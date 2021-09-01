TODAY'S OBITUARIES
Carlie Sue Walker Bethay, Booneville
Renesmee Bridges, Belden
Eugene Britt, Pontotoc
Cheryl Flurry Clayton, Nettleton
Dakota Clayton, Nettleton
Dr. Jimmy Costin, Blue Springs
Eleanor Ruth Taylor Craft, Collierville, Tennessee
Kenneth Don Drewery, Tippah County
Sherry M. Flannigan, Tippah/Benton Counties
Robert "Bob" Griffith, Pontotoc
Bob Hajek, Tupelo
Beverly Huffstatler, Pontotoc
Christine Isby, Tupelo
Alberta Jones, Byhalia
Joe Kellum, Saltillo
Johnson Crook "JC" Kennedy, Pickwick Dam Community, Tennessee
Barbara Mardis, New Albany
VW "NED" Morris, Lincoln, Illinois
Randy Pearce, Mooreville
Stacy Lee Roberts, Belmont
Carolyn Kyle Copeland Shelby, Old Union Community
Ann Stegall, Pontotoc
Rosie Mae (Muse) Thorn, Nettleton
Nada Thornton, Booneville
Roy Lynn Westbrook, Amory
-------------------------------------
W.E. PEGUES FUNERAL
DIRECTORS
Thursday
September 2, 2021
RENESMEE BRIDGES
Infant daughter of
Jonathan and April Bridges
Belden
11 a.m. Thursday
Jefferson Street Chapel
Lee Memorial Park
Visitation: 9 a.m. until service time
Thursday, W. E. Pegues, Tupelo
DR. JIMMY L. COSTIN
Blue Springs
1 p.m. Thursday
Jefferson Street Chapel
Lee Memorial Park
Visitation: 12 p.m. until service time
Thursday, W. E. Pegues, Tupelo
MRS. CAROL BRYANT
Tupelo
2 p.m. Saturday
Jefferson Street Chapel
Haughton Memorial Park
Visitation: 12 p.m. until service time
Saturday, W. E. Pegues, Tupelo
----------------------------------------------
Holland Directory for Thursday, September 2, 2021
Mr. Michael Lee Wilson
Collierville, Tn./Tupelo
6 PM Today-Memorial Service
Tupelo Chapel
Visit: 5 PM-service time
Mr. Joseph “Joe” Kellum
Saltillo
11 AM Friday
Tupelo Chapel
Lee Memorial Park
Visit: 4PM-7PM today
Mrs. Cheryl Flurry Clayton-Mother
Mr. Dakota Clayton-Son
Nettleton, MS
2:30 PM Graveside Friday/9/3
Jones Chapel Cemetery
Visit: Noon-2 pm Friday
Tupelo Chapel
Mr. Randy Pearce
Mooreville
11 AM Saturday 9/4
Tupelo Chapel
Lee Memorial Park
Visit: 4 PM-7PM Friday
Mr. Bob Hajec
Tupelo
1PM Saturday, 9/4
St. James Catholic Church
Visit: 11:30 AM – service time Saturday
Only at the church
Mr. VW “Ned” Morris
Lincoln, IL/Tupelo
2:30 PM Saturday 9/4
Tupelo Chapel
Visit 1PM- Service Time
Ms. Faye Carolyn Kyle Copeland Shelby
Old Union Community
1 PM Sunday, Sept. 5, 2021
Tupelo Chapel
Visit: Noon-service time
Private Burial
Professor Charles “Charlie” Simmons
Plantersville
11 AM Saturday, Sept. 17, 2021
Plantersville United Methodist Church
Visit: 10 AM-service time
Dr. Natravis Cox
Charlotte, NC/ Shannon, MS
Arrangements Pending
Mr. Ricky Young
Eupora
Arrangements Pending
----------------------------
MEMO
Eleanor Ruth Taylor Craft
COLLIERVILLE, TENNESSEE - Eleanor Ruth Taylor Craft, 79, passed away on September 1, 2021, at Holly Springs Health & Rehab in Holly Springs. Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by Serenity Autry Funeral Home of Holly Springs.
MEMO
Alberta Jones
BYHALIA - Alberta Jones, 71, passed away Wednesday, August 25, 2021, at her home in Byhalia. Graveside services will be on Saturday, September 4, 2021 12 noon at Barachan Ministries Taska Road. Visitation will be on Friday, September 3, 2021 4:00 - 6:00 at Barachan Ministries 1191 Taska Rd. Red Banks. Serenity Autry Funeral Home of Holly Springs is in charge of arrangements.
MEMO
Eugene Britt
PONTOTOC - Eugene Britt, 57, passed away on August 31, 2021. Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by Tutor Memorial Funeral Home.
MEMO
Christine Isby
TUPELO - Christine Isby, 60, passed away on August 31, 2021, at North Mississippi Medical Center in Tupelo. Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by N.L. Jones Funeral Directors & Cremation Service.
MEMO
Barbara Mardis
NEW ALBANY - Barbara Mardis, 72, passed away Monday, August 30, 2021, at her residence in New Albany. Services will be on Friday, September 3, 2021 at Beulah Baptist Cemetery (Family Only). Visitation will be on Friday, September 3, 2021 from 1:00 P. M. until 3:00 P. M. at Glenfield Funeral Home. Burial will follow at Beulah Baptist Church Cemetery.
