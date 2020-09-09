Ruby Cain
THRASHER – Ruby L. Cain passed away Tuesday, September 8, 2020, at her home. She was a member of Booneville Church of Christ. She graduated from Marietta High School, attended Decatur Junior College, and graduated from Bowling Green College of Commerce with a BS degree. She taught school for 40 years, starting at Wheeler, Ecru, Marietta, and Jumpertown, and finished with 22 years at Thrasher High School when she retired. She liked MSU, enjoyed traveling, and spending time with her family, especially her great-grandchildren.
A Celebration of Life service will be at 2:00 P.M. Friday, September 11, 2020, at McMillan Funeral Home with Minister Jim Estes officiating. Burial will be in Tuscumbia Cemetery.
She is survived by her grandson, Matthew (Jessica) Cain; three great-grandchildren, Carter, Lily and Noah Cain; one sister-in-law, Mavoline Moore; four nephews, Eddie (Donna) Moore, Phillip (Barbara) Moore, Rodney (Debbie) Moore, and Scotty (Lori) Moore; two nieces, Mitzi (Art) Jumper and Melissa (Ronald) Burns; several great-nieces and nephews; special friend, Cindy Bishop; and caregiver, Karen Grove.
She was preceded in death by her husband Charles Lex Cain; her son, Andy Cain; her parents, Andrew “Red’ and Lula Moore; and two brothers, an infant brother and Hugh Edward Moore.
Visitation will be Friday from 12:00 P.M. until 2:00 P.M. at the funeral home.
Condolences may be left at www.mcmillanfuneralhome.com.
Donald Ray “Don” Fields
UNION/LEE COUNTIES – Donald Ray “Don” Fields, 71, passed away Monday, September 7, 2020, at Sanctuary Hospice House in Tupelo. Services will be private. Arrangements will be provided by New Albany Funeral & Cremation Care. The staff of New Albany Funeral & Cremation Care invites you to share memories with the family at nafuneralsandcremations.com (662)539-7000
Douglas Earl McGill
ECRU – Douglas Earl McGill, 55, passed away Saturday, September 5, 2020, at Sanctuary Hospice in Tupelo. Family requested no public service. His memory will live on forever in the heart of family and friends. Services provided by ASSOCIATED FAMILY FUNERAL HOME & CREMATION CENTER – TUPELO (associatedfuneral.com).
Beulah Smithers
THAXTON – Beulah Smithers, 81, passed away Tuesday, September 9, 2020, at Baptist Memorial Hospital-North Mississippi in Oxford. Services will be on Friday, September 11, 2020 at 11 AM at Bellevue Cemetery.
Evelyn Sanders
PONTOTOC – Evelyn Sanders, 77, passed away on September 8, 2020, at North Mississippi Medical Center in Tupelo, MS. Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by Payton Mortuary.
Robert Penamon
MEMPHIS, TENNESSEE – Robert Penamon, 91, passed away on September 4, 2020, at Methodist University Hospital in Memphis. Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by Serenity Funeral Home of Oxford.
Charles Edward Long
AMORY – Charles Edward Long, 87, passed away Monday, September 7, 2020, at North Mississippi Medical Center-Gilmore in Amory. Services will be on Friday, September 11, 2020; 3:00 PM at First Baptist Church in Aberdeen. Visitation will be on Friday from 1:00 until service time at 3:00. at First Baptist Church, Aberdeen. Please share your condolences and memories with his family at eepicklefuneralhome.com.
Gordon Bland
LONGVIEW COMMUNITY – Mr. Gordon Vesper Bland, age 74, died Monday, September 7, 2020 at his home. He was born April 16, 1946 in St. Louis, Missouri to Bernard K. Bland and Margaret E. Vesper Bland, and lived many years in Webster Groves, Missouri.
Gordon made many St. Louis friends and fans throughout his music career. He was a soulful, versatile singer and guitarist, at home in all styles of American music, with a passion for altered tunings and finger picking. He had a natural curiosity of science, humanity, and religion. Gordon was a longtime supporter of the Natural Resources Defense Council, and other environmental causes, with hopes of preserving our natural heritage and our planet’s climate. He asked that everyone plant a tree. Gordon married Janet Sample Bland, his longtime friend, on April 1, 2006.
Survivors include Janet Bland of Longview Community; two sons, Paul Lynn Sample of Longview community, and Jack Kidd Sample of Nashville, TN; his brother, Cary D. Bland of Longview Community; two grandchildren, Alexia Hope Wimberly and Averyll Lynn Sample. He was preceded in death by his parents and brother, Stephen K. Bland.
The family has requested all services be private due to Covid-19. Holland Funeral Directors is entrusted with arrangements. Condolences to the family may be posted at hollandfuneraldirectors.com.
