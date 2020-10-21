Reed Kelly
PONTOTOC – Samieuth Reed Kelly, 79, passed away October 19, 2020 at Methodist University Hospital, Memphis, TN. He was born March 23, 1941 in Union County, MS.
He is survived by his son, Shon Lee Kelly (Valerie); 6 grandchildren, Breana Kelly (Corbin), Marley Kelly, Samantha Coltharp (Mavrik), Austin Shettles (Jade), Serena Shettles (Caleb), and Brady Shettles; and 2 great grandsons, Jackson Weaver and Keeghan Shettles.
He is preceded in death by his mother and father, Leroy and Mary-Alice Kelly; and his bother, Benny Ray Kelly.
Services will be Saturday, October 24, 2020 at 11AM at Tutor Memorial Funeral Home in Pontotoc with Bro. Donald Austin officiating. Burial will follow in New Harmony Cemetery in Union County. Tutor Memorial Funeral Home of Pontotoc is in charge of arrangements.
Pallbearers: Waymon Young, Jamie Young, Matthew Young, Austin Shettles, Brady Shettles, and Chris Baker.
Visitation will be Friday, October 23, 5PM-8PM and Saturday, October 24, 10AM until service time.
Mary Trimble
HAMILTON – Mary Trimble, 81, passed away Saturday, October 17, 2020 at home in Hamilton. Services will be on Saturday, October 24, 2020 at 1 p.m. at Sardis Cemetery. Visitation will be on Friday, October 23, 2020 from 4 to 6 p.m. at Belle Memorial of Aberdeen.
R. L. Clark
GUNTOWN – R. L. Clark passed away at his home on Tuesday, October 20, 2020. He was a truck driver for Wickes Lumber, jailor for Lee County and worked at auctions. He was an avid Duke Blue Devil basketball fan. He was a veteran of the United States Army and member of Euclatubba Baptist Church.
Funeral services will be at Waters Funeral Home on Thursday, October 22, 2020 at 3:00 p.m. with Bro. Bobby Robbins and Bro. Bobby Holland officiating. Burial will be in Friendship Cemetery.
He is survived by his wife of 57 years, Erline Clark of Guntown; daughters, Carol Vandevander of Guntown and Connie Sanders (David) of Guntown; granddaughters, Amanda Dillard (Matthew) of Tupelo, Ashley Patterson of Saltillo, and Kalee Sanders of Guntown; grandson, Justin Sanders of Guntown; great-grandsons, Mason Fondren, Adam Dillard and Tyler Dillard; brother, Millard Clark of Tupelo; nephews, Robert Lee Clark (Virginia) of Brandon, Harry Clark of Marianna, Ark, Chuck Clark (DeAnna) of Smithville, James Webb of Odenville and Tim Webb (Debbie) of Saltillo; host of other family and friends.
He was preceded in death by his parents, William and Annie Bell McComb Clark; siblings, J.C. Clark, Willard Clark, Lenoard Clark, Lorainne Clark, Ruth Clark, Morine Webb and an infant daughter.
Pallbearers will be Billy Glidewell, Terry Glidewell, Rod Davis, Darren Herring, Steve Brooks, Jim Johnson, Jimmy White and Terry Herring.
Visitation will be Thursday at Waters Funeral Home for 1:00 – 3:00 p. m.
Expressions of sympathy may be sent to the family at www.watersfuneralservice.com.
Mitchell Adair
OKOLONA – Mitchell Adair, 67, passed away Sunday, October 18, 2020 at NMMC in Tupelo. Services will be on Friday, October 23, 2020 at 11 a.m. at Snow Cemetery at Red Bud M.B. Church. Visitation will be on Thursday, October 22, 2020 from 4 to 6 p.m. at Belle Memorial of Aberdeen.
Beverly Weekly
CHARLESTON – Beverly Weekly, 49, passed away on October 21, 2020 at Baptist Memorial Hospital-North Mississippi in Oxford. Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by Community Funeral Directors and Cremations.
