Joseph Delashmit
NETTLETON – Joseph Delashmit, 78, died Tuesday, October 8, 2019, at the North MS Medical Center. He was born August 4, 1941 in Shelby County, TN to Horace and Dorothy Delashmit. He graduated from Middleton High School. He retired from Tecumseh Products as a Supervisor. He was a member of Shannon Church of Jesus Christ and enjoyed traveling and had a love for the mountains.
Services will be 2 PM Thursday, October 10, 2019, at Shannon Church of Jesus Christ with Rev. Gary Hodum, Rev. Mark Williams and Rev. Paul Beam officiating. Burial will be in Lee Memorial Park. Lee Memorial Funeral Home is entrusted with the arrangements.
He is survived by his wife of 58 years, Linda Delashmit of Nettleton; three daughters, Shelia Mathis of Memphis, TN, Rebecca Johnson of Shannon and Tina Delashmit of Nettleton; four sons, Michael Delashmit (Bobbie), Gary Delashmit, Kenneth Delashmit and Stephen Delashmit all of Nettleton; seven grandchildren, Daniel Delashmit, John Delashmit, Jessica Delashmit, Lauren Delashmit, Mykenzie Mathis and Madison Mathis; two great-grandchildren, Destiny Delashmit and Jace Pointer; one sister, Janie Lumpkin of Hickory Flat.
He was preceded in death by his parents; two brothers, Jimmy Delashmit and Keith Delashmit; one granddaughter, Erica Delashmit.
Pallbearers will be Craig Delashmit, Daniel Delashmit, John Delashmit, Mark Lumpkin, Bill Haney and Tyler Gray.
Visitation will be 12 – 2 Thursday all at the church.
For online condolences and guest registry, visit www.leememorialonline.com.
William Garner
MYRTLE – William Garner, 79, passed away on October 9, 2019, at Union County Health and Rehab in New Albany. Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by Serenity Simmons Funeral Home of New Albany.
Pamela Jean Bottoms Westmoreland
PONTOTOC – Pamela Jean Bottoms Westmoreland was born November 11, 1957 in Los Angeles, CA. She departed this life Monday, October 7, 2019 at her home in Pontotoc. Services will be Friday, October 11, 2019 at 12:00 P.M. at Victory Temple Holiness Church in Tupelo, MS. with Rev. Willie Thornton officiating. Burial will be in Springhill cemetery in Baldwyn MS. Agnew & Sons Funeral Home of Baldwyn is in charge of arrangement. Visitation is one hour prior to service. Survivors include two daughters, Kendall McGaha (Chris), and Michelle Dillard (Milton); special grandson, Jeffrey Martin; brother, Tommy Bottoms host of grandchildren and great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her parents, Roy Clifford Bottoms and Margie Lee Roper Bottoms, grandparents and 2 brothers.
Wilton Harrell Chism
PONTOTOC – Wilton Harrell Chism, 85 years old, went home to be with the Lord on October 9, 2019. Born October 27, 1933 to the late Hyrum and Lenice Chism in Itawamba County, MS.
Those left to honor Mr. Chism’s memory are: Rosa Maria Chism to whom he was married for 61 years. 3 children; Roger Chism (Denise) of Pontotoc, MS, Marie Mason (Garry) of Tupelo, MS, and Vicky Kitchens (James) of Pontotoc, MS. 6 grandchildren: Brooke Franks (Tyson) of Pontotoc, MS, Jason Chism (Rebecca) of Pontotoc, MS, Jana Mason of Carlsbad, CA, Luke Mason of Tupelo, MS, Heath Kitchens of Pontotoc, MS and Craig Kitchens (Haley) of Pontotoc, MS. 4 great-grandchildren. One brother, Willard Chism of Fulton, MS and one sister, Dorothy Jean Lee (Bill) of Tallahassee, FL.
Mr. Chism was a graduate of Tremont High School, Itawamba Community College and Florence State Teachers College (currently the Unv. of North Alabama). He earned two Masters Degrees from the University of Mississippi, Masters of Science and School Administration. Known as Coach “Chiz”, he was a beloved teacher, basketball coach, referee and School Principal for 33 years. Teaching at Sherman, Belden, Randolph and South Pontotoc. He was also a veteran Lieutenant in the MS National Guard Unit in Fulton, MS.
Mr. Chism will be greatly missed by West Heights Baptist Church where he taught Sunday School for 45 years, was a past Deacon, Sunday School Director, Gideon and sat on numerous church committees throughout his lifetime.
