TODAY'S OBITUARIES
Johnny Berryhill, Memphis, Tennessee
James Bethay, Booneville
James T. Borden, III, Germantown, Tennessee
Roxanna Burkhart, Tupelo
Douglas Weir Byrd, Fulton
Carrie L. Christian, Booneville
Raymond Davis, Amory
Jettie (Schlicht) Gaines, Atlantic, Iowa/Formerly of Nettleton
Alma Adams Lambert Greer, Baldwyn
Brenda Hoffer, Port Saint Lucie, Florida
Hilrey Holmes, Fulton
Sue Imbler, Tupelo
Dale Jones, Holly Springs
Emma Marlene Langley, Guntown
Betty Martin, Booneville
Freddie L. McCormick, Bruce
Melissa Ann Reynolds, Houlka
Humbert Robinson, Booneville
Charles Simmons, Plantersville
Timothy Jason "T.J." Sims, Iuka
Larry Sinner, Fulton
Randy Stacy, New Site
Mary Alice Coleman Stegall, Tupelo
Gloria Turman, Amory/Conway, Arkansas
Ronald James Waterman, Ecru
----------------------------------------------
W.E. PEGUES FUNERAL
DIRECTORS
Thursday
September 16, 2021
MRS. VIRGINIA “GINI” BRANDT
Memphis, Tennessee
formerly of Tupelo
2 p.m. Thursday
Jefferson Street Chapel
Lee Memorial Park
Visitation: 1 p.m. until service time
Thursday, W. E. Pegues, Tupelo
MRS. SUE IMBLER
Tupelo
3 p.m. Friday
Saint James Catholic Church
Tupelo Memorial Park
Visitation: 2 p.m. until service time
Friday at the Church
MRS. BRENDA HOFFER
Port Saint Lucie, Florida
formerly of Tupelo
3:30 p.m. Saturday
Jefferson Street Chapel
Priceville Cemetery
Visitation: 10 a.m. until service time
Saturday, W. E. Pegues, Tupelo
MRS. CAROL KORNEGAY
Mount Pleasant, South Carolina
11 a.m. Tuesday
Saltillo Chapel
Oak Grove Cemetery
Visitation: 9 a.m. until service time
Tuesday, W. E. Pegues, Saltillo
----------------------------------------------
Holland Funeral Directors
Directory for Thursday ,September 16, 2021
Mr. Johnny R. Berryhill
Byhalia
3:00PM Today Thursday, Sept. 16, 2021
Meadow Brook Baptist Church Byhalia, MS
13862 Red Banks Rd N, Byhalia, MS 38611
Tupelo Memorial Park
Visit: 1:00PM-Service Time at the Church
Mrs. Gloria Turman
Amory
6:00PM Today, Thurday, Sept. 16, 2021
Meadow Wood Baptist Church-Amory
Private Burial Pleasant Grove Cemetery
Visit: 5PM-Service Time Today
Professor Charles “Charlie” Simmons
Plantersville
11 AM Friday, Sept. 17, 2021
Plantersville United Methodist Church
Visit: 10 AM-service time
Magnolia Cemetery-Pike County, MS
Bro. David Shelby Smith
Shannon
11 AM Saturday, Sept. 18, 2021
Tupelo Chapel
Shannon Cemetery
Visit: 9 AM – service time Saturday only
Mrs. Serita Lynn Shumpert
Tupelo
1:00PM Saturday, Sept. 18, 2021
Inspirational Community Baptist Church
Porter Memorial Cemetery
Visit: 11:00 AM- Service Time at the church
----------------------------------------------
MEMO
Raymond Davis
AMORY - Raymond Davis, 81, was born September 24, 1939, to the late Isiah and Earlean Davis. He was called home on September 7, 2021, at North Mississippi Medical Center in Tupelo, MS.
Raymond was born in Aberdeen, MS. He attended Chism Chapel Church at an early age.
Raymond was preceded in death by his parents, Isiah and Earlean Davis, his brothers, C. L. Davis, and Naman Davis, one sister, Deborah Westbrook, one son, Rickey Sales, and great-granddaughter Zylynn Parrish.
