OLIVE BRANCH - Anthony Hardaway, 62, passed away Friday, September 16, 2022, at his residence, in Olive Branch, MS. Services will be on Saturday, September 24, 2022, viewing will be from 11:00 a.m. until 2:00 p.m. at Serenity-Autry Funeral Home Chapel, 140 N. Memphis St., Holly Springs, MS 38635. Burial will follow at Pleasant Grove M. B. Church, 228 SA Phillips Drive, Red Banks, MS. Serenity-Autry Funeral Home of Holly Springs, MS, is in charge of arrangements.
MEMPHIS, TENNESSEE - John Edward Cathey, 71, passed away Monday, September 12, 2022, at Spring Gate Rehab and Heath Center in Memphis, TN. Services will be on Sunday, September 25, 2022, 1:30 p.m. at Serenity-Autry Funeral Home Chapel, 140 N. Memphis St, Holly Springs, MS. Visitation will be on Saturday, September 24, 2022, 4:00 p.m.-6:00 p.m. at Serenity-Autry Funeral Home Chapel. Burial will follow at Bowens Cemetery, 498 Govan Ave., Holly Springs, MS. Serenity-Autry Funeral Home of Holly Springs, MS, is in charge of arrangements.
