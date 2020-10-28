William Dale Franks
MANTACHIE – William Dale Franks, 78, passed away on October 27, 2020 at North Mississippi Medical Center in Tupelo. Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by McNeece-Morris Funeral Home in Mantachie.
Lee Andrew Stockard
HOLLY SPRINGS – Lee Andrew Stockard, 80, passed away Friday, October 23, 2020 at Baptist Memorial Hospital in Oxford. Graveside services will be on Saturday, October 31, 2020 11:00 a.m. at Newell Chapel CME Church Cemetery, 3085 Moore Road, Byhalia. Visitation will be on Friday, October 30, 2020 4:00 – 6:00 at Serenity Autry Funeral Chapel Holly Springs.
Gretchen Moody Thornton
BOONEVILLE – Gretchen Moody Thornton, 91, passed away Tuesday, October 27, 2020, at Baptist Memorial Hospital in Booneville, MS. She was born December 10, 1928, to Dewey Anderson Moody and Ludie Jane Frederick Moody. Gretchen enjoyed sewing, cooking, cleaning, gardening, fishing, and just being outdoors. She was Baptist.
Funeral services will be 1:00 PM on Friday, October 30, 2020, at Booneville Funeral Home. Visitation will be Thursday, October 29, 2020 from 5:00 PM until 8:00 PM at the funeral home. Burial will be in New Site Cemetery. Booneville Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
She is survived by her son, Dwight Thornton and his girlfriend, Melinda Cagle of Booneville; two brothers, Mack Moody (Dorothy) of Cicero, IL, and Thad Moody (Linda) of Rienzi, MS; two grandsons, Stevie Thornton and Chris Thornton; a step-grandson, Timmy McVey; and step-granddaughter, Brooke McVey, all of Booneville; eight great-great-grandchildren; a host of nephews and nieces.
She is preceded in death by her husband, Dorris Truman Thornton; her brothers and her sisters.
Condolences may be extended to the family at boonevillefuneralhome.net.
Alta Bernice Hanna
MT. PLEASANT – Alta Bernice Hanna, 89, passed away Monday, October 26, 2020 at Ashland Health and Rehab in Ashland. Graveside services will be on Monday, November 2, 2020 at Wyatt Cemetery in Hornsby, TN with the Holly Springs Funeral Home in charge.
Ester Q. Neal
GERMANTOWN, TENNESSEE – Ester Q. Neal, 77, passed away on October 27, 2020 at Methodist Germantown Healthcare in Germantown, TN. Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by Deaton Funeral Home, Belmont, MS.
Oneal Wood
GOLDEN – Oneal Wood, 77, passed away on October 28, 2020 at North Alabama Medical Center in Florence, AL. Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by Deaton Funeral Home, Belmont, MS.
Floyd Coburn
MEMPHIS, TENNESSEE – Floyd Coburn, 75, passed away on October 26, 2020 at Methodist North Hospital in Memphis, TN. Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by Community Funeral Directors and Cremations.
H.M. Stewart
TIPPAH COUNTY – H.M. Stewart, 77, passed away on October 28, 2020 at Diversicare Health & Rehabilitation Center in Ripley. Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by Ripley Funeral Home.
Earl Benson
BYHALIA – Earl Benson, 69, passed away Sunday, October 25, 2020 at his home in Byhalia. Celebration of life memorial services will be on Saturday, October 31, 2020 2:00 at Serenity Autry Funeral Holly Springs. Serenity Autry Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
James “Jamie” Olive
BOONEVILLE – James “Jamie” Olive, 56, passed away Monday, October 26, 2020 at NMMC in West Point. Services will be on Sunday, November 1, 2020 at 4:00 p.m. at Jackson Camp Baptist Church in Tishomingo.
George Alford Lawrence
WATER VALLEY – George Alford Lawrence, 75, passed away Thursday, October 15, 2020, at his home in Water Valley. Services will be on Saturday, October 31, 2020 1:00 at Serenity Daniels Chapel Water Valley. Visitation will be on Saturday, October 31, 2020 11:30 a.m. until 12:45 at Serenity Daniels Chapel. Serenity Daniels Funeral Home of Water Valley is in charge of arrangements.
Myrl Lloyd Smith
HOLLY SPRINGS – Myrl Lloyd Smith, 90, passed away on October 26, 2020 at Diversicare in Ripley, MS. Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by Holly Springs Funeral Home.
Wanda Grace Irby
PONTOTOC – Wanda Grace Irby, 81, passed away on October 28, 2020 at NMMC-Extended Care in Pontotoc. Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by Tutor Memorial Funeral Home.
