TODAY'S OBITUARIES
John Jasper Adams, Vardaman
Carolyn Marie Johnston Larkins Andrews, West Point
Lena Mae Barber, Falkner
Linda Shults Bryan, New Albany
Thomas Burchett, Tippah County
Chad Byers, New Albany
Martha Carnathan, Old Union Community
Theresa Ann Childress, Dennis
Edderick Gates, Pontotoc
Bob Hanson, Tupelo
Virginia Ann Hunt, Tupelo
Randy Dale Hutcheson, Pratts
Virginia Mathis Jew, New Albany
Dale Jones, Holly Springs
Norman Mabry, Selmer, Tennessee
Austin Cole Miles, Amory
Billy Moore, Houston
Lynda Sue Nix, Smithville
Robert K. Patterson, Corinth
Edna L. Poole, Amory
Dorothy Jean Shinault, Booneville
Bobbie Farrow Simpson, Benton County
Kathryn Walden, Pontotoc
Christopher Lee Walker, Fulton
Wanda Quay Wiginton, Jacinto Community
Albert Louis Young, Memphis, Tennessee/Formerly of New Albany
---------------------------------------------
W.E. PEGUES FUNERAL
DIRECTORS
Thursday
September 23, 2021
MR. BOB HANSON
Tupelo
1 p.m. Thursday
First Baptist Church Tupelo
Lee Memorial Park
Visitation: 11 a.m. until service time
Thursday at the Church
MRS. LINDA SHULTS BRYAN
New Albany
11 a.m. Saturday
Jefferson Street Chapel
Graveside Services
3 p.m. Saturday
Hickory Flat Cemetery,
Cedar Grove, Tennessee
Visitation: 10 a.m. until service time
Saturday, W. E. Pegues, Tupelo
MRS. MARY BLANCHE
POSEY ARNOLD
Vienna, Virginia
Graveside Services
11 a.m. Thursday,
September 30, 2021
New Chapel Cemetery
---------------------------------------------
Holland Funeral Directors
Directory for Thursday, September 23, 2021
Mrs. Martha Carnathan
Old Union Community
Graveside
1:30 PM Friday, September 24, 2021
Jim Cristofferson
Tupelo
No Local Services
---------------------------------------------
MEMO
Robert K. Patterson
CORINTH - Robert K. Patterson, 69, passed away Sunday, September 19, 2021, at Magnolia Regional Health in Corinth. Services will be on Saturday, September 25, 2021 at 11:00 am at St. Luke MB Church. Walk through visitation will be on Friday evening, September 24, 2021 from 5:00 pm until 7:00 pm at Patterson Memorial Chapel. Burial will follow at St. Luke Cemetery.
MEMO
Virginia Mathis Jew
NEW ALBANY - Virginia Mathis Jew, 78, passed away Friday, September 10, 2021, at her home in New Albany. Services will be on Saturday, September 25, 2021 12:00 noon with viewing starting at 10:00 a.m. at First Non-Denominational Church, 1102 Bratton Road, New Albany. Burial will follow at Pleasant Grove Cemetery, New Albany. Serenity Simmons Funeral Home of New Albany is in charge of arrangements.
MEMO
Christopher Lee Walker
FULTON - Christopher Lee Walker, 38, passed away Thursday, September 16, 2021, at his home in Fulton. Services will be on Saturday, September 25, 2021 1:00 with viewing from 11:00 - 12:55 at Temple Compassion & Deliverance Church, 1148 N Madison Street, Tupelo. Burial will follow at Shiloh CME Church Cemetery, 403 Martin Luther King Dr. Fulton, MS. Serenity Autry Funeral Home of Pontotoc is in charge of arrangements.
MEMO
Dale Jones
HOLLY SPRINGS - Dale Jones, 57, passed away Thursday, September 9, 2021, at his home in Holly Springs. Graveside services will be on Saturday, September 25, 2021 12:00 noon at Berachan Ministries, 1191 Taska Rd. Red Banks, MS. Visitation will be on September 24, 2021 5:00 - 7:00 at Serenity Autry Funeral Chapel Holly Springs. Serenity Autry Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
MEMO, PHOTO, PEGUES LOGO
Linda Shults Bryan
NEW ALBANY - Linda Shults Bryan, 72, passed away suddenly in her home on Friday, September 17, 2021. Linda was born in Memphis, Tennessee on September 1, 1949, to Mattie Sue and Joneal Hodgin.