He leaves to cherish his memory his wife of 60 years, Margie Davis; three sons: Raymond Earl Davis of Grand Rapids, MI, Anthony Davis and Tyrone Davis of Amory, MS; two daughters: Martha Davis and Brenda (Richard) Crump both of Amory MS; six brothers: Joe (Rosetta) Davis, Aaron (Evelyn) Davis, and Kenneth Davis of Houston, TX, Leroy (Linda) Davis of Leakesville, MS, Melvin Davis of Chicago, IL, and William Davis of Grand Rapids, MI; seven sisters: Dorothy (Charles) Lagrone, Mattie (Victor) Wofford, Charlotte (Herman) Johnson, Rosa (Leddell) Gillyard, Naomi (Ruben) Garcia, Elaine Davis all of Houston, TX, and Evelyn (Larry) Crump of Amory, MS; six grandchildren; three great-grandchildren; a host of nieces, nephews, and cousins.
A Graveside Service Honoring his Life will be held Friday, September 17, 11:00 a.m. at United Memorial Cemetery.
Visitation will be held today from 3 to 6:00 p.m. at Susie L Darden Memorial Chapel. Darden & Sons Funeral Home is in charge of the final arrangements.
MEMO, PHOTO
Jettie (Schlicht) Gaines
ATLANTIC, IOWA/FORMERLY OF NETTLETON - Jettie Gaines, 93, of Atlantic, IA, died Saturday, September 11, 2021.
Jettie Pearl was born on February 2, 1928, in Nettleton, Mississippi the daughter of Herman and Annie Wilmoth (Waycaster) Schlicht. She was the youngest of nine siblings, known as Tootsie to them, and grew up helping pick cotton and corn on the farm. When the work was finished it was time for a game of tag or "mad dog" as they called it. The family had a nanny whose name was Cassy and they all thought the world of her. Early on Jettie gained an appreciation for music and started singing and eventually learned how to play the guitar from her brother-in-law, Alvie. In 1946, the family moved to Iowa and Jettie started working at the Blue Star Canning Factory. Little did she know that a coworker would be her future mother-in-law, encouraging her son, Harry "Bub" Leonard Gaines to meet Jettie. It was a good match; the couple was married on January 1, 1947, by Reverend Darling at the Christian parsonage in Atlantic. Jettie was a stay-at-home mom, and in later years worked evenings at the Atlantic News -Telegraph.
Jettie is survived by her daughter, Linda (Larry) Fulk of Hamlin; sons, Herman "Tab" (Rhea) Gaines of Pleasanton, TX and Todd (Barb) Gaines of Phoenix, AZ; 14 grandchildren; 39 great-grandchildren, and five great-great-grandchildren.
She is preceded in death by her parents, Herman and Annie Schlicht; husband, Harry "Bub" Gaines; son, Harry "Bill" Leonard Gaines III; and siblings, Mable Schlicht, Amanda (Dalton) Snelson, Margaret (Sam) Seymore, Annie May Hodges, John Lee (Virginia) Schlicht, Herman (Frances) Schlicht, Robert (Betty) Schlicht and Alma (Monte) Dillehay.
A Celebration of Life Memorial service will be held at 11:00 a.m., Monday, September 27, 2021 at the First Church of Christ in Atlantic.
The service will be livestreamed and recorded, please check for details closer to the time of the service at www.rolandfuneralservice.com.
A slideshow and full life story is available at www.rolandfuneralservice.com.
MEMO
Carrie L. Christian
BOONEVILLE - Carrie L. Christian, 86, passed away on September 15, 2021, at Baptist Memorial Hospital in Booneville. Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by Agnew and Sons Funeral Home of Booneville.
MEMO
Dale Jones
HOLLY SPRINGS - Dale Jones, 57, passed away Sunday, September 9, 2021, at his home in Holly Springs. Graveside services will be on Saturday, September 25, 2021 12:00 Noon at Berachah Ministries, 1191 Taska Rd., Red Banks. Walk through visitation will be on Friday, September 24, 2021 from 5:00 - 7:00 at Serenity Autry Funeral Home Holly Springs. Serenity Autry Funeral Home of Holly Springs is in charge of arrangements.
MEMO
Larry Sinner
FULTON - Larry Sinner, 74, passed away Sunday, September 12, 2021, at Magnolia Regional Hospital in Corinth. Services will be on Friday, September 17, 2021 at 11:00 at Bethel Baptist Church. Visitation will be on Friday starting at 10:00 at the church and please wear a mask.