Sylvia Cleveland
FAIRVIEW – Sylvia Cates Cleveland, 74, passed away Tuesday, October 27, 2020, at North Mississippi Medical Center in Tupelo. She was born June 26, 1946 to the late Curtis Cates and the late Ruthie Johnson Cates. She retired from Delta International after many years of service. Sylvia was a member of Shiloh Baptist Church and enjoyed spending time with her kids and grandchildren, quilting, sewing, working in the garden, and traveling to yard sales. She was people person and always enjoyed having a good time.
Services will be at 11:00 am on Thursday October 29, 2020 at Senter Funeral Home with Minister Bobby Cleveland, and Bro. Bobby Jarrell officiating. Burial will be in Mantachie Cemetery. Visitation will be from 9:00 am to 11:00 am on Thursday October 29 at Senter Funeral Home.
Senter Funeral Home has been entrusted with the arrangements.
She is survived by her husband; Arnold Cleveland of Golden, 3 Daughters, Mary “Sissy” (Joey) Miller, Kim (Jason) Gassaway, and Christie Cleveland, 2 sons; John Gale, and Barry Cleveland, grandchildren; Heather (Corey) Bishop, Joseph Miller, Brittany Tutor, Zack Raines, Hayden Hughes, Chloe Pfeiffer, James Cleveland, Jason Cleveland, 5 great grandchildren, 3 sisters, Winnie Strange, Emma Walton, and Irma (Lavon) Justice, 2 brothers; Donnie (Peggy) Cates, and David (Carla) Cates, and a brother in law, David Cleveland.
She was preceded in death by her parents; Curtis and Ruthie Cates, grandson, Brandon James Miller, sister, Minnie Lee Walton, brother, R.C. Cates, niece, Teresa Crawley, and 2 nephews, Terry “Bubby” Walton, and Ronnie Strange.
Pallbearers will be Joseph Miller, Zack Raines, Hayden Hughes, Jamie Cates, Dean Cates, Greg Cates, and Roy Segar.
Honorary pallbearers will be Rylan Bishop and Talen Bishop.
Online condolences can be expressed at www.senterfuneraldirectors.com.
Thelma Louise Northcutt
BELMONT – Thelma Louise Northcutt, 95, passed away Tuesday, October 27, 2020 at Southern Magnolia, Golden, MS. She was born January 12, 1925 in Itawamba County, MS to Houston Northcutt and Effie Montgomery Northcutt. A teacher for forty-three years, she received her BS degree from Mississippi State University, her Master’s degree from Florence State University and was a member of Kappa Delta Pi honorary society. Louise helped her mother at Effie’s Café in Belmont for many years. She was a member of Old Bethel United Methodist Church where she was a Sunday School teacher for over forty years.
Graveside services will be Friday, October 30, 2 p.m. at Old Bethel Cemetery, Golden, MS. Burial will be in Old Bethel Cemetery, Golden, MS. Deaton Funeral Home, Belmont, MS will be in charge of arrangements.
She is survived by one niece – Jan Hardin (Charles) Northport, AL; six great-nieces – Laurie Allen, Stephanie Miller, Amy Hardin, April Lamon, Jenny Jenkins and Becky Carsten; nephew by marriage – Steve Alexander; a host of great-great-nieces and nephews and many friends.
She was preceded in death by her parents, one brother, James Northcutt, one sister, Laverne Strickland, one niece, Cathy Alexander and two nephews, Jerry Strickland and Mack Northcutt.
Brenda Kay Sanders Delashmit
TIPPAH COUNTY – Brenda Kay Sanders Delashmit, 62, passed away Wednesday, October 28, 2020 at her residence in Walnut. Services will be on Saturday, October 31 at 2 PM at New Hope Baptist Church in Benton County. Visitation will be on Saturday, October 31 from 10 AM to 2 PM at New Hope Baptist Church in Benton County. Burial will follow at Oakland Cemetery near Walnut.
Eva Nell Roberts
HAMILTON – Eva Nell Roberts, age 85, died, Wednesday, October 28, 2020 at Baptist Memorial Hospital in Columbus, MS. She was born January 24, 1935 in Monroe County. She grew up in a large family, and was the oldest daughter. She attended Hamilton School and was a graduate of Aberdeen High School. She married John T. Roberts February 12, 1958. She was a lifetime member of Center Hill Baptist Church in Hamilton, and member of the Lamp Lighters Sunday School Class. She retired from Best Western, she was a member of Aberdeen Ladies Auxiliary, Easter Star, and American Legion. She enjoyed being with family, shopping, and cooking for the family. She was a people person, always keeping in touch with others.
