Wiley Nance
TIPPAH COUNTY – Wiley Nance, 84, passed away on October 6, 2020, at North Mississippi Medical Center in Tupelo. Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by Ripley Funeral Home.
Jessie Gambrel
SUMTER, SOUTH CAROLINA/FORMERLY OF BLUE SPRINGS – Jessie Gambrel, 36, passed away Monday, September 28, 2020, at his home in Sumter. Services will be on Friday, October 9, 2020 1:00 at the church. Visitation will be on Friday, October 9, 2020 11:00 – 1:00 at Jesus New Testament 1154 County Road 194 Blue Springs. Burial will follow at Red Hill Cemetery Blue Springs. Serenity Simmons Funeral Home of New Albany is in charge of arrangements.
Judy Potts
NEW ALBANY – Judy Kay McDonald Potts, 67, died Monday, October 5, 2020, at North Mississippi Medical Center in Tupelo. She was born May 23, 1953, in New Albany to O. B. ‘Buck’ McDonald and Elizabeth Mayo McDonald. She was a member of Martin Baptist Church and a homemaker. Services will be at 3:00 p.m. Thursday, October 8, 2020, at Martin Baptist Church with Bro. Andy Russell and Bro. Kaleb Willard officiating. Burial will be in Martintown Cemetery. United Funeral Service is honored to be entrusted with the arrangements. She is survived by 1 daughter: Amanda Cocke (John) of Nesbit, MS.; 1 son: Matthew Potts (Megan) of New Albany; 2 sisters: Betty Haynes and Brenda Kidd (Jerry), both on New Albany; and 5 grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband: Ronald Wayne Potts; 1 son: Randy Potts; and 2 brothers: Billy McDonald and Bear McDonald. Pallbearers will be Jerry Kidd, Anthony McDonald, Scott Massengill, Andrew Potts, Zach Potts, and Jeff Morris. Visitation will be from 2:00-3:00 p.m. Thursday, October 8, 2020, at Martin Baptist Church. For online condolences please visit www.unitedfuneralservice.com.
Rev. Lawrence Mckinzie
BLUE MOUNTAIN – Rev. Lawrence Mckinzie, 86, passed away on October 7, 2020, at Sanctuary Hospice House in Tupelo. Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by Serenity Simmons Funeral Home of New Albany.
Mr. Robert Lee McKinney
HOLLY SPRINGS – Mr. Robert Lee McKinney, 62, passed away Wednesday, September 30, 2020, at North MS Medical Center in Tupelo. Services will be on Saturday, October 10, 2020 10:00 a.m. at Cottrell Memorial Cemetery. Visitation will be on Friday, October 9, 2020 4:00 – 6:00 at Serenity Autry Funeral Home. Burial will follow at Cottrell Memorial Cemetery. Serenity Autry Funeral Home of Holly Springs is in charge of arrangements.
James Terry Farris
MANTACHIE – James Terry Farris, 67, passed away Tuesday, October 6, 2020, at UAB Hospital in Birmingham. Services will be on Saturday, October 10, 2020 at 2:00 p.m. at Lakeland Baptist Church. Visitation will be on Friday from 5:00-8:00 p.m. at Lakeland Baptist Church. Burial will follow at Stephens Cemetery. A full obituary will appear in the Friday edition of Daily Journal.
Jimmie E. Nolen
HAMILTON – Jimmie E. Nolen, 80, died Tuesday, October 6, 2020 at the Baptist Memorial Hospital in Columbus, MS. He was born in Monroe County, January 22, 1940 to Curtis Nolen and Ruby Smith Nolen. He was a lifelong resident of Monroe County. He was the owner of Columbus Paper and Chemical. Mr. Nolen was a Veteran of the United States Army. He was a Methodist. Services will be Thursday, October 8, 2020 at 2:00 P.M. at Tisdale-Lann Memorial Chapel with Rev. Roger McGrew officiating. Burial will be in Hamilton Friendship Cemetery. He is survived by his wife, Shirley Bolin Nolen of Hamilton, MS; one son Tim Nolen (Stacey) of Hamilton, MS; one stepson Toby Rackley of Hamilton, MS; three grandchildren Brittany Mitchell, E. J. Nolen and Dalen Rackley and four great grandchildren Kayde Mitchell, Kaylee Mitchell, Ella Nolen and Harper Nolen. He was preceded in death by his parents and four brothers. Pallbearers will be David O’Mary, Mike Holloway, Don Holloway, Danny Holloway, Wayne Malone and J. P. Angle. Visitation will be Thursday, October 8, 2020 from 12:00 P.M until service time at the funeral home. Condolences may be sent to www.tisdalelannmemorial.com.