MEMO
Stacy Lee Roberts
BELMONT - Stacy Lee Roberts, 51, passed away Tuesday, August 31, 2021, at Baptist Memorial Hospital in Columbus, MS. Services will be on Friday, September 3, 12 p.m. at Deaton Funeral Home Chapel, Belmont, MS. Visitation will be on Thursday, September 2, 6-9 p.m. at Deaton Funeral Home, Belmont, MS. Burial will follow at Belmont Memory Gardens, Belmont, MS. Deaton Funeral Home, Belmont, MS will be in charge of arrangements.
MEMO
Rosie Mae (Muse) Thorn
NETTLETON - Rosie Mae (Muse) Thorn, 88, passed away Wednesday, September 01, 2021, at Sanctuary Hospice House in Tupelo. Services will be on September 3, 2021 at 11:00 a.m. at Jones Chapel Baptist Church. Visitation will be on Friday 10:00- 11:00 a.m. at Jones Chapel Baptist Church. Burial will follow at Jones Chapel Cemetery.
MEMO, UNITED LOGO
Beverly Huffstatler
PONTOTOC - Beverly Jane Huffstatler, 76, died August 29, 2021 at North Mississippi Medical Center in Tupelo. She was born April 17, 1945 to Hugh Mayes Crumpton and Celia Brown Latham. She worked as a supervisor of sewing department in the furniture industry. She loved her family with all her heart, and taking care of them was her favorite thing to do.
A private family service will be at Glenfield Memorial Park on Wednesday, September 1, 2021 at 3:00 pm with Bro. Mike Smithey officiating.
She is survived by her husband Terry Huffstatler, one daughter, Michelle Pettit (Roger) of Pontotoc; two sons, Nathan Denton of Pontotoc, and Terry Denton (Karen) of Ecru; three sisters, Gale Simpson (James) of New Albany, Charlotte Nowlin (Sammy "Red") of Myrtle, Reida Johnson of Washington St.; one brother Larry Crumpton (Norma) of New Albany; five grandchildren, Andrea Mooneyhan (Adam), Eric Mcelhaney, Maddie Moorman, Cooper Moorman, and Ayana Pettit; and five great grandchildren, Brooklynn, Addison, Ryleigh, Easton, and Drake.
She is preceded in death by her parents, two sisters, Tommie Jean Crumpton and Mazelle Gullett.
For online condolences please visit www.unitedfuneralservice.com. United in honored to be entrusted with these arrangements.
MEMO, PHOTO, PEGUES LOGO
Dr. Jimmy Costin
BLUE SPRINGS - Jimmy Lloyd Costin, M.D., 74, died Sunday, August 29, 2021 at Baptist Memorial Hospital in Memphis, Tennessee. The youngest son of Carl Clyde Costin and Helen Louise Mosley Costin, he was born February 28, 1947 in Poplar Bluff, Missouri. After graduating from Poplar Bluff High School in 1965, Jimmy relocated to St. Louis to attend Gradwell Laboratory School. Soon after graduating, he moved to Sikeston, Missouri and worked as a Laboratory Technician for Dr. Stephen Parks at the hospital. Dr. Parks made a lasting impression on Jimmy's life; Dr. Parks encouraged Jimmy to apply and attend medical school and started his life-long hobby of skeet shooting. Jimmy moved, once again, when Dr. Parks relocated his practice to Ponca City, Oklahoma.
Jimmy returned to school to pursue a career in the field of medicine. He continued his educational journey at North Oklahoma Community College in Tonkawa where he originally met his future wife, Sue Elizabeth Pinkerton. He transferred his undergraduate degree to Oklahoma State University but prior to graduating he was accepted into Oklahoma University Medical School. Oklahoma State University later issued him an honorary Bachelor's in Biochemistry on his graduation from O.U. Medical School. Dr. Costin is a board certified in Anatomical and Clinical Pathology. After finishing his education and four years of residency in Little Rock, Arkansas, he moved back to his home town of Poplar Bluff in June of 1982 and began his career at Lucy Lee Hospital.
Although Jimmy and Sue's relationship began as friendship years prior, once they began dating they had a whirlwind romance, he proposed after three weeks of dating on July 7, 1977 and they eloped soon after on August 5, 1977. During his years in residency, they were blessed with two children, Christina and Nick. In 2016, Dr Costin retired after a long and successfully career. His passions of skeet shooting brought Jimmy and his wife, Sue to Blue Springs after his retirement. They have made Blue Springs their home for five years. Both Jimmy and Sue were competition skeet shooters for over 30 years, together they competed in the World Skeet Competition yearly for 30 years. Jimmy was even nationally ranked multiple times.
Dr. Costin leaves behind his wife of 44 years, Sue Costin of Blue Springs; one daughter, Christina Hogan and her husband, Greg of Texarkana, Texas; four grandchildren, Corben, Caellum, Finnley, and Quinnlin Hogan; and two nephews, Robert Costin and his wife, Laura Ann and Steve Costin and his wife, Stacey.
He was preceded in death by his parents; son, Nick Costin; brother, Jerry Ellsworth Costin; and brother-in-law, Dr. Stephen Pinkerton.