Johnny Ray Gunn
OKOLONA – Johnny Ray Gunn, 57, passed away Sunday, October 11, 2020, at his home in Okolona. Services will be on Saturday, October 24, 2020 at 12:00 noon at Gunn Cemetery 244 CR 149 Egypt, MS. Visitation will be on Friday, October 23, 2020 from 3:00 p.m. to 5:00 p.m. at Fields Funeral Home 202 N Olive St Okolona, MS 38860.
Sharon Tunell
BATESVILLE – Sharon Louise Bledsoe Tunell, age 59, passed away on Tuesday, October 20, 2020 at Panola Medical Center in Batesville. She was born February 13, 1961 to John Noel Bledsoe, Sr. and Mary Helen Browning Bledsoe. Sharon was a charter member of the Tupelo Community Church. Sharon was a long time employee of Jackson-Hewitt as a tax professional and at Bancorp South as a credit analyst. She enjoyed fishing, shopping at thrift stores, watching hummingbirds and growing beautiful flowers.
The family will have a memorial service at a later time. Browning Funeral Home in Pontotoc is honored to assist the family with the arrangements.
Survivors include her husband, Michael Nelson Tunell; her daughter, Leah Eastman (Cory); two sons, Matthew McCary (Tiffiany) and Jacob Frost; a step-son, John Tunell; three sisters, Debbie Bledsoe Hammer (Mike), Susan Bledsoe and Kathy Brink Corson; one brother, Chuck Bledsoe; and four grandchildren, Addyson Tunell, Reese Tunell, Brady McCary and Alexa Eastman. Sharon leaves a host of nieces, nephews, aunts, uncles, cousins and friends from all over the U.S., to cherish her memory.
She was preceded in death by her parents, her sister, Lisa Bledsoe Reynolds and a step-daughter, Amanda Tunell.
Condolences may be offered at www.browningpontotoc.com.
Mrs. Canarania Love
POTTS CAMP – Mrs. Canarania Love, 88, passed away on October 20, 2020 at Baptist Memorial Hospital in New Albany. Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by Serenity Autry Funeral Home of Holly Springs.
Linda Lee Scott Owen
SALTILLO – Linda Lee Scott Owen, 77, passed away Tuesday, October 20, 2020 at NMMC in Tupelo. Services will be on Saturday, October 24, 2020 at 11:00 a. m. at Waters Funeral Home.
Mrs. Mary Brooks
BYHALIA – Mrs. Mary Brooks, 55, passed away on October 21, 2020 at her home in Byhalia. Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by Serenity Autry Funeral Home of Holly Springs.
Billy Wayne Baker
TUPELO – Billy Wayne Baker, 78, passed away on October 19, 2020 at his home in Tupelo. Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by Serenity Daniels Funeral Home.
Mary L. Story
RIPLEY – Mary L. Story, 58, passed away on October 21, 2020 at home in Ripley, MS. Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by Foster and Son Funeral Home.
Sammie Carter
RIPLEY – Sammie Carter, 66, passed away on October 21, 2020 at North Mississippi Medical Center in Tupelo, MS. Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by Foster and Son Funeral Home of Ripley, MS.
Clarence Horn
TIPPAH/MARSHALL COUNTIES – Clarence Horn, 74, passed away on October 21, 2020 at his residence in Byhalia. Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by Ripley Funeral Home.
Francis Nicole Kennedy
NETTLETON – Francis Nicole Kennedy, 38, passed away Monday, October 12, 2020, at a friends residence in Thaxton, MS. Services will be on Thursday, October 22, 2020 at 6pm at Gospel Lighthouse Pentecostal in Tishomingo, MS. Visitation will be today. Registry book signing from 12pm – 4pm at Community Funeral Directors and Cremations in Nettleton. Condolences to the family may be posted at www.communityfuneraldirectors.com.
