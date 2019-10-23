TODAY’S OBITUARIES David Earl Anderson, Tippah/ Union Counties Deborah Diane “Debbie” King Canada, Union/ Tippah Counties Jason Mitchell Carr, Bruce Mary Lee Coleman, Maricopa, Arizona/Formerly of Tippah County Ida Mae Collier, Shannon Dorothy Fay Cook Foster, Hamilton Janice Marie Hamilton, Houlka Walter Lewis Harris, Rienzi Brenda Kay Kennedy Hopkins, Pontotoc Gossie Jones, Jr., Amory Ricky Mills, Smithville Terri A Morton, Aberdeen Susie Nix, Marietta Amanda Keys Rutherford, Ripley Odessa M. Jones-Smith, Byhalia Dean Thornton, Jr., Thrasher Lynn Hoover Thornton, Bruce Lynn Toler, Aberdeen Judy L. Tomlinson, Tupelo ---------------------------------- LEE MEMORIAL AD Roy & Sally Meredith Saltillo Joint Memorial Service 2 PM Thursday Lee Memorial Chapel Visitation to follow ---------------------------------- Holland Directory for Thursday, October 24, 2019 Ms. Lynn Walls McCord Okolona 11 AM Today Okolona Chapel East Chickasaw Memorial Gardens Visit: 10 AM – Service Time Mr. William “Bill” Beasley Tupelo 1 PM Saturday, Oct. 26, 2019 Tupelo Chapel Visit: 11 AM – 1 PM Saturday only ---------------------------------- W.E. PEGUES FUNERAL DIRECTORS Thursday October 24, 2019 MISS JOY L. TOMLINSON Tupelo 12 p.m. Thursday Jefferson Street Chapel Providence Cemetery, Tipersville Visitation: 11 a.m. until service time Thursday at W. E. Pegues, Tupelo MRS. LAVERNE CLAYTON Mooreville 3 p.m. Thursday Eggville Free Will Baptist Church Eggville Cemetery Visitation: 1 p.m. until service time Thursday at the Church MRS. MARY O’DELL BROWN Tupelo Arrangements Incomplete ----------------------------------
Terri A Morton
ABERDEEN – Terri A Morton, 60, passed away on October 22, 2019, at NMMC in Tupelo. Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by Belle Funeral Home.
Amanda Keys Rutherford
RIPLEY – Amanda Keys Rutherford, 41, passed away on October 23, 2019, at Baptist Memorial Hospital in New Albany. Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by Serenity Simmons Funeral Home.
Odessa M. Jones-Smith
BYHALIA – Odessa M. Jones-Smith, 79, passed away Wednesday, October 16, 2019, at Baptist Hospital in Collierville. Services will be on Friday, October 25, 2019 12 Noon at Serenity Autry Funeral Home Holly Springs. Visitation will be on Friday, October 25, 10:00 a.m. until 11:45 at the Funeral Home. Burial will follow at Mt Zion Baptist Church Cemetery 345 MT Zion Road Piperton, TN 38017 Serenity Autry Funeral Home of Holly Springs, is in charge of services.
Mary Lee Coleman
TIPPAH COUNTY – Mary Lee Coleman, 75, passed away Thursday, October 10, 2019, at her home in Maricopa. Services will be on Saturday, October 26, 2019 1:00 p.m. at Flatwood Grove Church of The Living God 231 CR 830 Blue Mountain, MS. Visitation will be on Friday, October 25, 2019 4:00-6:00 at Serenity Simmons Funeral Home 722 Coulter Drive New Albany, MS. Burial will follow at Flatwood Grove Cemetery Blue Mountain. Serenity Simmons is in charge of services.
