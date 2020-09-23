Ralph Spencer
MIDDLETON, TENNESSEE – Ralph Spencer, 66, passed away on September 18, 2020, at Bolivar General Hospital in Middleton, TN. Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by Foster and Son Funeral Home of Ripley, MS.
Willie Earl Bean, Sr.
LAMAR – Willie Earl Bean, Sr., 67, passed away Sunday, September 20, 2020, at Methodist Healthcare in Olive Branch. Private graveside services will be on Saturday, September 26, 2020 at Foundation of Life Church Cemetery, 905 Jeffries City Road Lamar, MS. Visitation will be on Friday, September 25, 2020 4:00 – 7:00 at Serenity Autry Chapel Holly Springs. Burial will follow at Foundation of Life Cemetery. Serenity Autry Funeral Home of Holly Springs is in charge of services.
Louise C. Oliver
AMORY – Louise C. Oliver, 84, passed away on September 23, 2020, at her residence in Amory, Mississippi. Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by E E Pickle Funeral Home. Memories and condolences may be shared with her family at EEPickleFuneralHome.com.
Thomas Tre’Anothony Guido
HOUSTON – Thomas Tre’Anothony Guido, 35, passed away on September 17, 2020, in Verona. Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by Williams Memorial Funeral Home.
Brenda Delois Buchanan-Swing
OKOLONA – Brenda Delois Buchanan-Swing, 58, passed away on September 19, 2020, at her residence in Okolona. Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by Williams Memorial Funeral Home.
Matt Reno
PRATTS – Matt Reno, 44, passed away on September 23, 2020, at his home in Pratts. Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by Waters Funeral Home.
Quintin Earl Polk, Jr.
TIPPAH COUNTY – Quintin Earl Polk, Jr., 42, passed away Monday, September 21, 2020, at Tippah County Hospital in Ripley. Private family service is planned. Arrangements will be provided by The Ripley Funeral Home. The Ripley Funeral Home invites you to share memories with the Polk Family at ripleyfuneralhome.com.
Johnnie W. Miller
TUPELO – Mr. Johnnie W. Miller, 69, died Tuesday, September 22, 2020 at Sanctuary Hospice House following an extended illness. He was born in Itawamba County, MS, on August 11, 1951 to Robert L. Miller and Fannie Lou Jones Miller. Johnnie married Hattie Daniel on August 7, 1971 and they raised four strong, beautiful daughters together.
Johnnie worked as a machine operator employed by Omega Motion Manufacturing for many years before he retired. He was a longtime member of Second Baptist Church in Verona. He was a loving husband, father, and grandfather. He enjoyed fishing, and especially spending time with his grandchildren.
A service celebrating Johnnie’s life will be held at 1 PM on Saturday, September 26, 2020, in the Tupelo Chapel of Holland Funeral Directors with Rev. Larry Stone officiating. Visitation will be Saturday from 12 noon to service time.
Survivors include his loving wife of 49 years, Hattie Daniel Miller of Tupelo; 4 daughters, Alicia Lane (Travon) of Marietta, GA, Kimberly Miller, Jennifer Miller, and Jessica Cox (Jeremy), all of Tupelo; 2 brothers, Ernest Hughes (Jimmie) of Tupelo, and James Jones of Fulton; 11 grandchildren, Deunte, Cruz, Damion (Tierra), Jasmine, Darian, DeNaja, Cole, Bria, Jaden, Morgyn, and Avery; 5 great-grandchildren, Skylar, Brayden, Bentley, Roman, and Madyson; a host of beloved nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents, and sister, Dorothy Jean Cooper.
Condolences to the family may be posted at hollandfuneraldirectors.com. Those who cannot attend may view the service at 1PM Saturday and thereafter at hollandfuneraldirectors.com/live-streaming.
Mike Ellis
BOONEVILLE – Michael Zane Ellis, 49, died at his home Sunday, September 20, 2020 in Booneville. He was born in Baldwyn, Mississippi to William Zane Ellis and Shelia Outlaw Ellis on August 4, 1971. Mike graduated from Wheeler High School. In his free time he would read and listen to music. Mike also enjoyed tinkering on computers and electronics. He will be remembered for being kind, compassionate and selfless, going above and beyond to care for his ailing parents before they passed.
Mike is survived by his brother, Bob Ellis and his wife, Konnie; niece, Karissa Ellis; and nephew, Justin Ellis all of Rapid City, South Dakota and preceded in death by his parents.