Services will be at 3:00 p.m., Saturday, October 31, 2020 at Center Hill Baptist Church in Hamilton with Bro. Terry Edwards officiating. Visitation will be from 1:00 until service time Saturday, October 31, 2020 at the Church. Burial will be in Center Hill Cemetery.
Survivors include her husband for nearly sixty-two years, John T. Roberts of Hamilton, MS; two sons, Johnnie Roberts of Hamilton, MS, David Deason (Denise) of Slidell, LA; one daughter, Theresa Pickle (Woodie) of Hamilton, MS; six brothers, Billie Joe “B. J.” Holloway, James Edward “Gabo” Holloway (Peggy Joyce), Eugene “Pookie” Holloway, Danny “Nunu” Holloway (Patricia), Donald Gene “Duck” Holloway (Rita), and Mike ‘ Gizzard” Holloway; three sisters, Exie Lee Motes, Joyce Simmons, and Kathy Smith (Keith); four grandchildren, Trey Pickle (Chelsea), Tiffany Pickle (Allen Rooks), Junior Plaxico, and David Deason, Jr. (Pam); seven great grandchildren, Rhett Pickle, Noah Pickle, Lee Plaxico, Hayden Plaxico, Abigail Deason, Gabbrella Deason, and Tabitha Deason; a host of nieces, cousins, and friends at Evans Senior Citizens Living.
Preceded in death by her parents and brother, J. P. Holloway.
Pallbearers are B. J. Holloway, Danny Holloway, Don Holloway, Eugene Holloway, James Holloway, and Mike Holloway.
Honorary Pallbearers are the Lamp Lighters Sunday School Class.
Mr. Tony Wallace Smith
BLUE SPRINGS – Tony Wallace Smith, 76, passed away peacefully at NMMC Hospice on Monday morning, October 26, 2020. Tony was born October 04, 1944, son of Chester and Louise Wallis Smith in the Geeville community in Prentiss County before he and his family moved to the Macedonia community. He was a star basketball and baseball player during the 1960’s at Belden High School where he graduated as well. He was a longtime member of the Natchez Trace Golf Club, where he was named golf champion in 1980. He refereed basketball games in the surrounding area for many high schools and junior high schools for approximately 30 years. Tony was a loyal Mississippi State fan. He was employed by Rockwell/Delta and retired after 45 years of service.
Tony was a fun loving person with a infectious laugh and smile. Tony was a longtime member of Macedonia Baptist Church which he attended regularly until his health declined.
A graveside service honoring Tony’s life followed by a private burial will be Friday, October 30, 2020 at 3:00 p.m. Macedonia Baptist Church Cemetery with Bro. Todd Bowen officiating. The family ask that all respect CDC guidelines and wear masks and maintain social distancing at the cemetery. Waters Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.
Mr. Smith leaves behind his wife, Meredith Camp Smith of Blue Springs; his only son, Bradley Wallace Smith of Palm Springs, CA and Meredith’s son, Andy Brooks; other survivors include his brothers, William Danny Smith (Judy) of Tupelo and Jerry Dean Smith (Sherry) of Tupelo; sister, Nancy Cochran (Buddy) of Tupelo; he also leaves behind a host of nieces, nephews, cousins and countless friends.
He was preceded in death by his father, Chester Pershing Smith and his mother, Eura Louise Smith; his grandparents, George and Glennie Smith; his maternal grandparents, Bradford and Lona Ladybug Kemp; his brother, Tommy Joe Smith Sr. of Tupelo; many aunts and uncles; he was also preceded by his infant sister, Martha Ann Smith and infant nephew, Tommy Joe Smith, Jr. and nephew, Jeffery Mark Smith.
Pallbearers will be Curt Hines, Gregory Neisler, Dominic and Logan Neisler.
A very special thank you to his niece, Kimberly Smith Neisler for being his special caretaker for over a year and a half. Her kindness and love, for her uncle Tony was unending.
The family wishes to thank the members of NMMC Hospice team for their kindness and compassionate care for Tony.
Memorials may be made to American Diabetes Association, 800 Avery Blvd Suite 100, Ridgeland, MS 39157 in memory of Tony.
Expressions of sympathy may be sent to the family at www.watersfuneralservice.com.
Martha Jane Dunlap
NETTLETON/PELHAM, ALABAMA – Martha Jane Dunlap, 70, passed away Wednesday, October 28, 2020 at Shelby Baptist Medical Center in Alabaster, AL. Services will be on November 1, 2020 3:00 p.m. graveside at Jones Chapel Cemetery. Visitation will be on November 1, 2020 2:00-2:45 p.m. at Tisdale-Lann Memorial Funeral Home Nettleton, MS. Burial will follow at Jones Chapel Cemetery.
