMILY FUNERAL HOME & CREMATION CENTER – TUPELO (associatedfuneral.com).
Angeline S. Berry
BOONEVILLE – Angeline S. Berry, 82, passed away on October 13, 2020, at Longwood Community Living Center in Booneville. Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by Williams Memorial Funeral Home.
Lorene Crawford
BALDWYN – Edna Lorene Crawford, died Monday, October 12, 2020 at the Baldwyn Nursing Facility. She was 8 days shy of being 99. She was born October 20, 1921 to Dalton and Bythie Bullock. She also was the oldest member of Ingram Baptist Church. Before entering the Baldwyn Nursing Home she was an active member of the church. She was married to Howard V. Crawford and was able to celebrate over 50 years of married life. They enjoyed camping and fishing during their retirement years and spent many hours with their grandchildren at places like Tippah Lake, Davis Lake, Lake Lamar Bruce and others. She was a seamstress at Masterson in Booneville. She also worked at several different furniture factories in the Baldwyn area. She followed Howard to many singings and she loved gospel music.
There will be a graveside service for family only at Prentiss Memorial Gardens on Thursday, October 15, 2020 12:30 p. m. with Bro. Wayne Frederick officiating. Waters Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.
She is survived by a son, Jerry Crawford and wife Judy; grandchildren, Jason Crawford and wife Amy, Jessica Brown and husband, Jason; five great-grandchildren, Jackson Crawford, Josie Crawford, Jessa Kate Crawford, Caden Burcham and Dyllon Brown; several nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Howard; her parents; sister, Charlene Owens and her husband, Alton; brother, Fred Bullock and wife, Illa Mae; brother-in-laws. Lee Crawford and Vardaman Crawford.
Memorials may be made to Ingram Baptist Church, 181 CR 6121, Baldwyn, MS 38824 or the charity of your choice.
Expressions of sympathy may be sent to the family at www.watersfuneralservice.com.
Melvin D. Wilemon
BOONEVILLE – Melvin D. Wilemon, 68, passed away Tuesday, October 13, 2020, at home in Booneville. Services will be on Thursday, October 15, 2020, at 1:00 PM at Booneville Funeral Home. Visitation will be on Thursday from 11:00 until 1:00 PM at Booneville Funeral Home. Burial will follow at Booneville Cemetery.
Ella Catchings
AMORY – Ella Catchings, 81, passed away on October 13, 2020, at NMMC Tupelo. Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by Darden and Sons Funeral Home.
Danny McCauley
SALTILLO – Danny “ Big Red” McCauley, 67, passed away on Sunday, October 11, 2020 at the NMMC after a three month illness. He was the son of the late, Harry and Annie Gunter McCauley. He was born in Benton county, but grew up in Baldwyn. He graduated from Baldwyn High School in 1971 and was a member of the school band.
He was a lab tech for Baptist Memorial Hospital Union Co. until he became disabled. He enjoyed collecting hot wheels and going to North Star Church where he was a member. He was a veteran of the United States Navy.
Funeral services will be at Waters Funeral Home Friday at 2:00 p.m. with Bro. Steve Lampkin and Bro. Terry Ledbetter officiating. Burial will be in Ingram Cemetery.
He is survived by former wife, Lisa Jackson McCauley; brother, Freddy McCauley (Sharon) of Pelser Arkansas; son, Kevin McCauley of Pearl, MS; granddaughters, Mia McCauley of Saltillo and Ryleigh McAllister of Hickory Flat; great-grandchild, Paisley due in December; sister-in-law. Brenda McCauley with whom he shared a special bond.
He was preceded in death by sister, Betty McAllister and brothers, Jimmy and Johnny McCauley.
Visitation will be Friday from 10:00 a.m. until service time at 2:00 p.m.
Expressions of sympathy may be sent to the family at www.watersfuneralservice.com.
Regina Thomas
TUPELO – Regina Thomas, 51, passed away on October 9, 2020, at North MS Medical Center in Tupelo. Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by Agnew and Sons Funeral Home.
Elvis Troupe
ABERDEEN – Elvis Troupe, 63, passed away Saturday, October 10, 2020, at Monroe Regional Hospital in Aberdeen. Services will be on Saturday, October 17, 2020 at 2 p.m. at Oddfellows Rest Cemetery. Visitation will be on Friday, October 16, 2020 from 4 to 6 p.m. at Belle Memorial of Aberdeen, MS. Burial will follow at Oddfellows Rest Cemetery.
Brenda Hare
FULTON – Brenda Stovall Hare went to be with the Lord on Tuesday, October 13, 2020. She was born December 9, 1942, in Tupelo to W.D. (Dolan) and Marie Stovall. She was married to Bobby Joe Hare for 46 years before his death June 1, 2010. They were the first couple to be married at Dorsey Baptist Church. She was a charter member of Dorsey Baptist Church and was active in many church activities through the years. She also served as church organist for many years.
She graduated from Mississippi State University with a BS in Education and received her Master’s Degree in Education from the University of Mississippi. She taught at Itawamba Community College for approximately 38 years. While at ICC she won many state and regional awards including Mississippi’s Vocational Teacher of the Year and also received a lifetime membership in the American Vocational Association.