Expressions of sympathy may be left at www.peguesfuneralhome.com.
Dorothy “Dot” L. Hester
AMORY – Dorothy “Dot” L. Hester, 82, passed away on September 23, 2020, at North Mississippi Medical Center in Tupelo, Mississippi. Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by E E Pickle Funeral Home.
Thomas Cooper
NEW ALBANY – Thomas Regan Cooper, age 77, passed away peacefully on Tuesday, September 22, 2020, at New Albany Health and Rehab. A drive-thru visitation will be held from 11:30 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. at First United Methodist Church on Thursday, September 24, 2020. A private family service will be held at 2:00 p.m. in the sanctuary of First United Methodist Church following the drive-thru visitation with Reverend Tim Prather officiating. A public graveside service will follow at 2:45 p.m. at New Albany City Cemetery.
Tom was born in Vicksburg, MS on March 13, 1943, and was raised in Anguilla, MS. He graduated from Anguilla High School and attended Mississippi State University. After graduation he moved to New Albany where he began working for Futorian Manufacturing Company in management.
Tom quickly became a member of the community where he was elected Alderman of Ward One in 1981. He served three terms as Alderman and later was elected as New Albany Mayor.
In 1999, Tom was elected as Chancery Clerk of Union County where he served in that capacity until his retirement in 2008.
In addition to his public offices he was a private business co-owner and manager of Custom Alloys Corporation, an aluminum recycling business located in Union County.
Tom was a volunteer fireman and member of the Union County Rescue Squad for over thirty years. He was a member of the Union County Development Association, a member of the New Albany Main Street Association and the Union County Historical Society. He served a president of New Albany Jaycees and was a long-time member of the New Albany Rotary Club where he served as secretary and president. He was named as Rotary Paul Harris Fellow.
During Tom’s political career he served as Chairman of the Three Rivers Planning and Development District, President of the North Mississippi Mayors’ Association, and a member of the Three Rivers Solid Waste Authority.
Tom was a member of the First United Methodist Church, where he served on the Administrative Board, Board of Trustees, Assistant Scout Leader for Troop 17 and served as Sunday School Department Secretary for 27 years.
We have lost a loving husband, father, Granddaddy, brother and friend. He truly enjoyed the simple things in life. He never met a stranger and had impeccable integrity. He was a true public servant and a devout Christian. The last eight months have been tough, but through it all he never gave up hope. We love him and will miss him dearly. He was simply the best !!!
Tom is survived by his wife of fifty-four years, Gloria Wicker Cooper, a son, William Thomas Cooper and his dear friend Melissa Anderson of Columbus, MS, a daughter, Mary Katherine Cooper, of Ridgeland, MS and two grandsons, Thomas and Chapman Cooper of Starkville, MS. Also surviving are two brothers, Herman Cooper and wife Carol of Clinton, MS and Bill Cooper and his wife Martha of Anguilla, MS, and a sister-in-law Maudie Cooper of Greenville, MS.
Tom was preceded in death by his parents, Herman E. Cooper SR and Katherine Elizabeth Cooper of Anguilla, a brother, Marvin Joseph Cooper of Greenville, MS.
Paul bearers will be Eddie Bramlett, Leonard Brewster, Will Ford, David Morris, Wick Morris, Tally Riddell, Gary Russell, Richard Russell, Johnny Webb, and Billy Wiseman.
In lieu of flowers the family request that memorials be made to the building fund of First United Methodist Church, P.O. Box 156, New Albany, 38652.
Virginia Maxey
NEW ALBANY – Virginia Frank Mathews Maxey, 90, passed away Tuesday, September 22, 2020 at Baptist Memorial Hospital – Union County. She was born September 6, 1930 in Meridian, MS to William C. Mathews and Miriam Wray Robbins Mathews.
She was a former teacher and much loved mother and grandmother. She was a member of First Baptist Church of New Albany, where she was also a member of the Susan Feather Sunday School Class. She volunteered at Baptist Clothes Closet. She was a member of the Mothers Club. She was a duplicate bridge player and had achieved life master. She had served as a Cub Scout Den Mother and was an active tennis player. She loved reading and watching her children and grandchildren play sports.
Funeral services will be at 2:00p.m. Friday, September 25, 2020 at United Funeral Service with Bro. Tom Sumrall officiating. Burial will be at New Albany City Cemetery.
