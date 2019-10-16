Mary Ann Brazil
GOLDEN – Mary Ann Jackson Roberts Brazil, 82, died Tuesday, October 15, 2019 at The Meadows, Fulton, MS. She was born in Tishomingo County, MS and was a factory worker at Golden Manufacturing. She was a joint member of Old Bethel Methodist Church and Chapel Hill Church of God of Prophecy.
Services will be Thursday, October 17, 2 p.m. at Old Bethel Methodist Church, Golden, MS with Bro. Donnie Riley, Bro. Steve Kennedy and Bro. Charlie Summerford officiating. Burial will be in Old Bethel Cemetery, Golden, MS. Deaton Funeral Home, Belmont, MS will be in charge of arrangements.
Survivors are four children – Terry Stanley (Shelly) Golden, MS, Joe Roberts (Teiah) Red Bay, AL, Linda Pruitt (Terry) Golden, MS and Reggie Roberts, Dennis, MS; seven grandchildren – Tasha Strickland (Rodney), Chad Helton (Kelsey Bentley), Josh Stanley (Wendy), Jacob Stanley (Hannah), Adam Howell (Delilah), Brody Roberts and Cayden Roberts and nine great-grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by husbands, Arthur Lee Roberts and Harlon Brazil; her parents, John and Florence Whitehead Jackson; a brother, Troy Jackson and two sisters, Annie Jackson and Louverdie Roberts.
Pallbearers will be Josh Stanley, Jacob Stanley, Chad Helton, Brody Roberts, Brock Dexter and Colton Gilliland. Honorary pallbearers will be David Roberts, Donald Ray Thomas, Ray Lynch, Jack Ivy, Rodney Strickland, Clyne Pounders and Tony Jackson.
Visitation will be Wednesday, October 16, 6-9 p.m. at Old Bethel Methodist Church.
Willie Thorne, Jr.
CHEROKEE, ALABAMA – Willie Thorne, Jr., 70, passed away Monday, October 14, 2019, at his residence in Cherokee, Al. Services will be on Saturday, October 19, 3 p.m. at Gospel Lighthouse Pentecostal Church, Tishomingo, MS. Visitation will be on Friday, October 18, 6-9 p.m. at Deaton Funeral Home, Belmont, MS and he will lie in state Saturday, October 19, 9 a.m. – 3 p.m. at the church. Burial will follow at Tishomingo Cemetery, Tishomingo, MS. Deaton Funeral Home, Belmont, MS will be in charge of arrangements.
Andrew Douglas Hill
NASHVILLE, TENNESSEE – Andrew Douglas Hill, 24, died unexpectedly on Saturday, Oct. 12, 2019 at his residence in Nashville. Andrew was born in Concord, North Carolina, on March 13, 1995 to Douglas Lamar Hill and Gwendolyn Hogan Hill. He lived much of his growing up years in Tupelo where he first attended Tupelo Christian Preparatory School until the 8th grade. He transferred to Tupelo High School where he was a standout soccer player, graduating in 2014.
Andrew began his higher education at Itawamba Community College where he was on the President’s List and selected into the prestigious ICC Hall of Fame for 2015-2016. He was inducted into Phi Theta Kappa Honors Society and was listed in Who’s Who of American Universities and Colleges. Andrew graduated from University of North Alabama with a BS in Psychology and was inducted into the Phi Chi International Honors Society for Psychology majors. He enjoyed reading, especially science fiction. Andrew loved traveling to the beach and weekend trips to the family retreat on Smith Lake. He attended The Orchard and had a kind and humorous personality and was loved dearly by his family and friends.
A service celebrating his life will be held at 1 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 19, 2019 at the Tupelo Chapel of Holland Funeral Directors with Rev. Will Rambo officiating. Visitation will be from 5 p.m. – 7 p.m. on Friday, Oct. 18, 2019, and from noon – service time on Saturday.
Survivors include his parents, Dr. Doug and Gwen Hill of Tupelo, MS; his brother, Alexander “Alex” Hill of Tupelo, MS; grandparents, Roland Hill of Columbus, MS and the late Jeanette Ward Hill, and Mary Sue Hogan Lewis of Pleasant Grove, AL and the late Buford T. Hogan; aunts and uncles, Sherri and Jim Watters of Auburn, MA, Terri Davis and Greg Beach of Navarre Beach, FL, Joy and Roddy Lollar of Oakman, AL, and Karen and Robin Simmons of Morris, AL; as well as cousins and extended family.