MEMO
Ronald James Waterman
ECRU - Ronald James Waterman born December 21, 1942 went to be with his Lord and Savior Jesus Christ on Monday, September 13, 2021. He was the first born son of Norman and Della E. Waterman in Rochester, New York. After accepting Jesus as his personal savior on July 26, 1958, he was called by God into pastoral ministry. He pastored for 32 years at churches in Buffalo, New York, Los Angeles, California, Nescopeck, Pennsylvania, and Tupelo, Mississippi. One of his greatest joys was having the opportunity to share his faith with someone and seeing that person experience new life in Christ. He married Karen Marie Bartz on September 7, 1963 in Owosso, Michigan. The marriage was blessed with three daughters, Sheryl Denton (James) of Thaxton, Ms., Pam Benns (George) of Buffalo, New York and Rhonda Hill (Eddie) of Newton, Ms. He had 6 grandchildren Stephen Denton, John Luke Denton, Ronald Benns, Amanda Goggins, George Benns lll, and Paul Benns. He had 10 great grandchildren. He has three sisters Beverly (Bill) Wandersee of Florida, Norma Dehaven of North Carolina, Joyce (Bob) Spammer of New York and one brother Norman (Rebecca) Waterman of New York. He was an active member of West Heights Baptist Church, where he taught Sunday School, was a deacon and served the church whenever he was asked.
A celebration service of life will be held at West Heights Baptist Church at 7:00 p.m. on Friday, September 17, 2021. Brother David Hamilton will officiate. A time of musical celebration will be the order of service. Tutor Memorial Funeral Home of Pontotoc assisted the family.
His greatest joy in life was the evidence of the power of his changed life in Christ. His favorite verse is Eph. 3:17-19, and challenged everyone to it.
MEMO
Mary Alice Coleman Stegall
TUPELO - Mary Alice Coleman Stegall, 82, passed away Friday, September 10, 2021, at Diversicare Nursing Home in Armory, Mississippi. Services will be private at the request of the family. Visitation will be on Thursday, September 16, 2021 5:00 until 7:00 at the J.W. Porter's Chapel at Grayson-Porter's Mortuary. Burial will follow at Porter's Memorial Park. Online condolence can be made at www.grayson-porters.com.
MEMO
Timothy Jason "T.J." Sims
IUKA - Timothy Jason "T.J." Sims, 34, passed away Saturday, September 11, 2021, at his home at Timber Hills Independent Living Complex in Iuka, MS. Services will be on Friday, September 17, 2021 at 11:00 a.m. at Tiplersville, MS Cemetery. This is a private family graveside service. Arrangements by: McBride Funeral Home, Ripley, MS www.mcbridefuneralhome.com.
MEMO, WATERS LOGO
Emma Marlene Langley
GUNTOWN - Emma Marlene Langley, 85, passed away at her home on Tuesday, September 14, 2021. She enjoyed yard sales, shopping and spending time with her grandchildren. She retired from Action Ind. and she was a member of Oak Grove Baptist Church.
Funeral services will be at Waters Funeral Home on Friday, September 17, 2021 at 2:00 p.m.
with Bro. Guyton Hinds officiating. Burial will be in Pleasant Ridge Cemetery.
She is survived by her daughter, Tammy Fikes of Fulton; sons, Don Langley and Jeff Langley of Guntown; sisters, Janice Starling of Guntown, Carolyn Moore of Fulton, Linda Raper of Shiloh and Nelda Starling of Guntown; brothers, Billy Newcomb of Guntown and Charles Newcomb of Shiloh; grandchildren, Heather Leary, Joseph Fikes, Eli Langley and Avery Langley; three great-grandchildren; host of other family and friends.
She was preceded in death by parents, Thomas and Ruby Underwood Newcomb; husband, Thomas R. Langley and Tommy Langley; two sisters.
Visitation will be at Waters Funeral Home on Thursday evening from 5:00 - 8:00 p.m.
Expressions of sympathy may be sent to www.watersfuneralservice.com.
MEMO, FLAG
Freddie L. McCormick
BRUCE - Freddie L. McCormick, 83, passed away September 14, 2021 at Tippah County Hospital in Ripley, MS. Mr. McCormick is a member of Calvary Baptist Church, Bruce, MS. He served in the United States Navy abroad the USS Forrestal for 6 years (1958 - 1964). He loved spending time with his family and all of his grandchildren.
Survivors include his wife of 57 years, Helen Tutor McCormick of Ripley, MS; daughter, Angela McCormick Hughes of Ripley, MS; son, Randy McCormick of Houston, TX; 5 grandchildren; 9 great-grandchildren; and 10 great great-grandchildren.
Service will be Thursday, September 16, 2021 at 1PM at Tutor Memorial Funeral Home in Pontotoc with Bro. James Steele and Bro. Darrell Logan officiating. Burial will follow in Carey Springs Cemetery. Tutor Memorial Funeral Home of Pontotoc is in charge of arrangements.