After 30 years as a telephone operator, she proudly retired from AT&T, previously South Central Bell and BellSouth. More recently, for several years, she has been everyone's favorite door greeter at Sam's Club. Linda has also been a devoted follower of Christ, her entire life.
Linda was a loving sister, niece, aunt, mother, grandmother and friend, who is survived by her sisters, Nancy Hodgin of Guntown and Manessa (Gary) Monson of Crystal Lake, Illinois; son, Marvin Neal Shults of New Albany; daughter Shelia (Tim) Hall of Guntown; granddaughter, Jessica (Jorge) Interiano of Oxford; and her adored great-grandchildren, Christopher and Natalie Fernandez-Interiano, also of Oxford.
She is preceded in death by her parents Mattie Sue and Joneal.
Visitation will be 10 a.m. until service time Saturday, September 25, 2021, at W. E. Pegues, Tupelo.
Services honoring Linda's life will be 11 a.m. Saturday, September 25, 2021, at the Jefferson Street Chapel of W. E. Pegues with Rev. Randy Hamilton. Graveside services will be 3 p.m. Saturday, September 25, 2021 in Hickory Flat Cemetery in Cedar Grove, Tennessee.
Memorials may be made to FNB Bank towards the Shults-Bryan Family to provide future housing and care for her disabled son, Marvin.
Pallbearers will be James Bryan, Tim Hall, Jorge Interiano, Tom Rogers, Gary Monson, and Harmon Hall.
Expressions of sympathy and fond memories may be left at www.peguesfuneralhome.com.
MEMO, FLAG, PARKER MEMORIAL FH LOGO
John Jasper Adams
VARDAMAN - John Jasper Adams, 80, the pharmacist of Vardaman saddled up and set out on the trail for glory on Monday, September 20, 2021, at his home in Vardaman surrounded by his love ones. He was welcomed into this world on the Fall Day of November 2, 1940, by the late Joseph Boyd Adams and Ada Beatrice "Batsy" Carter Adams.
John Jasper, a 1958 graduate of Vardaman High School, continued his education and obtained his Doctor of Pharmacy. As a member of the Mississippi Army National Guard, he stood ready to answer the nations call during the Berlin Crisis. Upon return from his tour in the armed forces, he enrolled in pharmacy school and in 1965 began to practice alongside his father in the People Drug Store, and eventually Fred's Dollar Store Pharmacy. Aside from his life of being a pharmacist, John Jasper spent many decades married to his wife Margie Wiseman Adams. The couple gave life to three children and six grandchildren. He lived upon the level and by the square as member of the Vardaman Masonic Lodge. John Jasper was a true man of God and not only served as a Sunday school teacher but also as a Deacon at First Baptist Church of Vardaman. He also spent many years as a Boy Scout leader educating young men on many personal and valuable life skills. With a strong affection for horses, he was an enthusiastic member of the Spanish Mustang Registry and found simplicity in climbing on the saddle for a relaxing ride. Although he has gone to rest in a sacred place free from sickness and pains of age, John Jasper will be profoundly missed by the community he left an immeasurable impact on.
He leaves behind his wife Margie Wiseman Adams of Vardaman; one son Dr. Joseph (Shelley) Adams of Pontotoc; one daughter Johnna Ladner of Decatur, Alabama; six grandchildren; John Britton Bowling (Alanna), Russell Bowling (Ana), Paul Boyd Adams, Jonathan Kent Adams, Randi Jo Bowling, and Merideth Adams Treadaway (Hunter): and a God son Charles Dee Mahan (Lisa).
He was preceded in death by one son Randy Wiseman Adams; his parents Joseph Boyd Adams and Ada Beatrice "Batsy" Carter Adams; and a son-in-law Michael Ladner.
