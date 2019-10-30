Dorothy Stout
BLUE SPRINGS – Dorothy Stout, 86, passed away on October 27, 2019 at her home. She was a homemaker and a Baptist. She enjoyed listening to Bro. Charles Stanley’s service broadcast, “In Touch” on television and loving on her grandchildren.
Funeral services will be at Waters Funeral Home on Saturday, November 02, 2019 at 2:00 p.m. Burial will be in Kirkville Cemetery.
She is survived by her children, Patricia Stout, Dorothy Parham, Lori Lynn Davis, James Stout, Donald Stout and Alvie Stout; sister, Mary Nell Tollison; (17) grandchildren; (28) great-grandchildren and (3) great-great-grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her mother, Mealie Frances Roberson; father, James Claude Roberson; brothers, Shorty Roberson and Ernest Roberson; sister, Susie Johnson; two nephews, Troy Tollison and David Johnson and a niece, Bobbie Ahart.
Pallbearers will be James Stout, Donald Stout, Patricia Stout, Dorothy Parham, Lori Davis, Alvie Stout, Bobby Gillman, Miles Davis, Matthew Stout, Ryan Stout, Drew Stout, Michael Stout, Daniel Stout, Christopher Stout and Donny Stout.
Visitation will be at Waters Funeral Home, Friday evening from 5:00 – 8:00 p.m.
Expressions of sympathy may be sent to the family at www.watersfuneralservice.com.
Judy Ann Brown
TUPELO – Judy Ann Brown, 77, died Monday, Oct. 28, 2019 at North Mississippi Medical Center Hospice in Tupelo. She was born on Dec. 9, 1942 in Napa, California. She enjoyed horseback riding, camping, and her family and friends.
Judy leaves behind her husband, David Brown; her son Mark Patten and her daughter-in-law Lori Patten of Tupelo; two grandchildren, Tiffany Hogan (James) of Richmond, CA, and Crystal Noone (Mike) of Tupelo; and three great-grandchildren, Tayler Hogan of Santa Rosa, CA, and Michael and Leah Noone of Tupelo, all of whom she truly adored with all her heart; as well as many nieces and nephews whom she loved. She was preceded in death by her parents, Tanny and Ruth Samuels; her brother, Lawrence Locey; and her sister, Barbara Nagel.
She will truly be missed by everyone who knew and loved her. Ride on Momma!
Condolences may be posted at hollandfuneraldirectors.com.
Amanda “Chessi” Keys Rutherford
RIPLEY/FORMERLY OF NEW ALBANY – Amanda “Chessi” Keys Rutherford, 41, passed away Wednesday, October 23, 2019, at Baptist Memorial Hospital in New Albany. Services will be on Saturday November 2, 2019 1:00 p.m. at New Birth Community Church 614 Glade Street New Albany, MS. Visitation will be on Friday, November 1, 2019 4:00-7:00 with Zeta Ceremony at 6:00 at Serenity Simmons Funeral Home 722 Coulter Drive New Albany, MS. Burial will follow at Pleasant Grove Church Cemetery. Serenity Simmons Funeral Home of New Albany is in charge of services.
John Henry Funderburk
AMORY – John Henry Funderburk, 46, passed away on October 29, 2019, at University of Alabama in Birmingham, Alabama. Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by E E Pickle Funeral Home.
Mary Wages
PONTOTOC – Mary Wages, 55, passed away Tuesday, October 29, 2019, at NMMC in Pontotoc. Services will be on Friday, November 1, 2019 at 11 AM at Tutor Memorial Funeral Home in Pontotoc. Visitation will be on Thursday, October 31, 5-8 PM and Friday, November 1, 10 AM until service time at Tutor Memorial Funeral Home in Pontotoc. Burial will follow at Oasis of Love Church Cemetery.
Robert Freitas
FULTON – Robert Freitas, 55, passed away Saturday, October 26, 2019, at Glendale Group Home in Fulton. Services will be on Sunday, November 3, 2019 at 2:00 p.m. at Waters Funeral Home. Visitation will be on Saturday 5:00 – 8:00 p.m. at Waters Funeral Home. Burial will follow at Dry Creek Cemetery.