Pallbearers: his grandsons, Brad Hughes and Brandon Hughes; and Johnny Houpt, Toby Smith, Robin Belk, and Andy Wooley.
Visitation will be Thursday, September 16th 12PM until service time at Tutor Memorial Funeral Home in Pontotoc.
MEMO, PHOTO, HOLLAND LOGO
James T. Borden, III
GERMANTOWN, TENNESSEE - James Thomas Borden III (Jim) of Germantown, TN, passed away on September 10, 2021, at the age of 76. For many years, he was both a corporate employee and an authorized builder for Varco-Pruden pre-engineered buildings.
The only child of J.T. and Judy Borden, Jim was born in Tupelo, MS and grew up in Plantersville, MS. He attended Tupelo Schools and The University of Southern Mississippi. He married his high school sweetheart and settled in Memphis and Germantown.
Special interests included the Fiser Covenant Sunday School Class at Germantown United Methodist Church, his Big Orange UT football, his St. Louis Cardinals baseball, his cowboy hats and boots, and his travels.
Predeceased by his parents, Jim is survived by his wife of 55 years, Anna Lynn Counce Borden and his children Michael and Alice Borden of Knoxville, John and Stephanie Borden of Lakeland, and Rick and Allison McKenzie of Arlington. Grandpa adored his amazing grandchildren Jessica Borden, Matthew Borden, Parker McKenzie, Elizabeth Borden, Garrett McKenzie, and Reese Borden.
Due to the current COVID situation, a memorial service will be scheduled at a later date. In lieu of flowers, a memorial may be made to Germantown United Methodist Church, 2331 S. Germantown Road, Germantown, TN 38138.
MEMO, PHOTO, DOVE ICON, BORDER, SOUTHERN FUNERAL CHAPEL LOGO
Melissa Ann Reynolds
HOULKA - Melissa Ann Reynolds, 54, passed away Monday, September 13, 2021 at her home in Houlka surrounded by her family. She was born in Houston November 20, 1966 to John Bob Williams and Helen Free Williams. She had worked at Collums Furniture in Houlka as a seamstress for over twenty years. Melissa was a member of Schooner Valley Baptist Church. She cherished her role as a grandmother to her two baby granddaughters.
Funeral services will be held Friday, September 17, 2021 at 4:00 at Southern Funeral Chapel in Houston with Brother Lynn Hughes and Brother Billy Free officiating. Burial will follow in Rose Hill Cemetery in Houlka. Visitation with the family will be from 2:00 until 4:00 on Friday, September 17 at Southern Funeral Chapel.
She is survived by her daughter, Samantha (Cody) South of Tupelo; her son, Walker (Tiffany) Reynolds of Houlka; her mother, Helen Williams of Houlka; her sisters, Pam (Mike) Huffman and Cindy Wiley, both of Houlka; her brother, Eddie (Tammy) Williams of Houlka, and her granddaughters, Rhealeigh Louise South and Layla Jayne Reynolds.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Jimmy Reynolds on March 7, 2021 and her father, John Bob Williams.
The family would like to thank Kindred Hospice Care and Nurse Amber for the excellent care provided. They also would like to thank all of the friends, family and the community for all of the love and support shown during this difficult time.
Southern Funeral Chapel of Houston is honored to serve her family.
MEMO
Hilrey Holmes
FULTON - Hilrey Holmes, 79, passed away on September 15, 2021, at his home in Fulton. Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by McNeece-Morris Funeral Home.
MEMO
Humbert Robinson
BOONEVILLE - Humbert Robinson, 60, passed away on September 14, 2021, at Memphis VA Medical Center in Memphis, TN. Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by Booneville Funeral Home.
MEMO
Douglas Weir Byrd
FULTON - Douglas Weir Byrd, 86, passed away on September 15, 2021, at NMMC in Tupelo. Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by Senter Funeral Home.
MEMO
Roxanna Burkhart
TUPELO - Roxanna Burkhart, 66, passed away on September 15, 2021, at her residence in Tupelo. Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by Associated Family Funeral & Cremation - Tupelo.
MEMO
Sue Imbler
TUPELO - Sue Imbler, 86, passed away Wednesday, September 15, 2021, at Magnolia Manor in Tupelo. Services will be on Friday, September 17, 2021 at 3 p.m. at St. James Catholic Church, Tupelo. Visitation will be on Friday, September 17, 2021 from 2 p.m. until service time at St. James Catholic Church. Full obituary will follow. Expressions of sympathy and fond memories may be left at www.peguesfuneralhome.com. Burial will follow at Tupelo Memorial Park.
