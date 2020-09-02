”Pap” McElroy
SALTILLO – Charles “Pap” McElroy, 86, died on Wednesday, September 2, 2020, at his residence in Saltillo. Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by Holland Funeral Directors-Tupelo. A full obituary will follow.
Mr. Terry L. Kilpatrick, Sr.
HOLLY SPRINGS – Mr. Terry L. Kilpatrick, Sr., 60, passed away Saturday, August 29, 2020, at Methodist University Hospital in Memphis. Services will be on Saturday, September 5, 2020 11:00 a.m. at Cottrell Memorial Gardens in Holly Springs. Visitation will be on Friday, September 4, 2020 2:00 – 7:00 at Serenity Autry Funeral Home. Serenity Autry Funeral Home of Holly Springs is in charge of arrangements.
Butch Lyle
SALTILLO – Will Hoyle “Butch” Lyle, III, 68, died after a brief illness on Wednesday, September 2, 2020 at North Miss. Medical Center in Tupelo. Due to Covid risks, private services for family will be held. Burial will be at Oak Hill Cemetery. Friends are encouraged to send expressions of support to hollandfuneraldirectors@comcast.net. Memorials may be made to the Tupelo-Lee Humane Shelter, P. O. Box 2143, Tupelo, MS. 38803. Holland Funeral Directors is honored to be serving their friends.
Mr. Cleveland Jones
COFFEEVILLE – Mr. Cleveland Jones, 95, passed away Wednesday, August 26, 2020, at Grenada Living Center in Grenada. Services will be on Saturday, September 5, 2020 11:00 a.m. at Lee Cemetery in Grenada. Visitation will be on Friday, September 4, 2020 5:00 – 7:00 at Serenity Daniels. Serenity Daniels Funeral Home of Water Valley is in charge of arrangements.
Clinton W. Pruett
TIPPAH COUNTY – Clinton W. Pruett,78, longtime resident of Walnut, passed away Tuesday morning, September 1, 2020 at North Mississippi Medical Center in Tupelo following an extended illness.
Funeral Services remembering the life of Mr. Pruett will be at 11 AM Thursday, September 3 at Canaan Baptist Church with Bro. Paul Adams officiating. Burial will follow in Canaan Cemetery. Arrangements will be provided by The Ripley Funeral Home.
Mr. Pruett was born January 4, 1945 in Oxford, MS, the son of the late George Washington and Rachel Neil Pruett. He received his education in the Marks Public School System and moved to to Tippah County over 35 years ago.
A Christian, Mr. Pruett was employed as a local mechanic and farmer. He will be remembered for his love of the outdoors that included deer hunting.
Survivors include one sister, one brother and a host of family members and friends.
He was also preceded in death by his wife, Jewell Roper Pruett, one son and a brother.
The Ripley Funeral Home invites you to share memories with the family at ripleyfuneralhome.com.
Noel L. Shumpert
EVERGREEN/NEW CHAPEL COMMUNITY – Noel Shumpert, 89, passed away on Tuesday, September 1, 2020 at The Meadows in Fulton, MS. Born on September 22, 1930, in the Carolina Community, he was a son to the late John and Willie Evoline Boozer Shumpert.
He grew up in the Carolina Community and graduated from Fulton High School. At age 20, he married the love of his life, Laverne Ridings, on February 16, 1951. They were blessed with over 50 happy years together. He joined the US Army and served his country proudly. An intelligent man, he worked for many years as an Electrician with NASA. He was a member of the Evergreen Methodist Church for many years.
Later in life, he became a resident of The Meadows in Fulton, MS. He loved to socialize with his friends and neighbors. He was a member of the Meadows Men Group and was full of life when it came to talking to others. Noel never met a stranger and anyone who met him loved him.
He is survived by a brother, Joel Shumpert (Johnie Faye); special cousin, Pat Hall (Durrell); nieces and nephews, Jay Shumpert, Chad Shumpert, and Corey Shumpert.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Laverne Ridings Shumpert.
A Graveside Service will be held at 10:00 AM, Thursday, September 3, 2020, at New Chapel Cemetery, Evergreen Community, Itawamba County, MS with Rev. Bobby Hankins.
Donations in lieu of flowers may be made to the Evergreen New Chapel Community Cemetery Fund, Itawamba County, MS. Memories and condolences may be shared with his family at EEPickleFuneralHome.com.
Myles Perkins
ABERDEEN – Myles Perkins, 26, passed away Sunday, August 30, 2020, at Holiday Inn in Jackson. Services will be on Saturday, September 5, 2020 at 1 p.m. at Baptist Grove Cemetery. Visitation will be on Friday, Sept 4, 2020 from 4 to 6 p.m. at Belle Memorial of Bruce.
Yvette McDonald
BOONEVILLE – Yvette McDonald, 58, passed away Tuesday, September 1, 2020, at home in Booneville. Services will be on Thursday 2:00 at Mt. Pleasant Church. Visitation will be on Thursday from 12 until service time at the church Burial will follow at Mt. Pleasant Cemetery. Kesler Funeral Home in Baldwyn is in charge of the arrangements.
T.F. Christian
HATLEY – T.F. Christian, 86, passed away on Tuesday, September 1, 2020 at North Mississippi Medical Center-Gilmore in Amory. He was born the oldest of seven children to Thomas Fred Christian, Sr. and Zorado Mize Christian Swan. Losing his father at an early age, he worked the family farm and knew the value of hard work. T.F. attended Hatley School and married Iris Irvin on December 24, 1955. Looking for work, he and Iris moved to Wisconsin and lived a number of years before moving back to Hatley. Prior to his failing health, he was an employee of Walker Mfg. for many years. He liked nothing more than to visit with his friends, play rook or dominoes, and working with his cows. His greatest joy was to pick up his grandsons from school often making afternoon trips to Bill’s Hamburgers. He enjoyed reading the newspaper and church bulletins. T.F. was a member of the Amory Church of Christ.
Funeral services will be at 4 p.m. on Thursday, September 3, 2020 at Cleveland-Moffett Funeral Home with Minister Philip Hathcock officiating. Burial will be in the New Hope Cemetery.
In addition to his wife, Iris Irvin Christian, he is survived by his daughter, Lycia Justice (Vincent) of Hatley; two grandchildren, Cory Justice (Clara) and Caleb Justice (Stacy); brother, Herschel Christian (Terry) of Sardis; great grandchildren, his pride and joy, Eli and Jack Justice and Clayton and Case Justice; and a host of nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents; one sister Azell Carden; 3 brothers, Luther, Herman, and J.W. Christian and an infant brother.
Pallbearers will be Chris Christian, Tyler Christian, Wayne Christian, Brian Christian, and John Comer.
Visitation will be on Thursday from 3 until 3:45 p.m. on Thursday.
Condolences may be shared with the family at clevelandmoffettfuneralhome.com.
Mary Lou Harris Johnson
CORINTH – Mary Lou Harris Johnson, 58, passed away on September 2, 2020, at home in Corinth. Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by Patterson Memorial Chapel.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Add an entry as Guest
Thank you for helping us ensure the comments are appropriate and encouraging. If you feel that this comment is not helpful, please report it by clicking the link in the comment.