Brenda Kay Kennedy Hopkins
PONTOTOC – Brenda Kay Kennedy Hopkins, 62, passed away unexpectedly on October 15, 2019, in Whitesburg, Kentucky. She was born November 9, 1956, in Pontotoc, Mississippi, to the late Tommie Beaver Kennedy and Arthur Franklin “Bud” Kennedy. She is survived by her companion, Tim Maxey; two sons, Roger Wesley Swan (Brandi) and Rickey Wade Hopkins; grandchildren, Baylor and Saylor Fallin; three sisters, Sarah Ann Kennedy, Sherri Lane Kennedy, and Marie Kennedy Ellis (Mark); her nephews, Chris Kennedy, Blake Kennedy, Buddy Kennedy, Tyler Gregory, D. J. Hester, and Nathan Hester; her nieces, Victoria Ashton Braham, Kennedy Ellis, and Ryann Ellis. She is predeceased by her parents; a brother, Thomas Franklin Kennedy; and her grandparents, Floy and Arthur Kennedy of Pontotoc and Leona and Westwood Beaver of Town Creek, Alabama. Kay was an artistic and generous soul. She loved to crochet and knit, making beautiful and intricate pieces that she enjoyed giving to her family and friends. She was also a talented artist and read everything she could get her hands on. One of her favorite pastimes was cooking, and two of her specialties were homemade lasagna and cheesecake. She was friendly and kind, loved to talk, and never met a stranger. She was pretty and petite but was also tough and fiercely independent. She loved wearing her cowboy boots and could work on her truck without chipping her nails. She fought and survived a brain tumor, but she never complained. She just battled her way back– like she always did. She smiled and laughed and talked and just kept on going. Of all the things she enjoyed and loved, she loved her two boys most of all, and she was so proud of the men they have become. She will be deeply missed. A Celebration of Life will be held at 4:00 P.M. on Friday, October 25 at White Zion Presbyterian Church in the Furrs Community.
Judy L. Tomlinson
TUPELO – Joy Lucile Tomlinson, 62, passed away Tuesday, October 22, 2019 at North Mississippi Medical Center. A native of Tupelo, she was born November 17, 1956 to Holmes and Lucille Tomlinson and was a graduate of Tupelo High School. She began her career at NMMC on December 23, 1974 at the age of 18. In 1975, she returned to school to complete her education. While pursuing her degree, she continued working part-time at NMMC-Tupelo. In 1981, she received her Bachelor of Science degree in Medical Records Administration from the University of Mississippi Medical Center in Jackson. She was also a 2008 graduate of the pharmacy technician certificate course at Itawamba Community College. Her career at NMMC spanned 45 years during which time she held several different leadership positions within the Health Information Services department. She spoke with each group of NMMC-Tupelo new employees on Orientation Culture Day. She received the 2015 NMMC Employee of the Year award. She was most recently the Release of Information Distribution Manager in Health Information Management. Joy was a member of the American Health Information Management Association. On the local level, she served as treasurer of the Northeast Council of the Mississippi Health Information Management Association. She faithfully worked each month at the Tree of Life Free Clinic since its opening 10 years ago. Through this ministry, she met so many patients and loved helping them any way she could. She donated blood at every NMMC blood drive for many years. She was also a member of the North Mississippi Health Services Bowling League and team captain of the “Rollin Thunder” team. Joy enjoyed spending time with her beloved Yorkie puppy, “Benny”. Joy always thought of others before herself. She was always there for her friends and co-workers whenever they needed her. She was more than a co-worker and manager, she was family. She was loved by so many throughout the organization. Survivors include her sister, Judie Tomlinson; and several cousins. She was preceded in death by her parents. Visitation will be 11 a.m. until service time Thursday, October 24, 2019 at W.E. Pegues, Tupelo. A celebration of Joy’s life will be 12 p.m. Thursday, October 24, 2019 at the Jefferson Street Chapel of W.E. Pegues with Rev. Lowell Walker and Rev. Chris DeGeorge officiating. Graveside services will be 2:30 p.m. Thursday, October 24, 2019 in Providence Cemetery in Tiplersville with Bro. Marvin Robbins officiating. Honorary pallbearers will be the staff of NMMC Health Information Management. In lieu of flowers, Joy requested all memorial donations be made to the Tree of Life Free Clinic, 541 West Main St., Tupelo, MS 38802. The service will be live streamed and recorded for those who may not be able to attend at www.peguesfuneralhome.com. Expressions of sympathy may be left at www.peguesfuneralhome.com.
Walter Lewis Harris
RIENZI – Walter Lewis Harris, 64, passed away Saturday, October 19, 2019, at Baptist East Memorial Hospital in Memphis, Tennessee. Services will be on Friday, Oct . 25 at 12:00 noon at Hopewell Missionary Baptist Church. Visitation will be on Thursday evening from 5:00 pm until 7:00 pm at Hopewell Missionary Baptist Church. Burial will follow at Rienzi Cemeery.
Lynn Hoover Thornton
BRUCE – Lynn Hoover Thornton, 90, passed away Saturday, October 19, 2019, at Home in Bruce. Services will be on Sat, Oct 26, 2019 at 1 p.m. at Jackson Chapel M.B. Church. Visitation will be on Friday, Oct 25, 2019 from 4 to 6 p.m. at Belle Memorial of Bruce.
Janice Marie Hamilton
HOULKA – Janice Marie Hamilton, 60, passed away Saturday, October 19, 2019, at NMMC in Tupelo. Services will be on Sat, October 26, 2019 at 11 a.m. at Second Baptist M.B. Church. Visitation will be on Fri, October 25, 2019 from 3 to 6 p.m. at Second Baptist M.B. Church.