Visitation will be held Friday, Oct. 11 from 5-8 p.m. and Saturday, Oct. 12 from 1 p.m. until service time at West Heights Baptist Church, Pontotoc, MS. Celebration of Life service will be held Saturday, Oct. 12 at 2 p.m. at West Heights Baptist Church. Immediately followed by a graveside military ceremony for family and friends.
Memorials may be made to West Heights Baptist Church building fund.
Tutor Memorial Funeral Home, Pontotoc, MS is entrusted with funeral and military ceremony arrangements.
Doris Aultman
MARIETTA – Doris Burns Aultman, 85 of Marietta passed away on Tuesday, October 8, 2019 at NMMC Center. She was born on August 6, 1934 to James Grafton and Susie Estes Burns. She was member of the Marietta Church of Christ. A graduate of Marietta High School and Mississippi State University. She was retired from the Booneville/Prentiss County School Educational Service Center where she was a teacher, Psychometrist, and Special Education Director. She enjoyed her ladies bible class, board games, canasta and going to bluegrass music festivals.
Funeral services will be 2:00 PM Friday, October 11, 2019 at the Marietta Church of Christ with Minister Ronnie Livingston and Minister Jim Estes officiating. Burial will be in the Zion Rest Cemetery.
She is survived by 3 daughters, Zoe Trollinger of Marietta, Vicky McLemore (Phil) of Rienzi and Kathy Richard (David) of Selmer, TN: one son, Gary Aultman (Kay Ellen) of Corinth, MS; one brother, Kenneth Burns (Sara) of Ridgeland, MS; grandchildren, Zack Trollinger, Jasary Trollinger, Donnie Coln (Debbie), Brandon Coln (Myra), Clint Aultman (Andrea) and Cameron Aultman ( Morgan); one nephew Ronald Burns (Melissa) of Marietta; sister-in-law, Betty Burns of Marietta; daughter-in-law, Sherry Trollinger; two great nephews, Beau Burns (Brittany) and Clint Burns (Darbi) all of Marietta; 4 great grandchildren; 2 great-great nephews and one great-great niece.
She is preceded in death by her parents, her first husband, Doyle Trollinger; her second husband, Harold Aultman; one son Terry Trollinger and one brother Clinton Burns.
Pallbearers will be, Phil McLemore, Beau Burns, Clint Burns, Mike Carter, Cameron Aultman, Clint Aultman and Jackson Aultman.
Visitation will be on Thursday, October 10, 2019 from 5-9 PM at McMillan Funeral Home and from 12-2 PM at the church on Friday. In lieu of flowers memorials may be made to the Marietta Church of Christ Building Fund P.O. Box 96, Marietta, MS 38856.
Condolences may be left at mcmillanfuneralhome.com.
Gloria Jean Jones
MEMPHIS, TENNESSEE – Gloria Jean Jones, 58, passed away Sunday, October 6, 2019, at ST Francis Hospital in Memphis. Services will be on Saturday October 12, 2019 12:00 Noon at Awakening Church 231 MLK Drive Holly Springs. Visitation will be on Friday October 11, 2019 4:00 – 6:00 at Serenity Autry Funeral Home Burial will follow at Hillcrest Cemetery Holly Springs, Serenity Autry of Holly Springs is in charge of services.
Freddie Milton Childers
UNION/PONTOTOC COUNTIES – Freddie Milton Childers, 68, passed away Thursday, October 3, 2019, at North Mississippi Medical Center in Tupelo. Private Family Services are planned. Arrangements will be provided by New Albany Funeral & Cremation Care. (662) 539-7000. The staff of New Albany Funeral & Cremation Care invites you to share memories with the Childers family.
Virginia Wright
ABERDEEN – Virginia Wright, 76, passed away on October 9, 2019, at Diversicare Nursing Center in Amory, Mississippi. Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by E E Pickle Funeral Home. Memories and condolences may be shared with her family at EEPickleFuneralHome.com.
Evelyn Daniel
HOUSTON – Evelyn Washington Daniel was born December 1, 1933, in Pontotoc County. She was the daughter of O.C. Washington and Era Burt Washington.
She graduated from the University of Mississippi with a BAE degree and Mississippi State University with a MAE degree in Education and Administration. She taught five years at Randolph and moved to Houston where she taught grades first, sixth, and ninth. The last seven years she worked as an administrator. She retired with thirty-four years to help with the family business. She was called to teach at Hebron Christian School for a year and a half, and then returned back to help with the family business.
She was a member of Houston First United Methodist Church where she was an active member serving in several activities and volunteered every day for the past fourteen years.