Visitation will be 12 p.m. until service time Thursday, September 2, 2021 at W. E. Pegues, Tupelo.
Services honoring Dr. Costin's life will be 1 p.m. Thursday, September 2, 2021 at the Jefferson Street Chapel of W. E. Pegues with Rev. Randy Clark officiating. Graveside service will follow at Lee Memorial Park.
Memorials may be made to American Heart Association, 4830 McWillie Circle, Jackson, MS 39206 or American Kidney Fund, 6110 Executive Blvd., Suite 1010, Rockville, MD 20852-9813.
Expressions of sympathy and fond memories may be left at www.peguesfuneralhome.com.
MEMO
Robert "Bob" Griffith
PONTOTOC - Robert Glynn "Bob" Griffith, age 77, passed away on Tuesday, August 31, 2021 at NMMC in Tupelo. He was born April 11, 1944 in Marianna, AR to John Roscoe and Betty D. Stiles Griffith. Bob was a retired chemical and sales representative for the agricultural industry. He was a member of the First Baptist Church in Pontotoc and enjoyed gardening and working in his yard.
Services will be at 11:00 AM, Friday, September 3, 2021 at First Baptist Church with Dr. Ken Hester officiating, a private family graveside service will follow at Baldwin Memorial Gardens. Browning Funeral Home in Pontotoc is honored to assist the family with the arrangements.
Survivors include his wife of 56 years, Anice Tainter Griffith, of Pontotoc, MS; two sons, John Robert Griffith and wife Kalene of Bentonville, AR and Mark Keith Griffith and wife Missy of Pontotoc, MS; and four grandchildren, Keegan Griffith, Keelah Griffith, Grayson Griffith and wife Kathryn and Maclaine Griffith.
He was preceded in death by his parents and a brother, William R. "Bill" Griffith.
Pallbearers will be Keegan Griffith, Grayson Griffith, Shawn Clay, Cody Clay, Jim Long, Jack Savely and John Mitchell.
Visitation will be Friday from 10 to 11 AM at the church.
The family request that memorials be sent to NMMC Inpatient Hospice, 830 S. Gloster Street, Tupelo, MS 38801.
Condolences may be offered at www.browningpontotoc.com.
MEMO, PHOTO, HEART ICON, BORDER, RIPLEY FH LOGO
Sherry M. Flannigan
TIPPAH/BENTON COUNTIES - Sherry Murray Flannigan, 70, resident of Ashland, departed this life, Monday, August 30, 2021 at The Tippah County Hospital in Ripley.
Funeral Services honoring the life of Mrs. Flannigan will be at 11AM Friday, September 3 in the Heritage Chapel of The Ripley Funeral Home with Bro. Clay Stegall officiating. Burial will be at 3PM, Friday, September 3 at Elmwood Cemetery, in Memphis, TN.
Mrs. Flannigan was born September 8, 1950 in Memphis, TN to the late Robert and Mary Elizabeth Murray. She was a graduate of the Memphis Public School System and was employed in the bond division of the 1st Horizon Mortgage Bank for 36 years before her retirement.
Mrs. Flannigan took pride in studying the Bible, sharing her evangelistic work and hosted Archive Teaching on The Lamb Radio Station. Watching old movies and sharing time with family were some of her favorite past times.
Visitation will be Friday, September 3, from 9AM until 11Am at The Ripley Funeral Home. Burial will be at 3PM at Elmwood Cemetery in Memphis, Tn.
Memories will continue to be shared by her husband of 32 years, Robert "Bob" Flannigan, one daughter, Stephanie Sonwineski (Bill) of Dumas, three sons, Timothy Robert Flannigan of Water Valley, Brett Alan Flannigan and Daniel Quinton of Ashland, two grandchildren, Lee Sonwineski (Eden) and Haillie Sonwineski, five great grandchildren, Aden, Lea, Chloe, Ryan and Jude. She was also preceded in death by two grandsons, Cody Sonwineski and Trey Sonwineski.
Ripley Funeral Home invites you to share memories with the Flannigan family at ripleyfuneralhome.com.
MEMO, FLAG, PICKLE LOGO
Johnson Crook "JC" Kennedy
PICKWICK DAM COMMUNITY, TENNESSEE - Johnson Crook Kennedy (JC), age 89, passed away on August, 27 2021 at Hardin Medical Center in Savannah, TN. JC was born October 6, 1931 in West Point, MS to Johnson and Trudie Kennedy.
He grew up in Hatley, MS, graduating from Amory High School, class of 1950. In his youth, he was very active in the Amory 1st United Methodist Church. He attended Mississippi State University where he graduated in 1954. After graduation, he joined the US Army and served 1954-1957, where he attended flight school and flew non-combat service in the Korean War. After an honorable discharge from the Army in 1957, he went to work for the Federal Aviation Administration as an Air Traffic Controller/Supervisor and retired in 1986.
After moving to Memphis, he was very active in the St. James United Methodist Church. When he moved to Counce, TN, he attended the Pickwick Methodist Church. He spent his retirement years participating in the boating community at Pickwick Lake and surrounding areas. He served in the Coast Guard Auxiliary and the US Power Squadron.
JC is survived by his son John Charles Kennedy; first cousin, Doug Crook (Thelma); many beloved distant cousins; special friend, Mary Lockhart. He is preceded in death by his mother Trudie Kennedy and father Johnson Kennedy.