MEMO, MCMILLAN LOGO
Randy Stacy
NEW SITE - Randy Wayne Stacy, 33, of New Site passed away on Tuesday, September 14, 2021 at Baptist Memorial Hospital Desoto. He had a passion for drawing, he loved music and loved cooking.
Funeral services will be at 3:00 P.M. on Friday, September 17, 2021 at McMillan Funeral Home with Bro. Ricky Greene and Bro. Tony Brown officiating. Burial will be in the Pleasant Valley Cemetery. Visitation will be from 1:00 P.M. until 3:00 P.M. on Friday at the funeral home.
He is survived by his parents, Harold and Brenda Bishop Stacy; his sisters, Dolly (Darrell Aldridge) Wheatley and Emily (Michael) Carpenter; his nephews, Tyler, Cody, Trey, Emmitt, Jackson, Gatlin and Rayden; his special aunts, Barbara (Virgil) Burcham, Patsy Hayden, Jan (David) Lawrence, Mary Stacy and Jewel Bain-Newton; special uncles, Ray (Debbie) Bishop and Bob (Gayle) Robinson.
He is preceded in death by his grandparents, Clinton Elisha Stacy, Bonnie Mae Stacy, J.C. Bishop and Dorothy Bishop; several aunts, uncles and cousins.
Pallbearers will be his nephews.
Condolences may be left at www.mcmillanfuneralhome.com.
MEMO, PHOTO, BOONEVILLE FH LOGO
James Bethay
BOONEVILLE - James Harold Bethay, 91, passed away Tuesday, September 14, 2021. He was born January 10, 1930, in Tupelo, MS, to Longino L. Bethay and Mamie Clifford Pettigrew Bethay. He graduated from Tupelo High School in 1948, attended Soule' Business College and in December of 1950, he enlisted in the U.S. Air Force. In 1973, James was elected Chairman of the Board and President of Prentiss Manufacturing Company until his retirement in 1998. He served on the Deposit Guaranty Bank Board. He was member of the Rotary Club where he was a Paul Harris Fellow, Tiger Den Coffee Club Member, and a Member of First United Methodist Church in Booneville where he attended the Upper Room Sunday School Class. Mr. Bethay was an avid Ole Miss Rebel fan. He enjoyed spending time at Pickwick with his family and friends.
James was awarded the Silver Beaver from the Boy Scouts of America in 1975. James earned The Scouting Heritage Society in a Lifetime Membership in 1996. Mr. Bethay was a Council Executive Board Honorary Life Member of the Yocona Area Boy Scouts of America.
Funeral Services will be Friday, September 17, 2021, at 1:00 PM at First United Methodist Church in Booneville, MS. Visitation for Mr. Bethay will be Friday from 10:00 AM until service time at the church. Bro. Tim Sisk and Bro. Bobby Hankins will be officiating. Burial will be in Lee Memorial Park in Verona, MS. Booneville Funeral Home will be in charge of arrangements.
He is survived by two sons, Larry Bethay (Sandi) and Lee Bethay (Lydia) all of Booneville; sisters, Wanda Flick of Lexington, KY, Nancy Gearheart of Coldsprings, KY, and Judy Rogers of Rogers, AR; three grandsons, Kyle Bethay, Ryan Bethay and Alex Bethay; one great-grandson, Cadle Bethay; and one great-granddaughter, Elliot Bethay.
He was preceded in death by his parents; his wife, Sue; brother, Ronnie L. Bethay; and sister, Betty Mae Bethay.
Pallbearers will be Mark Mackey, Blake Myers, Kyle Bethay, Ryan Bethay, and Alex Bethay.
Honorary pallbearers will be the members of Tiger Den Coffee Club.
In lieu of flowers and gifts, donations may be made to First United Methodist Church, 400 West Church Street, Booneville, MS 38829.
Condolences may be extended to the family at boonevillefuneralhome.net.
MEMO, MCMILLAN LOGO
Betty Martin
BOONEVILLE - Betty Sue Martin, 91, of Booneville passed away on September 15, 2021 at the Sunshine Health Care in Pontotoc. She was a member of First Baptist Church in Booneville. She enjoyed cooking for her children and grandchildren, going out to eat with friends, playing card games, watching game shows and spending time with family.
Funeral services will be at 11:00 A.M. on Friday, September 17, 2021 at McMillan Funeral Home with Dr. Lynn Jones and Bro. Jason Reed officiating and Rich Harrelson delivering the eulogy. Burial will be in the Oaklawn Memorial Park. Visitation will be from 5:00 P.M until 8:00 P.M. on Thursday, September 16, 2021 at the funeral home.
