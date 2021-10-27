TODAY'S OBITUARIES
Charles Robert Berry, Tippah/Desoto Counties
Dr. James Coniglio, Tupelo
John Wesley Davidson, Vardaman
William Thomas "Bill" Frosinotes, Union County
Jerrell Gray, Tupelo
Romie Holloway, Amory
David Murphree II, Tupelo
Edward Patton, Guys, Tennessee
MEMO
Charles Robert Berry
TIPPAH/DESOTO COUNTIES - Charles Robert Berry, 86, passed away Monday, October 25, 2021, at MS Care Center in Corinth. Private Family Service will be Saturday, October 30. Arrangements will be provided by The Ripley Funeral Home. The Ripley Funeral Home invites you to share memories with the family at ripleyfuneralhome.com.
MEMO
Edward Patton
GUYS, TENNESSEE - Edward Patton, 77, passed away Thursday, October 21, 2021, at his home in Guys, Tennessee. Graveside services will be on Saturday, October 30, 2021 at 11:00 am at St. Rest Cemetery. Visitation will be on Saturday, October 30, 1 hour before Service at St. Rest Cemetery.
MEMO, WILLIAMS MEMORIAL LOGO
John Wesley Davidson
VARDAMAN - 67, passed away on Wednesday, Oct. 20, 2021 at his loving home in Vardaman.
John Wesley Davidson was born to his late parents, Wesley Floyd Davidson and Ozella Norton-Davidson, on March 5, 1954 in Houston.
Mr. John Wesley Davidson is survived by his wife, Ruby Lee Davidson of 23 years, of Vardaman. Two daughters; Angela Stewart of Kansas City, MS and Stephanie Minor of North Chicago, Ill. Two sons; Detric Mayes and Amos Mayes, Jr. both of Houston, Texas. There are seven grandchildren; Kos Mosley of Baton Rouge, Louisiana, Mark Minor, Jr. of Jefferson City, Missouri, Shamarkia Minor of North Dakota, Briana Minor of North Chicago, Illinois, Deshundrick Mayes of Greenville, MS, Travonte Hollins of Memphis, Tennessee, Jeterrious Randle of Una, MS, and also five great grandchildren.
The visitation will be on Thursday, Oct. 28, 2021 from 4-6 p.m. at Williams Memorial. Face masks are required. The graveside service will be Friday, Oct. 29, 2021 at 11:00 a.m. at Vardaman Cemetery with Rev. William Harper officiating. Please wear your face masks and social distance.
Williams Memorial Funeral Home is in charge of all arrangements.
MEMO, FLAG, PEGUES LOGO
Jerrell Gray
TUPELO - Jerrell Wayne Gray passed away Tuesday, October 26, 2021 in Tupelo, Miss. at the age of 92. Jerrell was born December 29, 1928, in Westover, Texas to James and Ara New Gray. After his high school graduation, he proudly served his country in the U.S. Navy. He then began a long and successful career as an engineer with a munitions manufacturer, Day and Zimmerman in Hooks, Texas. It was there he met the love of his life, Peggy Penny who he married in 1958. They enjoyed 63 years of marriage. Jerrell had a tremendous passion for flying, obtaining his pilot's license at the age of 16 even before getting a drivers license. This opened many doors for traveling adventures which he shared with his family. Speaking of family, Jerrell was a devoted husband, father, and grandfather who will be dearly missed by each of them.
He leaves behind his wife, Peggy Penny Gray of Tupelo; two children, Jim Gray and wife, Vickey of Houston, Alabama and Jeri Jean (JJ) and husband, Mike of Houston, Texas; two grandchildren, Whitney Tharpe and husband, Seth of Houston Texas and Sloan Westmoreland and husband, Ethan of Pontotoc; three great-grandchildren, Ford and Penny Tharpe and Ava Blake Westmoreland; and a brother, Kenneth Gray of Hooks, Texas.
Jerrell was preceded in death by his parents; a sister, Gwen Browning; and a brother, Glen Gray.
The family will celebrate Jerrell's life with a private family gathering. W.E. Pegues Funeral Directors is entrusted with the arrangements.
Expressions of sympathy and fond memories may be shared at www.peguesfuneralhome.com.
MEMO, FLAG, PEGUES LOGO
Romie Holloway
AMORY - Romie Holloway, age 89, passed away Wednesday, October 27, 2021 at his home in Amory. He was born August 1, 1932 in Tupelo, the son of Grafton and Zera Warren Holloway. After his high school graduation Romie served his country in the United States Navy. He worked many years as the assistant manager of Reeds Manufacturing. He was a member of Temple Grove Baptist Church and also attended First Methodist Church of Amory. He enjoyed woodwork projects.
Romie leaves behind his wife of 20 years, Lavona Holloway of Amory; three step-children, Roy Jackson (Brenda) of Fairgrove, Missouri, Ronald Jackson (Julia) of Amory, and Rebecca Buie (Sandy) of McComb; eight grandchildren, Chris Jackson (Jamie), Robert Jackson (Gabby), Stephen Jackson, Erin Jackson, Jennifer Hadaway (Phillip), Leslie Young (Wesley), Wilson Farrell (Alicia), and Shannon Colson (Colby); eight great-grandchildren, Anna, Jace, Carson, Hazel, Lola, Addison, Liza, and Samuel; and two nieces, Rhonda Love (Doug) and Linda Kelly.