Joy Strickland
TISHOMINGO – Joyce “Joy” Neal Strickland departed this life on October 29, 2019 at her residence in Tishomingo after a long illness. She was born in 1931 to Daniel Judson and Audrey Neal. She was a former employee of Blue Bell, Inc. of Belmont and Tishomingo. She was married for thirty-five years to E.W. “Pro” Strickland until his death in 1983. She was a faithful member of Tishomingo Baptist Church where she had been the longest living member until her death.
Services will be Thursday, October 31, 3 p.m. at Tishomingo Baptist Church with Bro. Rusty Fair and Royce Howie officiating. Burial will be in Tishomingo Cemetery, Tishomingo, MS. Deaton Funeral Home, Belmont, MS will be in charge of arrangements.
She is survived by four daughters – Sandra Howie (Royce) of Iuka, Brenda Webb (Larry) of Tishomingo, Sharon Quinn (Rick) of Corinth and Betty Jo Williams (Steve) of Corinth, MS; six grandchildren – Brad Howie (Cindy), Laura Smith (William), David Webb (Angel), Matt Quinn (Jessica), Jordan Quinn (Angel) and Mallory Williams; nine great-grandchildren- Colten and Calli Howie, Judson and Collin Webb, Angel Joy Smith, Braxton and Hudson Quinn, Brodie and June Grace Quinn; one sister -Ettie Jean Murff, Kansas City, MO and caregivers, Jean Kennedy and
Barbara Ales.
She was preceded in death by her husband, parents, grandson, Tyler Judson Quinn, an infant great- grandchild, Mary Katherine Smith, one brother, Harold Dwight Neal and one sister, Frances Kennedy.
Pallbearers will be grandsons, Brad and Colten Howie, David Webb, Matt and Jordan Quinn and Kent McClung.
Visitation will be Thursday, October 31, 1-3 p.m. at Tishomingo Baptist Church.
Dorothy Ann Whitfield
HAMILTON – Dorothy Ann Whitfield, 69, passed away on October 30, 2019, at NMMC in Tupelo. Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by Belle Funeral Home of Aberdeen.
Chris R Smaglick
AMORY – Chris R Smaglick, 57, passed away on October 29, 2019, at his residence in Amory, Mississippi. Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by E E Pickle Funeral Home. Memories and condolences may be shared with his family at EEPickleFuneralHome.com.
Kaye Richardson Tubb
AMORY – Kaye Richardson Tubb, 83, passed away Monday, October 28, 2019, at Traceway Manor in Tupelo, MS. Services will be on Saturday, November 2, 2019 at 11:00 am at E. E. Pickle Funeral Home, Amory, MS. Visitation will be on Friday, November 1, 2019 from 5:00 pm until 8:00 pm at E. E. Pickle Funeral Home in Amory, MS. Burial will follow at Hatley Cemetery. Memories and condolences may be shared with the family at EEPickleFuneralHome.com.
Brenda Brewer
ABERDEEN – Brenda Brewer, 67, passed away Friday, October 25, 2019, at the Care Center in Aberdeen. Services will be on Saturday, November 2, 2019 at Tisdale-Lann Memorial Funeral Home. Visitation will be on Saturday, November 2, 2019 from 10:00 A.M. until 12:00 P.M. at Tisdale-Lann Memorial Funeral Home. Burial will be in New Hope Cemetery in Hatley, MS.
Rebecca “Becky” Teas
CALHOUN CITY – Rebecca Susan Bowlin “Becky” Teas, 74, passed away peacefully on Saturday, October 26, 2019 at Baptist East in Memphis. Born August 14, 1945, in Davenport, IA, she was the daughter of the late John Marshall Bowlin and the late Elizabeth Dols Bowlin. She was a faithful member of Pleasant Hill Baptist Church, organizing the Church bulletin for over 27 years. Becky graduated from Assumption High School in Davenport, IA. She married her soulmate, Dr. Ray Teas, On April 18, 1964, and they have enjoyed over 55 years together. Becky met Ray while he was attending Palmer College of Chiropractic in Davenport. They made their home in Calhoun City and raised three wonderful children. Becky worked alongside Ray in his practice since its beginnings. She also did public relations for Mississippi Chiropractic Association. Early in her career, she was a professional cake decorator, making the most beautiful wedding cakes, including the wedding cakes for all three of her children. She loved walking, and would walk 5 miles a day or more, and had to be the first one to the track, sometimes even around 2am. Most recently, her favorite hobbies were desktop publishing and photography. She loved computer work and taught herself how to put together programs and bulletins, even for the Chiropractic Association. Her photography consisted mostly of her grandchildren. Their lives have been beautifully captured in pictures thanks to Memaw. She loved her family and they were her main focus. She cherished her time with them, especially all the grandchildren. A beautiful person inside and out, her family and friends will miss her deeply, but they find some comfort in knowing she has been completely healed, and is rejoicing in her Heavenly home.
