Cornelius Campbell
NEW ALBANY – Cornelius Campbell, 68, passed away Sunday, September 13, 2020, at North MS Medical Center in Tupelo. Private graveside services will be on Saturday, September 19, 2020 at St Mary Cemetery New Albany. Serenity Simmons Funeral Home is in charge of services. Visitation will be on Friday, September 18, 2020 4:00 – 6:00 at Serenity Simmons Chapel.
Sara Frances Hendrix
TUPELO – Sara Frances Wildmon Hendrix, 79, died Tuesday, September 15, 2020, at The Meadows in Fulton. Services will be 12 PM Monday, September 21, 2020 at Holland Funeral Directors – Tupelo Chapel. Visitation will be 11 AM to service time on Monday at Holland – Tupelo Chapel. Condolences may be emailed to hollandfuneraldirectors@comcast.net. A full obituary will appear in Sunday’s newspaper.
Bennie Mae Bogan Nelson
TISHOMINGO – Bennie Mae Bogan Nelson passed from this life on September 10, 2020 at Magnolia Regional Health Center. She was born July 14, 1931. She was a home maker and a member of St. Peters Missionary Baptist Church of Tishomingo.
Visitation will be at 10:00 am until 11:00 am on Saturday, September 19, with Graveside service to begin following at 11:00 am at Carter Branch Cemetery with Rev. Perkins officiating.
She is survived by her husband, Herman L. Nelson, daughters: Johnnie Mae Clemmons (Lamar) of St. Louis, MO., Clara A, Bogan of Tishomingo MS., Brenda D. Sanders (Charles) of Collierville, TN., Sons: Rev. Willie Bogan (Shirley), of Tishomingo MS., John L. Bogan of Olive Branch, MS., Kirby L. Bogan of Tishomingo MS., Michael Bogan (Brenda) of Corinth, MS., Willie Robinson, Jr., (Etta Mae), of Waynesboro, TN. 1 Brother: Willie Robinson (Margaret) of Tishomingo MS., and 1 Sister: Katherine Southward of Flint, MI and a host of grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nieces, nephews, and cousins.
She was preceded in death by her parents: Hattie Hodges, Riley Bennett, Sisters: Rennie M. Jackson and Vera Martin (who was like a sister) and Brothers: Kenneth Bennett, Timmer Bennett and Raymond Bennett.
Everyone is asked to wear a MASK and practice social distancing.
Patterson Memorial Chapel has the arrangements.
Randal McNairy
ABERDEEN – Randal McNairy, 51, passed away Friday, September 11, 2020, at home in Aberdeen. Services will be on Friday, September 18, 2020 at 10 a.m. at Pleasant Grove M.B. Church Cemetery. Burial will follow at Pleasant Grove.
Peggy Bramlett
NEW ALBANY – Peggy Diane Hall Bramlett, 72, died Tuesday, September 15, 2020, at her residence. She was born March 7, 1948, in New Albany to Marlin L. and Marjorie Dunlap Hall. She was a member of Center Baptist Church. She was a homemaker. There will be a private family graveside service at 4:00 p.m. Thursday, September 17, 2020, at Center Cemetery with Bro. Andrew Chesteen officiating. United Funeral Service is honored to be entrusted with the arrangements.
She is survived by her husband: Kenneth Bramlett of Blue Springs; 1 daughter: Dana Hall (Timmy) of Ingomar; 1 son: Brian Bramlett (Vicki) of New Albany; 2 sisters: Gwynn Barkley (Wayne) of Blue Springs and Teresa Stokes of New Albany; 2 brothers: Jerry Hall (Mittianne) of Blue Springs and John Hall of New Albany; 7 grandchildren: Levi Bramlett, Meg Bramlett, Dylan Hall (Keely), Paige Hall, Katie Beth Hall, Hunter Hardin, and Josh Hardin; and nieces and nephews: Shonya Golding, Stacy Andrews, Jeff Barkley (Tina), Michele McGill (Shannon), Cullen Stokes (Shannon), Anna Claire Waldrop (Jimbo), Lyndi Davis (Heath), Jamie Gates (Joey), Katie Vetovitz (Richard), Will Hall (Mary Kathryn), Ben Hall (Morgan), and Matt Hall (Brittany).
She was preceded in death by her parents; 1 sister: Lynn Andrews; and 1 brother-in-law: Keith Stokes. Pallbearers will be Levi Bramlett, Dylan Hall, Hunter Hardin, and Josh Hardin.
The family would like to give a special thanks to Dr. Brad Scott, Dr. Tim Thompson, Farrah Hawkins, Harry Sims, Brandon Beck, Annie Lesure, and Home Care Hospice for their superb love and care shown to Peggy and our family during this time.
In lieu of flowers the family requests memorials to Home Care Hospice North, 301 Hwy. 30 West, New Albany, MS., 38652. For online condolences please visit www.unitedfuneralservice.com.
Edgar Joyner
SLAYDEN – Edgar Joyner, 81, passed away on September 16, 2020, at Baptist Hospital East in Memphis. Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by Serenity Autry Funeral Home of Holly Springs.
Mark Rakestraw
NETTLETON – Mark Rakestraw, 45, passed away Tuesday, September 15, 2020, in Nettleton. Services will be on Saturday, September 19, 2020 at 1 p.m. at Cleveland-Moffett Funeral Home. Visitation will be on Friday evening from 5 until 8 p.m. at the funeral home. Burial will follow at Pine Grove Cemetery.
Yancy Fisher
TUPELO – Yancy Fisher, 48, passed away Tuesday, September 15, 2020, at his residence in Tupelo. Services will be on Sunday, September 20, 2020 at 2 p.m. at Jefferson Street Chapel. Visitation will be on September 20, 2020 from 1 p.m. until service time at W.E. Pegues, Tupelo. Expressions of sympathy may be left at www.peguesfuneralhome.com.
Alice Price
BALDWYN – Alice Price, 79, passed away Tuesday, September 15, 2020, at Meadows Nursing facility in Fulton. Services will be on Friday, September 18, 2020 at 2:00 p.m. at Waters Funeral Home. Visitation will be on Thursday evening 5:00 – 8:00 p.m. at Waters Funeral Home. Burial will follow at Joyner Family Cemetery.
