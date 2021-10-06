TODAY'S OBITUARIES
John Robert Burns, Jr., Ramer, Tennessee
Shemar Alexander Ezell, Houlka
Dwight Gray, Holly Springs
Ruth Marilyn Loden, Plantersville/Mantachie
Dr. Doris Morton, PhD, Aberdeen
Eddie G. Waugh, Pontotoc
Eddie G. Waugh
PONTOTOC - Eddie G. Waugh, 78, passed away on October 5, 2021, at North Mississippi Medical Center in Tupelo, MS. Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by Payton Mortuary.
Ruth Marilyn Loden
PLANTERSVILLE/MANTACHIE - Ruth Marilyn Loden, 93, passed away on October 4, 2021, at SF Thompson Continue Care Facility in Canandaigua, New York. Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by McNeece-Morris Funeral Home in Mantachie.
Shemar Alexander Ezell
HOULKA - Shemar Alexander Ezell, 24, passed away Thursday, September 30, 2021, at Pontotoc Hospital in Pontotoc. Graveside services will be on Saturday October 9, 2021 11:00 a.m. at Wesley Chapel Cemetery. Visitation will be on Friday October 8, 2021 4:00 - 6:00 at Serenity Autry Funeral Home Pontotoc. Burial will follow at Wesley Chapel Cemetery Houston. Serenity Autry Funeral Home of Pontotoc is in charge of services.
Dwight Gray
HOLLY SPRINGS - Dwight Gray, 56, passed away Wednesday, September 29, 2021, at Baptist Memorial Hospital in New Albany, Graveside. Services will be on Saturday October 9, 2021 2:00 at Hill Crest Cemetery Holly Springs. Walk Through visitation will be on Friday October 8, 2021 4:00 - 6:00 at Serenity Autry Funeral Home Holly Springs. Burial will follow at Hillcrest Cemetery Holly Springs.
John Robert Burns, Jr.
RAMER, TENNESSEE - John Robert Burns, Jr., 53, passed away Thursday, September 30, 2021, at Southwest Ave in Baldwyn. Graveside services will be on Saturday, October 8, 2021 at 3:00pm at Adam's Chapel Cemetery. Visitation will be on Friday, October 7, 2021 from 1:00pm until 6:00pm at Patterson Memorial Chapel. Burial will follow at Adams Chapel Cemetery.
Dr. Doris Morton, PhD
ABERDEEN - Dr. Doris Louise Burns Morton, PhD, 90, was born June 21, 1931 in Aberdeen, MS to the union of the late Ada Eubanks Burns and Henry Burns. She departed this life Friday, October 1, 2021, at the North Mississippi Medical Center, Tupelo, MS. She was the last surviving member of the Burns household, which included her parents, 3 brothers, and 4 sisters.
Dr. Morton accepted Christ as her personal savior and became a member of Saint Peter's UM Church, where her membership remained. She was very active in the Methodist Women's organization and sometimes played the piano. Doris graduated from Shivers-Vine High School as valedictorian of her class. She went on to graduate cum laude from Dillard University with a bachelor's degree in English. Doris went on to earn masters' degrees from both Harvard and the University of Texas and a PhD degree in Literature from Emory University. Dr. Morton was a college professor for several colleges before retiring from Auburn University as a tenured professor.
Doris was very active in politics on the local and national level. She was a kind and generous person who believed in people, and she did not begrudge anyone. She was loved and will be missed by many.
She is survived by one niece, Harolyn Walker, nephews, Allen Jackson of Indianapolis, Indiana, Oliver Jackson of New Orleans, Louisiana, and others, several other friends and relatives.
Dr. Doris Morton was cremated and a memorial service will be announced at a later date.
Westbrooks Funeral Home of Aberdeen, Mississippi is in charge of the arrangements.