The family will receive friends on Thursday, September 23, 2021, from 12:30 PM-2:30 PM in the Sanctuary of First Baptist Church Vardaman. The funeral service remembering John Jasper's life will be take place on Thursday, September 23, 2021, at 2:30 PM in the sanctuary of First Baptist Church Vardaman with Bro. Jonathan Peeples officiating. George Fred Carter, John Ed Carter, Joe Smith, Joe Jon Carter, Jon Watt Carter, Jordan Mahan, Justin Mahan, and Phil Carter will carry John Jasper to rest in Hillcrest Cemetery in Vardaman with Masonic Graveside Rites. Honorary Pallbearers include: Members of Men's Adult V Sunday School Class, Vardaman Masonic Lodge Members and Scottish Rite Shriners.
Memorial Donations in memory of John Jasper may be made to Vardaman First Baptist Church Building Fund, 310 North Main, Vardaman, MS 38878.
The Staff of Parker Memorial Funeral Home is honored to serve the family as they begin this new season of life. We ask that you keep them in your thoughts and prayers as they mourn the loss of their loved one.
MEMO
Randy Dale Hutcheson
PRATTS - Randy Dale Hutcheson, 58, passed away Tuesday, September 21, 2021, at his home in Pratts. Services will be on Friday, September 24, 2021 at 2 pm at Kesler Funeral Home - Baldwyn Chapel. Visitation will be on Friday from 12-2 pm at the funeral home. Condolences to the family may be made online at www.keslerfuneralhome.com.
MEMO, PHOTO, HEART ICON, BORDER, RIPLEY FH LOGO
Bobbie Farrow Simpson
BENTON COUNTY - Bobbie Farrow Simpson, 96, passed away peacefully on Monday, September 20, 2021, at her home in Ashland. Bobbie was born August 3, 1925 in Gravestown to Robert and Ophelia Graves Farrow. She was known throughout her life as a loving mother, grandmother, sister, aunt, neighbor, business owner, and friend. She is survived by her sister Mary Dee Smith of Ripley; sons Ken (Cynthia) Simpson of Ashland and Bob (Penny) Simpson of Ashland; grandchildren Elizabeth Tracey Simpson of Charlottesville, Virginia; Katie (John) McCammon of Bowling Green, Kentucky; Hannah (Joab) Hopper of Ashland; Will (Amanda) Simpson of Ashland; Jacob Simpson of Olive Branch; and Carrie Simpson of Ashland; nephew Robert (Sally) Farrow and nieces Paula (Steve) McBride, Barbara (Alan) Graddy, Suzanne (Eddie Joe) McMillin, and Joyce (Mo) Graddy, all of Ripley; and six treasured great-grandchildren. She is preceded in death by her beloved "sweetheart," Billy Reese Simpson and her oldest son, Kerry Simpson. Bobbie graduated from Shady Grove School in 1943 and married her husband that same year. As someone devoted to helping others, she worked for several years at the Benton County Welfare Office while raising her children. As she entered her 50s, Bobbie took art lessons and became an accomplished painter. She opened a studio and framing shop, The Gallery, which became a local fixture in the community and was a thriving business for 45 years. As recently as December of 2020, Bobbie was busy framing pictures for the holiday season. Customers depended on her hard work and loving attention to detail, but they also appreciated her kind smile and her gift of being a good listener. A caring person to all, Bobbie truly followed in the footsteps of Christ and was a member of Beech Hill Church of Christ throughout her 96 years. Services to honor her wonderful life will be held Thursday, September 23 at 11 AM, Beech Hill Church of Christ. Arrangements provided by The Ripley Funeral Home. Visitation was held on Wednesday, September 22 from 5 PM to 7 PM, Beech Hill Church of Christ. Burial will follow at Beech Hill Cemetery. The family is deeply grateful to Bobbie's many loving friends and neighbors for their visits, gifts, and prayers during the last few months of her life.
The Ripley Funeral Home invites you to share memories with the Simpson family at ripleyfuneralhome.com.
MEMO, PHOTO, PICKLE LOGO
Austin Cole Miles
AMORY - Austin Cole Miles, 38, went to be with the Lord on September 21, 2021. Austin was born in Amory, Mississippi on September 14, 1983 to Rosemary Loden Miles and Vincent Miles.
Austin attended Amory High School and Itawamba Community College. Recently, he was enrolled in The Culinary Institute at Northeast Mississippi Community College. He was a member of Cason Baptist Church.