Margarett Ann Harris
CORINTH – Margarett Ann Harris, 77, passed away Friday, October 2, 2020, at Magnolia Regional Health Center in Corinth. Graveside services will be on Friday, October 9, 2020 at 12:00 noon at Stegall and Adams Cemetery. Visitation will be on Thursday, October 8, 2020 from 1:00 pm until 5:00 pm at Patterson Memorial Chapel. Burial will follow at Stegall and Adams Cemetery. The family asks that you please wear a mask and practice social distancing.
Billie Joyce Bethay
BOONEVILLE – Billie Joyce Bethay, 71, passed away on October 7, 2020, at Landmark Community in Booneville. Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by Booneville Funeral Home.
Justin Sandlin
SALTILLO – Justin Russell Sandlin, 31, passed away Monday, October 5, 2020 due to injuries sustained in a motorcycle accident. He was born in Tupelo on August 18, 1989, the son of John Russell Sandlin and Marilyn Minor Sandlin. He was a graduate of Saltillo High School and was currently working as a self-employed plumber. He proudly served in the United States Army, deployed to Afghanistan. Justin was dearly loved by his family who will miss him greatly.
He leaves behind his three children, Jesslyn, Derik, and Axl Sandlin; his mother, Marilyn Sandlin of Saltillo; two sisters, Suzanne Rice of Saltillo, Mary Grace Sandlin of Saltillo; his brother, Jason Moore of Saltillo; his grandmother, Joyce Minor of Tupelo; three uncles, Sammy Sandlin of Saltillo, Mack Minor of Southaven, and Melvin Minor of Okolona.
He was preceded in death by his father, John; his grandparents, Cecil and Mary Edith Sandlin and Bruce Minor; and uncles, Marty Minor and Bobby Sandlin.
Graveside services will be 11 a.m. Thursday, October 8, 2020 at Friendship Cemetery. Visitation will be 10 a.m. until 8 p.m. Wednesday at his home 136 County Road 1946, Saltillo, Mississippi 38866. W.E. Pegues Funeral Directors is charge of the arrangements.
Expressions of sympathy may be left at www.peguesfuneralhome.com. Ruby G. Nettles
TUPELO – “And Jesus said unto him, Verily I say unto thee, Today shalt thou be with me in paradise.” Luke 23:43
“And we know that all things work together for good of them that love God, to them who are the called according to his purpose” Romans 8:28
Ruby Gilley Nettles, beloved mother, grandmother and great-grandmother, passed away on Wednesday, October 7, 2020 at the North Mississippi Medical Center. She was born March 7, 1921 at Newsite, to Earnest T. and Annie Crowell Gilley. Her education included Tishomingo High School, Wood junior College and Delta State University. She married her childhood sweetheart, Bill Nettles on January 1, 1944. She spent her life devoted to her family. She was a blessing to her husband, children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren. As an Army wife, she turned 38 living quarters into homes. She has been in very state except Wisconsin and Alaska. She traveled overseas to Japan, Panama, Canada, France, Belgium, Germany, Italy, Switzerland, Austria, Israel, Jordan and Lebanon. From 1968 until 2006 she lived in Starkville. She enjoyed her Bible Study Group, Sunday School Class, Bridge Club and Garden Club. In 2006 she became a resident of Traceway Retirement Community.
She is survived by her children, Sherron Nettles Porter (James), William Robert Nettles III (Suzanne) and Christopher Jerome Nettles Sr. (Patricia); her grandchildren, Rebekah Porter Crawford, Rachel Porter Daniel, William Robert Nettles IV, Brian Wills Nettles and Christopher Jerome Nettles Jr.; her great-grandchildren, Fiona, James, Noah, Natalie, Ryan, Evan, Chandler, CJ. , and Gilley Ann
Services honoring her life will be 1 p.m. Friday at the Jefferson Street Chapel of W.E. Pegues with Rev. Jimmy Yates officiating. Burial will be in Tishomingo Cemetery. Visitation will be 12:30 p.m. until service time Friday at W.E. Pegues, Tupelo
Expressions of sympathy may be left at www.peguesfuneralhome.com.
Billy Wayne Joyner
LAMAR SLAYDEN COMMUNITY – Billy Wayne Joyner, 57, passed away Monday, October 4, 2020, at Collierville Baptist Hospital in Collierville. Services will be on Friday, October 9, 2020 11:30 at Serenity Funeral Home. Visitation will be on Friday, October 9, 2020 10:00 -11:30 at Serenity Autry Funeral Home Holly Springs. Serenity Autry Funeral Home of Holly Springs is in charge of arrangements.
Thomas B. Pugh
BENTON COUNTY – Thomas B. Pugh, 81, passed away Tuesday, October 6, 2020, at Ashland Health & Rehabilitation Center in Ashland. Services will be on Friday, October 9 at 11 AM at The Heritage Chapel of Ripley Funreal Home. Visitation will be on Friday, October 9 from 10 AM to 11 AM at The Ripley Funeral Home. Burial will follow at Ashland City Cemetery. The Ripley Funeral Home invites you to share memories with the Pugh family at ripleyfuneralhome.com.