His graveside funeral will be held on Saturday, September, 4, 2021 at Amory Historical Society Cemetery, Amory, MS. Pallbearers will be John C. Kennedy, Charlie Walker, Jimmy Baker, Tom Crook. Ned Young, and Otis Cowan.
Visitation for family and friends will be on Saturday, from 1pm until 3pm at E.E. Pickle Funeral Home.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorials be made to St. Jude Children's Hospital or Le Bonheur Children's Research Center in Memphis, TN.
Memories and condolences may be shared with his family at EEPickleFuneralHome.com.
MEMO, FLAG, PICKLE LOGO
Roy Lynn Westbrook
AMORY - Roy Lynn Westbrook, 88, began his new life in Heaven on Tuesday, August 31, 2021. Born in Starkey County, MS, on November 4, 1932, he was a son of the late Roy Vernon and Phebble Townley Westbrook.
Roy was a graduate of Amory High School and ICC. He was a Veteran of the US Army serving in Germany. Roy married Shelby Jean West Westbrook on June 30, 1956 and they had three children. He worked as an electrician for his father for several years until working for Kerr McGee, where he retired after a total of 32 years of service. He volunteered for Meals on Wheels and was a Member of the American Legion Post #25.
He was a quiet man, hard worker, and great dad. He loved God and was a member of Becker Baptist Church and also attended Lifepoint Church. His family meant the most to him and he enjoyed traveling.
Roy will be missed by all that knew and loved him.
He is survived by his loving wife, Shelby Jean West Westbrook, Amory; daughter, Mary Westbrook Bynum (Darus); sons, Rob Westbrook (Teresa), and Jeff Westbrook, Amory; daughter-in-law, Angel Stanford Cooper; grandchildren, Lauren Britt (Brandon), Garrett Westbrook (Kerri), Carley Westbrook, Jacob Westbrook, Kylee Poole (Parker), Brandon Bynum, and Kayla Bynum; great-grandchildren, Westlynn Britt, Neely Westbrook, Preslee Westbrook, Braydon Bynum, and Weston Bynum; a host of nieces and nephews.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his brothers, Eugene Westbrook and Durren Westbrook.
A Celebration of Life Service will be held on Friday, September 3, 2021, at 2:00 PM at E. E. Pickle Funeral Home in Amory, with Bro. David Jay officiating. Burial will follow in New Hope Cemetery, Hatley, with Pallbearers being Jacob Westbrook, Garrett Westbrook, Brandon Bynum, Brandon Britt, Nick Weaver, and Joe Bickerstaff.
Visitation for family and friends will be held on Friday at the funeral home from 12:00 pm until the service hour.
Memories and condolences may be shared with his family at eepicklefuneralhome.com.
MEMO, PHOTO, BOONEVILLE FH LOGO
Carlie Sue Walker Bethay
BOONEVILLE - Sue Bethay was born in the Ozark Community in Itawamba County to Carl and Tabbie Walker. She graduated from Tupelo High School in 1954 where she played basketball for the Tupelo Wavettes. Sue married James Bethay in 1955 and they settled in Booneville where she lived until her death. Sue was a life member of the Booneville Junior Auxiliary, a member of the Woman's Club of Booneville and an avid Bridge player. She was a member of First United Methodist Church and is active in the United Methodist Women's organization.
Sue is preceded in death by her mother, her father, one sister, and one brother, and survived by her husband of 66 years, James Bethay, two sons Larry (Sandi Bethay) and Lee, (Lydia Bethay) both of Booneville, three grandsons Kyle (Stephanie Bethay) of Corinth, Ryan (Tucker Bethay) of Lexington KY and Alex of Austin, TX, a great-granddaughter, Elliot Bethay and a great-grandson Cadle Bethay
The funeral will occur Friday, September 3, 2021, at First United Methodist Church with visitation from 10am to 1pm and services beginning at 1. Burial will be in Lee Memorial Park in Tupelo. Booneville Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in her memory to First Methodist Church in Booneville.
Condolences may be extended to the family at boonevillefuneralhome.net.
MEMO
Ann Stegall
PONTOTOC - Ann Stegall, 71, passed away Tuesday, August 31, 2021, at Baptist Memorial Hospital North Mississippi in Oxford. Services will be on Friday, September 3, 2021 at 2:00 pm at Tutor Memorial Funeral Home. Visitation will be on 5-8 pm Thursday, September 2, 2021 and 1:00 pm until service time Friday September 3, 2021. Burial will follow at Pleasant Grove Cemetery.
MEMO, PHOTO, HEART ICON, BORDER, RIPLEY FH LOGO
Kenneth Don Drewery
TIPPAH COUNTY - On Tuesday afternoon, August 31, 2021, Kenneth Don Drewery, 49, resident of Ripley, passed away peacefully at Baptist Memorial Hospital in Oxford.
Funeral Services remembering the life of Kenneth will be at 2 PM Thursday, September 2 in The Heritage Chapel of Ripley Funeral Home with Bro. Marvin Robbins officiating. Mike Drewery will have Personal Reflections and burial will follow in Union Cemetery near Chalybeate.