Austin spent most of his life helping with his family's two businesses, Miles Catfish Products and The Friendship House Restaurant. He was an esteemed Chef and enjoyed cooking for his family.
Austin's most precious childhood memories were spending time with his grandfather, Jimmie Miles. They made countless trips to the Gulf Coast picking up fresh seafood for Bill and Jim's Friendship House Restaurant. They had a very special relationship.
The joys of his life were his two nieces, Elizabeth Barrett and Blake Clark, with whom he shared a special bond.
Austin will be remembered by his family for his kind heart and enduring smile.
He is survived by his loving parents, Vincent Miles and Rosemary and Eddie Byram; his sister, Katie Miles Clark (Barrett); two nieces, Elizabeth Barrett Clark and Katherine Blake Clark; his very special Aunt and Uncle, Doug and Stephina Fowlkes.
He was preceded in death by his maternal grandparents, Virginia and James Jud Loden; his paternal grandparents, Willie Lois (Mama Bill) and Jimmie Miles.
Graveside services for Austin will be held at 11:00 AM, on Friday, September 24, 2021, at Haughton Memorial Park, Amory, MS, with Dr. Lloyd Sweatt officiating. Pallbearers will be Doug Fowlkes, Will Fowlkes, Sam Loden, Mark Jones, Thomas Minor and Neil Palmer.
Visitation for family and friends will be held at E. E. Pickle Funeral Home in Amory, MS, on Friday, September 24, 2021 from 10:00 am until departure for the graveside service.
Memorials may be made to The Cross of Monroe County. These funds are accepted through the Create Foundation, P.O. Box 1053, Tupelo, MS 38802. Memorials should be embarked "The Cross of Monroe County (Austin Miles Memorial)."
MEMO
Edderick Gates
PONTOTOC - Edderick Gates, 27, passed away on September 21, 2021, at North MS Medical Center in Tupelo. Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by Serenity Autry Funeral Home of Pontotoc.
MEMO
Thomas Burchett
TIPPAH COUNTY - Thomas Burchett, 54, passed away on September 22, 2021, at Magnolia Regional Health Center in Corinth. Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by Ripley Funeral Home.
MEMO
Albert Louis Young
MEMPHIS, TENNESSEE/FORMERLY OF NEW ALBANY - Albert Louis Young, 68, passed away Saturday, September 11, 2021, at his home in Memphis. Services will be on Saturday, September 25, 2021 1:00 - 3:00 at Serenity Simmons Chapel New Albany. Visitation will be on Monday, September 27, 2021 4:00-6:00 at Serenity Autry Funeral Chapel Holly Springs. Serenity Simmons Funeral Home of New Albany is in charge of arrangements.
MEMO
Theresa Ann Childress
DENNIS - Theresa Ann Childress, 62, passed away Monday, September 21, 2021, at North Ms. Medical Center in Tupelo, MS. No funeral services are planned. Visitation will be on Thursday, September 23, 5-8 p.m. at Deaton Funeral Home, Belmont, MS. Deaton Funeral Home, Belmont, MS assisted the family.
MEMO
Lena Mae Barber
FALKNER - Lena Mae Barber, 80, passed away Tuesday, September 21, 2021, at Tippah County Nursing Home in Ripley, MS. Services will be on Thursday, September 23, 2021 at 2:00 P.M. at McBride Funeral Home, Inc. Visitation was held on Wednesday, September 22, 2021, 5:00 P.M. until 9:00 P.M. at McBride Funeral Home, Inc., Ripley, MS www.mcbridefuneralhome.com. Burial will follow at New Salem Cemetery.
MEMO
Wanda Quay Wiginton
JACINTO COMMUNITY - Wanda Quay Wiginton, 77, passed away Tuesday, September 21, 2021, at her home in Jacinto. Services will be on Saturday, September 25, 2021 at 1 pm at Kesler Funeral Home - Booneville Chapel. Visitation will be on Saturday from 12-1 pm at Kesler Funeral Home - Booneville Chapel. Burial will follow at Jacinto Community Cemetery. Condolences to the family may be made online at www.keslerfuneralhome.com.