She is survived by a daughter, Mandi McMillen; granddaughter, Kaylie McMillen; brother-in-law, John Hare; and a niece, Crystal Grimes.
She was preceded in death by a son, Jimmy Hare; husband, Bobby Joe Hare; nephew, Michael Hare; parents, Dolan and Marie Stovall and grandparents, Tom and Ella Davis and Ivy, Dessie, and Hattie Stovall.
Due to the Covid-19 pandemic, graveside services will be held at 2 p.m. Thursday, October 15, at Keyes Cemetery with Bro. Danny Rushing officiating. McNeece-Morris Funeral Home of Fulton is in charge of arrangements.
Pallbearers will be Dennis Moore, Larry Moore, Jerry Moore, Billy Christian, Jed Moore and Craig Moore.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Dorsey Baptist Church.
Condolences may be shared with the Hare family at mcneecemorrisfuneralhome.com.
Mr. John “John O” Marion
HOLLY SPRINGS – Mr. John “John O” Marion, 73, passed away Wednesday, October 7, 2020, at Baptist East Hospital in Memphis. Services will be on Saturday, October 17, 2020 11:00 a.m. at Serenity Autry Chapel. Visitation will be on Friday, October 16, 2020 4:00 – 6:00 at Serenity Autry Chapel. Burial will follow at Cottrell Cemetery, Holly Springs. Serenity Autry Funeral Home of Holly Springs is in charge of services.
James Lonnie Shelton
MEMPHIS, TENNESSEE – James Lonnie Shelton, 86, passed away Tuesday, October 13, 2020, at Methodist Hospital in Germantown, TN. Services will be on Friday, October 16, 2020 1:00 PM at McBride Funeral Home Chapel. Visitation will be on Friday, October 16, 2020 11:30 AM until 1:00 PM at McBride Funeral Home of Ripley, MS. Burial will follow at Antioch Cemetery.
John Stegall III
MYRTLE – John Stegall III, 46, passed away Tuesday, October 13, 2020, at Baird Lake in Myrtle. Visitation will be on 5-8 pm Thursday, October 15, 2020 at Tutor Memorial Funeral Home. Burial will follow at Pleasant Grove Cemetery.
Shirley Bass Ellzey
TUPELO – Shirley Bass Ellzey, 83, passed away Tuesday, October 13, 2020, at NMMC in Tupelo. Services will be on Saturday, October 24, 2020 at 2PM at Pavilion #1, Howard Stafford Park, Pontotoc, MS for family and close family friends.
Jerry Dean Harris
MOOREVILLE – Jerry Dean Harris, age 73, left this walk of life Tuesday, October 13, 2020, at North Mississippi Medical Center after a brief illness. Jerry was born November 25, 1946, in Houston, MS, the son of Cletties “Hobby” Harris and Eunice Pauline Parker Harris. Jerry spent his adult life as a resident of Lee County. He spent many years as a technician building and installing exhaust systems on automobiles and trucks. Being a person that longed to travel, he started driving a truck for several years. As his health began to decline he took a local job delivering building supplies until his retirement. The past two years Jerry has been a resident of Diversicare Nursing Home in Tupelo, MS, where he had the privilege to attend church services and was led by the Holy Spirit to accept Jesus Christ as his personal Savior.
Jerry is survived by one daughter, Mechelle Kyle (Scott) of Pontotoc, MS; and one son Jason Harris of Mooreville, MS; two grandsons Casey Kyle and Brady (Maggie) Kyle of Pontotoc, MS, and one granddaughter, Haley Ethridge (Wesley) of Shannon, MS; two great granddaughters, Ellie and Annie Ethridge of Shannon, MS; one sister, Joan Ross (Tommy) of Charleston, MS; two nieces, Kim Medders (Greg) of Eupora, MS, and Mandy Britt (Dennis) of Batesville, MS; two great nephews, Houston and Nolan Medders of Eupora, MS; and two great nieces, Jessie Kate and Piper Layne Britt of Batesville; one sister-in-love, Jan Littlejohn (Butch) of Tupelo, MS; and nephew-in-love, Richard Chism of Mooreville, MS; special friends, Curtis, Sara and Beverly Shelton of the Eggville community; and a huge host of cousins and friends.
Graveside services will be at 3 p.m. Friday October 16, at the Union Grove Church of God of Prophecy Cemetery Mooreville, MS. There will be a short visitation prior to the service at the graveside. The family requests that you wear a mask and practice social distancing.
McNeece-Morris Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.
Pallbearers will include Kevin Roberts, Eddie Harris, Richard Chism, Greg Medders, Dennis Britt, Doug Crawford, Tony Crawford.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made to the Union Grove Church of God of Prophecy Cemetery Fund, 468 CR 1650, Mooreville, MS 38857, or the Eggville Fire Department, P.O. Box 153, Mooreville, MS 38857.
Condolences may be shared with the Harris Family at mcneecemorrisfuneralhome.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Add an entry as Guest
Thank you for helping us ensure the comments are appropriate and encouraging. If you feel that this comment is not helpful, please report it by clicking the link in the comment.