Eddie Lee Ewing
CALHOUN CITY – Eddie Lee Ewing, 72, passed away Saturday, September 5, 2020, at Baptist Memorial in Oxford. Services will be on Saturday, September 12, 2020 at 10 a.m. at Dentontown Cemetery. Visitation will be on Friday, September 11, 2020 from 4 to 6 p.m. at Belle Memorial of Bruce.
Erica Laine Chism
UNION COUNTY – Erica Laine Chism, 22, passed away on September 7, 2020, in Marshall County. Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by New Albany Funeral and Cremation Care.
Evelyn Hunkapiller
BOONEVILLE – Evelyn Hunkapiller, 86, passed away Wednesday, September 9, 2020, at Landmark Nursing and Rehabilitation Center in Booneville. Graveside services will be on Saturday, September 12, 2020, at 10:00 AM at Zion Rest Cemetery.
Sarah Ann Powell Shelly
AMORY – Sarah Shelly, 74, passed away peacefully surrounded by her children on Monday, September 7, 2020. Born on August 2, 1946, in Kosciusko, MS, she was the daughter of the late Johnnie and Olene Harman Powell.
Sarah grew up in Attala County, MS and graduated from McAdams High School. She married the love of her life, Guss J. Shelly on June 20, 1965, and together they were blessed with three children. Her husband followed a call into ministry and became a Reverend with the United Methodist Church. Sarah was a supportive and loving wife, contributing to her husband’s ministry. In addition to her work with children’s ministry in the churches where her husband pastored, she also worked as a teacher’s assistant in many public school districts across the state.
She was a very active member of the churches her husband pastored. She was the Children’s Director of First United Methodist Church in Gulfport. After retiring to Amory, Sarah was an active member of St. Andrews United Methodist Church. Sarah was passionate about the children in the church and served as a Sunday school teacher, childrens’ choir assistant, Confirmation class leader, and worked with Tweens and Youth. She was a southern lady, the epitome of a Pastor’s wife with a quiet grace. Sarah loved her children and grandchildren and she always took time out with them to make special memories. She also maintained friendships with people from churches where her husband served as pastor.
A woman who lived out her faith by serving others, Sarah was such a blessing to her family, her friends, and church family. They will all cherish the times spent together. She will be missed and Sarah leaves behind a legacy of love.
She is survived by her daughter, Zora Shelly, Amory; sons, Robert Shelly (Amy), Amory, Paul Shelly (Amy), Anniston, AL; 5 grandchildren, Jacob Shelly, Katy Garner (Chris), Caitlyn Bragg (Chaz), Caleb Shelly, and Annabelle Shelly.
In addition to her parents, Sarah was preceded in death by her husband, Rev. Guss J. Shelly; grandson, Joe Malon Thomason, III; brother, Robert Powell.
A Graveside Funeral Service will be held on Wednesday, September 9, 2020, at 2:00 pm at Masonic Cemetery, Amory, with Reverend Howard Tucker and Reverend Brian Gordon officiating. Pallbearers will be Jacob Shelly, Caleb Shelly, Chris Garner, Chaz Bragg, Jalen Borders, and Tommy Griffith.
Due to Covid-19 restrictions, please observe social distancing and wear a mask to the service. Casual attire is appropriate for the service.
Memorials and donations may be made to St. Andrews United Methodist Church, Amory, MS or to Camp Lake Stephens, Oxford, MS.
Please share your memories and condolences with her family at EEPickleFuneralHome.com.
Velora Jolly
SHERMAN – Velora Earnestine Jolly “Teany”, 94, went to her heavenly home, Tuesday, September 8, 2020. She was born August 8, 1926, to Albert Wyatt and Orlena May Murdock in Trumbull, Texas. She was married to the late, Thomas Ivy Jolly.
Mrs. Jolly was a lifetime member of Sherman United Methodist Church. She was a wonderful mother, grandmother, and great-great grandmother. She was well known for her cooking, which her family loved. She had a love for baking, especially wedding cakes, until she was no longer able. Some of her favorite past times were crocheting baby clothes and blankets, and watching “Days of Our Lives”. Teany loved, and was loved greatly by her family and friends. She will be greatly missed.
Visitation will be Thursday, September 10, 2020, from 2 pm to 4 pm at United Funeral Service. The service will begin at 4 pm following the visitation at United Funeral Service Chapel with Bro. James Richardson officiating. United Funeral service is honored to be entrusted with these arrangements.