MEMO, PHOTO, PEGUES LOGO
Bob Hanson
TUPELO - Bobby Charles Hanson, 84, passed away from this life and entered his heavenly home Tuesday, September 21, 2021. He was born November 5, 1936, to Christine and Charlie Hanson in Pontotoc County. After graduating in 1954 from Pontotoc High School, he graduated from Itawamba Junior College in 1956, and Louisiana State University in the 1960's.
In 1958, Bob married the love of his life, Carol. Bob retired from Peoples Bank and Trust Company as Vice President, and then went on to his second career as a real estate appraiser. Bob and Carol worked alongside each other for over 20 years at Hanson Appraisal Service.
He loved reading the word and ministering to everyone everywhere he went. He loved the Lord and spent much time in prayer each day. Bob was a member of First Baptist Church since the early 70's, where he served as Deacon, Teacher, and Minister to the elderly.
He is survived by his sisters, Linda Harbor (Junior) of Verona, and Judy Parker (Wayne) of Tupelo; Bryan Parker (Misty), whom he considered a son; and a host of nieces and nephews.
Bob was preceded in death by his parents; his wife, Carol P. Hanson; and his sister, Debbie Hanson Edwards.
Visitation will be 11 a.m. until service time Thursday, September 23, 2021 at First Baptist Church of Tupelo. A celebration of his life will be held 1 p.m. Thursday at the Church with Rev. Gayle Alexander officiating. Burial will be in Lee Memorial Park. W. E. Pegues Funeral Directors is in charge of arrangements.
Pallbearers will be Wayne Parker, Lawson McClellan, Clay Parker, Hunter Parker, and Jon Parker, and Michael Underwood.
Expressions of sympathy and fond memories may be left at www.peguesfuneralhome.com.
MEMO, PHOTO, HOLLAND LOGO
Martha Carnathan
OLD UNION COMMUNITY - Martha Mae Felkins Carnathan, after a long, colorful and rich life of almost 96 years, died Friday, Sept. 22, 2021 in her sleep at Shearer-Richardson Nursing Home in Okolona. She had been a resident there for over 7 years. Martha was born in Lee County on December 17, 1925 to the late Walter Felkins and David Ella Waycaster Felkins. She attended Old Union School and married Paul Grady "Pauly" Carnathan on Dec. 6, 1942. He died on Dec. 16, 1976. The two were parents of 5 sons. She lived in this area all her life except for a brief period of time in Texas until, as she said, "the rattlesnakes drove me back to my home in Mississippi". Martha was a hard worker and provider all her life. She was a strong woman, independent and strong willed and always landed on her feet. She worked 18 years at Rockwell International. She loved gardening, growing things, cooking and being with her family as much as possible. She loved dipping a hook in area lakes and streams.
A graveside service will celebrate her life at 1:30 PM Friday, September 24, 2021 at Old Union Cemetery west of Shannon with Bro. Ronald Pannell officiating. Holland Funeral Directors are honored to be serving their friends.
Martha is survived by her sons; Ted Carnathan (Judy) of Queen City, Tx., David Carnathan (Tensie) of Brewer and Mike Carnathan (Sheila) of Mantachie. a daughter in law, Darnell Carnathan of Belden and Mamaw's numerous grandchildren, great grandchildren and great great grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her second son, Buddy and her baby son, Tim, her parents and her husband, Paul.
Condolences may be e mailed to hollandfuneraldirectors@comcast.net.
MEMO
Kathryn Walden
PONTOTOC - Kathryn Ann Walden, 91, passed away on September 22, 2021 at Sanctuary Hospice House. Kathryn was born on April 4, 1930 to Alton and Alma Bowen. She graduated from Sherman High School in 1947 and continued her education at Ole Miss. In May of 1959 she married Carney Leon Walden of Tupelo. Kathryn was a faithful member of Harrisburg Baptist Church. There she joyfully served in the Faith Evangelism program for many years. She also was a member of the phone ministry and she loved being involved with the jail ministry. She was a big witness for Christ not only in words but by her actions. She taught Sunday School for many years. Kathryn enjoyed teaching etiquette classes from her home for many years. She tried her best to teach boys and girls how to be proper, and if you know her son Carney, she did a pretty good job. In November, 1965 she started working for MW Windows as an accountant executive. After her husband passed away, she moved to Pontotoc where she loved reading her Bible, taking care of her ferns and flowers, playing her piano, visiting with her family and many friends. She loved spending time each day on the phone with her friends. To know her was to love her.