Kenneth was born December 9, 1971 in Tippah County and is the son of Patsy Dillinger Flowers of Ripley and the late Harold Clinton Drewery. He was a 1993 graduate of Falkner High School and a member of Concord Baptist Church.
Kenneth loved the Lord, his family and the Mississippi State Bulldogs. He bled maroon and white and was probably one of the biggest Bulldog fans. Never missing the opportunity to tell people about MSU, Kenneth dressed in MSU, watched all their games and didn't hesitate to let one know that MSU never lost a game---not one.
A kind and loving man with a heart of gold, he will be remembered for his sweet smile and the greetings he gave to both loved ones and strangers alike. The light of the Lord shone brightly in him here on earth and continues to shine brighter now that he is in Heaven.
Visitation will be from 10 AM to 2 PM today at The Ripley Funeral Home.
In addition to his mother, memories will continue to be shared by two sisters, Kimberly Young (Jerry) of Humboldt, TN and Charley Michelle Settlemires of Walnut, two brothers, Mike Drewery (Jenny) of New Albany and Clint Drewery of Walnut, his step mother, Becky Drewery of Walnut, a host of aunts, uncles, cousins and many many friends.
He was also preceded in death by his father, Charles Flowers, two aunts and two cousins.
The Ripley Funeral Home invites you to share memories with Kenneth's family at ripleyfunearlhome.com.
MEMO, PHOTO, PEGUES LOGO
Renesmee Bridges
BELDEN - Renesmee Rose Ida-Lee Bridges, the happy and beloved daughter of Jonathon and April Stringfield Bridges, at the tender age of 7 months old passed away on Tuesday, August 31, 2021, at North Mississippi Medical Center. Renesmee was born on January 20, 2021 in Memphis, Tennessee. She was daddy's little girl, and adored by her entire family. Renesmee was such a sweet and joyful baby girl. She enjoyed riding in cars, blowing bubbles, singing, dancing, and talking. Due to health issues from birth she gained the nickname Nemo but she also had many names she was affectionately called Rosebud and Doodle boodle to name a couple.
Baby Renesmee is survived by her parents, Jonathon and April Bridges of Belden; grandparents, Dorothy and David Hamblin of Belden, John and Shelia Bridges of Corinth, and Donnie Stringfield of Illinois; great-grandparents, Louise Morphis, Richard and Alice Floyd, and Evert Bridges; aunts and uncles, Amanda Griffin and her husband, David of Belden, Kayla Pearl and her husband, Skyylar of Corinth; Joshua Bridges and his wife, Paula of Corinth, Tonya Dillard and her husband, Billy of Okolona, Randle Hamblin and wife, Nikki of Belden, and Robert Hamblin and his wife, Marie of Houlka; Godparents, Ashley Carter and Tamika Carter; cousins, Kayden, Matthew, and Conner Griffin, Alexis, Alana, Rebecca, and Aaliyah, and Jasper Dillard, Jasmin and Paul Black, Tiffany and Bryan Ray, and Blake Hamblin.
She was preceded in death by her great-grandparents, Wanda Bridges and Eber Morphis; and cousins, Natalie Griffin and Keeley Johnson.
Visitation will be 9 a.m. until service time Thursday, September 2, 2021 at W. E. Pegues, Tupelo.
A service honoring Renesmee's life will be 11 a.m. Thursday, September 2, 2021 at the Jefferson Street Chapel of W. E. Pegues with Bro. Danny Ethridge officiating with family remarks by her father, Jonathon Bridges, grandfather "Pops", John Bridges, and great-grandfather, Rev. Richard Floyd. Graveside services will follow in Lee Memorial Park.
Pallbearers will be D. J. Griffin, Joshua Bridges, Jacob Thrasher, and Billy Dillard.
Honorary pallbearers will be Randle Hamblin and Richard Floyd.
Expressions of sympathy and fond memories may be left at www.peguesfuneralhome.com.
MEMO, FLAG, HOLLAND LOGO
Bob Hajek
TUPELO - Robert "Bob" George Hajek, 78, died at North Mississippi Medical Center in Tupelo, MS on August 31, 2021. Bob, as he was known to his friends and family, was born in Cleveland, Ohio, on December 27, 1942 to his parents George Hajek and Stella Hronic Hajek, who both preceded him in death. He was also preceded in death by his only sibling, George Hajek.
Bob graduated from Holy Name High School in Independence, Ohio. For one year he attended John Carroll University in University Heights, Ohio, and then graduated from Kent State in Kent, Ohio.
After graduation, he began working at the May Company Department Store in Cleveland and was in charge of security and parking. He then took a position in purchasing at Austin Powder Company in Cleveland where he eventually became the director of purchasing. Also, in 1967, Bob started serving in the National Guard and was trained by the 82nd Airborne Division of the United States Army. He was called for active duty and his term lasted two years. He was with the National Guard during the Kent State situation in May of 1970. He was on active duty and tasked with protecting the city during the riots.
He had a lifelong love of music and his love of singing is what led to Bob meeting the love of his life, Marianne Barnes. He and Marianne, previously unknown to each other, joined the Adult Community Chorus in Nordonia Hills, Ohio. The chorus performed throughout the year and were known for their magnificent performance of Handel's Messiah during the Christmas season. The choir members would often go out for coffee after weekly rehearsals. After being in the group for eight months, it seemed Bob and Marianne were continually drawn together in conversation and they eventually started dating. Marianne had been teaching biology at a local college but decided to apply to medical school. It was during Marianne's first year of medical school that Bob proposed. They were married on June 30, 1984.
