FULTON - Willard Chism, 77, passed away Monday, October 3, 2022, at his home. He was born August 1, 1945 to the late Hiram Bascum Chism and the late Vera Lennice Harrell Chism. He was a member of Tilden Church of Christ and a veteran of the US Army where he served his country in the Vietnam Conflict. Willard was a gun enthusiast, and enjoyed tinkering in his shop and playing with his cat, Happy.
Memorial services will be at 2:00 pm on Friday October 7, 2022 at Senter Funeral Home. Visitation will be from 1:00 pm to 2:00 pm on Friday October 7 at Senter Funeral Home.
Senter Funeral Home has been entrusted with the arrangements.
He is survived by his daughter; Pam (Nick) Baldwin of Fulton, grandchildren; Zack Chism, Hunter Chism, Nikki Baldwin, and Will Baldwin, great granddaughter, Bailey Chism, and 1 sister; Dorothy Jean (Bill) Lee of Pensacola, FL.
He was preceded in death by his son, Dwayne Chism, parents, Hiram and Vera Lennice Chism, and 1 Brother, Wilton Chism.
BOONEVILLE - Marcella McGee, 86, passed away on October 4, 2022, at her home in Booneville. Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by Patterson Memorial Chapel.
Terry "Country" Chambers
GUNTOWN - Terry "Country" Chambers, 61, passed away Tuesday, October 4, 2022, at his residence in Guntown. Services will be on Friday, October 7, 2022 at 2PM at the Sadie Holland Memorial Chapel. Visitation will be on Friday only from 12 noon until service time at Holland Funeral Directors. A full obituary can been seen at hollandfuneraldirectors.com.
Leslie Lynn Killough
UNION COUNTY - Leslie Lynn Killough, 57, passed away Tuesday, October 4, 2022, at his residence in Hickory Flat. Services will be on Saturday, October 8, 2022 at 11AM at Memory Chapel of New Albany Funeral and Cremation Care. Visitation will be on Friday, October 7, 2022 from 5PM until 8PM and Saturday from 10AM until time of service. Burial will follow at Enterprise Cemetery in Union County.
