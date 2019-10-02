Robert Kohlheim
TUPELO – Robert Kohlheim, 72, passed away on October 1, 2019, at North Mississippi Medical Center in Tupelo, MS. Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by N.L. Jones Funeral Director.
Linda Rowan Maxwell
BOONEVILLE – Linda Rowan Maxwell, 59, passed away Friday, September 27, 2019, at Booneville Baptist Hospital in Booneville. Services will be on Saturday, October 5, 2019 at 1:00 pm at Wolf Creek Missionary Baptist Church. Visitation will be on Friday evening from 5:00 pm until 7:00 pm at Patterson Memorial Chapel. Burial will follow at Wolf Creek Cemetery.
Robert E. Sheely
UNION COUNTY – Robert E. Sheely, 73, passed away on October 1, 2019, at North Mississippi Medical Center in Tupelo. Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by New Albany Funeral and Cremation Care.
Rush Glenton “R.G.” Buxton
ABERDEEN – Rush Glenton (“R.G.”) Buxton passed away peacefully on October 2, 2019, at age 99 1/2 at the Monroe Regional Hospital, surrounded by his three children and other family members.
Born in Clara, Mississippi, the ninth of twelve children of George and Clara Bozone Buxton, he was educated in Clara. During World War II, he was a member of the 493rd Fighter Squadron, U.S. Army-Air Corps and participated in the liberation of France and Belgium ending in Aachen, Germany, at the end of the war. He married his sweetheart, Effie Lee Griffin, and they moved to Aberdeen in 1947 where he opened Buxton Jewelry on Commerce Street. For the next seven decades, “Mr. B” owned and operated Buxton Jewelry and Music as well as other businesses. He was a president of Aberdeen Merchants Association and a member of Aberdeen Main Street. In 2016, he was the recipient of the U.S. House of Representatives’ Spirit of Main Street Award. He always respected his fellow man and was, in return, greatly respected by all. He took great pride in entrusting the family business to his daughter Bonnie Conner and her husband Lane.
A dedicated member of Healing Waters Christian Fellowship, previously the First Assembly of God, he was involved in establishing the church and instrumental in their move to the new facility several years ago. He was a pillar of the church until his death, and his spiritual guidance will be greatly missed.
For many years, he was a member of the American Legion, the Lions Club, and the Mississippi Cattlemen’s Association. He enjoyed travel with his wife until her passing and continued to enjoy his numerous visits to Ventura, California, to visit his family.
He was preceded in death by his parents, his wife of 56 years, and seven brothers and four sisters. He is survived by daughters Priscilla Derrico and Bonnie Conner (Lane) and his son George Buxton (Marion), two grandsons Dr. William Buxton (Dr. Verna) and Jonathan Buxton (Cory), and seven grandchildren, William, Sol, John, Andrew, Kieran, Belen, and Elle.
Visitation will be held Thursday from 4-8 pm at Tisdale-Lann Memorial Funeral Home in Aberdeen. Additional visitation will be from noon to 2 pm prior to the Celebration of Life Service Friday, October 4, 2019 at 2pm at Healing Waters Christian Fellowship on Highway 145 North in Aberdeen with Pastor Brenda Harrison officiating. Burial will be in Oaklawn Memorial Gardens.
Edward Bledsoe Jr
MEMPHIS – Edward Bledsoe Jr, 66, passed away Saturday, September 28, 2019, at Hwy 72 results from Automobile Accident in Benton County. Services will be on a later date at a Reflection of Life Celebration. Serenity Autry Funeral Home of Holly Springs is in charge of arrangements.
Betty Jo Davis McKnight
PONTOTOC – Betty Jo Davis McKnight, 70, passed away October 1, 2019 at NMMC-Tupelo, MS. She was an LPN with Graceland Nursing Home. A wife, a mother, a grandmother, and the most, beautiful friend. She lived and loved for her family!
She is survived by her three sons, Barry McKnight, Steven McKnight, and Sammy McKnight(Angie); her four grandkids, Chris McKnight, Dustin McKnight, Sam Ivy, and Cassie McKnight; two sisters, Julie Crouch(Tim) and Brenda Pilkington(Dale); brother-in-law, Don Crocker; sister-in-law, Carolyn Sue Etheridge; nine nieces and nephews; twenty great nieces and nephews and nine great great nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Herbert “Mack” McKnight; parents, Felix and Leona Davis; sister, Carolyn Crocker; two brothers, Eddie and Danny Davis; one grandson, Coby Jay McKnight and one great nephew, Christopher Campopiano.