She is survived by her son Jacky Martin (Diane); her daughter, Pam Manley (Bobby); her grandchildren, Clay Martin, Niki Baker, Kevin Manley (Kayla), Daniel Martin (Ashlee), and Blake Manley (Lara Beth); her greatgrandchildren, Grace Martin, Lexey Baker, Kelly Beth Baker, Dani Marie Martin, Charli Kate Manley, Gentry Manley, Ellie Preston Manley and Maggie Wade Manley; her sister-in-law, Lana Harrelson and a host of nieces and nephews.
She is preceded in death by her parents, Boyce and Wilma Harrelson; her husband, Ralph Martin; and her brother, Jerry Harrelson.
Pallbearers will be her grandsons, and Rich Harrelson and Gage Harrelson.
Condolences may be left at www.mcmillanfuneralhome.com.
MEMO, PHOTO, KESLER LOGO
Alma Adams Lambert Greer
BALDWYN - Alma Adams Lambert Greer (92) passed away Wednesday, September 15, 2021 at her home in Baldwyn. She loved all her family dearly. She retired from Kellwood Manufacturing in Monticello, MS in 1984. She was a member of Calvary United Pentecostal Church until moving to Baldwyn, where she was a member of New Bethel Apostolic Church.
Services are 7 pm Thursday, September 16, 2021 in the Baldwyn Chapel of Kesler Funeral Home with Braxton Rutland and Dale Rutland officiating. Visitation will be 4-7 pm Thursday at the funeral home. Graveside services will be 11 am Friday, September 17, 2021 at Pleasant Grove United Methodist Church Cemetery in Brookhaven, MS.
Alma is survived by her daughters, Robyn Polk (Allen) of Baton Rouge, LA, Sandra Rutland (Braxton) of Baldwyn, MS and Rita Rutland of Jayess, MS; her brother, Floyd Adams (Edna) of Palmersville, TN; her grandchildren, Michael Polk (Michelle), Keith Polk (Dawn), Dale Rutland (Melanie), Pam Thrasher (Kennith), Thomas Rutland (Crystal), Layle Rutand, Mary Allred (Jeff), Larry Rutland (Melissa), Tiffany Rushing (Jesse), Devin Rutland (Stacye Bacot, Kevin Rutland, Josh Lambert (Jade) and Jason Lambert and 27 great-grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her first husband, Hollis Lambert; her second husband, Eldon Greer; her son, Henry Pate Lambert; her son-in-law, John Pat Rutland; her granddaughter, Nicole Travis and her great-grandson, Austin Travis.
Pallbearers are; Dylan Ellis, Kennith Thrasher, Jeff Allred, Bruce Williams, Quitman Pope, Gentry Rutland and Hagen Rutland.
The family would like to thank all the nurses with NMMC Home Health and a special thanks to Ashlyn Stevens.
Condolences to the family may be made online at www.keslerfuneralhome.com.
MEMO, PHOTO, PEGUES LOGO
Brenda Hoffer
PORT SAINT LUCIE, FLORIDA - Brenda Carol Hoffer (née Payne) passed away in her home on Saturday, September 11, 2021, after a prolonged illness. She was born in Memphis, Tennessee on January 18, 1949, to Ruby Jane Brown and James Willis "Bill" Payne.
As a child, Brenda lived in Mississippi with her mother, father, and two older brothers, James "Larry" and Terry. As a teen, her family moved to Kentucky where she met and married the late Teddy Newman and became a first-time mother to son James. Brenda later re-married Robert Snook and welcomed her daughter Samantha. During her time in Kentucky, she became lifelong friends with Sally Welch (née Holcomb). Brenda's parents later divorced and each remarried. Brenda's father had five additional children, Debi Lewis (née Payne), Dorrie Fricano (née Payne), Eddie Lyle, Michelle Mberick (née Oslakovic), and Jennifer Santiago (née Coleman).
Brenda then spent time back in Mississippi where she enjoyed many fun days and evenings with her cousins, Wille Mae, Dorothy Jean, Billy Wayne, and Jerry Thomas.
As an adult, she moved to the Chicago suburbs to be near her father. In Chicago, she worked for Continental Can Corporation where she met her long time companion, Danny Rhodes. Brenda and Danny recently celebrated their 40 year anniversary.
