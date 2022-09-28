TODAY'S OBITUARIES
James William McLaughlin, Houston, Texas
Jacky W. Rone, Baldwyn
Bryan Walker, Aberdeen
Shirleeta Belois Boyd Whitfield, Okolona
Shirleeta Belois Boyd Whitfield
OKOLONA - Shirleeta Belois Boyd Whitfield, 50, passed away Monday, September 19, 2022, at North Mississippi Medical Center Hospice in Tupelo, MS. Services will be on October 1, 2022, at 1:00PM at Calvary Baptist Church of Okolona. Visitation will be on September 30, 2022, at Fields Funeral Home from 4:00PM to 6:00PM. Family and friends are invited to offer condolences and share memories of Shirleeta in her Guest Book. The most recent obituary and service information is available at the Fields Funeral Home website located at www.fieldsfunerals.com.. Burial will follow at Oddfellows Cemetery.
Bryan Walker
ABERDEEN - Bryan Walker, 58, passed away Friday, September 23, 2022, at home in Aberdeen. Services will be on Sat, Oct 1, 2022 at 11 a.m. at First M. B. Church of Aberdeen. Visitation will be on Fri, Sept 30, 2022 from 3-5 p. m. at Belle Memorial of Aberdeen. Burial will follow at Oddfellows.
James William McLaughlin
HOUSTON, TEXAS - "Billy Mac"
Bill McLaughlin of Houston, Texas departed this life on September 25, 2022. He was born in Houston, Mississippi on April 9,1934 to Ruth Hunter and John Henry McLaughlin. They moved to Calhoun County in 1936 where Bill remained until 1952 when he was off to see the world.
Bill worked for the Layne Companies for about 40 years drilling and installing water systems for townships in the Midwest states, Canada and Porta Rica.
He is survived by one son and two daughters: Patrick John McLaughlin of Corpus Christi, Texas, Debra Downs of Pass Christian, Texas, and Rhonda Lambert of Wheatland, Wyoming. He is also survived by one sister, Mary Louise Peters of Houston, Texas, eight grandkids and fifteen great grandkids.
He was preceded in death by his parents, John Henry and Ruth Hunter McLaughlin; three sisters, Lucille McLaughlin, Ruby Bergeron and Rose Bryant and one grandson, Jasper McLaughlin.
Bill was a simple man with a big heart and an unbelievable sense of humor. He was loved by all and will be missed by many. Visitation for Bill will be on Friday, September 30th at 11:00 am and his funeral service will be at 12:00 noon at Memorial Funeral Home Chapel in Houston. Memorial Funeral Home of Houston is in charge of arrangements. Burial services to follow at Hillcrest Cemetery in Vardaman, Mississippi.
For online condolences visit www.memorialfuneralhomehouston.com.
Jacky W. Rone
BALDWYN - Jacky W. Rone was born in Booneville, MS on December 06, 1940, to Norman and Ernestine Rone. He passed away on September 27,2022 at the NMMC Hospice Unit. Jacky was a graduate of Booneville High School, class of 1958. He entered into the United States Marine Corps in 1958, and received an honorable discharge in 1963. Jacky was a proud member of Teamsters Union Local 667 and retired from Consolidated Freightways in 2002. He is a member of Mount Olive Baptist and past member of Church Road Baptist Church in Horn Lake, MS.
Funeral services with military honors will be at Waters Funeral Home on Friday, September 30, 2022 @ 1:00 p. m. with Bro. Randy Mobley officiating. Burial will be in Prentiss Memorial Gardens.
He leaves behind his wife of 38 years, Sherrie; his children Memory Nowell (Mark) of Saltillo MS, Joe Rone (Julie) of Corinth MS, Danna Scott of Baldwyn MS and Robyn Owens of Baldwyn MS; his grandchildren Kiri Parson (Chris) of Booneville MS, Mollie Cornelius (Robert) Caledonia MS, Hailey Barron (Scott) of Sumrall, MS, Josh Rone Amory, MS, Justin Rone Booneville MS, Paul Scott of Atoka TN, David Scott of Atoka Tn, Hanna Scott of Hernando MS, Michael Gales Stationed in Norfolk Virginia on the USS George Washington serving in the US Navy, Makaila Gales of Baldwyn MS, Brianna Buske of Austin TX, Jacky also leaves behind 10 great grandchildren. Ross Parson, Hayes Parson, John Henry Cornelius, Ruth Ann Cornelius, Andy Barron, Karleigh Rone, Jayden Rone, Jace Rone, Jewel Rone, Waylon Scott, Walter Scott and Naomi Sanchez; Brother Louis Rone of Corinth MS; Sister Renee Hutchens of Booneville MS; and a host of nieces and nephews and their families.
Pallbearers will be Chris Parson, Robert Cornelius, Andy Rone, Michael Gales.
He was preceded in death by his parents, a brother, Garry Dale Rone and his faithful fur baby, Precious.
Visitation will be at the funeral home on Friday from 11:00 until service time @ 1:00 p. m.
Expressions of sympathy may be sent to the family @www.watersfuneralservice.com