Pryor Funeral Home is honored to be serving the Teas family.
A funeral service celebrating her life will be held Tuesday, October 29, 2019, at 2:00 pm at Pryor Funeral Home. There will also be a visitation on Tuesday, October 29, 2019 from 12:00 pm until service time at the funeral home.
Bro. Danny Spratlin will be officiating, with Bro. Robin Risher delivering the eulogy. Interment will follow at Pleasant Hill Cemetery.
Pallbearers will be her grandsons and grandsons-in-law.
She leaves behind her husband of 55 years, Dr. Ray Teas; daughters, Barbie (David) Keeton, and Beth (Lee) Vance of Calhoun City; son, John (Jan) Teas of Grenada; sisters, Pat (Dick) Chapin of Pontotoc, Judy (Pete) Gagne of Davenport, IA, and Mary (Gary) Gagne of Jacksonville, FL; brother, Jack (Mary) Bowlin of Pleasant Valley, IA; grandchildren, Michael (Debra) Keeton of Medina, TN, Dustin Keeton of Calhoun City, Jason Keeton of Jackson, TN, Kristen (Jacob) Hanson of Columbus, MS, Susan Keeton of Starkville, Chelsea (Kyle) Carter of Bruce, Marlee Vance of Calhoun City, and Dylan Teas of Starkville; and great-grandson, Hudson Keeton.
She was preceded in death by her parents, John and Elizabeth Bowlin.
Expressions of sympathy may be left for the family at pryorfuneralhome.com.
Ida Brandon
ABERDEEN – Ida Brandon, 68, passed away Friday, October 25, 2019, at NMMC in Tupelo. Services will be on Saturday, November 2, 2019 at 1 p.m. at New Hebron M.B. Church. Visitation will be on Friday, November 1, 2019 from 4 to 6 p.m. at Belle Memorial. Burial will follow at Willis Cemetery.
James Lackey
SALTILLO – James Leonard Lackey, 78, departed this life from his residence in the Oakhill Community of Lee County after a brief illness. James was born in Lee County on May 12, 1941. He was a Lee Countian most of his life except for a brief period of living and working on the Mississippi Gulf Coast. James began work as a fireman for the City of Tupelo in November 1970 and retired in May 1991 with the rank of Captain. He enjoyed being a fireman and serving the citizens of Tupelo. James loved the outdoors, deer hunting, which included many trips to Colorado on hunts, watching old Western movies, traveling, old time gospel music, and avid conversation.
A service celebrating his life will be held at 11 AM Friday, Nov. 1, 2019 at the Tupelo Chapel of Holland Funeral Directors with Bro. Danny Rushing officiating. Private burial will follow in Oakhill Cemetery. Pallbearers will be Jolen Wiggington, Johnny Kyle, and family friends. Visitation will be from 9 am-service time on Friday only at Holland-Tupelo Chapel which is honored to be serving the family.
James is survived by his children, Jimmy Lackey of Saltillo, Brad Lackey of Guntown, Sherry Lackey of Amory, and Kay Potts of Plantersville; six grandchildren, Kyle, Kimmie, Jessica, Chloe, Addison, and Sarah Caroline; a great-grandchild; his siblings, Dianne Wigginton (John) of Saltillo, Judy McGaugh (Johnny) of Saltillo, June Lyle (Butch) of Saltillo, B.L. Phillips, Jr. (Jan) of Saltillo, and Bobby Phillips (Linda) of Tupelo; numerous nieces and nephews, and other near relatives.
James was preceded in death by his parents, B.L. Phillips, Sr. and Jewel Whitten Phillips.
Condolences may be posted at hollandfuneraldirectors.com. The service may be viewed at 11 a.m. Friday and for 90 days thereafter at www.hollandfuneraldirectors.com/Live-streaming.