Kathryn is survived by her only son Carney and his wife Sandra (whom she called the boss), Two grandchildren Misty Vineyard (Clark) and Lance Walden (Kaylee) She had several Great-Grandchildren including one on the way here from Taiwan; Two nieces, Libby and Susan that she loved dearly; one sister-in-law, Mary Lou Walden
Kathryn was preceded in death by her parents, her husband and one sister Billie McCarthy.
Visitation is Thursday September 23 at Harrisburg Baptist Church in Tupelo from 5pm until 8pm. and from 10a until service time at 11am at the church. Burial will be in the Bethel Methodist Cemetery in the Endville Community.
Family request that those attending visitation and funeral services wear a face mask.
MEMO, CALVERT FH LOGO
Carolyn Marie Johnston Larkins Andrews
WEST POINT - Carolyn Marie Johnston Larkins Andrews, 71, passed away peacefully in her sleep, Monday night, September 20, 2021, at her home in West Point. She was born on September 22, 1949, in Lee County, to the late Wade and Ellie Dee Clayton Johnston. She attended Nettleton High School, but graduated in Dyersburg, Tennessee. She was a retired Wal-Mart employee, having worked there for 30 years. She attended The Episcopal Church of The Incarnation in West Point where she and her husband, David, were married on June 29, 2002. She was busy with her flower gardening and her grandchildren. She had no favorites, but she loved them all dearly. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her grandparents: John and Susie Clayton and Bob and Grace Johnston, a sister: Ruth Tubbs (Charles) of Athens, and a brother: Bennie Wade Johnston of Dyersburg, Tennessee. Visitation will be Friday, September 24, 2021 from 10:00 - 11:00 AM at Calvert Funeral Home. Funeral services will follow at 11:00 A.M. from Calvert Funeral Home Chapel with Reverend Deacon Marie Smith officiating. Burial will follow in Greenwood Cemetery in West Point, Mississippi. Calvert Funeral Home of West Point is honored to be entrusted with the arrangements. Survivors include her husband David Andrews, Sr. of West Point: her four sons, Mike Larkins of Starkville, Bill Larkins (Lisa) of Pleasant Hill, Missouri, David Andrews, Jr. (Jamie) of Prairie, and Steven Andrews (Heather) of West Point: ten grandchildren: Lauren Larkins, Bethany Larkins, Morgan Larkins, Emma Andrews, Lexi Blanton, Ruth Andrews, Logan Andrews, Trey Andrews, Lillie Andrews, and Braysen Krier: three sisters: Jo Moore (Murray), Sarah Prout (Will) and Patricia Davis (Jack) and one brother: Richard Johnston (Maggie). Pallbearers will be Steven Andrews, David Andrews, Bobby Husbands, Jimmy Andrews, Jack Davis, and Johnny Cook. Memorials may be made to The Episcopal Church of The Incarnation, P.O. Box 316, West Point, MS 39773. Friends may leave an online condolence at www.calvertfuneralhome.com
MEMO, PHOTO, BORDER, PAYTON MORTUARY LOGO
Virginia Ann Hunt
TUPELO - Virginia Ann Hunt was born December 22, 1963, to the late Alfred Townsend and Violia Cherry Hunt in Tupelo, MS. Virginia, lovingly known as "Jennie Mae," was a graduate of the Tupelo High School, Class of 1981. She also attended Jackson State University, where she loved to support her JSU Tiger Football team. She accepted Christ at an early age and was a member of Inspirational Community Baptist Church in Tupelo, MS. She worked at Bauhaus Furniture. Virginia enjoyed sewing, swimming, and traveling. Most of all, she loved spending time with her family and friends, especially her two sons: Darius and Jemarion. Virginia departed this life on September 15, 2021, at North Mississippi Medical Center in Tupelo, MS.
She was preceded in death by her parents and her siblings, Vera Mae Roberson, Ruby Hunt, Kattie Reed, Loretta Shell, Clara Jean Hunt, Willie Hunt, and Larry Hunt.