Gossie Jones, Jr.
AMORY – Gossie Jones, Jr., 64, passed away Tuesday, October 22, 2019, at Home in Amory. Services will be on Sunday, 27 Oct 2019 at 2 PM at Rose of Sharon COGIC -Amory, MS. Visitation will be on 4 – 5 PM at Belle Memorial Chapel-Amory, MS Go to bellememorialfuneralhomes.com for register book. Burial will follow at Amory Memorial Garden.
Lynn Toler
ABERDEEN – Lynn Toler, 62, passed away on October 23, 2019, at Baptist Memorial Hospital in Columbus, MS. Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by Tisdale-Lann Memorial Funeral Home – Aberdeen.
David Earl Anderson
TIPPAH/ UNION COUNTIES – David Earl Anderson, 55, RESIDENT OF RIPLEY, passed away Tuesday, October 22, 2019, at Diversicare Health & Rehabilitation Center in Ripley. Services will be on Graveside Service will be Friday, October 25 at 3:30 PM at New Harmony Cemetery located in Union County. Visitation will be on Friday, October 25 from 1 PM to 2 PM at The Ripley Funeral Home. The Ripley Funeral Home is honored to serve the Anderson family and invites you to share memories.
Ida Mae Collier
SHANNON – Ida Mae Collier, 87, passed away Tuesday, October 22, 2019, at Sanctuary Hospice House in Tupelo. Services will be on Friday, October 25, 2019 at 12:00 P.M. at Good Hope M. B. Church. Visitation will be on Friday, October 24, 2019 from 4-6 P.M. at Agnew & Sons Funeral Home in Verona. Burial will follow at church cemetery.
Dean Thornton, Jr.
THRASHER – Harold Dean Thornton, Jr., 54, passed away Tuesday, October 22, 2019, to his home. He was born March 17, 1965, to Harold and Martha Thornton. He graduated from Thrasher High School. He owned and operated Thornton and Sons Cabinet. He enjoyed fishing, hunting, and motorcycles. A Celebration of Life service will be at 2:00 P.M. Thursday, October 24, 2019, at New Covenant Church with Bro. David Krech officiating. Burial will be in Tuscumbia Cemetery. He is survived by his wife, Tammy Thornton; two sons, DJ (Erin) Thornton, Hagen Scott Thornton; three daughters, Haley Reanna Thornton, Hanna Nicole Thornton and Cassy (Chris) Knight; his parents; one sister, Michelle (Johnny) Thornton; two grandchildren, Talon Bizzell and Adaline Thornton; and one niece, Zoe Thornton. Visitation will be Thursday from 12:00 P.M. until 2:00 P.M. at the church. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to LeBonheur Children’s Hospital. Condolences may be left at www.mcmillanfuneralhome.com.
Dorothy Fay Cook Foster
HAMILTON – Dorothy Fay Cook Foster, age 72, died Tuesday, October 22, 2019 at her residence in Hamilton. She was born February 27, 1947 to Crosby Lee Cook and Mary Nolan Cook Yarbrough in Mooreville, MS. She lived most of her life in Hamilton where she was a graduate of Hamilton High School. She worked as a seamstress at TIL and as Manager at Jr. Food Mart. Services will be at 11:00 a.m., Saturday, October 26, 2019 in the Tisdale-Lann Memorial Chapel in Aberdeen with Bro. Robert Earl Fowlkes officiating. Burial will be in Pleasant Hills Cemetery. Survivors include three daughters, Tina Smith ( James) of Aberdeen, MS, Tammy Blakeney (Eddie) of Calhoun City, MS, and Arlene Hissong of Hamilton, MS; one son, Christopher Foster (Christian Capps) of Hamilton, MS; five sisters, one brother, seven grandchildren, and eight great grandchildren. She is preceded in death by her parents, her husband, Jessie Ray Foster, and one daughter, Sandy Foster. Pallbearers will be her family and friends. Visitation will be from 5:00 until 8:00 p.m., Friday, October 25, 2019 at Tisdale-Lann Memorial Funeral Home in Aberdeen. You can sign the register and send condolences online at www.tisdalelannmemorial.com.