She is survived by a son Dean Daniel (Patti) and a daughter Vickie Birmingham (Edward) all of Houston. Four grandchildren Felicia Daniel, Christopher Daniel, and Bethany Higginbotham (Brad) all of Houston; Molly Birmingham of Jackson, MS; two great-grandchildren Taylor and Will Higginbotham; her brother-in-law Jimmy Ferguson of Huntsville, AL.
She was preceded in death by her husband Frank Daniel, her sister Elaine Ferguson, and her parents.
Pallbearers are Hunter Brooks, Wayne Gullett, Mike Hamblin, Brad Higginbotham, Jerry Tutor, and Jerad Tutor.
Houston Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.
Burial will be at Chickasaw Memorial Gardens.
Memorials should be made to Houston First United Methodist Church.
Visitation will be Friday, October 11 from 9:00-11:00 with the funeral starting at 11:00. with Rev. Greg Ducker officiating.
Online condolences may be left on the Tribute Wall at www.houstonfuneralhomems.com.
Catherine Cole Payne
CORINTH – Catherine Cole Payne, 90, passed away Friday, October 4, 2019, at Magnolia Regional Health Center in Corinth. Services will be on Friday, Oct. 11 at 12:00 noon at St. Mark Baptist Church. Visitation will be on Thursday evening, Oct. 10 from 5:00 pm until 7:00 pm at Patterson Memorial Chapel. Burial will follow at National Cemetery.
Donny Lee Faulkner
TUPELO – Donny Lee Faulkner, 36, passed away Wednesday, October 9, 2019, at North Mississippi Medical Center in Tupelo. Services will be on Friday, October 11, 2019 at 3 p.m. at Andrews Chapel Cemetery. W.E. Pegues Funeral Directors is in charge of the arrangements. Visitation will be on Thursday, October 10, 2019 from 5 until 8 p.m. at W.E. Pegues, Tupelo. Expressions of sympathy may be left at www.peguesfuneralhome.com.
Robert Edward Sheely
UNION COUNTY – Robert Edward Sheely, 73, passed away Tuesday, October 1, 2019, at North Mississippi Medical Center in Tupelo. Services will be on Friday, October 11 at 12 Noon at Veterans National Cemetery in Corinth, MS. The staff of New Albany Funeral & Cremation Care invites you to share memories at www.nafuneralsandcremations.com.
Gail Reeves
BARTAHATCHIE – Billie Gail Wofford Reeves, 72, passed away on Tuesday, October 8, 2019 at North Mississippi Medical Center- Gilmore in Amory. Born on March 27, 1947 she was daughter to Avery Winfred and Inell Booker Wofford. Growing up in Starkville, she attended Starkville Schools and she was a homemaker most of her life. A master seamstress, Gail was an expert on the sewing machine and she enjoyed quilting. A very loving mother, she was selfless in every way putting the needs of others before her own. She enjoyed gardening and could often find her in the kitchen canning her fruits and vegetables. For the past 15 years, Gail lived in Panola County and was proud to call that area her home. She was a member of Center Hill Baptist Church.
Funeral services will be at 1 p.m. on Friday, October 11, 2019 at Cleveland-Moffett Funeral Home in Amory with Bro. Kevin Crook officiating. Burial will follow in the Sullivan Cemetery in Bartahatchie.
Survivors include her special friend and partner, William Mills of Batesville; three sons, Craig Reeves (Teresa) of Krum, TX, Jason Reeves (Savanna) of Bartahatchie, and Shawn Reeves of Tuscaloosa; one sister, Patricia White of SC; grandchildren, Elizabeth Breland, Emily and Anna Evans, Harley, Jan, Rylee, Avery Joseph, Kyle, Nathan and Nathaniel Reeves and Chloe and Ivey Harris; great grandchildren, Kellen Breland, David Secundino, and Avery James Reeves; and a host of nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her parents; daughter, Dana Harris; and a sister, Judy Simmons.
Pallbearers will be family and friends.
Visitation will be on Friday from 11 a.m. until time of the service at the funeral home.
Condolences may be shared with the family at clevelandmoffettfuneralhome.com.
Mitchell Brown
BLUE SPRINGS – Mitchell Brown, 86, passed away on October 9, 2019, at Diversicare Nursing Facility in Tupelo. Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by Waters Funeral Home.
Jamisha Jatae Washington
ABERDEEN – Jamisha Jatae Washington, 25, passed away Saturday, October 5, 2019, at Baptist Memorial hospital in Memphis. Services will be on Saturday, October 12, 2019 at 11 a.m. at Roy Hazzle Gymnasium in Aberdeen, MS. Visitation will be on Friday, October 11, 2019 from 3 to 7 p.m. at Belle Memorial funeral Home of Aberdeen. Burial will follow at Oddfellows Rest Cemetery.