She is survived by her daughter, Ginger Evans; three sons, Preston Maxey, David Maxey and Scott Maxey (Lisa); two brothers, Bill Mathews and Dan Mathews; thirteen grandchildren and eleven great grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her parents and the father of her children, Gerald P. Maxey, Sr.
Her grandsons will serve as pallbearers.
Visitation will be Thursday, September 24, 2020 from 5:00p.m. until 7:00p.m. at the funeral home.
United Funeral Service is honored to be entrusted with these arrangements. For online condolences and guest registry, please visit www.unitedfuneralservice.com.
Nellie Joe Billups
GUNTOWN – Nellie Joe Billups, 67, passed away Monday, September 21, 2020, at her residence in Guntown. Services will be on Friday, September 25, 2020 at 2:00 P.M. at Mt. Olive Cemetery. Walk through visitation will be 5-7 P.M. Thursday, September 24, 2020 at Agnew & Sons Funeral Home in Baldwyn. Family and friends may sign the guestbook at www.agnewandsons.com.
Johnny F. Richardson
BALDWYN – Johnny F. Richardson, 62, passed away Thursday, September 17, 2020, at North MS Medical Center in Tupelo. Services will be on Friday, September 24, 2020 at 11:00 A.M. at Mt. Nebo Cemetery. Visitation will be on Thursday, September 24, 2020 from 3-5 P.M. at Agnew & Sons Funeral Home. Family and friends may sign the guestbook atwww.agnewandsons.com.
Buster Holley
MOOREVILLE – Gerald Ray “Buster” Holley, 64, died Wednesday morning, September 23, 2020 at Sanctuary Hospice House after a brief illness. Buster was born in Tupelo on January 5, 1956 to the late George Holley and Beatrice Payne Holley Hutcheson. He attended Verona and Shannon High School. He spent his working life as custodian for Tupelo Public Schools and Harrisburg Baptist Church before becoming disabled. Buster loved everything Ole Miss especially the Rebel Football team. His Pro team was the Pittsburg Steelers. He enjoyed collecting antiques.
A service celebrating his life will be held at 2 PM Friday, September 25, 2020 at the Tupelo Chapel of Holland Funeral Directors with Pastor Danny Robbins officiating assisted by Bro. Lee Allred of First Baptist-Tupelo. Private burial will follow in Priceville Cemetery. Visitation will be from Noon-service time Friday only at Holland-Tupelo Chapel, which is honored to be serving their friends. For those unable to attend, the service may be viewed at www.hollandfuneraldirectors.com/Live-streaming
Buster is survived by his son, Jason Holley and his mother, Debbie Westmoreland Holley of Mooreville; his siblings, Betty Adams of Nettleton, Nancy Parker (Steve) of Belmont, Sherrell McCory (Terry) of Nettleton, Glenda Putt (Joe) of Skyline, Jimmy Holley of Tupelo, Junior Hutcheson (Angie) of Belmont, and Randall Hutcheson (Ladissa) of Rankin County; and numerous nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents; a brother, Dennis; and an infant brother, Terrell.
Condolences may be emailed to hollandfuneraldirectors@comcast.net.
Earnestine Hendrix
BALDWYN – Earnestine Hendrix 92, passed away on Tuesday, September 22, 2020 at the Traceway Manor in Tupelo. She enjoyed gardening, sewing and growing flowers. She retired from Lucky Star Mfg. and she was a member of Asbury Methodist Church.
Graveside services will be at Asbury Cemetery, September 25, 2020 at 2:30 p. m. with Bro. Robert McCoy officiating. Waters Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.
She is survived by a daughter, Edith Holmes (Wayne); sons, Jimmy Hendrix (Jean) and Marty Hendrix; (6) grandchildren; (7) great-grandchildren; host of other family and friends.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Clovis and Minnie Lee Heavner Roberts; husband, James Willard Hendrix; son, James Hendrix; grandson, Derrick Hendrix; (4) sisters, Dorothy Fair, Loraine Quiqley, Ann Lee Scott and Helen Spencer; brother, Cleo Roberts; daughter-in-law, Janet Hendrix.
Her grandchildren will serve as her pallbearers.
Visitation will be at Waters Funeral Home Friday from 11:00 a. m. until 2:00 p.m.
Expressions of sympathy may be sent to the family at www.watersfuneralservice.com.