In the mid-'80s, Brenda and Danny relocated to Port Saint Lucie, Florida for Danny's work. Brenda began college to become a Nurse and graduated in 1993 from Indian River Community College. Brenda worked at Martin Memorial Hospital as a Nurse, then as a home health Nurse, and retired in the early 2000s. During her time in nursing school, she met her second lifelong friend, Sue Stutzke (née Farrell), and Sue's husband, Michael.
Brenda loved life and her family. She traveled as much as she could. Some of her travels included: Paris, Ireland, Gatlinburg, Tennessee, Tupelo, Mississippi to visit family, and several cruises in the Caribbean. Brenda could be described as a Disney "mega-fan" and enjoyed many trips to Disney World with her daughter and other loved ones. She enjoyed visits from her family in her later years, most notably her great-nephew, Jimmy Payne and his wife, Kelly, and their children of Allen Park, Michigan. She also loved visits from her spoiled granddog, Maverick.
Brenda enjoyed many hobbies, including being an avid reader, playing cards (especially poker, where she excelled), watching period and sci-fi movies, picking out couture fashion for her friends, and playing hidden object games to keep her mind sharp.
Brenda believed that Jesus Christ was her personal Savior and was intimately familiar with the Bible. Brenda wasn't perfect, she had some regrets, but she would do anything for those she cared about. She loved her children and wanted the absolute best for them and was their number one supporter and fan.
Brenda is survived by her longtime partner, Danny Rhodes of Port Saint Lucie; son, James Newman (Sharon) of Port Saint Lucie; daughter, Samantha Korkosz (Steve) of Charlotte, North Carolina; brother, Eddie Lyle of Tupelo; sisters, Debi Lewis (Bobby) of Palm Bay, Florida, Dorrie Fricano (Chris) of Delray Beach, Florida, Michelle Mberick (Ahmed) of Cincinnati, Ohio, and Jennifer Santiago (Marcial) of Geneva, Illinois; her great uncle, Auther Payne (Lucille) of Harlingen, Texas; and many beloved nieces, nephews, friends, neighbors, and one very special mailman.
She was preceded in death by her father, James "Bill" Payne; mother, Ruby Brown; and brothers, James "Larry" Payne and Terry Payne (JoAnn).
Visitation will be 10 a.m. until service time Saturday, September 18, 2021, at W. E. Pegues, Tupelo.
Services honoring Brenda's life will be 3:30 p.m. Saturday, September 18, 2021, at the Jefferson Street Chapel of W. E. Pegues with Rev. Randy Clark officiating. Graveside services will follow at Priceville Cemetery.
The service will be live-streamed and recorded for those who may not be able to attend at www.peguesfuneralhome.com.
Expressions of sympathy and fond memories may be left at www.peguesfuneralhome.com.
MEMO, PHOTO, HOLLAND LOGO
Johnny Berryhill
MEMPHIS, TENNESSEE - Johnny R. Berryhill, 83, met his Creator on Wednesday, September 8, 2021 from Baptist East Hospital in Memphis. Johnny was born June 29, 1938 to the late George Thomas Berryhill and Eva Lola Skelton Berryhill. A skating ace, he met another skating enthusiast in Ginger Grice, eventually becoming sweethearts and was united in marriage on March 25, 1960. Their beautiful union lasted 60 years, 4 months and 18 days until her death July 17, 2020. Johnny and Ginger claimed the Byhalia area as home but for over 35 years they traveled the USA. They literally visited in all but 13 US States. Johnny was a master carpenter. He did amazing carpentry work. There was no job too big or too small that he could not and would not do for his children and/or grandchildren. He was lovingly called "Sippy" by his grandchildren and great grandchildren. Johnny was a member of Meadow Brook Baptist Church in Byhalia.
Johnny is survived by his three children: Lucas Berryhill (Cindy) of Tupelo, Karen B. Taylor (Tom) of Lakeland, TN and Helen Elaine Berryhill of Olive Branch, MS. 6 grandchildren TJ, Jennifer, Jessica, Katie, Lauren and Callie. 11 great grandchildren: Trey, Cassie, Kaiya, Alexis, Kiara, Lyric, Ava, Adaline, Gretta, Haley and CJ. His sister, Estelle Howe and his brothers: George T. Berryhill Jr and William L. Berryhill as well as many nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents, his wife, Ginger and a sister, Maxine.
A service celebrating Johnny's life as well as his home-going will be at 3:00 p.m., Today, Thursday, September 16, 2021 at Meadow Brook Baptist Church in Byhalia with Bro. Oscar Geisland officiating. Visitation will be Today only from 1:00 p.m. to service time at Meadow Brook Baptist Church. Holland Funeral Directors is honored to be serving their friends. Condolences may be e mailed to hollandfuneraldirectors@comcast.net.