Services will be Friday, October 4, 2019 at 2 PM at Baldwin Memorial Funeral Home in Pontotoc with Bro. Sam Ivy officiating. Burial will follow in Pleasant Grove Cemetery. Baldwin Memorial Funeral Home of Pontotoc is in charge of arrangements.
Pallbearers: Chris McKnight, Dustin McKnight, Nathan Crouch, Westin Crouch, Caleb Weaver, and Jeff Crocker.
Visitation will be Thursday, October 3, 5-8 PM and Friday, October 4, 1 PM until service time.
Faye Pounders Mitchell Mixon
NETTLETON – Faye Pounders Mitchell Mixon, 86, passed away Tuesday, October 1, 2019, at North Mississippi Medical Center – Gilmore in Amory, Mississippi. Services will be on Saturday, October 5, 2019 at 11:00 AM at E. E. Pickle Funeral Home, Amory, MS. Visitation will be on Friday, October 4, 2019, from 5-8 pm at E. E. Pickle Funeral Home, Amory, MS. Burial will follow at Haughton Memorial Park, Amory, MS.
Lurlene Dill Adams
AMORY – Lurlene Dill Adams, 84, passed away on October 1, 2019, at her residence in Amory, Mississippi. Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by E E Pickle Funeral Home. Memories and condolences may be shared with her family at EEPickleFuneralHome.com.
George Lucian Pugh
UNION COUNTY – George Lucian Pugh, infant, passed away Tuesday, September 24, 2019, at Baptist Memorial Hospital-Union County in New Albany. Services will be on Saturday, October 5 at 2 PM at Grace Point Church. Arrangements will be provided by New Albany Funeral & Cremation Care (662)539-7000. Visitation will be on Saturday, October 5 from 12 Noon to 2 PM at Grace Point Church near New Albany. The Staff of New Albany Funeral & Cremation Care is honored to serve the Allred-Pugh family.
Mary Ruth Ellis
OKOLONA – Mary Ruth Ellis, 91, died Wednesday, October 2, 2019, at home in Okolona. Services will be on Saturday, October 5, 2019 at 11:30 a.m. at Boone’s Chapel Cemetery in Okolona. Visitation will be on Saturday from 10:30 a.m. to service time at Boone’s Chapel United Methodist Church.
Linda G. Searcy Goodwin
NEW ALBANY – Linda G. Searcy Goodwin, 75, died Friday, September 27, 2019 at New Albany Health and Rehab in New Albany, MS. She was surrounded by her family.
Linda was born July 1, 1945 to Charlie and Vela Searcy on her grandmother’s farm in Tishomingo County, MS. During her childhood, the family moved to Okolona, where she grew up. She graduated from Okolona High School and attended Wood’s Junior College until she met her future husband, Norman Foster. She and Norman were married in 1964 and, after the birth of their first daughter, Daphne, they moved to Mobile, AL, where she gave birth to their second child, Shannon. They were active in St. Pius X, the Buccaneer Yacht Club and she was a member of the local garden club and involved in the Women’s Democratic League.
Later she moved back to Okolona and met her second husband, Lanny Goodwin of the Brewer Community. They married in 1986 and lived in the Brewer Community. She liked gardening, fishing and was a fabulous cook. She also worked at and retired from Hunter Douglas.
Even though, in her last years, she suffered from the effects of diabetes and dementia, Linda had a special glamorous flair in everything she did that will be missed by her two daughters and granddaughter.
Services will be at 2 p.m., Monday, September 30, 2019, at United Funeral Service. Visitation will be from noon to service time at the funeral home.
Survivors include her two daughters, Daphne Foster of Mobile, AL and Shannon Johnson (David) of New Albany, MS; one granddaughter, Clara Dyson of New Albany, MS; one sister, Debra Spencer (James) and one nephew, Justin; one brother, Jimmy Searcy and one niece, Shelly.
She is preceded in death by her parents, her first husband, Norman Foster and her second husband, Lanny Goodwin.
In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations be made to the Alzheimer’s Association, 225 N. Michigan Ave., Fl. 17, Chicago, IL 60601, or to the American Diabetes Association, 2451 Crystal Drive, Suite 900, Arlington, VA 22202.