Martha Bennett
BOONEVILLE – Martha Bennett, 64, passed away on October 7, 2020, at North Mississippi Medical Center in Tupelo. Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by McNeece-Morris Funeral Home in Fulton.
Benny Jones
RANDOLPH – Benny Boyd Jones, 82, passed away Wednesday, October 7, 2020, at his home. He went to school at Randolph High School, then enlisted in the Army, where he served 4 years during the Korean War. He married his wife Mary Garner on April 27, 1958. They raised two sons and ran multiple businesses in Pontotoc County, including Jones Refrigeration and Jones Wholesale Ice. Outside of work he enjoyed gardening, traveling and watching Ole Miss sports.
A graveside service will be at 1:00pm Thursday, October 8, 2020, at Salmon Cemetery in Randolph, off Lindsey Loop. Garner Chaffin will officiate. Baldwin Memorial Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.
Survivors-wife Mary Garner Jones; sister-Helen Newell of Richton, MS; sons-Mike Jones (Barbara) and Scott Jones (Anita); grandchildren-Jason Jones (Corena), Amber Jones, Cameron Jones (Jessica) and Morgan Jones; great grandchildren-Bailey Jones, Lexi Jones, Michael Thomas Myhand, Ava Reese Jones, Callie Pate Jones, Cooper Jones and Noah Jones; several nieces and nephews.
Preceded in death by- parents Ben and Susie Jones; brothers and sisters-Calvin Jones, Wilma Christopher, Henry Jones (twin) and Patti Clark; great grandchild-Emma McCary Jones.
Pallbearers- sons and grandsons.
Tommy Dale Clayton
UNION COUNTY – Tommy Dale Clayton, 60, passed away Monday, October 5, 2020, at Baptist Memorial Hospital in Oxford. Services will be on Friday, October 9 at 10 AM at The Memory Chapel Of New Albany Funeral & Cremation Care located at the intersection of Hwy 30 and W. Bankhead. Visitation will be on Thursday, October 8 from 6 PM to 8 PM at New Albany Funeral & Cremation Care. Burial will follow at Faith Church Cemetery in Myrtle. The Staff of New Albany Funeral & Cremation Care invites you to share memories nafuneralsandcremations.com.
Leslie “Les” Poston
NETTLETON – Leslie “Les” Poston, 65, passed away Tuesday, October 06, 2020, at North Mississippi Medical Center in Tupelo. Services will be on Thursday, October, 8, 2020 at 2 pm at Tupelo Chapel of Memories/Associated. Visitation will be 11 am until service time at Magnolia Suite of ASSOCIATED FAMILY FUNERAL HOME – TUPELO (associatedfuneral.com). Burial will follow at Liberty Cemetery in Nettleton.
Donja Bland
EGGVILLE COMMUNITY – Donja Thompson Bland, 48, did suddenly Tuesday, October 6, 2020, at the North Mississippi Medical Center. She was born July 30, 1972, in Nuremberg, Germany, to Emory Orville and Sybil Louise Funderburk Thompson. She was a member of the Union Grove Church of God of Prophecy in Mooreville. She was a surgical technician in the medical field for many years. She was also a homemaker who loved being around her family, especially her children.
Services will be at 2:00 p.m. Thursday, October 8, at the Union Grove Church of God of Prophecy with Bro. Ryan E. Napalo officiating. Rob Abel will deliver the eulogy. Burial will be in the Union Grove Cemetery. McNeece-Morris Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.
Survivors include her husband, Terry Bland; her mother, Sybil Thompson; one son, Jacob Bland; one daughter, Abby Bland, all of the Eggville community; one brother, Emory Jay Thompson of Monticello, MS; three nephews, Casey Thompson, Evan Thompson, and Aaron Thompson; several other family members and friends.
She was preceded in death her Father, Emory Orville Thompson.
Visitation will be from noon until service time Thursday at the Union Grove Church of God of Prophecy.
Online condolences may be shared with the family at www.mcneecemorrisfuneralhome.com.
Carroll Naquin
OKOLONA – Carroll Naquin, 81, passed away on October 7, 2020, at North Mississippi Medical Center in Tupelo. Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by ASSOCIATED FAMILY FUNERAL HOME & CREMATION CENTER – TUPELO (associatedfuneral.com).
Franklin Turner
ASHLAND – Franklin Turner, 54, passed away Wednesday, October 7, 2020, at his home in Ashland. Services will be on Sunday, October 11, 2020 at 2:00 PM at with a visitation at the church also Sunday from 1:00 PM until service. The Holly Springs Funeral Home assisted in the arrangements.