When Marianne completed her medical residency in 1990, they moved to Tampa, Florida where Marianne was in private practice and Bob became a realtor. On December 19, 2001, Marianne's work brought them to Tupelo, MS, where she took a position with North Mississippi Medical Center at their Behavioral Health Center where she currently works. Upon moving to Tupelo, Bob quickly made his giving presence felt with his volunteer service both to his church and his community.
Bob and Marianne immediately joined St. James Catholic Church and Bob became immersed in the work of the church. Bob was a loyal member of the choir and often served as cantor. For several years he provided coordination for the photography for the parish directory, and he was a loyal member of the Father Robert Reitmeier Council 8848 of the Knights of Columbus. For many years, "Mr. Bob" as he was affectionately called, handled all of the email communications for St. James Parish. If you wanted information to go out to the parish community you just contacted "Mr. Bob."
A committed community volunteer, Bob was a very active member of the Tupelo Luncheon Civitan Club, serving in many capacities including Vice-President, President Elect, President and Past President. He loved working in Civitan's charity program which raised money for handicapped children and for the Alzheimer's Foundation. He also held the nonprofit seat on behalf of the Tupelo Luncheon Civitan Club in BNI United Professionals. He was also an advocate for recruiting new members for his beloved Civitan Club. In addition, he was an avid supporter of the arts and he and Marianne were often seen taking up tickets and passing out programs at Tupelo Community Theatre productions and volunteering at other arts venues around the city.
Survivors include Bob's first wife, Donna Hajek, their son, Eric and his wife Katherine and their two children, Brandon and Trina of Akron, Ohio. Bob and Marianne's daughter, Alicia Hajek and her four children, Cameron, Kadyn, Jaeleigh and Link Hajek of Columbus, MS: and their daughter Tabbetha Hajek and her three children, Aryana and Jacob Hajek and Alex Green of Houston, MS; and they have several step-grandchildren. He is also survived by his brother George's widow, Bonnie Hajek of Brecksville, Ohio; Marianne's brother Ken Barnes, his wife Jan and Marianne's sister, Carol Barnes of Elyria, Ohio. Bob had a large extended family of aunts, uncles, cousins, nieces and nephews due to the fact that his mother had ten brothers and sisters and his father had eleven. Bob's parents were the youngest of those large Catholic families.
A Funeral Mass will be recited at 1 PM at St. James Catholic Church in Tupelo, MS on Saturday, September 4, 2021 with the Rev. Tim Murphy and the Rev. Henry Shelton presiding. Visitation will begin at 11:30 - service time.
Donations in Bob's memory can be made to the Knights of Columbus, in care of St. James Church, 1911 North Gloster, Tupelo, MS 38804; to French Camp Academy, 201 School Street, French Camp, MS 39745; or the Tupelo Luncheon Civitan Club designated for the Alzheimer's Foundation.
MEMO, FLAG, PHOTO, HOLLAND LOGO
Joe Kellum
SALTILLO - On Wednesday morning, Joesph Elige "Joe" Kellum, 81, departed this life for his life eternal from his home near Saltillo surrounded by his loving family. Joe was born in the Brewer Community on May 15, 1940 to the late Rubel Kellum and Opal Chaney Kellum. He graduated from Shannon High School in 1959 where he was an outstanding athlete in multiple sports. He married his sweetheart, Betty Jean Hester in 1960, a marriage that lasted 62 years. Joe spent over 35 years working for the 155th Armored Brigade, Mississippi Army National Guard in Army Aviation Support, where he was an expert repairing helicopters. He retired as the Allied Shop Foreman. A member of Faith Baptist Church in Saltillo, Joe enjoyed the outdoors hunting and fishing and loved his grandchildren and great grandchildren, whom he made many beautiful memories with.
A service celebrating his life will be held at 11 AM Friday, Sept. 3, 2021 at the Tupelo Chapel of Holland Funeral Directors with Dr. Marvin Murphy, Bro. James Marks and Rev. Dr. Phil Ellis officiating. Burial will follow in Lee Memorial Park. Visitation will be from 4 PM-7PM on Thursday, 9/2 and from 10 am-service time on Friday. For those unable to attend, the service may be viewed at www.hollandfuneraldirectors.com/livestreaming at 11 Friday and will be permanently archived thereafter.
Joe is survived by his wife, Betty Kellum; his daughter, Teresa Dye and her husband, Ronnie; his son, Lee Kellum and his wife, Deanna all of Saltillo; the grandchildren, Baylor and Kayle Dampeer, Shannon and Anna Wildmon, Richard and Ashton Kent, Bo and Meghan Ricks, Austin Kellum, Mary Grace Dye, Megan and Brandon Yarbrough; the great grandchildren, Nora Kellum, Sims and Maren Dampeer, Halle and Jack Ellis Wildmon, William and Caroline Kent, Emmy Spencer, Anna Elise and Tucker Dill, Maddox and Milo Yarbrough; a brother, Earl Kellum and wife, Betty Ann of Pontocola; a host of nieces and nephews and their special friends, Bill and Sue Frederick of Palmetto and Clyde and Linda Godfrey of Verona. He was preceded in death by his parents, Rubel and Opal and two sisters, Barbara Bryan and Judy Marks.