MEMO
Susie Nix
MARIETTA – Susie Mae Nix, 103, passed away Tuesday, October 22, 2019, at Landmark Nursing and Rehabilitation Center in Booneville. She was born May 31, 1916, to Ellis and Virgie Champion. She attended Zion Rest School. She was a member of Mt. Pisgah Free Will Baptist Church. She enjoyed sewing gardening, cooking and fishing. A Celebration of Life service will be at 2:00 P.M. Thursday, October 24, 2019, at McMillian Funeral Home with Bro. Glenn Jones and Bro. Jeremy Johnson officiating. Burial will be in Zion Rest Cemetery. She is survived by two sons, A.C. (Eunell) Nix and Tommy G. (Kathy) Nix; two daughters, Joyce Pounders and Carolyn (Benny) Downs; six grandsons, Mitchell (Jeanice) Pounders, Tony (Angie) Pounders, Tracy (Emily) Nix. Jason Nix, Benjie (Lisa) Downs and Denjie Downs; nine great-grandchildren; and five great-great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her husband, Azzle Nix; her parents; three brothers; two sisters; and a son-in-law, Roy Pounders. Visitation will be Thursday from 12:00 P.M. until 2:00 P.M.at the funeral home. Condolences may be left at www.mcmillanfuneralhome.com.
Ricky Mills
SMITHVILLE – Richard Craig “Ricky” Mills, 56, passed away on Monday, October 21, 2019 at Missouri Baptist Medical Center in St. Louis. Ricky was born on February 11, 1963 in Monroe County to James Mills and to the late Geraldine Harris. He grew up in Hamilton and was a graduate of Hamilton High School. He married Denise Hawkins in 2010 and he was an owner/operator driver for Landstar from 1997 until the present. Prior to trucking, he was a supervisor in the area furniture factories. When Ricky was home from the road, he loved nothing more than to spend his time with his family. His hobbies included woodworking in his shop, the outdoors, hunting, and riding his side by side; and he was an exceptional Texas Hold ‘Em poker player. Services for Ricky will be at 11 a.m. on Saturday, October 26, 2019 at Cleveland-Moffett Funeral Home with Bro. Kevin Crook officiating. Burial will follow in the Pearce Chapel Cemetery in Smithville. In addition to his wife, Denise Mills, he is survived by his father, James Mills of Amory; one son, Eric Mills (Latashia) of Smithville; 3 daughters, Ally Kissemme (Simon) of Ft. Myers, FL, Ashley Hardin (Evan) of Hamilton, AL, and Myranda Frederick of Hamilton, AL; two brothers, Randy Mills (Tina) of Hamilton, MS and Rodney Mills; two grandchildren, Georgia Kate and Ridge Mills; and Emma Hardin, Raira Hanson, and Lila Hardin; nephews, Avery Mills, Rivers Mills, Shane Mills, Chelsea Honeycutt; and special friend, Todd Turner. He was preceded in death by his mother, Geraldine Mills. Pallbearers will be Chris Caldwell, Kenny Tipton, Evan Hardin, Ray Blaylock, Brock Brown, Anthony Brown, Avery Mills, and Shane Mills. Honorary pallbearers will be Amory Fire Department and Smithville PD. Visitation will be on Friday evening from 5 until 8 p.m. at the funeral home. Condolences may be shared with the family at clevelandmoffettfuneralhome.com.
Deborah Diane "Debbie" King Canada
UNION/ TIPPAH COUNTIES – On Saturday afternoon October 19, 2019, Deborah “Debbie” King Canada, 62, resident of Myrtle, died unexpectedly of natural causes at Baptist Memorial Hospital in Union County. Services celebrating the life of Debbie will be at 2 PM Friday, October 25 in The Memory Chapel of New Albany Funeral & Cremation Care located at the intersection of Hwy 30 and W. Bankhead. Burial will be private. Debbie was born April 18, 1957 in Collierville, TN and is the daughter of Daphine Burnett Humble of Myrtle and the late Denzil Franklin King. She received her education at Bartlett High School and was married February 8, 1980 to her beloved husband of 40 years, Ronald L. Canada who survives. A Christian and homemaker throughout her life, Debbie was employed in earlier years as a graphic artist in the Memphis area. She will be remembered for her dedication to her family that she loved dearly and her much adored granddaughter. Listening to country music and playing video games were favorite pastimes. Visitation will be Friday, October 25 from 1 PM to 2 PM at New Albany Funeral & Cremation Care (662)539-7000 Debbie’s memory will also be shared by her children, Sandra Jones of Memphis and Ronald Louis Canada, Jr. of Bartlett, TN, two sisters, Sandra Byars of Mason, TN and Linda High of Brighton, TN and one beautiful granddaughter, Callie Rayne Jones of Millington, TN. The staff of New Albany Funeral & Cremation Care invites you to share memories with Debbie’s family and nafuneralsandcremations.com (662)539-7000.