MEMO, PHOTO, HOLLAND LOGO
Gloria Turman
AMORY/CONWAY, ARKANSAS - Gloria Vinson Turman, 69, met her Creator on Monday, September 13, 2021 in Sulligent, Ala. Gloria was born in Okolona on Dec. 1, l951 to the late James Vinson and Nona Pickens Vinson. She graduated from Okolona High School and attended Ole Miss. She spent most of her life in the Okolona/Amory area and moved to Hot Springs, Ark in 2007, eventually settling in Conway, Ark. A longtime member of the Meadow Wood Baptist Church in Amory, Gloria enjoyed going to Church, playing piano and singing. She enjoyed shopping, cooking and great and lively conversation with family and friends. A businesswoman, she owned a longtime successful firework stand in Amory and spent her final working years employed by Kroger.
A service celebrating her life will be held at 6 PM today (Sept. 16, 2021) at the Meadow Wood Baptist Church in Amory with Rev. Lloyd Sweat, her pastor, officiating. A private family committal service will be in Pleasant Grove Cemetery in Pontotoc on Friday. Visitation will be from 5 PM-service time today at Meadow Wood Baptist Church. Holland Funeral Directors is honored to be serving the family. Condolences may be e mailed to hollandfuneraldirectors@comcast.net
Gloria is survived by her son, Zack Turman and his wife, Patsy of Hot Springs, Ark.; her daughter, Deborah Turman of Columbus; her beloved dog, Dusty, whom was her constant companion, and a host of family, loved ones and many wonderful friends everywhere. She was preceded in death by her husband, Roger Turman, her parents, James and Nona Pickens Vinson and her grandparents; Mr. and Mrs. Tom Pickens and Fannie Addison Vinson and George Vinson.
Memorials may be made to Meadow Wood Baptist Church, 1512 Hatley Road, Amory, MS. 38821.
MEMO, HOLLAND LOGO
Charles Simmons
PLANTERSVILLE - Charles Edward Simmons cut a wide path in 76 years and always seemed to be resolute in knowing from whence he came and where he was going. He crossed over to meet his Creator and rejoin his beloved family on Monday, August 30, 2021 from his country home in Plantersville with his faithful caregiver, Paula, at his side. Charles was born in Jackson, MS. on November 21, 1944 to the late Alva Edward Simmons and Lila Thigpen Simmons. A major lifelong public school proponent, Charles graduated from Murrah High School in 1962 and completed his Bachelors and Masters degrees from Mississippi State University at the Adkerson School of Accounting. He was a lifelong learner completing several Specialists degrees. He spent his working life as an Accounting Professor in the Community College System. Most of his years were at Northeast Miss. Community College where he was Department Head upon retirement. He loved his students and they loved him!! He enjoyed nothing more than keeping up with their lives and families as they progressed through life. Professor was an encourager always! After retirement, he enjoyed living the country life at his homestead east of Plantersville with his shepherd dogs and horse, Otis. He contracted with a law firm to do forensic accounting, which he greatly enjoyed and had other local business interests. Charles loved his family dearly, was a "Mama's boy" and dearly loved his cousins, whom he stayed in constant contact with. He had done extensive ancestral research on the Thigpen and Simmons families. Charles was a lifelong committed Democrat in the mold of the Roosevelt New Deal philosophy. He enjoyed the last twenty plus years of affiliation with his family at the Plantersville United Methodist Church, where he was a beloved and respected member teaching Sunday school and chairing the Finance committee.
A service celebrating his life and accomplishments will be held at 11 AM Friday, Sept. 17, 2021 at the Plantersville United Methodist Church with Pastor Lynn Fair officiating. Private family burial will follow in the Magnolia Cemetery in Magnolia, MS. (Pike County) at a later date. Visitation will be from 10 AM - service time on Friday only. Holland Funeral Directors is honored to be serving their friends.
Charles is survived by cousins and their families, Marianne S. Rackley (Lee) of Hattiesburg, Ora Dean S. Parker (Louie), Doug Simmons (Jane) Oxford, Frances S. Robertson (Scott) Oxford, Sam Montgomery, New Orleans, John T. Montgomery, Jr., Kapa, Hawaii, Richard P. Montgomery, Mo and Jan Channell of Wesson, MS.
The family request memorials may be made to Plantersville United Methodist Church, P. O. Box 56, Plantersville, MS. 38862.