Pallbearers are Austin Kellum, Baylor Dampeer, Shannon Wildmon, Richard Kent, Mike Patterson and Dale Brock.
Condolences may be emailed to hollandfuneraldirectors@comcast.net.
MEMO, PHOTO, HOLLAND LOGO
VW "NED" Morris
LINCOLN, ILLINOIS - VW "Ned" Morris, 72, of Lincoln, Illinois was called home and his heart made its final beat on July 22nd, 2021 in New York City, New York. He was born in Tupelo MS on September 18th, 1948 to Charles Pennal Morris and Kirksey Elizabeth Steele Morris.
Ned was a 1968 graduate of Shannon High School where he played baseball and basketball. He was an avid reader, and it was often said that a good book and a jar of peanut butter was all he needed to be happy. After graduating from high school, he joined the United States Navy and served for 8 years. He retired as a startup engineer from SRS in 2012. After his retirement he could often be found on the golf course or enjoying a steak dinner.
Ned became a born again Christian when he was a teenager. He loved the Lord, his family and his friends.
He is survived by his son, granddaughter, one sister, two brothers, four sisters in-law, and several nieces, nephews, and cousins. He was preceded in death by his parents, twin sons, two brothers, one sister and her husband, one brother in-law, and several nieces and nephews. He will be missed more than words can say on this Earth, but we will be united in the presence of God together one day!
The family of V W "Ned" Morris would like to invite all friends and extended family to a Celebration of Life Service for Ned from 1 - 2:30 PM on September 4, 2021 at Holland Funeral Home, Tupelo Chapel.
MEMO, PHOTO, HOLLAND LOGO
Randy Pearce
MOOREVILLE - James Randy Pearce, 73, was born April 17, 1948, to J.B. Pearce and Mildred Morgan Pearce and died in the late hours of Monday, August 30, 2021, after a struggle with reactions from his COVID vaccine. Randy graduated from Mooreville High School in 1966. He remained a resident of Mooreville- and a Trooper for life- working the football sidelines and cooking a many burgers over the 10+ years. In 1969, he married the love of his life, Kay Vanlandingham Pearce, and they proudly celebrated 52 years in June. They raised two children, Craig Pearce and Kristi Pearce Tutor, all while working for Cook Coggin Engineers for over 25 years. Randy's pride and joy was his only grandson, Robert Winters. He was always proud to brag and tell all about his "favorite" grandson to which he gave the name his grandfather called him, "Shit Hook". Randy was a member of the Mooreville United Methodist Church and Mooreville Lions Club. He loved hunting, fishing, the joys of nature through camping and traveling as much as he could until his health began to slow him down. Randy was a boating and skiing enthusiast all his life and shared this love with his family. Zipping the zero-turn mower across the lawn, keeping the yard in pristine shape, and making sure the birds and squirrels always had food were his favorite pastimes in his later years.
A service celebrating his life will be held at 11 AM Saturday, Sept. 4. 2021 at the Tupelo Chapel of Holland Funeral Directors with Rev. Robert McCoy officiating assisted by Rev. Russell Fletcher. Burial will follow in Lee Memorial Park. Visitation will be on Friday, Sept. 3, 2021 from 4 PM-7PM and from 10 AM-service time on Sat. For those unable to attend, the service may be viewed at www.hollandfuneraldirectors.com/Livestreaming.
Randy is survived by his wife, Kay; his daughter, Kristi Tutor (Jeremy); his son, Craig Pearce (Jean); his grandson, Robert Winters; a host of loved cousins, nieces, and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents, J.B. and Mildred Pearce, longtime Lee County Circuit Clerk, his grandparents, Dewey and Mozel Pearce and John and Tennessee Anna Lee Morgan; his son, Steven Van Pearce.
Pallbearers will be Kevin and Brad Vanlandingham, Chad Willis, Brian Estes, Dale Glenn, Jason Pearce, Morgan Pearce, Grant Pearce, Tim Smith and his grandson, Robert Winters. Honorary pallbearers include Frank Filgo, Bill Morgan, Donald Burcham, Dale Dulaney, Ray Gafford, Mitchell and Billy Yant, Eddie Carnathan, Dr. Ramsey Frey,
and the entire 5 North staff of Nurse's and PCA's at Baptist Hospital-Oxford.
MEMO, PHOTO, HOLLAND LOGO
Cheryl Flurry Clayton
NETTLETON - Mrs. Cheryl Flurry Clayton, 64, met her maker, Wednesday, September 1, 2021 from North Mississippi Medical Center, following a hard fight with covid-19 for her family. She was born June 14, 1957 in Tupelo, MS to Charles Flurry and Doris Faye VanBuskirk Flurry. She married Benny Eugene Clayton, April 30, 1974 after his many attempts to distract her from her studies on his motorcycle; they shared 47 years together. Cheryl was a Christian lady who believed the full gospel of her Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ. She prayed daily for those she loved. She enjoyed being a homemaker, having the greatest love for her family. She was a devoted and loving wife, wonderful mother, sister, and grandmother. She was a great cook, sharing her dishes with family, friends, and nursing homes. Cheryl kept up with current and social events around the area.