In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Tupelo Sports Council in memory of Andrew Hill, P.O. Box 3608, Tupelo, MS 38803, or Cumberland Heights Foundation, Still Waters Endowment, P.O. Box 90727, Nashville, TN 37209.
Condolences may be posted at www.hollandfuneraldirectors.com. The service may be viewed at https://www.hollandfuneraldirectors.com/live-streaming at 1 p.m. on Saturday and for 90 days thereafter.
Charlotte Holder
WATER VALLEY – Charlotte Holder, 71, passed away Thursday, October 10, 2019, at Yalobusha General Nursing Home in Water Valley. Services will be on Friday, October 18, 2019 11:00 a.m. at Serenity Daniels Funeral Home 206 Martin St. Water Valley. Visitation will be on Friday 10:00 a.m. one hour before services at Serenity Daniels. Burial will follow at Oak Ridge Cemetery in Water Valley. Serenity Daniels is in charge of services.
Judith E. Funderburg Carruth Chelmowski
AMORY – Judith E. Funderburg Carruth Chelmowski, 72, passed away Monday, October 14, 2019, at her residence in Amory, MS. Services will be on Friday, October 18, 2019 at 2:00 pm at E. E. Pickle Funeral Home, Amory, MS. Visitation will be on Thursday, October 17, 2019 from 5:00 pm until 8:00 pm at E. E. Pickle Funeral Home, Amory. Burial will follow at Haughton Memorial Park, Amory, MS. Memories and condolences may be shared with her family at EEPickleFuneralHome.com.
Ida Lou Tennison
BOONEVILLE – Ida Lou Tennison, 88, passed away Tuesday, October 15, 2019, at home in Booneville. Services will be on Thursday, October 17, 2019, at 2:00 PM at Booneville Funeral Home. Visitation will be on Thursday from 12:00 until 2:00 PM at Booneville Funeral Home. Burial will follow at Booneville Cemetery.
Rita L. Hitt
TUPELO – Rita L.Hitt, 82, passed away October 14, 2019 at North Mississippi Medical Center Hospice in Tupelo, MS. She was born on January 19, 1937 in Pangburn, AR, grew up in Ironton, MO, and attended Southeast Missouri State University. She was a loving wife, mother and grandmother, and cherished her family.
In 2001, Rita and Harold, her husband of 63 years, packed up as much as could fit in their motor home and traveled all over North America, living full time in a 200 square foot paradise for 13 years. She and Harold made the most of retirement, rolling happily around the country, making new friends and miraculously, rarely getting on each other’s nerves.
She is survived by her sons, Terry Hitt of Lighthouse Point, FL, and Dr. Kevin (Patsy) Hitt of Tupelo, MS; four grandchildren, and three great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her cherished husband, Harold L. Hitt of Tupelo, MS, who died August 15, 2019; her parents, Vernon and Ruth Lewis of Ironton, MO; and her beloved grandson, Hunter Hitt of Tupelo, MS.
The family wishes to thank the staff of North Mississippi Medical Center Hospice for their tender and compassionate care for both Rita and her family. Their kindness will always be remembered and appreciated.
Visitation will be Saturday, Oct. 19, 2019 from 2 – 3 p.m., with Graveside Services immediately following at Tupelo Memorial Park on Joyner Avenue, with Bro. Jim Varnon officiating.
Virginia Shaw
ASHLAND – Virginia Shaw, 76, passed away Monday, October 14, 2019, at Baptist Hospital in New Albany, MS. Services will be on Friday, October 18, 2019 at 11:00 am at the Holly Springs Funeral Home with a visitation at the funeral home Thursday 5-9 PM.
Tommie Lee Powell
TISHOMINGO – Tommie Lee Powell, 77, passed away Sunday, October 13, 2019, at North Ms. Medical Center in Iuka, MS. Services will be on Saturday, October 19, 12 p.m. at Carter’s Branch Missionary Baptist Church, Tishomingo, MS. Visitation will be on Saturday, October 19, 10-12 at Carter’s Branch Missionary Baptist Church. Burial will follow at Carter’s Branch Cemetery, Tishomingo, MS. Deaton Funeral Home, Belmont, MS will be in charge of arrangements.