He was preceded in death by his first wife, Marie, and two children, Michael and Rex Holloway.
Visitation will be 10 until 11 a.m. Friday, October 29, 2021 at W.E. Pegues, Tupelo. Services will follow at 11 a.m. at the Jefferson Street Chapel with Bro. Wesley Pepper officiating. Burial will be in Union Cemetery.
Pallbearers will be Ronald Jackson, Sandy Buie, Phillip Hadaway, Wesley Young, Phil Temple, Todd Temple, Bruce Sisk, and Ernest White.
Memorials may be made to the Men's Ministry of First Methodist Church of Amory.
Expressions of sympathy may be shared at www.peguesfuneralhomne.com
MEMO
David Murphree II
TUPELO - David Murphree II, 78, passed away on October 27, 2021, at his home in Tupelo. Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by W.E. Pegues Funeral Directors.
MEMO, PHOTO, HEART ICON, BORDER, NEW ALBANY FH LOGO
William Thomas "Bill" Frosinotes
UNION COUNTY - William Thomas "Bill" Frosinotes, 62, resident of Michie, TN and former resident of Corinth, went to be with the Lord on Friday, October 22, 2021 at North Alabama Medical Center in Florence, AL following a brief illness.
A Service of Remembrance will be at 12 Noon Thursday, October 28 in The Memory Chapel of New Albany Funeral & Cremation Care with Bro. Morgan Spencer officiating.
Bill was born April 8, 1959 in Chicago, IL, the son of the late Arthur and Laura Mae Stutts Frosinotes. He was a graduate of McNairy Central High School in Michie, TN and continued his education at The University of Tennessee-Martin. His career began with World Color Corporation in Corinth where he met and married, Teresa Haynes, mother of his children who preceded him in death on June 13, 2020. Employment transferred him back to Chicago where he remained with World Color Corporation as a Senior Executive for 25 years. Returning to Michie, TN, Bill was currently employed with Roll Form Group in Iuka, MS.
Visitation will be today from 10 AM to 12 Noon at New Albany Funeral & Cremation Care.
Survivors include his two children, Korey Elizabeth Manning (Michael) and John Arthur Frosinotes, both of New Albany, three grandchildren, Samuel Thomas and Henry Manning and John David Parker, a sister, Sandra Viriola (Joe), two brothers, Michael Knight (Delilah) and Stanley Knight (Diane) and a host of nieces, nephews and many friends.
He was also preceded in death by his maternal grandparents, E.D. and Nellie Stutts and paternal grandparents, Thomas and Florence Frosinotes.
The staff of New Albany Funeral & Cremation Care invites you to share memories with Bill's family at nafuneralsandcremations.com
MEMO, PHOTO, HOLLAND LOGO
Dr. James Coniglio
TUPELO - Dr. Coniglio was born on August 30, 1935 and raised in Washington D.C. Key to his formation was attendance and graduation from Gonzaga High School. He subsequently studied for the Catholic Priesthood graduating from Villanova University and two years study in Rome, Italy. Upon return to the United States, he was draft ed and sent to Germany during the Berlin crisis. Dr. Coniglio served in the Army for 28 years retiring as a Colonel. Dr. Coniglio served two tours in Vietnam earning an award for valor and the Purple Heart. While in the Army, Dr. Coniglio earned a MA in Latin American Studies from the University of Florida, a MS in Counseling from Long Island University and a Ph.D. in Counseling from The American University. He served as the Defense Intelligence Officer for Latin America and Defense Attaché to Nicaragua and Colombia during the turbulent period in the 70's and 80's. The assignment he cherished most was the years he taught at the U.S. Military Academy. After retirement in 1993, Dr. Coniglio spent 17 years as a licensed mental health therapist and massage therapist at the Neuropsychiatric Institute in Tampa Florida where he gained experience in Forensic, Pain and Addiction Counseling. Dr. Coniglio joined his wife in Tupelo in 2010. He served as the Program Director at the North Mississippi State Hospital and as Head of the Mayor's Accountability Task Force. He is survived by his faithful and beautiful Wife, Bettie Ivy Coniglio; his Son Steven J. Coniglio and his Step Son William Troy Lunceford; his Daughter Patricia A. Chambers and his Step Daughter Heather Markham and seven grandchildren. He attended Saint Christopher' s Catholic Church in Pontotoc Mississippi
Dr. Coniglio felt these three ideas summed up his life:
I fled Him, down the nights and down the days; I fled Him, down the arches of the years; I fled Him, down the labyrinthine ways of my own mind: (F. Thompson)
You haven't made us for yourself, Oh Lord and our hearts are restless till they rest in Thee (St. Augustine) Late have I loved you, 0 Beauty y ever ancient, ever new, late have I loved you. (St. Augustine)
I have had a good life. Thank you! AMDG
Dr. Coniglio died after battling Covid on Thursday, October 21 at North Mississippi Medical Center in Tupelo.
A Funeral Mass will be recited on Friday, October 29, 2021 at St. James Catholic Church at 11 AM. Visitation will be from 10AM- Service time at the church. Military Honors will be presented at Itawamba Memorial Garden.
Condolences may be emailed to hollandfuneraldirectors@comcast.net.
Memorials may be made to Friends of The North Mississippi State Hospital 1937 Briar Ridge Drive, Tupelo, MS 38804.