Survivors include the love of her life, Benny Clayton of Nettleton; parents, Charles Flurry (Dorothy) of Nettleton and Dorist Faye VanBuskirk of Shannon; son, Dylan Clayton of their home; daughter, Cayla Clayton Moak (James) of Eupora; brothers, Jimmy David Capps of Houlka, and Gary Flurry (Tammie) of Nettleton; sister, Sheila Dykes (David) of Amory; grandson, Valen Moak of Eupora, and a host of beloved extended family. She was preceded in death by her grandmother who raised her, Ella Mae VanBuskirk; sister, Donna Gay Harlow, and brother, Terry Flurry; her beloved son, Dakota Clayton who saw the face of Jesus, August 17, 2021.
A graveside service celebrating Cheryl's life will be at 2:30 p.m., Friday, September 3, 2021 at Jones Chapel Cemetery in Nettleton, with Bro. Ben Raper and Bro. Eddie Clayton officiating. Condolences to the family may be posted at hollandfuneraldirectors.com.
Pallbearers will be Levi Dykes, Dusty Dykes, Brandon Clayton, Steven Clayton, Timothy Clayton, Danny Raper, Quinton Hankins, Cass McComb, and Robbie Ross.
MEMO, PHOTO, HOLLAND LOGO
Dakota Clayton
NETTLETON - Mr. Dakota Eugene Clayton, 28, saw the eyes of his maker, Tuesday, August 17, 2021 from North Mississippi Medical Center. He was born into this life March 19, 1993 in Tupelo, MS to his loving parents, Benny Clayton and Cheryl Flurry Clayton. Dakota was a graduate of Nettleton High School and was employed by Waste Management as a customer service representative.
Dakota was a professional bass guitarist; a talent he knew was a gift from God. He enjoyed traveling all over the U.S. playing in the band, Seeking Seven. He was a friend to everyone and greatly enjoyed gaming online with friends from all over. Dakota, meaning friend, said it all. He was truly a humble and sweet man who loved his family dearly. He was a fanatic of all types of sports to include MSU Bulldogs, The Steelers, The Penguins, and Celtics, just to mention a few.
Survivors include his father, Benny Clayton of Nettleton; brother, Dylan Clayton of Nettleton and sister, Cayla Clayton Moak of Eupora; nephew, Valen Moak of Eupora; grandparents, Charles Flurry (Dorothy) of Nettleton and Doris Faye VanBuskirk of Shannon; a host of beloved extended family. He was preceded in death by his grandparents, Stella Louise and Wiley H. Clayton and rejoicing in heaven with his mother, Cheryl Clayton, who met her maker, Wednesday, September 1, 2021.
A graveside service celebrating Dakota's life will be at 2:30 PM, Friday, September 3, 2021 at Jones Chapel Cemetery in Nettleton, MS with Bro. Ben Raper and Bro. Eddie Clayton officiating. Visitation will be Friday from 12 PM to 2 PM at the Tupelo Chapel of Holland Funeral Directors. Condolences to the family may be posted at hollandfuneraldirectors.com.
Pallbearers will be Levi Dykes, Dusty Dykes, Brandon Clayton, Steven Clayton, Timothy Clayton, Danny Raper, Quinton Hankins, Cass McComb, and Robbie Ross.
MEMO, MCMILLAN LOGO
Nada Thornton
BOONEVILLE - Nada Olive Thornton, 87, of Booneville passed away on Wednesday, September 1, 2021 at the Landmark Nursing and Rehab. She was a member of the Little Creek Baptist Church. She was a retired head start teacher with the Prentiss County School System. She loved puzzles, gardening and cooking.
Funeral services will 3:00 P.M. on Friday, September 3, 2021 at McMillan Funeral Home Chapel with Bro. Jeremy Johnson and Bro. Ray Bennett officiating. Burial will be in the New Site Cemetery. Visitation will be on Friday from 1:00 P.M. to 3:00 P.M. at the funeral home.
She is survived by four sons, Tony (Becky) Thornton, Toby (Diane) Thornton, Tim (Melissa) Thornton and Jason Thornton; grandchildren, Ronnie (Lacy) Blassingame, Diane (Matthew) Sandlin, Josette (Alex) Mitchell, Matthew (Hannah) Thornton, Tyler Thornton, Conner Thornton and Noah Thornton; great-grandchildren, Haley, Hannah, Abby, Dawson, Mayleigh, Carson, and Thomas; and a host of nieces and nephews.
She is preceded in death by her parents, Authur and Addie Olive; her husband, James Wallace Thornton; her brothers, Archie, Richard, and Billy Olive; her sisters, Liz Bullock and Jean Holliday.
Pallbearers will be her grandsons.
Condolences may be left at mcmillanfuneralhome.com
MEMO
Carolyn Kyle Copeland Shelby
OLD UNION COMMUNITY - Carolyn Kyle Copeland Shelby, 82, passed away Tuesday, August 31, 2021, at North Mississippi Medical Center in Tupelo. Services will be 1:00 PM Sunday, September 5 at Holland Funeral Directors Tupelo Chapel. Visitation will be noon until service time.