Elizabeth Ann Lynn Callahan
ABERDEEN – Elizabeth Ann Lynn Callahan, 68, died Tuesday, October 15, 2019 at her residence. She was born October 21, 1950 in Winfield Alabama to Oliver D. Lynn and Ila Mae Clark Lynn. She lived most of her life in Aberdeen. Ms. Callahan worked in the cafeteria for the Aberdeen School System. She was a member of the Prairie Baptist Church. Services will be Saturday, October 19, 2019 at 2:00 P.M. at Tisdale-Lann Memorial Chapel with Bro. Dempsy Rowland and Bro. George Collins officiating. Burial will be in Oddfellows Rest Cemetery. Tisdale-Lann Memorial Funeral Home of Aberdeen is in charge of the arrangements. Survivors include her husband Bennie Callahan of Aberdeen, one daughter Michelle Roebuck (Donnie) of Aberdeen, MS; one son Lynn Callahan (Marie) of Marion , Ill; two sisters Betty Ward (Clyde) of Winfield, Alabama and Lola Mae Beasley (Bill) also of Winfield; five grandchildren and six great grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her parents. Pallbearers will be Kerrie Sykes, Kris Sykes, Kenneth Sykes, Kavin Ward and William Gilmore. Visitation will be Friday, October 18, 2019 from 5:00 P.M. until 8:00 P.M. at Tisdale-Lann Memorial Funeral Home. Condolences may be sent to www.tisdalelannmemorial.com.
Odessa Smith
BYHALIA – Odessa Smith, 79, passed away on October 16, 2019, at Baptist Hospital in Collierville, TN. Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by Serenity Autry Funeral Home of Holly Springs.
Madchen Sloan
TUPELO – Madchen Sloan, 21, passed away on October 15, 2019, in Tupelo, MS. Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by Dignity Funeral Home, Inc. of Pontotc, MS.
Havis Chambers
SAVANNAH, TENNESSEE – Havis Chambers, 71, passed away on October 15, 2019, at Savannah Hardin Medical Nursing Home in Savanna, TN. Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by McMillan Funeral Home.
Thomas Yarber
BOONEVILLE – Thomas Yarber, 74, passed away on October 16, 2019, at Diversacare in Tupelo, MS. Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by McMillan Funeral Home.
Clifford “Cliff” Randolph Mann
CORINTH – Clifford “Cliff” Randolph Mann, 61, passed away Friday, October 11, 2019, at Cemetery Street in Corinth. Services will be on Saturday, Oct. 18 at 12:00 noon at Little Zion MB Church. Visitation will be on Friday evening from 5:00 pm until 7:00 pm at Patterson Memorial Chapel. Burial will follow at Danville Cemetery.
Jimmie Adams
HOULKA – Jimmie Garland Adams, 74, died Tuesday, October 15, 2019, at the North Mississippi Medical Center in Pontotoc. He was born April 11, 1945, to Rufus Lee and Annie Ozell Cunningham Adams. He worked as a boiler maker for TVA for many years. He was a veteran, serving in the United States Marines. He enjoyed welding, carpentry, woodworking, and fishing. He especially enjoyed being around his family.
Services will be at 2:00 p.m. Friday, October 18, at the McNeece-Morris Funeral Home Chapel in Fulton with Bro. Randy Clark officiating. Burial will be in Itawamba Memorial Gardens,
Survivors include his wife of 55 years, Shirley Stone Adams; three sons, Jimmie Jarrell (Corlina) of Houlka, Gary Alan Adams (Fara), and Jason Lee Adams (Allison), both of Mantachie; nine grandchildren; twelve great grandchildren.
He was preceded in death by two twin girls; two brothers, Rufus Lee Adams, Jr., and Michael Adams; four sisters, Elaine Vernon, Yvonne Tipps, Sherry Immordino, and Teresia Dudziak; and his parents.
Pallbearers will be his sons and grandsons.
Visitation will be from 11:00 a. m. until service time on Friday at McNeece-Morris Funeral Home in Fulton.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the American Cancer Society, P.O. Box 22478, Oklahoma City, OK, 73123.
Online condolences may be accessed at www.mcneecemorrisfuneralhome.com.