She was survived by her son Reginald “Reggie” E. Jolly; two sisters-in-laws Drew Jolly, and Bea Jolly; six Grandchildren, Adam Jolly (Kristie), Rick Jolly , Kevin Jolly (Mandy), Katina Crump (Chris), Regina Martin (Wayne), and Mona Brown (Jon); twelve great-grandchildren and five great-great grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her husband, both parents, three sons; Micheal Thomas Jolly, Allen Wayne Jolly, and Terry Wyatt Jolly, six brothers, and four sisters.
Online condolences may be made at www.unitedfuneralservice.com.
Nathaniel Blake “Nate” Daugherty
MANTACHIE – Nathaniel Blake “Nate” Daugherty, 13, passed away Sunday, September 6, 2020, at LeBonheur Children’s Hospital in Memphis. Services will be on Saturday, September 12, at 10 a.m. at Bethel Baptist Church. Burial will be in the Ballardsville Cemetery. Visitation will be from 9 a.m. until service time Saturday at Bethel Baptist Church. McNeece-Morris Funeral Home of Fulton is in charge of arrangements. Condolences may be shared with the Daugherty family at mcneecemorrisfuneralhome.com.
Caryn Manley Gaines
BOONEVILLE – Caryn Manley Gaines, 54, passed away Tuesday, September 8, 2020, at home in Booneville. Services will be on Thursday, September 10, 2020, at 12:00 PM at Booneville Funeral Home. Visitation will be on Thursday from 10:00 AM until 12:00 PM at Booneville Funeral Home. Burial will follow at Booneville Cemetery.
Barry Bratton
TUPELO – Barry Bratton, 70, passed away on September 9, 2020, at North Mississippi Medical Center in Tupelo. Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by W.E. Pegues Funeral Directors.
B.J. Fields
VERONA – B.J. Fields, 82, died Wednesday, September 9, 2020, at Sanctuary Hospice in Tupelo. Services will be on Friday, September 11, 2020 at 2 PM at Holland Funeral Directors – Tupelo. Visitation will be from noon until service time. Burial will follow at Lee Memorial Park.
John Morris McFerrin
MANTACHIE – John Morris McFerrin, 86, of Mantachie, MS, passed away on Tuesday, September 8, 2020, at Countrywood Manor Assisted Living. He was born October 6, 1933, the youngest of four children born to John Alvis and Eula Mae Morris McFerrin. In 1951,he married Bessie Pennington, and together they raised two children.
After serving his country for two years in the U.S. Army in Fort Still-Lawton, OK, John Morris returned home to his beloved Mantachie. He began his work career at Rockwell International while also serving as alderman for the town of Mantachie.
John Morris was a true conversationalist, never meeting a stranger, which led to a career in politics. He served three terms as Tax Assessor/Collector for Itawamba County. He was elected president of the Mississippi Tax Assessor’s Association during his second term in office. He served proudly in this position and made many lifelong friends. After retirement from county politics, John Morris served as Town Clerk for the city of Mantachie.
John Morris professed his faith at a young age, joining Mantachie First Baptist Church. After marriage, he attended Enon Primitive Baptist Church.
A family graveside service will be at 10 a.m. Thursday, September 10, at the Mantachie Cemetery with Dr. John Adams officiating. McNeece-Morris Funeral Home of Mantachie is in charge of arrangements.
Survivors include two children, son Garry Morris McFerrin (Gail) and daughter Cindy Nichols (Tony), all of Mantachie; three grandchildren, Dr. Mac Nicols (Joli) of Oxford, Maggie Young (Craig) and Evan McFerrin (Morgan), all of Mantachie; three great-grandchildren, Peyton Nichols Young, and Bessie Rose and Lochlan McFerrin Nichols; one brother, Bobby Joe McFerrin (Mildred) of Mantachie; and several nieces, nephews, and other family members, including the staff at Countrywood Manor Assisted Living.
He was preceded in death by his parents; his wife, Bessie; his sister, Gladys Hale (Paul); and his brother, Horace Ray McFerrin (Eunice).
His grandsons and nephews will serve as pallbearers.
Condolences may be shared with the McFerrin family at mcneecemorrisfuneralhome.com.
Billy Ray Hogue
NETTLETON – Billy Ray Hogue, 77, died on Wednesday, September 9, 2020, at NMMC in Tupelo. A private family service will be held today (Thursday) with burial to follow in Jones Chapel Cemetery in Nettleton. Condolences may be emailed to hollandfuneraldirectors@comcast.net.
Linda Fay Norman
TUPELO – Linda Fay Norman, 78, died Wednesday, September 9, 2020, at Sanctuary Hospice House in Tupelo. A graveside service will be held Friday, September 11, 2020 at 4 PM at Liberty Cemetery in Nettleton.
Freddie Powell
TUPELO – Freddie Powell, 74, passed away on September 9, 2020, at North MS Medical Center in Tupelo. Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by Agnew and Sons Funeral Home of Verona.
