Scotty Gasaway, Fairview Community

Dwight Gray, Myrtle

Autia R. Jones, Belden

Stanley King, Holly Springs

Matt Lindsey, Booneville

Mackie Lovelace, Sr., Cherokee, Alabama

Eddie Lee Malone, Byhalia

Stanley King

HOLLY SPRINGS - Stanley King, 68, passed away on September 26, 2021, at his home in Holly Springs. Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by Serenity Autry Funeral Home of Holly Springs.

Scotty Gasaway

FAIRVIEW COMMUNITY - Scotty Gasaway, 50, passed away on September 29, 2021, at NMMC in Tupelo. Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by Senter Funeral Home.

Matt Lindsey

BOONEVILLE - Matt Lindsey, 36, passed away Wednesday, September 29, 2021, at home in Booneville. Services will be on Friday, October 1, 2021, at 1:00 PM at Booneville Funeral Home. Visitation will be on Thursday evening from 5:00 PM until 8:00 PM at Booneville Funeral Home.

Dwight Gray

MYRTLE - Dwight Gray, 56, passed away on September 29, 2021, at Baptist Memorial Hospital in New Albany. Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by Serenity Autry Funeral Home of Holly Springs.

Autia R. Jones

BELDEN - Autia R. Jones, 85, passed away Saturday, September 25, 2021, at North MS Medical Center in Tupelo. Services will be on Saturday October 2, 2021 3:00 at Inspirational Community Baptist Church 405 Clayton Avenue Tupelo. Visitation will be on Friday October 1, 2021 4:00 - 5:00 family only 5:00 - 6:00 public at Serenity Autry Chapel Pontotoc . Burial will follow at Big Hill Cemetery Tupelo. Serenity Autry Funeral Home of Pontotoc is in charge of services.

Eddie Lee Malone

BYHALIA - Eddie Lee Malone, 91, passed away Friday, September 24, 2021, at his home in Byhalia. Graveside. Services will be on Saturday October 2, 2021 12:00 noon at Hill Crest Cemetery 199 S Market St Holly Springs. Visitation will be on Friday October 1, 2021 4:00 - 6:00 at Serenity Autry Funeral Home . Serenity Autry Funeral Home of Holly Springs is in charge of services.

Mackie Lovelace, Sr.

CHEROKEE, ALABAMA - Mackie Lovelace, Sr., 73, passed away Tuesday, September 28, 2021, at NMMC in Tupelo. Services will be on Thursday, September 30, 2021 beginning at 1:00 a.m. at Ludlam Funeral Home Chapel Iuka, MS. Visitation will be on Thursday prior to funeral service beginning at 10:00 a.m. until 1:00 p.m. at Ludlam Funeral Home. Burial will follow at Asphalt Rock Baptist Church Cemetery.