Kathryn Williams
BOONEVILLE – Kathryn Lorena Williams, 94, passed away Tuesday, October 15, 2019, at Carrington House in Iuka. She was born in Prentiss County on January 23, 1925, to Rube Woodruff and Eula Richardson Woodruff. She was a member of New Lebanon Baptist Church.
Services will be 11:00 AM Friday, October 18, 2019, at the Booneville Funeral Home Chapel with Randy Morris and Bro. Donald Pounders officiating. Burial will be in New Lebanon Cemetery. Booneville Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.
She is survived by her two sons, Gerald Williams (Susan) and Steve Williams (Kathy), both of Booneville; a brother, Tulon Woodruff (Joyce); sisters, Louise Padgett of Jumpertown, Ilene Lauderdale of Booneville, Betty Pounders of Iuka, Quay South of Cairo Community, Jean Skinner (Lamar) of Burnsville, Ann Browder of Corinth, Nadine Walker (Ronny) of Springfield, MO, and Rita Brown (Horace) of Iuka; grandchildren, Heather Uithoven (Scott) of Ecru, Wendy Ganaway (Chris) of Tupelo, Mandy Smith (Nate) of Bay St. Louis, and Amanda Hays (Leon) of Booneville; and 9 great-grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, WC Williams; sister, Sue McCulloch; brothers, Billy Woodruff, Walton Woodruff, and Wayne Woodruff; brothers-in-law, Earl Padgett, Leon Lauderdale, James Pounders, Travis South, and Kenneth Browder.
Pallbearers will be her grandsons. Honorary pallbearers will be her great-grandsons.
Visitation will be Thursday night from 5:00 until 8:00 PM at the funeral home.
Memorials may be made to the New Lebanon Cemetery Fund or Snowdown Church Food Bank.
Condolences may be extended to the family at boonevillefuneralhome.net.
Walter Henry Moore
ASHLAND – Walter Henry Moore, 60, passed away Sunday, October 13, 2019, at his home in Ashland. Services will be on Saturday, October 19, 2019 2:00 p.m. at Macedonia CME Church 1095 Lamar Rd Ashland, MS. Visitation will be on Friday, October 18, 2019 4:00-6:00 at Serenity Autry Funeral Home Holly Springs. Burial will follow at the Church Cemetery. Serenity Autry Funeral Home of Holly Springs is in charge of services.
Mac Underwood
RED BAY, ALABAMA – Mac Underwood, 79, died Tuesday, October 15, 2019 at his residence. He was born in Itawamba County, MS. He worked in carpet installation for many years and was owner of Underwood Carpets. He was a member of Bethel Church of God and attended Hurricane Creek Baptist Church.
Services will be Saturday, October 19, 2 p.m. at Deaton Funeral Home Chapel, Red Bay, AL with Bro. Jerry George officiating. Burial will be in Halltown Cemetery, Vina, AL. Deaton Funeral Home, Red Bay, AL will be in charge of arrangements.
Survivors are his wife – Lorene Underwood, Red Bay, AL; two children – Tamela Jan Renfroe and Lori Dawn Underwood Parrish, both of Red Bay, AL; five grandchildren – Liza Tamela Ewing (Jay), Timothy James Renfroe, Shawn McKenzie Parrish (Lauren), Lacey Dawn Blassingame (Ronny) and Zachary Tyler Parrish (Hannah); one great-grandson – Carson Drake Gray; three brothers-Tracy Underwood, Billy Ray Hardin and Roy Lee Hardin; one sister – Patsy Rock and several nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Phillip Carmen Underwood and Edith Justice Underwood; two sons, Shannon and Shane Underwood; one brother, Randall Underwood and four sisters, Carolyn Underwood, Betty Ann Long, Beverly Lynn Nesbitt and Sandra Kay Spurgeon.
Pallbearers will be Ronnie Blassingame, Jay Ewing, Shawn Parrish, Zachary Parrish, Rocky Harris and Jeff Holland.
Visitation will be Saturday, October 19, 11 a.m. – 2 p.m. at Deaton Funeral Home, Red Bay, AL.
Dr. James T. Trapp
TUPELO – Dr. James T. Trapp, 81, passed away on October 10, 2019, at at his home in Oxford, MS. Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by Coleman Funeral Home of Oxford.
