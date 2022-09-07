TODAY'S OBITUARIES
Eddie Ambrose, Lamar
Bobbie Jean Gandy, Tupelo
Gary Len Mathis, Ripley/Tuscumbia, Alabama
Helen Melton, New Albany
Kimberly Ann Shook, Booneville
Eddie Ambrose
LAMAR - Eddie Ambrose, 89, passed away on September 7, 2022, at his residence in Lamar, MS. Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by Serenity Funeral Home.
Kimberly Ann Shook
BOONEVILLE - Kimberly Ann Shook, 64, passed away on Monday, September 5, 2022, at North Mississippi Medical Center in Tupelo. She was born on September 17, 1957, to Howard Mayo and Henrietta Benbow Mayo. She loved to sing, dance and spend time with her family. Kimberly enjoyed teaching Sunday school, sewing, arts, crafts and decorating her house to match the season or the holiday.
Funeral services will be Friday, September 9, 2022, at 1:00 PM. Visitation will be on Thursday night, September 8, 2022, from 5:00 PM until 8:00 PM at Booneville Funeral Home. Bro. David Krech will be officiating. Burial will be in the Jesus Name House of Prayer Cemetery. Booneville Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
She is survived by her love, Tommy Holder; daughter, Vickie Marie Shook; brothers, James Howard "Jimmy" Mayo, Jr. from Wisconsin and James "Gary" Mayo from Meridian; sisters, Mary Westby of Wisconsin, Joan Jackson (Donald) from Wisconsin, and Theresa Buckley from Booneville; grandson, Brett Oswalt; granddaughters, Aana Adams and Tiffany Harris (Eddie); great-grandson, Daniel Dawson; and great-granddaughter, Lydia Oswalt.
She is proceeded in death by her husband, Austin Trinon Shook; son, Gabriel Mayo; daughter, Tina Oswalt; and grandson, James Pharr; father, Howard Mayo; mother, Henrietta McQuaid.
Condolences may be extended to the family at boonevillefuneralhome.net.
Bobbie Jean Gandy
TUPELO - Bobbie Jean Gandy, 64, passed away Saturday, September 3, 2022, at home in Tupelo. Services will be on Sat, Sept 10, 2022 at 2 p.m. at New Hope Baptist Church in Okolona, MS. Visitation will be on Fri, Sept 9, 2022 from 4 to 6 p.m. at Belle Memorial Funeral Home of Aberdeen. Burial will follow at New Hope.
Gary Len Mathis
RIPLEY/TUSCUMBIA, ALABAMA - Gary L. Mathis, 67, current resident of Tuscumbia, AL, passed away Tuesday, September 6, 2022, at Helen Keller Hospital in Sheffield, AL. after an extended illness.
Services honoring the life of Mr. Mathis will be Thursday, September 8, 2022, at 1PM in the Heritage Chapel of Ripley Funeral Home with Bro. Travis Dalton, Bro. Bobby Goode and Larry Lovett officiating. Burial will follow at Tippah Memorial Gardens.
Mr. Mathis was born July 23, 1955, in Ripley, to Lurley Rogers Frost of Tuscumbia, AL and the late Thomas Mathis. He was a graduate of Deshler High School and the University of Tennessee. Mr. Mathis worked in the Construction industry as a concrete finisher as long as his health allowed.
Mr. Mathis will be remembered for his witty personality, playing his bass guitar in church, and taking much pride in his work. The way he dressed and played the guitar earned him the nickname of "Elvis" in his high school years.
Visitation will be from 11AM until 1PM Thursday, September 8, 2022, at the Ripley Funeral Home.
In addition to his mother those left to cherish his memories include one daughter, Lisa Mathis of Tuscumbia, one brother, Steve Mathis (Karen), of Muscle Shoals, AL, two grandchildren, one uncle Arlin Mathis (Glenda) of Ripley, one nephew, Bryan Mathis (Stacy) of Ripley.
He was preceded in death by his father and one brother, Hal Mathis.
Ripley Funeral Home invites you to share memories with the Mathis family at ripleyfuneralhome.com.
Helen Melton
NEW ALBANY - Helen Marie Willard Melton, 79, passed away on Monday, September 5, 2022 at North Mississippi Medical Center in Tupelo. She was born February 19, 1943 in Monroe, Louisiana to O.B. Willard, Sr. and Ida Calvin Taylor Willard. She was a retired cosmetologist and a "Nanny" to her grandchildren, whom she adored. She enjoyed cooking and loved visiting her son and daughter-in-law on the coast, where she enjoyed seafood. She was a member of Pleasant Ridge Baptist Church.
Funeral services will be at 1:00p.m. Wednesday, September 7, 2022 at Pleasant Ridge Baptist Church with Bro. Don Wilson and Bro. Jerry King officiating. Visitation will be from 11:00a.m. until service time at the church. Burial will be at Pleasant Ridge Cemetery.
She is survived by her husband of 57 years, Hershel Melton; one daughter, Janet Marie Osgood; one son, Daniel Lee Melton (Beth); five sisters, Demetria Walters, Jeaneva Grant, Carol Tate (Ray), Kay Azlin (Rayburn) and Patsy Willard; one brother, Terry Willard (Diane); and three grandchildren: Eli Osgood, Caitlynn Osgood and Grace Osgood.
She was preceded in death by her parents; a son, David Melton; a sister, Lane Nutt and two brothers, O.B. Willard, Jr. and James Richard Willard.
United Funeral Service is honored to be entrusted with these arrangements. For online condolences and guest registry, please visit www.unitedfuneralservice.com