Virginia leaves to cherish her memories: her two sons, Darius Hunt of Orlando, FL and Jemarion Gillard of Tupelo, MS; her siblings, Earleen (Frank) Reed of Chicago, IL, Martha (Walter) Golden of Pontotoc, MS, Alice Faye Trice, Marilyn Hunt, and Derice Hunt, all of Tupelo, MS; as well as a host of nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends.
Visitation walk through will be Thursday, September 23, 2021, from 4:00 PM - 7:00 PM at Payton Mortuary. Face masks required. Funeral service will be Friday, September 24, 2021, at 11:00 AM at Inspirational Community Baptist Church in Tupelo, MS. Face masks required. Viewing available one hour before service. Interment will follow at Porter's Memorial Cemetery in Tupelo, MS. Services entrusted to Payton Mortuary.
MEMO
Lynda Sue Nix
SMITHVILLE - Lynda Sue Nix, 77, passed away Tuesday, September 21, 2021, at North Mississippi Medical Center - Gilmore in Amory, Mississippi. Services will be on Friday, September 24, 2021, at 3:00 pm graveside at the Hatley Cemetery, Hatley, Mississippi. Burial will follow at Hatley Mississippi. Memories and condolences may be shared with her family at EEPickleFuneralHome.com.
MEMO
Norman Mabry
SELMER, TENNESSEE - Norman Mabry, 51, passed away on September 21, 2021, at Northeast Mississippi Medical Center in Tupelo. Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by Patterson Memorial Chapel.
MEMO
Dorothy Jean Shinault
BOONEVILLE - Dorothy Jean Shinault, 91, passed away Monday, September 20, 2021, at Landmark Nursing and Rehab Facility in Booneville. Services will be on Friday, September 24, 2021 at 12:00 noon at Springhill MB Church Christian Life Center. Visitation will be on Thursday, September 23, 2021 from 5:00pm until 7:00pm at Patterson Memorial Chapel . Burial will follow at Wolf Creek Cemetery.
MEMO
Edna L. Poole
AMORY - Edna L. Poole, 82, passed away on September 22, 2021, at North Mississippi Medical Center - Gilmore in Amory, Mississippi. Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by E E Pickle Funeral Home.
MEMO
Chad Byers
NEW ALBANY - Chad Byers, 30, passed away on September 22, 2021, at North MS Medical Center in Tupelo. Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by Serenity Simmons Funeral Home of New Albany.
MEMO
Billy Moore
HOUSTON - Billy Ray "Red" Moore passed away September 21 at NMMC - Extended Care. He was a member of Piney Grove Baptist Church in Dumas, MS. He was a former Truck driver. He enjoyed wrestling on his time off. He also enjoyed spending time with his family listening to the radio and watching westerns on TV. Survivors include Nancy McGrew (Daniel) of Houlka, MS; Steve Moore (Sandy) of Corinth, MS; Bobby Moore (Donna) of Houston; Grandchildren Deanna McGrew of Houlka, MS; Kimberly Cook (Beau) of Bruce, MS; Daniel McGrew Jr. of Houlka, MS; Trinity Atkins of Missouri; Makayla Moore, Halley Moore of Houston, MS; Great Grand kids Jacob Owens, Noah McGrew, Summer Cook, Lilly Cook, Bentley Cook; Grand kids Leigh Ann Wright of East Parrie, MO; Summer Ellenburg of Mi Chie, TN; Lee Sullivan of Houston, MS; Erica Lyle of Houston, MS; Great Grands Jaylee, Cayne, Zachariah, Oreonn all of Houston, MS; Aunt Robbie Newby of Dumas, MS.
Red was preceded in death by wife Mary Moore, Father Bobby Moore, Brother Donald Moore, Mother Sue Newby, One son Bill Moore, Jr.
Visitation is Thursday, September 23 from 5p-8p and Friday, September 24 from 1p-2pm at Tutor Memorial Funeral Home. Funeral Services will be Friday, September 24 at 2pm at Tutor Memorial Funeral Home in Pontotoc. Burial will follow at Wesley Cemetery.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Add an entry as Guest
Thank you for helping us ensure the comments are appropriate and encouraging. If you feel that this comment is not helpful, please report it by clicking the link in the comment.