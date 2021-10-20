TODAY'S OBITUARIES
ANNIE RUTH SPRATT BANKS, Amory
Sarah Holland, Oxford
Melvin Lucas, Byhalia
Harry Ray, Union County
Sherry Robinson, Iuka
Lena Mae Traylor, Michigan City
-------------------------------------
MEMO
Sarah Holland
OXFORD - Sarah Holland, 74, passed away Tuesday, October 12, 2021, at her home in Oxford. Services will be on Saturday October 23, 2021 11:00 at Grace Point Church of God 1512 S Central New Albany. Walk Thru . Visitation will be on Friday October 22, 2021 4:00-6:00 at Serenity Burney Chapel Oxford. Burial will follow at Bethlehem C M E Church 329 CR 245 Etta, MS Serenity Burney Funeral Home of Oxford is in charge of arrangements.
MEMO
Melvin Lucas
BYHALIA - Melvin Lucas, 51, passed away Sunday, October 10, 2021, at Methodist University Hospital in Memphis, GRAVESIDE. Services will be on Saturday October 23, 2021 1:00 p.m. at Mt Sinai Baptist Church 1855 Mt Sinai Rd Byhalia, MS. Visitation will be on Friday October 22, 2021 4:00 - 6:00 at Serenity Autry Chapel Holly Springs . Serenity Autry Funeral Home of Holly Springs is in charge of .
MEMO
Sherry Robinson
IUKA - Sherry Robinson, 65, passed away Sunday, October 17, 2021, at NMMC in Iuka. Services will be on Friday, October 22, 2021 beginning at 1:00 p.m. at Mission Lighthouse Church. Visitation will be on Thursday, October 21, 2021 at Mission Lighthouse Church beginning at 6:00 p.m., Ludlam Funeral Home is entrusted with arrangements. Burial will follow at Providence Cemetery, Iuka, MS.
MEMO
ANNIE RUTH SPRATT BANKS
AMORY - ANNIE RUTH SPRATT BANKS , 73, passed away on October 18, 2021, at NMMC in Tupelo. Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by Darden and Sons Funeral Home .
MEMO
Lena Mae Traylor
MICHIGAN CITY - Lena Mae Traylor, 94, passed away Thursday, October 14, 2021, at Baptist Hospital in Collierville. Services will be on Saturday October 23, 12:00 Noon at Zion Temple Community Church of God in Christ 2535 Hwy 57 East Grand Junction. TN . Visitation will be on Friday October 22, 2021 4:00 - 6:00 at Serenity Autry Funeral Home . Burial will follow at Hardaway M B Church Cemetery 1180 Hardaway Church Road Michigan City. Serenity Autry Funeral Home of Holly Springs is in charge of arrangements.
MEMO, FLAG, PHOTO, US ARMY ICON, BORDER, NEW ALBANY FH LOGO
Harry Ray
UNION COUNTY - Harry Lee Ray, 73, lifelong resident of Union County, passed away Thursday, October 14, 2021 at North Mississippi Medical Center in Tupelo.
Funeral services honoring the life of Mr. Ray will be at 3Pm Friday, October 22 at Macedonia Baptist Church in Union County with Bro. David Grumbach officiating. Burial will follow in Macedonia cemetery. Arrangements will be provided by New Albany Funeral and Cremation Care.
Mr. Ray was born October 17, 1947 in Union County, the son of the late Von Ray and Jo Della Beckworth. He was raised by his loving aunt and uncle, the late Charley and Sudie Beckworth Prather and was a graduate of West Union High School. He proudly served his country in the United States Army.Mr. Ray worked in the furniture manufacturing industry most of his life as long as his health allowed.
Those left to cherish memories of Mr. Ray include his wife, Beth Evelyn Smithey Ray, three daughters Leslie Theodor (Christ), Stephanie Marrs (Scott) both of Springfield, OH, and Kimberly Ray (Jerry Reed) of New Carlisle, OH, two sons, Brandon Smithey (Amy) of Myrtle, and Roman Ray (Nina) of Bumpas Mills, Tn, five sisters, Linda Chism (Larry), Patricia Jeter, Barbara Gates (Terry), Pam Harrison (Ronnie) all of New Albany and Becky Williams of Myrtle, two brothers, Larry D. Ray (Sherry) of Myrtle and Larry Von Ray (Kim) of Saltillo, and nine grandchildren.
Memories may be shared with the Ray family at nafuneralsandcremations.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Add an entry as Guest
Thank you for helping us ensure the comments are appropriate and encouraging. If you feel that this comment is not helpful, please report it by clicking the link in the comment.